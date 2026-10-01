RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

Overnight Monday-Tuesday the Russians launched a “new tactics” strike that appears to have been intended to score hits by picking and choosing targets rather than by making a massed strike that just overwhelms defenses. Some sources said the Russians used predominantly North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles rather than Russian-made The launch numbers were 186 launched of which the Ukrainians shot down 1 of 4 Kalliber ship-launched (from the Caspian, see the section below on the Black Sea fleet) cruise missiles, 8/8 E “Banderol”/”Dan-T” jet-propelled drones, and 177/212 “Shahed”-type attack UAVs. The main directions of the strike were the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

I probably should report that on Wednesday while peddling to work I and thousands of commuters were greeted by some substantial fires from the vicinity of the Kyiv main rail station. Reports are there were seven strikes by jet-propelled Shaheds. Two big fires and one small one; a big grocery store, an open-air farmer’s market, and something probably with fuel near the central rail station, but not the rail station itself. Traffic was moving normally, cafes mostly were open but you could see a few people — I only saw women — wearing scarves or masks because of the smoke smell.

Fires burn following Russian missile strikes on Dnipro, Tuesday, image by ZSU.

Impacts by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, while debris from shot-down targets fell at 4 locations. Specifically Specifically, the following strikes were recorded: Kremenchuh — three Zircon missiles and five “Banderols”, Pavlohrad: two Zircon missiles and two KN-23s, Dnipro: two Zircon missiles and one KN-23, Kryvyi Rih: two Zircon missiles, one KN-23, and five Kalibrs. All this sourced from local media and that means almost always local government emergency response sources.

The bean-counters among you will no doubt note discrepancies like more Kaliber missiles hit than the Ukrainian air force says that were launched. Can’t reconcile it, sorry. Three people were injured in Dnipro as a result of this attack.

Overnight Wed-Thur the Russians launched another by appeance focused strike with an unspecified number of “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 282 UAVs (including jet-powered ones). The main targets were Odesa and Kyiv. The attacks against the capital were at 2–3 A.M.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 227 targets including 4 “Zircon” anti-ship missiles; 3 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 1 “Banderol”/”Dan-T” cruise missile and 219 out of 282 UAVs. Zelensky later in the morning said air defenses accounted for 60 percent of the missiles, so we can take from that Ukraine has received a small batch of Patriot interceptors, and also probably, that the few interceptors that were available got sent to Kyiv, and finally, even though the air force is keeping it a secret, the Russians launched 5 ballistic missiles and 2 hit something.

Since that’s not a lot of ballistic missiles for Russia we can guess as to whether Russia is running out of ballistic missiles or saving them up for the winter.

TK-Domashny Tekstil fabric factory and warehouse, hit and damaged by Russia on Thursday. UNIAN image.

There were hits in 13 locations including in Kyiv, I can confirm one hit personally. The air force said debris from shot-down targets fell at 10 locations. At least 8 people were killed and about 22 injured. In Odesa among other locations the Russians hit a hospital and a maternity hospital. Besides the missiles and drones a Russian glide bomb hit apartment buildings, yes plural, in the town Oleksandrivka, 5 killed and 6 hospitalized so far with rescue workers digging through rubble and expecting to find more of both.

And the image that doesn’t usually make the news. Same day as the strike, workers from the TK-Domashny Tekstil factory clean up the mess made by the Russians. ZSU image, Thursday.

Overall this is a change in tactics by the Russians, this week they tried a pair of narrower concentrated strikes instead of the traditional single massed strike. Obviously the smaller the strike the better chances Ukrainian air defenses will have of coping with it, but as always the really important question is when will Ukraine run out (again) of Patriot interceptor missiles.

A tabun of purebred Orlov Trotters eye a photographer at the Lozova stud farm outside Kharkiv, which the Russians hit with drones twice last week. No horseflesh was harmed, or humans for that matter, but a substantial portion of winter forage was burnt up, like hundreds of tons.

RUSSIA DRONES ATTACK STUD FARM, HORSES UNHARMED BUT STILL IT WAS A D*CK MOVE

Under normal circumstances this news item would not have made the review but last week a few of you asked for an animal story and always glad to oblige.

Historically Ukraine is one of the great horse-breeding centers on Earth, most Ukrainian historians will tell you that people living in what is now Ukraine invented the stirrup and some will even tell you somewhere in future Ukraine was where humanity first domesticated the horse. That’s not provable.

