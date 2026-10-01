One of the most striking Russian internet images of the results of a Ukrainian attack on Moscow’s biggest oil refinery, on Sunday.

A church in Slovyansk got hit by a Russian glide bomb on Wednesday. At this point the irony of the Russian propaganda narrative that Russia is carrying the banner of holy Orthodox Christianity against the godless hordes of the West, isn’t even ironic. Image from Ukrainian internet, this one I pulled from Supernova+.

This is Ikhor, a Ukraine-bred horse and Olympic competitor, after a solid competitive career he retired from sport and after decades of that very responsible activity as a stud went on to the great pasture in the sky. The farm and stables where Ikor’s was raised, near Kharkiv, got bombarded by the Russians. Some of Ikhor’s descendants still live there. Some of you asked for an animal article, it’s after the section about Russian strikes. Image is from the Lozova Stud Farm.

This is Zhuk and Shakhtar, two Ukrainian Marines that have just come off the line after several months living in fighting positions. Ukraine Navy image, Friday.

A Ukrainian civilian in the town Druzhivka, some 10 km. from front lines, shifts his goods rearward. Image by 24th Mech from photos taken in August and September. Image published on Friday.

Hi All!

The news this week was dominated by long-range strikes and, to a lesser extent, diplomacy. Combat along the fighting line hasn’t slowed down. Over the week a better picture on how the Ukrainians conduct offensive operations continued to emerge: it ain’t like what NATO got the ZSU to try back in 2023.

Speaking of NATO, they’re the gift that keeps giving — we have yet another week when the world’s mightiest military alliance, when confronted with an actual war, acts collectively like a band of doofuses.

But if you look at nothing else in this review, look at the video with all the drones waiting for a target. You want to see where Ukrainian combat power comes from, nothing could be clearer. It’s in the Lyman section.

Administrative Note: This was composed on Google Drive primarily for Substack and Medium. The Facebook version may lack some images, text or fresh information because Facebook is pretty clumsy to update.

THE FRONT

KUPYANSK AND 2ND CORPS KHARTIYA

Ukrainian forces made small advances this week to the north of the city near the village Zapidne. Some reports are crediting 23rd National Guard Regiment R.U.G and 35th Marine Brigade for gains around the villages Dvorichne and Zakhidne. Kupyansk itself, per reports, is under general Ukrainian control but Russian forces are present in small groups. There is speculation that the Ukrainian intent is slowly to eliminate a narrow, 30 km-long Russian bridgehead along the Zherebets from Holubivka to Kamianka.

Also, further north in the Kozachy Lopan’/Russian border area, there have been a few reports that the pretend Russian encirclement of Ukrainian troops there has collapsed and now elements of a Russian unit called 46th Separate Battalion are cut off and out of ammunition near a village called Dolzhanka. This is sourced to a single Russian mil-blogger so not confirmed.

New recruit “additional, in unit training” prior to assignment to a combat unit, 1st Corps Azov. This is probably the most disciplined major formation in the ZSU. Image by unit published on Wednesday.

DONETSK SECTOR AND 1ST CORPS (MOSTLY)

A fair amount of activity reported this week, offensive action from both sides noted. In the Konstantynivka sector. DeepState reported Russian forces had occupied Markove and advanced near Fedorivka. Ukraine’s Defense Forces, meanwhile, conducted a clearing operation near Toretsk.

There was some Russian griping this week that Ukrainian forces had crossed the Morky Yaly River, captured the village Perebudova (usually called by both sides Perestroika) and broken into the village Komar. The reporting is that if the ZSU solidifies its hold here then it will have a bridgehead for further operations potentially outflanking the two largish Russia-held towns in the vicinity, Novopavlivka to the north Velyka Novoselivka to the south.

Also rah rah Russia sources early in the week claimed Russian forces had advanced and “placed Dobroplilliya in a tighter encirclement”, and by the end of the week Ukrainian sources were mentioning “an increasingly difficult situation in Dobropilliya”.

