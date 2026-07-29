Stefan Korshak's FB posts

Home
Archive
About
July 24 2026 - Day 1,612c - continued
Ukraine Bombards Russia
  Stefan Korshak
July 24 2026 - Day 1,612b - continued
Russia Bombards Ukraine
  Stefan Korshak
July 24 2026 - Day 1,612a - Zelensky Picks the Chairs, Loomer in Kyiv, Brodi and Brzezinski
The Front
  Stefan Korshak
July 18 2026 - Day 1605c - continued
Long Range Strikes Against Russia
  Stefan Korshak
July 18 2026 - Day 1605b - continued
Tanker War, the Kerch Strait and Middle Strike
  Stefan Korshak
July 18 2026 - Day 1605a - Southern Rumblings, (More) Burning Tankers, Gen-Z Angst and War
Hi All!
  Stefan Korshak
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598d — continued
How Flamingos Got Shot Down
  Stefan Korshak
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598c — continued
Russia Bombards Ukraine
  Stefan Korshak
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598b — continued
So What’s Paukenschlag and What’s the Deal With the Ukrainian Drones and the Russian Tankers?
  Stefan Korshak
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598a — Light Infantry Tactics, Russian Brutality, How to Shoot Stuff Down
The word for the week is echt Deutsch/Pure German: Paukenschlag.
  Stefan Korshak
July 3 2026, Day 1,591b - continued
Middle Strike
  Stefan Korshak
July 3 2026, Day 1,591a - Wherever You Look, Drones
This week saw Russia and Ukraine trade long-range strikes with the Russians focusing on civilians in Kyiv and the Ukrainians focusing on infrastructure…
  Stefan Korshak
© 2026 Stefan Korshak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture