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Martin Belderson's avatar
Martin Belderson
Oct 2Edited

The 'build-up' of forces opposite Finland is yet another Russian paper tiger. Announcing new formations and groupings sounds impressive. It makes good scary copy for Russia's info wars. But these are hollow shells with almost no manpower or equipment. Kind of obvious when you stop to think about it. Every warm body is needed in Ukraine where it can be converted into a cold body.

For example, Russia's air integrated air defence along the Finnish border is now a shambles because only one of the eleven Kasta-2E2 and Podlet-K1 radars sites is still active. The rest have been abandoned and their radars sent to Ukraine (thank you @Ath3neN0ctu4 for that neat bit of OSINT research). Without radar your IAD is useless.

Even Russia's elite Arctic warfare troops got chewed up badly in Ukraine 2023-25. They may still be there. Regardless, they will be in terrible shape and 'elite' no more. In comparison, a bunch of part-time Finnish reservists ran rings around one the USA's elite Artic units in an exercise last winter. In true American style, the exercise kept on being reset, but the Finns beat them every time. Don't cross the Finns.

I don't think Finland or Sweden are going to be worried, although they may be officially 'worried' for PR or budgetary reasons.

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CS Hunters's avatar
CS Hunters
Oct 2

Any time wasted on Melania is time wasted in one's life. If she truly has donny's ear, she should be making the case for more US support- even clandestine. Maybe Natalie is a better choice to waste time on.

Poland and other border countries shoot just shoot down any helicopter or aircraft a meter over a country's border - be like Turkey.

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