Bohdan Korotevych, the former chief of staff of Azov and an energetic military commentator, announced on Wednesday 1st Corps had carried out an interdiction/clearing operation that stopped a Russian attempt to push towards Dobropilliya, and he offered some useful details. But one thing to bear in mind is, this appears to be information about successful counter-attack operations which, this week, might have devolved into counter-counter attack operations. The logical conclusion is that what Korotevych was talking about took place two to three weeks ago. What’s interesting is that the operation was very similar to 3rd Corps’ around Lyman, but with some local wrinkles.

Units involved in the Dobropilliya counterattack included: 1st and 6th Battalions of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov,” the “Tuman” Special Operations Detachment of the 1st Corps of NGU “Azov,” and the “Shkval” Battalion of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelia”. The NGU’s “Lasar’s Group” Special Operations Detachment (this is drones) flying in support. So roughly the equivalent of a reinforced brigade. The Russian unit was elements of the 90th Tank Division. The video claims 237 Russians killed, 44 wounded and 3 taken prisoner in the operation.

Azov statements said the counterattack was slow-paced, deliberate and systematic, with infantry and drones hunting down Russian infantry groups and eliminating them. Artillery and bomber drones did most of the killing. Images of a few Russian prisoners of war were published. There was a completely unconfirmed claim that Asov engineers “modified NATO artillery shells” to shoot further. I have no idea what that means.

It would be difficult to assemble, anywhere, a more combat-capable quick reaction force; the Azov special ops battalions are the elite of the corps, Shkval is one of the most effective in the 425th, and Lasar’s Group is a first tier Ukrainian drone unit within the SBS. In other words (1) 1st Corps HQ wasn’t messing around with the counterattack, they put in their very best troops (2) the Kremlin can say whatever it wants about the imminent fall of Dobropilliya and Konstatynivka to Russia, the fact is 1st Corps clearly has effective reserves and (3) odds are extremely high this wasn’t an off-the-cuff counterattack but a contingency plan that had been prepared for some time.

The bottom line is given current force ratios, betting on the fall of Konstantynivka any time soon seems like a bad bet. That being said, the very latest news is that the see-saw in this sector was tilting towards Russia in the latter half of this week.

More widely, for those interested in whether the Russo-Ukraine War is a WWI-style stalemate or not, this is more evidence for “not”. You don’t run a successful counterattack with a picked assault force, using units in a dedicated quick reaction task group to do most of the killing and destruction, in pure attrition. But again, just because high-performing commands like 1st and 3rd Corps can manage this type of combined arms, offensive operations, it is far from meaning the entire ZSU can do it.

This excellent DeepState image graphically shows the “idiocy” of current Russian battle reporting. According to Russia’s defense ministry, the two places in red are fully under Russian control. The places in blue circles, supposedly currently under Russian attack. The green is actual Ukrainian control and the blue diagonals recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.

LYMAN SECTOR AND MORE ON ZSU ASSAULT TACTICS, 3RD CORPS AREA

The general trend of reporting on this sector is that 3rd Corps is still pressing and that the Russian situation is worsening. But the main thing we learned from the Lyman sector this week, is how much 3rd Corps wants the world to know about its offensive over the past several months.

Before I get into that, if you want to see how the Ukrainians defeated the Russians in this sector, bottom line, simple answer, check out this video. Remember, each little mosquito-like blob carries an explosive that can take out a tank. It’s guided by a pilot who can decide which road wheel or hatch of the tank to hit. All those drones together, that you see in the video, collectively, cost about 1/25th of the price of a single modern tank.

That’s 120+ aircraft, i.e. precision-guided munitions able to pick not just an individual crew member of a combat vehicle, but what particular part of that crew member’s body should be at the center of the explosion, waiting for a target.

https://t.me/karymat/14839

This is massed 21st century firepower and this is the sharp end of the ZSU. Outside of stunts, no army on Earth can mass strike drones like that. It’s not just the aircraft. It’s the pilots, support teams, communications, intelligence sharing and above all combat experience that tie it all together.

