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Rob's avatar
Rob
Oct 2

Still hard to believe someone as ethical and impartial as President Trump would insist on Ukraine not attacking Russian diesel facilities.

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3 replies by Stefan Korshak and others
Mike O'Brien's avatar
Mike O'Brien
Oct 2

Re the major drone attack on Moscow, Sunday 20th September was also election day in Russia.

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