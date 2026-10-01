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Martin Belderson's avatar
Martin Belderson
Oct 2

Great work, thank you.

Btw, no one should think that mention of the 90th Tank Division means that tanks are back on the battlefield. These poor schmucks were ordered to park their armour up to 100km behind the frontline and are now inexperienced and ill-trained infantry thrust reluctantly into the Ukrainian meat grinder. Russia is so desperate for cannon fodder that it's not just tank crews getting chewed up. Ship's crews, aircraft artificers, drone pilots, and artillerymen have all been reported suffering this fate. German Stosstruppen were highly trained. This lot, not so much.

I guess it's also worth pointing out that Montgomery's (and Eisenhower's) battle tactics were designed to minimise casualties. They knew WWII was won and tried to avoid unnecessary deaths. The effective Stosstruppen tactics in WWI came with high casualties, but not as high as the human waves of earlier years. The parallels between then and now are strong.

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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Oct 3

Thank you for the story of Tusks number. Unsurprisingly that number is now bandied as truth by various pro Putin sources. Providing something as concrete was stupid of Tusk, but shit happens. Otherwise thank you for the analysis of the Lyman attacks. We shall wait for updates. Regarding NATO I agree with you that the alliance is not exactly behaving brilliantly and courageously. I still think that this is due to NATO being operating within a democratic framework. The leaders knows that they cannot really do much without public support. And it has been hard enough to get the support given. The population within Europe is not willing to move from is comfortable and nice position without very strong reasons. The 2022 attack gave an opening for support on a scale never given before. At least here in Norway, and I will say we have a relatively realistic picture of the situation. So I think the leaders might want to do more, but are extremely careful in their manouvering. Personally I would like the western nations to conduct some cyberattacks as well as protecting air of Ukraine. But I am afraid I am in minority. Still I think we would react in the Baltics were attacked and the war extended.

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