Keeping that in mind — massed drones employed intelligently is what wins battles in this war — there has been a flood of details about Operation Vivaldi, almost all courtesy the 3rd Corps press section. Yes, the ZSU has captured more than 75 sq. km, yes Russian defenses here are not coherent. A 3rd Corps statement from Sunday said that the Russians are attempting to build a new defense line along the Zherebets River, just as has been obvious to the rest of us for about the past month. Allegedly, the Russians are pushing Spetsnaz into the battle b/c other troops are unavailable or won’t stand.

In terms of attack tactics, it’s now “confirmed” that the drill for an attack is combined arms suppression of enemy defenses with all the tools in concert, including conventional air, artillery, rocket artillery and drones. Supporting attacks to position weapons and EW for the later main assault is an irreplaceable piece of this game plan.

The preparatory phase is total observation of the attack area by drone, for some time, to identify and figure out a plan for every possible target. The highest priority is enemy drone launch sites and operators. In general, until the enemy drones are suppressed, the next step of the offensive doesn’t kick in. 3rd Corps released a video about how they allegedly double-faked out the Russians by pretending they were bluffing about attacking where they actually wound up attacking, and how the Russians bought it hook line and sinker, but that’s 3rd Corps talking so grain of salt.

Another staff officer, an intelligence officer identified as Andrij, said that the 3rd Corps HQ realized that the key unit that needed to be attacked in the preparatory phase was the Russian drone force Rubicon, which is Russia’s best but their aircraft and crews can be hunted, so they were. After a few to several weeks of air operations focusing on shutting down the Russian drones, Rubicon according to this Ukrainian source got pulled out because it was taking too many losses, and that left the Ukrainians with drone dominance. In other words, air superiority.

From Rubicon’s own information feed, if you look at it closely, there is evidence that in early summer they were operating fairly intensely around Lyman but by July or so for some reason they stopped.

According to Petro Horbatenko, 3rd Corps Chief of Staff, the operational goal was simple and clear: Make it so that Russian forces on the right/east bank of the Zherebets River lost supply and were unable to sustain themselves, and then attack them systematically.

During execution and blue infantry assault the support — so the artillery and drones — shift priority to red systems that might attack the assault, so any surviving Russian drone operators and the Russian mortars and artillery. But the goal is that by the time the Ukrainian infantry steps/drives out into the open, the Russians have little in the area to attack it with and even less ability to spot it coming.

According to yet more 3rd Corps video, for the first time ever, air drones delivered ground drones to a “drop zone” and landed them. UGVs with mines went somewhere and mined something. UGVs with on-board explosives trundled up to a target, usually an identified bunker, and drove inside and blew themselves up. These UGVs were little four-wheel drones. No info on how often this was done. Outside the ZSU, it’s not really understood what a pain it is, and how much planning it takes, to get a single UGV somewhere on the battlefield. The scale of this operation implies hundreds of UGV sorties, all coordinated.

If you don’t already suspect it, I think it’s worth bearing in mind that 3rd Corps has a media section nearly the size of an infantry company and that, logically, if you can deliver a UGV + explosives aboard it by air, why not just deliver that weight just of explosives by air? I doubt it was just a stunt, but it’s still possible.

Another 3rd Corps staff officer, Maksym Zhorin, said that one piece of that supporting operation was the location and destruction of a major pipeline running back to Russia that delivered about half of the Russians’ diesel in the north Donetsk/south Kharkiv sectors.

This is General Ivor Maxse, a WWI British officer who was very focused on battle drills, training, and systematic step-by-step tactics as the best way to break WWI trench deadlock. Started out in the Fusiliers, eventually Coldstreamers. By reputation demanding and intolerant of lazy officers. Hated the Huns, thought the only way to peace in Europe was to beat Germany down. Ironically, his reputation took a substantial hit because forces under his command were crushed by a German surprised offense in Spring 1918, which employed GERMAN flexible counter-tactics (Stosstruppen) to the relatively rigid Maxse-developed British tactical system. Open source image.

