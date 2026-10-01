UKRAINE BOMBARDS MOSCOW

Hands down the most significant Ukrainian long-range attack of this week, and not just this week, hit Moscow. Some sources say 1,500 drones were launched overnight Saturday-Sunday, of which close to 1,000 went towards Moscow. So possibly this was the biggest drone strike of the way (so far). The main target was the Kapotna oil refinery. There were big fires, a couple of them epic. Also hit was Dzherzhinsk’s TETs-22 heating plant, and a big warehouse.

The Moscow internet went crazy and the fire and smoke images flooded every possible source you could want. The really impressive part of this attack was its sophistication and complexity. Moscow is the toughest air defense nut probably on Earth, and certainly in Russia, so the Ukrainians thought long and hard about how crack it.

According to the SBS, on the night of September 20, operators from the 1st Separate Special Operations Center, the 412th Separate NEMESIS Brigade, the 413th Separate “Raid” UAV Regiment, and the 414th Separate “Ptakhy” Unmanned Systems Brigade — alongside other components of the Defense and Security Forces — put together the air operation that hit the Kaptonya refinery.

Overall there was little evidence of strong Russian air defenses, just sporadic small arms fire and a few Pantsir launches. One missile, predictably, was recorded on video plowing into a Moscow apartment building. The weak air defense visible in Moscow itself is extremely strong evidence that the Ukrainians figured out an approach route that threaded the Russian air defenses, and THAT is strong evidence that “harassment” flights conducted over and around Moscow for the previous two days were intended to find gaps in the defenses.

According to the Russians, it is also indisputable evidence NATO is feeding air defense locations to the Ukrainians. Which may be, but, this week the open source visible NATO reconnaissance patrols were over the Black Sea, by the Royal Air Force mostly.

This caption for above two images. Top is Sunday patrol, RAF, Rivet Joint, out of Crete (Souda Air Base). On Thursday the same aircraft (i.e. same registration number) flew what looks like the same route again. Air watch networks also reported the “US Agency-operated” Bombardier Artemis II that has long been based in Mikhail Kogelnychanu (spelling?) airfield near Constnaza, and flies the west Black Sea pretty much daily on Thursday flew pretty much parallel with the RAF Rivet Joint, but 1,000 feet lower in altitude. Bottom is the same evening, the Americans flew a Phoenix super-elint drone on basically the same track. Last week when the west did this, the big strike on Moscow hit 48 hours later. So the Russian conclusion might be triangulation of triangulation of targets in Crimea.

Russian official sources for the most part kept to the party line of “falling debris” had caused fires “at an industrial location” in Moscow, and reported two civilians dead and 20 injured in the attacks. However, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack “was the biggest drone strike, ever.” The Russian Air Force announced that it had shot down 1,600 Ukrainian drones on the night, of which 450 were either over or en route to Moscow — both figures are wartime records.

One of the best confirmations of the effectiveness of the Ukrainian strikes was penned by Z-blogger Ilya Tumanov, a former strike jet pilot with the pen name FighterBomber, who in an angry blog said the national leadership was stupid for pretending Ukraine has no striking capacity and is about to collapse. Another confirmation of the scale of the Ukrainian attack was from Moscow’s airports: Over 400 flights delayed or cancelled by midday on Sunday.

But the most reliable confirmation came from Moscow motorists. As of midday on Sunday the maximum fill-up allowed at a Moscow fueling station, which had been pretty much Russia’s highest at 60 liters (in Crimea it’s 20 if you can find it, which usually you can’t), was cut without warning to 30 liters. We can assume there will be all manner of epic cars-queueing-at-Moscow-filling-stations images and video for most of the week, at least.

Geo-confirmed images — i.e. widely-recorded by Moscow civilians and uploaded to the internet — showed substantial damage to the refinery’s AVT-6 primary oil processing unit, its integrated oil processing unit, and its isomerization unit. In layman’s terms, this means the Ukrainian drones took out the refinery’s cracking towers. Five giant fires consistent with breached pipelines and holding tanks burning were visible to anyone who wanted to look, and (obviously) from space by NASA fire watch satellites.

The AVT-6 unit needs to function for 53 percent of the entire refinery to function. The integrated oil unit is responsible for the other 47 percent. The refinery is responsible for about 60–70 percent of the greater Russian capital’s fossil fuel needs. When the Ukrainians hit the refinery in June (this was the source of the famous “flying saucer” oil reservoir image) industry media estimated it wouldn’t be until Fall before the damage could be repaired. Odds are high the Sunday strikes demolished the repairs.

According to President Zelensky, who was speaking to media on Sunday morning less than six hours after the attacks, the ZSU threw nearly its entire drone inventory into the operation, it was the Ukrainian wartime version of everything and the kitchen sink.

Ukrainian weapons systems participating in the strikes, he said, included the workhorse FP-1 push-propeller drone, the longer-range, wider-winged RZ-100 “Morok” drone, the fatter and fast-for-prop-driven MICH-2000, the jet-powered Palianytsia drone/cruise missile, the smaller and shorter-ranged Vendetta/Darts short-range drone, the veteran super long-range AN-196 “Liutyi,” the turbojet-powered “Bars cruise missile,” the hulking FP-5 flagship cruise missile the “Flamingo (reportedly all shot down but not fully sure of those reports), bat-winged Sichen/Begemot (Hippo) drones, and Pelican “missiles”.

Found in Moscow about 20 km. from the Kremlin on Sunday. The conventional wisdom is that this is a chunk of a Flamingo missile. These are weapons that carry half-ton aviation bombs as a warhead. Image is from Russian internet.

Assuming Zelensky was telling the truth, this was in terms of systems/weapons types involved the most complex conventional drone strike launched by Ukraine of the entire war. Or by any country, in any war, ever.

The last item, the Pelican, is formally a Ukraine-developed, long-range ballistic missile also called the FP-7. According to open sources as designed it did not have the range to reach Moscow, however, President Zelensky made clear it was one of the weapons used in the Moscow strikes. However, some parts of the Ukrainian internet said the Pelican wasn’t a ballistic missile but a souped-up drone.

https://t.me/ShrikeNews/32778

Perm, gas condensate refinery burns following long-range Ukrainian strike, Friday, ZSU image from Russian internet.

A marginal point — Trump repeated this week the accusation that the reason diesel prices worldwide are so high is that Ukraine is blowing up Russian diesel production. He’s at least partially right. In peacetime Russia was indeed the world’s second-biggest diesel exporter (after the US) but I doubt fidelity to the truth made him say it.

In any case, this week Zelensky was at the UN pushing the message that Russia is getting beat up by Ukraine, so in every one’s background folder was pictures of the refinery in Moscow Zelensky’s SBS boys had just torched. The Ukrainians do nothing big by accident. I think we can be confident the Moscow strike was timed to be the backdrop to Z.’s UN appearance.

The OSINT group Oko Gora put together this useful image totaling up ZSU claims of strikes against Russian drone launch sites since late August. Not all are effective and the scale is varied. But already Ukraine’s drone forces are “attacking the archer” fairly systematically. Image is from Thursday.

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