The horse-breeding tradition has lived on through the centuries, and even during this war there are a few Ukrainian stud farms still working to improve the herd. One of the oldest and best-known, the Lozova Horse Farm (Лозівський кінний завод) is in Kharkiv Oblast. They were founded in 1936 and they are the only state-owned stud farm in Ukraine that breeds purebred horses of multiple types. The internet and their website tells me they specialize in the Ukrainian Riding Horse, the Orlov Trotter and the Novooleksandrivsk Draft Horse. There also is a long history of breeding thoroughbreds.

At the moment at Lozova they have about 200 pedigree horses in stable and paddock. They also used to have a branch stud farm in Luhansk region. The Russians took that over in 2022.

Considering this is Kharkiv region, you can probably guess what happened next. On 14 Sept. a Shahed drone hit a warehouse storing feed and other materials, and burnt al ot of it up. On the 18th another strike hit the farm, this time causing a fire that burnt up a lot of hay and grain. Firefighters responded but hay burns fast.

No people or horses were injured and most of the horses were out in the pasture during the first strike. But the Russians burnt up “more than 300 tons of oats” in the first strike, plus “hundreds of tons of hay and grain” in the second.

Winter is approaching. Anyone who knows horses knows, 200 horses eat a lot, and as long as a horse is alive he or she is either eating or thinking about eating. This is a state-run farm funded by the government, which is short of money and fighting a conventional war against the Russian Federation. So maybe some of those horses are going to starve. Probably some of the Mama horses (dams) will have problems with their babies (foals). I hope not. Ukrainians take care of animals, but war is war and Kharkiv region is Kharkiv region.

The government link to the farm is here, you can find a phone number, and e-mail and basic information. Maybe there is a true horseman or horsewoman among you who might help.

Those of you who wear spurs and shiny boots along with your dress uniform, and purport to know what posting is, I’m looking at you:

https://konukraine.com.ua/Лозівський-кінний-завод-№-124/

Ukraine’s better interceptor drone, the SPYS. Reportedly faster, can catch jet-powered drones. Image is by Militarny, Tuesday

THE NEW, IMPROVED UKRAINIAN INTERCEPTOR DRONE

As many of you know Ukrainian ability to intercept Russian drones has been complicated since the summer by increasing numbers of Russian jet-powered drones which are too fast for propeller-driven Ukrainian interceptor drones to catch up with. We saw some early experiments where the interceptor drone was released from somewhere well above the incoming jet-powered Russian drone and the idea was the interceptor would use gravity and dive speed to make a one-shot-or-forget-it attempted intercept.

One technique was to fly the drone to high altitude and another was to have it aboard an airplane or helicopter and release it from there. Neither solution was ideal because if dropped from an aircraft, that’s an aircraft that might be doing its own interceptions, and if flown under its own power, then that’s not much loitering time before the drone battery runs out of juice.

A possible solution, announced by Zelensky on Monday and played up on Ukrainian media, is a faster interceptor drone, this almost certainly thanks to components better-suited to high-power operation and a decision to push them beyond normal performance limits. The Ukrainians are calling it the SPYS, the manufacturer is WIY Drones, and the claimed speed is 600 kph. Range is 12 km, flight time 5 minutes. This is pretty good as the Russian jet-powered drones fly about about ½–⅔ that speed. Manufacturers claim only domestic components b/c Chinese components can’t handle the stresses. Engines by the company Motor-G.

However, the typical range of a lower-speed interceptor drone is about 25 km. and flight time about 20 minutes. So in simple terms what the Ukrainians seem to have done is over-clocked an existing system, which is smart but not an automatic silver bullet.

In configuration it looks like a standard interceptor but possibly more streamlined. The drone was shown in ground launch mode and in platform-launch mode, and even fitted on what looks like a rifle so an infantryman could launch one. The deployment schedule is, it’s been tested on a range and it seems to work, so now 50 will be handed out to various units for field-testing and feedback.

This is a pretty good example of how having a war going on really accelerates weapons development; in NATO this would all be pre-planned tests organized by committees and approved by accountants and run by managers to a schedule calculated to show executives progress, but not so much so that executives might demand everyone move faster. Because they are looking at civilians getting killed and their homes being blown up, the Ukrainian development process has only one speed: As fast as humanly possible.

If the Ukrainians get this thing fielded in quantity they’ll need hundreds of operator teams, theoretically more than they have now because the old interceptor drones covered a bigger area and could stay in the air longer. It will be a stretch to see these things fielded in quantity before winter, would be my read.

Moscow, Sunday, collage by me

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