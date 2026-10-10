Among others, the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Pryluky killed three generations in a single hit: 58-year-old Viktoriia Bondarenko, her 37-year-old daughter Kateryna Antypenko, and her one-year-old grandson Sashko. The death toll one day after the attack was 22 killed including 5 children, rescue workers were still digging through debris. Image by Suspilne Novosti, Thursday.

Liberia-flagged tanker sailing either for a Singapore, Cypriot or Greek company burns off-shore Sochi, Tuesday. Drone strike. The Ukrainians said it was a shadow fleet tanker. Image by ZSU.

Ukrainian rescue worker removes a dead child from debris in Priluki, where the Russians shot a a ballistic missile into an apartment building on Wednesday. Ukraine government image.

A Russian soldier unsuccessfully defends himself vs. a Ukrainian FPV drone (shadow visible) flown by 414 Brigade “Ptakhi Madyara” SBS forces. The pilot selected an attack trajectory out of the sun. This likely is in the Donetsk sector. Image is screen grab from SBS video published on Satur day.

Hi All!

The big news this week is the Kremlin appears to have formally launched its Winter campaign to beat Ukraine into submission by attacking civilians, and so over 48 hours they killed more than 60 people with drone strikes. There also were fairly substantial power outages but that’s nothing compared with the loss of life.

As this was happening there was a full NATO representative meeting in Kyiv with an official from all 32 countries. Everyone said they supported Ukraine.

On the fighting front Ukraine generally has the clear initiative, however, the Russians are continuing heavy attacks around Dobropilliya.

KITTENS SAVED BY DRONES AND OLESHKI UPDATE

As is traditional for this review, animal-related items when available get priority.

The short version is that in Oleshky, the city that the Russians are starving and that the Ukrainians are trying to feed by drone, somehow the locals got the message that there were abandoned cats in the city and something needed to be done. So an enterprising national guard outfit (11th Brigade, unsurprisingly they’re from Odesa) built some lightweight cages and ran an air evacuation operation that used bomber drones to fly kittens through Russian fire to safety. If the world cared about the Russo-Ukraine War this battle incident would get made into movie.

But as it is, above is a screen grab. Below is a link to the article:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/86335

The video of kittens getting evacuated by drone — you know you want to see it — is here: https://t.me/Pivnenko_NGU/4890

And for those without telegram:

This is a typical training image that normally I wouldn’t bother you with, except for the unit involved. This is new recruits getting ready to join 310 Separate Regiment of Radio-Electric Warfare (310 REB) and as you can see it’s not just sitting in a trailer watching computer screens and drinking energy drinks. This is an outfit that works for the Marines. For whatever reason, the trainers in this rear area unit decided the new guys needed some marine infantry unpleasantness. A common sign of a professional military is when leadership wants rear area troops to understand what the front line goes through. Image by unit, Wednesday.

THE FRONT

DONETSK/DOBROPILLIYA

The proper review starts here because this is the location of the most intense fighting. There have been scattered reports of slight Russian progress near the village Nove Shakhove, and hard reports of counterattacks by 12th Brigade Azov and 425 Assault Infantry Regiment, said counterattacks supported the National Guard’s crack Lazar Group, who are one of the top two or three brigade-sized drone units in the ZSU and so probably in the world. There are also elements of the SBS drone forces there.

I think it’s worth noting, that if the Ukrainian top command has managed things so that the Russian main effort is attacking into those particular units’ sectors, then that is hard proof of strong Ukrainian generalship. Azov were the ones that fought, surrounded, at Mariupol. For practical purposes, the exact same command group is now running defensive operations around Dobropilliya.

According to the SBS, the net result of the extremely heavy Russian efforts to advance by infiltration has been extremely high, documented Russian casualties. The formal stats were Russian KIA and WIA — this figure was up 37 percent for the first five days of Oct. compared to the first five days of Sept. Localities named as sites of Russian retreats were the villages ​​Hruzke and Novomykolaivka.

