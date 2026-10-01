UKRAINE BOMBARDS THE RUSSIAN “ARCHER”

On the 21st the drone unit Nord Division published images it said were evidence of its aircrafts’ attacks on a Russian Shahed drone nest near the Russian village Tsimbulovo, Orlov region. This is called a “dronoport”. The images showed some fairly credible damage. The BDA estimate was one penetrating hit, one surface hit, damaged hangars, and busted drones. The location of the penetrating hit was here: 53.371570,35.794830.

According to the report both drones and Neptune missiles were used.This is more shooting the archer not the arrow, and pretty much the pattern is clear: when the Ukrainians want badly to take something out they mix missiles and drones.

Ukraine drone unit posts BDA of damage they say hit the Russian “dronoport” Tsimbulovo, 21 Sept. Probably real. At least they made public grids and a bunch of images (this is one). You might contrast this with the quality of information put out at Pentagon briefings of the Iran war…

Historical photo: U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Hinds, 1st Fighter Wing commander, and future commander of all air forces in NATO, gives a tour of the F-22 Raptor to First Lady Melania Trump at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 2018. Hinds briefed Trump on the F-22’s capabilities through its combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Biese)

NATO NONSENSE

Last week there were several Russian violations of NATO air space and the NATO response was to think a bit and then if it was a drone to try and shoot down the violator. Carefully. Some say that’s not the way to deter Russia.

This week on Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., north of the town of Braniewo, there was a brief violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland by an Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. According to reports the helicopter launched from Kaliningrad and violated Polish airspace to a maximum depth of approximately 300 m and remained in it for 42 seconds. So NATO deterrence didn’t, it’s safe to say.

The Polish Defense Ministry said gravely: “The flight of the machine was observed by the radio-location systems of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby. The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense. The crews of the Republic of Poland’s air defense systems conduct round-the-clock observation, remaining in constant readiness to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.”

On Thursday, Romanian sector of the NATO air defense barrier, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace, flew in Romania for four minutes — this according to Romanian officials — and then crashed in a forest near a village called Solca. Two Romanian F-16s and a helicopter were scrambled but failed to intercept. KP did a little research and found that unless the drone flew along the Romanian border and then made a sharp southern turn, it had to have been over Romania a good deal longer than four minutes, but probably still hit the ground before the F-16s could have caught up with it.

Same day, unconfirmed report, separately, two Spanish F-18s were scrambled to deal with a single aerial target approaching Romania’s central Tulcea region Moldova, but no intercept and according to Romanian and Moldovan sources maybe even no drone.

According to Ukrainian sources, you know, among others the civilian air watch networks that have been tracking real war drone strikes for the past four years, in fact on Thursday four Russian drones entered Moldovan air space fairly close to the Danube delta, two crashed in Moldova, and two more seem to have flown to Romania and disappeared.

It must be noted that the same day, on other side of the border, the Ukrainians on their side of the border knocked down 200+ Russian drones and some missile salvos besides.

Ukrainian F-16 pilot observes a Russian Shahed drone he just shot down with guns. Image from Saturday by the platform Litachki ta Shizapost. Not confirmed.

Here’s an article on that, the short version being: “Last week NATO flubbed intercepting Russian war aircraft and this week it happened again, over Poland and Romania, and NATO’s response clearly is to state they have the situation under control and NATO’s air defenses are the best in the world.”

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/85343

In case there’s anyone out there who’s forgotten what effective NATO air defenses look like, on Nov. 24 2015 Turkish F-16 jets shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber that was in Turkish air space for 17 seconds, because the Russian bombers had been violating Turkish air space “for a minute or two” for months, essentially because that made their bomb runs easier. The pilot died, probably during ejection. But there were two parachutes.

The Russians sent a helicopter to evac the navigator who made it to the ground. Gunners from the Free Syrian Army (1st Coastal Division, possibly one of the Turkmen Brigades) opened up on the Mi-8, forced an emergency landing, and killed one Russian aboard. That helicopter was subsequently destroyed, either by mortars or a TOW, but follow-up helicopters, including Mi-24 gunships, eventually got the surviving bomber crew member out there. Since then, zero violations by Russia of Turkish air space. That was 2015.

Right now, Sept. 2026, the senior NATO officer specifically responsible for air defense and air frontier protection is Lieutenant General Jason T. Hinds, Commander, Allied Air Command/AIRCOM. He sits in an office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

I checked. Here are Hinds’ most recent public AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference on Sept. 15. For context this was right after a Russian drone was shot down over Lithuania the night before.

“These are limited incursions, right? Small numbers…We’re not seeing a massing of forces across the opposite side of Finland, a new NATO [member] nation. We’re not seeing a massing of forces whatsoever in any domain opposite of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, or Estonia. You’re seeing a significant number of one-way attack drones in the Black Sea targeting Ukraine — some of them are entering Romania. What you’re not seeing is a direct confrontation in geography. You’re not seeing direct competition in domains.”