The general military history readers among you will probably spot parallels between the current ZSU attack playbook, and the Field Marshal Montgomery full-dress WW2 attack with all the trimmings. The dedicated history readers will see (hear?) strong echoes of British Army’s highly controlled, carefully rehearsed combined-arms assault tactics developed by Lieutenant-General Sir Ivor Maxse in WWI. The most obsessive would probably note that Maxse’s reputation isn’t ideal because forces under his command got cut to pieces in Spring 1918 by German Stosstruppen tactics which — if you look closely — you can see employed by Ukrainian and Russian infantry today.

The point is, it’s now fatuous to say the Russo-Ukraine War is deadlocked in trench warfare. The Ukrainians have a developed a functional attack drill. It’s not a secret. This is what the commanders and operators are saying about how they conduct attack operations. .

It is not Blitzkrieg fast, but the outcome is real, this is not theory, the tactics were applied, real results were delivered in a real war. Lines were deadlocked in Lyman sector, but the Ukrainians figured out an approach that went beyond attrition and broke the deadlock. They did it using concentration of force, terrain and maneuver. Competent infantry is at the heart of it. But the eyes and the teeth are the drones.

This is not to imply the Ukrainians now have a tactical system that wins battles quickly on the cheap. This is not it to imply mass and material and attrition don’t matter. There’s a reason this section started out with a video of a road crawling with Ukrainian FPV drones.

Plus, not every Corps in the ZSU is on the level of 3rd Corps. It remains to be seen if the ZSU can scale the tactics across the force. But attack tactics that work, in modern drone-led combined arms warfare, are now not just visible but established fact. Firepower is still going to decide battles, but maneuver backed with drones is now a basic fact of the Russo-Ukraine War.

Quo magis mutantur, eo magis eadem manent.

UKRAINIAN AND RUSSIAN CASUALTIES

On the Russian side, MediaZona/BBC updated their figures, a quarter of million men confirmed dead, the real figure is probably twice that, here’s the KP article:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/85241

On the Ukrainian side, the Ukrainian government doesn’t publish casualty figures and Zelensky, by tradition, only about once or twice a year comments on them. This leaves a lot of scope for speculation. This week no less than Donald Tusk of Poland, while making a speech about how the war in Ukraine was violent and getting worse and how many westerners seem happy to pretend nothing is going on and the war is just on their smart phones, threw out the figure that Ukraine loses 27,000 men dead and wounded every month.

If that number was completely accurate this would not only mean very effective Russian operations but an impending disaster for the Ukrainians because per open sources they generally manage to put about 22–25,00 men into uniform every month.

However, and this is one of the great advantages of East Europe in general and East European journalism in particular, East Europe isn’t Las Vegas, what was declared in Poland didn’t just stay in Poland. So once Tusk started throwing around numbers of Ukrainians killed in action, there was a wave of Ukrainian reporting where journalists talked to units and government types to try and confirm Tusk’s figure. Result? A pretty solid wall of reporting that the actual figure is about 30–35 percent of Tusk’s claim on average, and maybe 10 percent in some situations.

This dovetails closely with what I’m hearing and people like me are hearing. On the defense the Ukrainians are so thin on the ground and so well dug in it’s impossible for the Russians to inflict a lot of casualties in a short period of time. On the attack the Ukrainians are so incremental and so small scale, that mass casualties likewise aren’t possible, they just don’t commit many troops to any attack, the idea is let the drones do the heavy lifting wherever possible.

This translates to something the Ukrainian government won’t publicly admit: Probably 6–8,000 casualties a month, multiply by 12 for a year, divide by 8 to 10 to estimate deaths, divide (probably) by six or so to estimate deaths + irrecoverable wounded, and missing. Which country can sustain the blood-letting longer? I don’t know but I know which country is fighting for its homes and families and freedom, and has taken casualties at a worse pace than that for the past four years, and is still fighting.

This is the Wed-Thur strike on Ukraine, the important news probably is that the Ukrainian again managed to shoot down some ballistic missiles, but not all of them. Image source is watermark.

continued…