UNIAN image from Tuesday, operations around Vochansk

VOVCHANSK NORTH KHARKIV REGION

There is another round of hard fighting in progress here with ZSU units claiming they’ve pushed back Russian forces about 10 square kilometers northeast of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region. This is primarily forest and secondarily swamp, and it’s a good example of developing Ukrainian offensive doctrine, which is to infiltrate Russian positions, hunker down and set up ambushes, and then let the Russians try and figure out where the Ukrainian infantry is hiding. This is the third sector (after Lyman and Oleksandriivka) where the tactic has visibly been used. Another indicator is the Russian mil-bloggers whose terminology never allows Ukrainian defeat of Russian defenses, but allows terms like “fluid” and “meeting engagements”. A final indicator is that practically all reliable information about the fighting here is from the Russian or OSINT side, not from the Ukrainians. Which is another feature of modern Ukrainian attack doctrine: When you attack, zero information comes out from your side.

Infantry scout training photo, 2/3rd Shock Brigade/3rd Corps, Saturday.

LYMAN SECTOR

Fighting is continuing for Zarechne and Yampil and true to form the Russian mil-bloggers are reporting “contact battles” in forests around those two places. Other locations with action in progress reportedly are south and southeast of Nadia, west of Svatove in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast. On Tuesday reliable reports came in that ZSU troops had entered Zareche. On Wednesday unconfirmed reports appeared that the ZSU was through Zareche, fully across the Oskil and the fight now was for Yampolivka, a good 5 km. onto the left bank of the river. I say again, unconfirmed.

This is an excellent graphic showing net change of control over Ukrainian territory, by month, for the past 24 months, in the Russo-Ukraine War. Above the line is net Russian gains, below the line is net Ukrainian gains. The most recent is Sept. 2026, and most of it is the Lyman/Vivaldia operation, which in fact was in progress since July. The key point is, obviously, this is a dramatic reverse of trends; Russia in September lost ground much faster than it gained it. The most important question to ask is, can the Ukrainians sustain the trend? If yes then this a war turning point, but that is a very, very big “if”. Image source is watermark.

OLEKSANDRIVKA DIRECTION/KOMAR

Information is dripping in that is giving shape to the counter-attacks and general Ukrainian offensive that has been in progress here for the past three months. At the moment the fighting still seems to be centered on the town Komar with the Ukrainians slowly clearing buildings and the Russians defending. The key to the fight for both sides is ability to feed new troops and ammunition into the village, which comes down to drone coverage in the area.

Komar is important because if held by the Ukrainians it’s a bridgehead across the Mokri Yaly River and a place for a continued Ukrainian push towards Velyka Novosilka. From the Russian side, Komar is the best defensible terrain in the area and if held is an excellent way to contain the Ukrainians with limited force.

This is the sector, as we saw last week, where General Apostol and 7th Rapid Response Corps transferred in to become the backbone large formation responsible for the sector; as some of you recall most of those units had been fighting in the Pokrovsk direction since about forever. As best as can be told right now on the Oleksandrivka axis the Ukrainians have concentrated 95th, 82nd, 80th, 79th and 78th Air Assault, along with 1st Assault Regiment and possibly 225th Assault Regiments. These are all strong units with excellent reputations, the 79th and 95th particularly, there are no units on either side that have better fighting records than those two brigades.

As the situation stood on Oct. 7–8, the Russians seemed to be attempting to push into the villages Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka and Hirke, all in the vicinity of Huliaipole, seemingly in an attempt to develop a threat towards Zaporizhzhia. Given the amount of force the Russians seem to be committing in Dobropilliya and the looming disaster they face in Lyman, it begs the question where the Kremlin will find troops to keep up the pressure on 7th Rapid Response Corps and General Apostol, and like I said, by record these are among the most aggressive and strongly-commanded of the ZSU.

Front-line reports are: the Russians are trying to advance and failing with casualties. If that is the actual case, it would be reasonable to expect counterattacks in due course, but Ukrainian drone domination of Russian supply in the area would be a necessary precursor.

Hole in roadway made by a Russian drone in the Northern bridge across the Dnipro River, Kyiv, on Sunday. Image source is watermark.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE — BRIDGES AND JET-POWERED DRONES

The Russians appear to be following a plan that intends to reduce most Ukrainian cities to stone age tech levels step-by-step, after which according to that plan the Ukrainians will surrender. So, over the weekend and on Monday, the Russians sent drones to Kyiv to attack the Dnipro River bridges; damage was relatively slight because these bridges are giant Soviet-era constructs that would take a good half dozen guided bombs just to cut, and drones just aren’t even close to that damaging. There were a couple of hits on suspension cables apparently with the hope that would a make the bridge fall down, it didn’t, but traffic in Kyiv was Cairo-bad for while.