All in all it’s pretty funny. NATO has the world’s most powerful air force. Moldova has no air force at all. Yet, in terms of dealing with Russian air space violations, tiny, destitute Moldova defended its air space exactly as well as the giant NATO air force under General Hinds’ command. He’s right about “no direct competition in domains”. The Russians are flying war drones into NATO territory and NATO and specifically the NATO air defense commander doesn’t think it’s a serious problem. It’s NATO top command that is refusing to compete. Which of course, begs the question, why have a defensive alliance if it won’t defend anything?

At the risk of stepping away from journo neutrality, you tell me. Think about the relative real effectiveness of Moldovan and NATO air defenses against Russian drones, and ask “Will that encourage or discourage Russia from doing the same thing again?” This is incompetence and appeasement, this is exactly what professional military reality avoidance looks like. The guy’s job is to keep the Russian drones out.

Ukraine Navy Confirms: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is Basically Destroyed

A Ukrainian navy statement released on Thursday asserted the Russian Navy’s “operational footprint in the Black Sea” is down to just two active surface warships capable of launching Kalibr cruise missile frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov (as well as a Buyan-M class missile corvette), which according to the Ukrainian navy “continue to operate with unresolved battle damage.”

The damage we saw in satellite imagery last week. This week — remember the foreshadowing earlier in the review — overnight Wed-Thu the Russians did a strike with ship-launched Kaliber missiles; none from the Black Sea, only from the Capsian. The Ukrainian navy view is that Ukrainian drone and missile strikes have forced Russian naval commanders into “a severe repair trap” where maintenance pipelines can’t keep up with the incremental damage the Ukrainian strikes mostly against Novorossiysk are inflicting. This week the accumulation appears to have been enough, apparently, to create a situation where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet no longer has warships it can send to sea on a combat mission. This is the textbook definition of a major naval defeat and I wasn’t the one who thought of the line but it’s worth repeating that this defeat was at the hands of a country that doesn’t even have a navy with major warships.

Marie Le Pen says France will stop financial assistance if she is elected to France’s Presidency. This sounds like this is a serious Quelle horreur! For Ukraine except that French direct material assistance to Ukraine since Russian invaded is about 800 million Euros, or 200 million a year, which is equivalent to the yearly operating cost of the national opera (top) and the Pompidou center (bottom) together. The great weight of French support Ukraine, in terms of money, is via EU-level loans that France helps back. So Le Pen’s threat isn’t exactly as disastrous as it sounds. Collage by me.

COUNT DE MONEY

Anyone who gets that reference probably is a bit immature.

OK, this week the European news was awash with a statement by the French right wing, anti-Ukrainian politician Marine Le Pen, who right now is at the front of polls for the Presidency in 2027. She said that if she is elected France will stop giving Ukraine support because although she opposes invading foreign countries and as a Frenchwoman she absolutely stands on the side of Liberté,Indépendance and I have no doubt et ceci plus que tout le Force de Frappe, France doesn’t have the money so tough Ukraine.

She said France’s mighty military (actually much-maligned in the English-speaking world) would graciously continue training Ukrainian soldiers, which is perhaps not the commitment it sounds to be, considering the train wreck that happened when the 150th Mech Brigade was brought together and trained in France and several dozen Ukrainian soldiers deserted.

Mais ce n’est pas la question.

What is the question, for the Ukrainians, is exactly what French support does Ukraine stand to lose?

Short answer, direct financial aid and/or material support from France to Ukraine from the start of Russia’s second invasion until now, paid for by the French taxpayer, is about €800 million.

The overwhelming bulk of French “support” to Ukraine comes via the EU, for instance the Ukraine Facility €50 billion for 2024–2027, grants and highly concessional loans), the Ukraine Support Loan (€90 billion for 2026–2027), and other EU borrowing, which AI tells me could eventually be €30 billion overall.

The money for this is made available in two ways, first, the smaller part, it comes from the EU budget, to which France contributes about 19 percent. The much bigger part, I read 80–90 percent, is just the EU raising money in money markets, using (in part) Russian assets frozen in Europe as collateral, and (in smaller part), the EU backing the loans as an effective co-signer.

In other words, the French taxpayer is for the most part risking the good reputation of France in backing loans to Ukraine. Which is a risk, no one can deny that someday down the line there is a chance is going to default on all the money it’s been loaned to defend itself from Russia. But if history is any guide, there is a far bigger chance the loans will just get written down into oblivion and the net effect on the French national budget will be negligible.

As to the 800 million Euros, that’s the entire war. One year is therefore about 200 million Euros. Is that big money for France? The answer to that is, well, probably not, for France 200 million Euros is one or two Rafale fighter jets, depending on modifications. Another way to look at it, the annual budget of the France’s National Opera, and the Pompidou Center, together, is about 200 million Euros. Hence the image — if you get down to the tacks, Le Pen’s threat to Ukraine is the equivalent of the yearly operating budget of a nice opera house and a nice art museum.