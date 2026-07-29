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July 24 2026 - Day 1,612c - continued
Ukraine Bombards Russia
Jul 29
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Stefan Korshak
68
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July 24 2026 - Day 1,612b - continued
Russia Bombards Ukraine
Jul 29
•
Stefan Korshak
63
4
4
July 24 2026 - Day 1,612a - Zelensky Picks the Chairs, Loomer in Kyiv, Brodi and Brzezinski
The Front
Jul 29
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Stefan Korshak
92
10
7
July 18 2026 - Day 1605c - continued
Long Range Strikes Against Russia
Jul 22
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Stefan Korshak
80
10
11
July 18 2026 - Day 1605b - continued
Tanker War, the Kerch Strait and Middle Strike
Jul 22
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Stefan Korshak
78
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9
July 18 2026 - Day 1605a - Southern Rumblings, (More) Burning Tankers, Gen-Z Angst and War
Hi All!
Jul 22
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Stefan Korshak
91
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15
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598d — continued
How Flamingos Got Shot Down
Jul 15
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Stefan Korshak
87
5
8
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598c — continued
Russia Bombards Ukraine
Jul 15
•
Stefan Korshak
80
4
6
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598b — continued
So What’s Paukenschlag and What’s the Deal With the Ukrainian Drones and the Russian Tankers?
Jul 15
•
Stefan Korshak
90
4
7
July 10, 2026, Day 1,598a — Light Infantry Tactics, Russian Brutality, How to Shoot Stuff Down
The word for the week is echt Deutsch/Pure German: Paukenschlag.
Jul 15
•
Stefan Korshak
87
9
13
July 3 2026, Day 1,591b - continued
Middle Strike
Jul 4
•
Stefan Korshak
108
10
15
July 3 2026, Day 1,591a - Wherever You Look, Drones
This week saw Russia and Ukraine trade long-range strikes with the Russians focusing on civilians in Kyiv and the Ukrainians focusing on infrastructure…
Jul 4
•
Stefan Korshak
101
4
9
© 2026 Stefan Korshak
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