The Ukrainian response was predictable: Tell drivers to be careful using the bridges and snarl traffic some more with inspections of the bridges during rush hour. By Tuesday news came out that either eight or a dozen remote-controlled robot turrets with .50 had been set up around the city’s Dnipro bridges. The news reports say they pick targets using AI. Good for them, so far no motorists or cyclists have been cut down.

Increasing Russian use of jet-powered drones has been another worry; the thinking is that several waves of them might smash the bridges or other critical infrastructure in the capital because they’re too fast for most machine guns or interceptor drones to shoot down. President Zelensky on Tuesday tried to calm people by telling everyone right now Ukraine’s air force and specifically fighter pilots shoot down about 60 percent of the jet-powered drones, interceptor drones about 30 percent, and everything else about 10 percent.

On Monday several European states announced a deal had been cut so that Ukraine’s F-16s could get resupplies of 20mm cannon shells, the cheaper is somewhat less effective way to shoot down a jet-powered drone, so that particular category won’t be added to the massive list of critical ammunition Ukraine is running out of and can only get from NATO states.Poland, Belgium and Spain were the countries kicking in.

Christ statue damaged by Russian bomb splinters in Sumy. Image by Denys Kazansky Monday.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE — HITTING THE POWER GRID AND KILLING UKRAINIANS

Overnight Tue-Wed Russia launched its long-predicted “big strike”, even Zelensky had been warning it was coming. For about three or four days previous anyone with an internet link could read the predictions: about 8–9 Tu-95 and 1–2 Tu-160 bombers launching up to 80 cruise missiles, up to 50 ballistic missiles, and several hundred drones. The strike packages were supposed to start heading out at about 1–2 A.M. Kyiv time with impacts timed for around 3 A.M.

If this seems like pretty granular operational detail to be bouncing around open sources about a real-life strategic air strike planned by one industrialized nation state against another, yeah, welcome to the Russo-Ukraine War. And yes, if you decided to stay you could track the locations of groups of drones in real time, as you could the launch and impacts of the ballistic missiles. This is just average citizens; it is a given that the actual air defense people had orders of magnitude more information and warning about the incoming strikes.

In fact air defenses reported 10 Tu-95MC, 3 bombers of “other types”. Mayor Klitschko in Kyiv reported 20 missiles targeted the capital. The air force ultimately reported air defenses had destroyed 117 of 130 drones, 5 of an unspecified/secret number of ballistic/hypersonic missiles, and 39 of 48 cruise missiles. Once again zero ship-launched cruise missiles from Russia’s mighty Black Sea Fleet; all Kalibers fired on the night were from a missile boat or boats on the Caspian, per the Ukrainians.

By midday UNIAN had an estimate of what Russia launched that was more detailed than the Ukrainian air force: 25 ballistic missiles or Onix/Zircon missiles, 8 Kalibers ship-launched from the Caspian, 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles from ground platforms in Russia, and 36 X-101 cruise missiles dropped by bombers.

Some people complain about people not picking up after their dogs from morning walks. This is Kyiv Wednesday morning, this is what it looks like when a Russian ballistic missile lands in your neighborhood but it doesn’t explode although it still could. Image by Kyiv police.

Nationwide 35+ people killed 40 injured witht the number expected to rise. Reports say in Kyiv an office and warehouse building was damaged, and a non-residential building (the Tripolsky power station) were hit; in Pryluky Chernihiv region a Russian missile struck a multi-story apartment building and destroyed it, this is where the biggest loss of life was, by mid-Wednesday the count was 20 dead including four children.

This was what was left of the apartment building in Priluky after the Russians hit it with a ballistic missile. Image source is watermark.

In Kremenchuk, a missile hit a residential area, plus buildings associated with the hydroelectric station, ; In Zaporizhzhia, transport infrastructure facilities were hit; In Dnipro an industrial site was hit by at least one ballistic missile and in Oleksandriia a home or apartment building was hit.

There were serious power outages (18 hours, off, 4 hours on, and then off again with next switch-on unclear where I was) in Ukraine’s north, so parts of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. Through Friday there still were blackouts in some districts of the city, and even the mighty Metro — which normally runs no matter what — had slowdowns and stoppages because of power shortages.

