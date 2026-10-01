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Perry Boyle's avatar
Perry Boyle
Oct 4

While we are winning the ground war, we have lost the air war. Not, "we are losing the air war." Russia can strike anywhere at any time. We have LOST the air war.

The obsession with air defense could lose the war. We got overconfident during the brief period when we could make interceptors that were cheaper than the Shahed. Those days are over. We are back to defense cost > offense cost.

From ballistic missiles to jet-Shaheds, if we try to take them out in the air, we will lose the war. It is impossible for Ukraine to garner enough resources to return to the air-war balance of 2025. So focusing on these solutions misallocates extremely scarce resources and distracts from what needs to be done.

There is only one way to peace, and it requires two separate actions.

1. Forget the arrows. Take out the archers. That requires a massive step up in deep strikes. Like at least 10-fold. If our only option is a FirePoint missile that won't exist for more than another year, we will lose.

2. Kill so many Russians in occupied Ukraine that they cannot hope to replace them. (Russia's strategy for Ukraine). While Ukraine's armies are doing their best to do this, they lack many basics and are losing their battlefield comms advantage as Russia deploys Rassvet.

Ukraine cannot self-generate the resources for these strategic necessities. Russia is outspending Ukraine 3:1 (I posted on this yesterday). Ukraine cannot maintain the war for more than another year at this pace.

The only path to a secure peace is the defeat of Russia in Ukraine. Only the UA, the EU, and/or the US can make that happen.

Russia is betting that Europe will deny Ukraine the resources for it to defeat Russia. Moscow has been on the right side of the trade for almost five years. Russia knows that European support of Ukraine for "as long as it takes" means eventual Russian victory. Not just in Ukraine, but for its longer-term strategy.

Europe is doing nothing to change Russia's view.

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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Oct 3

You write: «This is a pretty good example of how having a war going on really accelerates weapons development; in NATO this would all be pre-planned tests organized by committees and approved by accountants and run by managers to a schedule calculated to show executives progress, but not so much so that executives might demand everyone move faster. Because they are looking at civilians getting killed and their homes being blown up, the Ukrainian development process has only one speed: As fast as humanly possible.» In a peaceful society the NATO standard is rational. For the workers: Don’t feed the endlessly hungry techno capitalist system. For the executives it is rational, after all everybody keeps working and you can still collect profit. For all those subcommittees and accountants it’s work… so everyone is happy with a slow, expensive process. Ukraine can’t. You will reap benefits after the war. The price is of course not worth it, but the price will be less by rapid innovation. Innovate and win!

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