The next day, Thursday, the Russians hit a crowded bus with KAB glide bomb. Some reports said there were two bombs and two buses. This was in Kramatorsk, in broad daylight. 30 people died. Another 18 people were injured.

Kramatorsk bus following Russian Air Force strike, 30+ people reported dead. Thursday, Image from Ukrainian internet.

UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE — TAKING ON THE BALLISTIC MISSILES

There were intercepts of Russian ballistic missiles in the latest round of Russian strikes but also some Russian ballistic missiles got through, and no one is under the illusion that Ukraine has sufficient Patriot interceptor missiles even to engage never mind reliably knock down all the ballistic missiles Russia will launch at Ukrainian homes and businesses this Winter.

Wall Street Journal came out with an interesting article claiming that a possible solution is that the Ukrainians have learned to jam the guidance systems of some of the missiles, using a variant of the Lima electronic warfare system that was responsible for making ineffective less sophisticated Russian Kinzhal semi-hypersonic missiles (basically, a ballistic missile dropped from a plane) last year. The news is the Ukrainians have supposedly tweaked Lima so that now it can discombobulate more sophisticated, ground-launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles, supposedly out to a range of 120 km.

The article goes on to point out that the Russians are purchasing anti-jamming antennae from the Chinese which Beijing considers not military use, and then equipping its Iskander-Ms to overcome the Ukrainian Lima jammers. The result has been sort of an arms race where the Russians have stuffed more and more antennae into the limited space of an Iskander warhead, and the Ukrainians have tried to guess ahead of time which Iskander missiles with extra anti-jamming antennae are likely to aim at which ground targets.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot expresses negative feelings towards Russia following an air-to-air kill of a Russian strike drone over the southern front. Image by Sonyashnik, Thursday.

This isn’t so much sour grapes as just a sober observation: If NATO were serious about defending itself and helping Ukraine, production of LIMA jammers in Europe would be going ahead with national emergency priority, and what’s more, the rich countries like Norway and Germany really have even less of an excuse not to develop ballistic missile jamming capacity as a national security priority, because if you have it, then Russian threats involving ballistic missiles are close to emasculated. LIMA is ridiculously cheap compared to the price of Patriot interceptor missiles, however, the clear view of NATO militaries is the way to deal with Russian ballistic missiles, is to buy more American Patriot interceptor missiles.

Here is a short list of European firms that make serious money if there are lots of Patriot missiles sold: MBDA Deutschland, Bayern-Chemie, Sener ( Spain), Rheinmetall, WZL-1 and PGZ (Poland).

Russian tanker burns just off shore of Sochi, Tuesday evening. Aframax Rio, Liberia flag.700–750 thousand barrels of oil, i.e. approximately 95–105 thousand tons of oil discarded. Collage by me.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA — LONG RANGE

There were several impressive strikes this week. On Sunday the SSO/special ops drone guys flew a big strike into the Kuban and hit Khanskiy airfield, drones were in the air for about six hours, fires, explosions, one Su-34 and one Su-35 burnt on the ground. Most report say they were hangar queens that couldn’t fly anyway.

On Tuesday the Ukrainians sent 600+ drones in one of the biggest strikes of the entire war, target Moscow, Russia claimed 679 drones shot down. The very industrious Russian civilian internet offered comprehensive coverage of a furious air battle with Ukrainian drones approaching the Russian capital from multiple directions, droning propellers, missile launches, cannon and MG fire, misses and shoot downs, heavy ground explosions, and black smoke from major fires. Sometimes the ground detonations came at the rate of a blast every two or three seconds. The most intense phase of the air battle lasted about 90 minutes starting at about Moscow time, however, the drone stream seems to have been in motion for a good six hours.

This is an excellent graphic by the good people at CyberBoroshno showing how fuel gets to oil and where the Ukrainians attacked to monkey wrench that. Image source is watermark.

The target was the Volodarskaya Linear Production-Dispatch Station (LPDS) is part of the Moscow petroleum product pipeline ring, essentially, this is the sorting station that parcels out fuel pipelined to the Russian capital, first and foremost crude oil and petroleum product from the Ryazan Oil Refinery. The second piece of the target was the power transmission station premises in the vicinity of the pump station, that makes all the pump machinery run.

Among other noteworthy strikes, on Wednesday Ukrainian drones hit and set seriously afire a Russian shadow tanker, right off shore Sochi. The attack left the 100,000+ ton vessel abandoned and drifting. You will no doubt be relieved to learn that the local government checked and there is no threat to the local environment. Here’s a link to an article about that:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/86454

Once again I’ll spare you the detailed laundry list of the week’s strikes and end with this: Ukraine national intelligence this week said it estimates Russian refining capacity, nationwide, including refineries Ukraine can’t (yet reach) is 49 percent of prewar. In other words after going to war with Ukraine Russia lost more than half its oil refining capacity.

Finally, on Thursday the Ukrainians hit the Omsk refinery complex. This was significant first because it was a new record-setting strike for range (3,000 km!) and second because this is the biggest refinery complex in all of Russia, and just about the most modern. FP-1 drones and fires observed. It turned out they were FP-6 drones, the longer-ranged version of the long-range FP-1. This was the first time the facility had been hit. Then on Friday the refinery in the oil-producing town Ukhta, near the Arctic Circle was hit, this was 1,700 km from Ukraine and carried out by An-196 RS.

Truck moving on the Rostov-Crimea highway burns following a Hornet drone hit. Image by KhersonCat, Wednesday.

UKRAINE BOMARDS RUSSIA — THE ARCHER NOT THE ARROW

It’s clear the Ukrainians are now actively hunting Russian long-range launch systems, the question is how much damage are they doing.

On Saturday a ZSU claimed strike allegedly hit Russian Iskander missile unit positions. The report was (Zelensky) these were launchers that bombarded Kyiv. On that day the Russians appear to have successfully launched two ballistic missiles, one hitting Mykolaiv and one targeting Kyiv (and maybe hitting, that’s not clear). The point is, assuming the Ukrainians are telling the truth, then the cat and mouse game is whether the Russian launcher can shoot and scoot faster than the Ukrainian special services can find and hit.

Same day, the SBU ran a big drone attack against a Shahed launch and storage site in Oryol region and published images of fires and smashed launch ramps etc.

This is a drone launch site in Russia’s Oryol region, hit and set afire on Saturday. Image by Pekhno News.

On Tuesday it was the turn of the drone launch site at the ruined Donetsk airport, where a combat unit drone outfit that normally doesn’t get the attention like the cool guys in the SBS — in this case the Cursed Empire UAV unit of Ukraine’s 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade — got its strike aircraft to target as the Russian operators were taking selfies prior to a launch. The video documents it thoroughly, five or six guys, Gerah-4 jet-powered drone on the ramp, some pickup trucks, and a big flash and debris flying. We don’t know when the strike took place but we can speculate recently because in the ZSU, the more distant the unit in layers of command from the big generals in Kyiv, the more likely content proving the unit did something impressive will leak to the internet, and the heck with OPSEC. But another good question is whether this was a chance interdiction or the result of systematic hunting.

In standard air war doctrine, a conventional way to shut down the other guy’s long range strikes against you, especially if they’re hard to intercept, is to park your own aircraft over his airfields and wait for the other guy to drag his aircraft out on the tarmac and start arming them. But maybe the guys in Cursed Empire just got lucky.

Shotgunner/drone hunter, 148 Artillery Brigade, has his picture taken with a Caesar howitzer firing a shot in the background. Image by unit, Saturday. Most likely this is in southern Donetsk/8th Corps sector.

ZSU REFORMS

I predicted this and I have a witness. ‼️General Drapaty has moved on from overhauling the command groups of the relatively lightly-armed 7th and 8th rapid response/air assault corps, and moved on to the most logical corps armed with standard complements of tanks and artillery, to wit 11th and 19th Corps. New Corps commanders, mostly new staffs, some brigade commanders and their staffs changed out as well. Also the top commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery got sacked/replaced, as did Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces. In all 15 field grand/general officers got their walking papers. Two of the new brigade commanders had been back-burnered during the Syrsky era, basically for refusing what they called stupid orders that would only get troops killed. As you might guess the officers shown the door were in their 50s and 60s, their replacements were in their 30s and 40s.

On the negative side, it took more than four years for the ZSU to get to this point. On the positive side, the last thing the Russian military wants is a ZSU led by officers that know how to fight and want to fight.

On Saturday the Russians sent around ten drones into Moldova, direction and count make this almost certainly intentional and not an accidental. Since NATO air space wasn’t breached NATO didn’t do anything, which will certainly deter Russia. Image source is watermark.

NATO NIMNOLS

I get no pleasure from running a section covering this subject but honestly the people running NATO leave me no choice.

On Saturday explosions were reported at multiple locations in central Moldova and later drone debris has been found near four settlements. Local residents, per tradition, reported explosions and frightened livestock and posted images of Russian UAV debris. Moldovan authorities in due course concluded five Russian drones had flown into Moldova and blown up. No NATO reaction.

On Monday the Russians struck the Palanka border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. A projectile landed within the crossing point’s premises, ricocheted off the ground, and hit a passenger bus parked near the border barrier. A Moldovan Border Police officer sustained a minor injury. The next day Moldova — again, this is a country with no air force — would respond by building protective walls and bomb shelters near border checkpoints with Ukraine. No NATO reaction.

Also on Monday the Russians hit a Turkish — you know, a NATO member state — cargo ship carrying grain from the Ukrainian port Izmail. Name of vessel Alfa Wafan, destination was Italy. Two drones attacked. The ship sank and it’s not clear what happened to the crew, possibly two killed. The strike took place in international waters, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, not far from the Peskerush oil platform. The Romanian and apparently Bulgarian military sent rescue boats and a helicopter to the area.

Later in the day reports came in that a second cargo ship heading to Ukraine from a European port was hit and damaged, name of Vanguard. Two crew members were injured and airlifted to hospital, the remainder got to shore with Coast Guard/shore assistance. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev called it all “a gross, flagrant violation of international law…Such an attack within the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable.”

Irony: Thank Heavens a NATO state is talking tough to Russia, that will definitely stop the Russians.

Literally as buildings just hit by Russia were still smoking, and bodies being dug out of the debris, on Wednesday, a delegation representing all 32 NATO member states descended on Kyiv. At the end of that day there was a press statement: NATO and Ukraine are really working well together and their cooperation is really effective. This is not irony, that’s what they announced.

Also this week Sweden announced it would re-deploy a Patriot system out of Sweden to the Polish border, to beef up the Polish Patriot system that had been shifted from central Poland to eastern Poland during the summer. A cynic might predict that the effect will be to double profit for the companies manufacturing Patriot missiles and their components for the NATO eastern frontier.

And finally, on Friday reports came from the Yagodina border checkpoint with Poland, the Poles instituted a new “safety” procedure and just shut down border crossing when Russian drones were thought to be in the vicinity. So, now all Russia has to do to force thousands of travellers to stand in lines for hours, and hundreds of trains and buses to be late, is just to circle a drone near the Polish border.

Irony: This decisive NATO nation action absolutely will deter Russia from doing something like that again.

Marat Mambekov, killed in action last week, Ukraine Air Force image published on Tuesday. Note the count of strike missions. That is some serious combat flying, that’s not sorties against Afghan insurgents, every one of those missions was against Russian air defenses.

Ukraine War Tech Marches On, Or, MAYBE Don’t Buy Stock in BOING’S JDAMS DIVISION

According to a report in news platform “Militarnyi”, the Ukrainian army has now started taking delivery of mass-produced Firefly bomb guidance kits, which are already being supplied to select units of the Defense Forces. This is a bomb kit for bombs dropped by, not standard aircraft, but bomber drones. So roughly the size of a mortar round.

The system is produced in two main versions, one called an OGB-1s for 82mm mortar rounds rigged to be dropped from a bomber drone, and a larger kit, called FF120, which is compatible with MOA-400s and MOA-900s (these are printed munitions manufactured in Ukraine), as well as 105mm artillery shells, and 120mm mortar rounds. A single guidance kit costs approximately $200.

So now the Ukrainians aren’t just operating Baga Yaga bomber drones dropping “dumb” munitions, they are operating Baba Yaga bomber drones that drop guided bombs.

Another “what will they think of next?” item that appeared this week was content showing a ground drone (UGV) with a rearward-facing camera and an anti-drone net launcher built on the back of the vehicle. If and when approached by a FPV drone from the back, the operator fires the launcher and the net captures the FPV drone. Yes there is a video. Not sure this is practical as it’s possible to approach a UGV from other directions.

https://t.me/mag_vodogray/15502

And finally, in the rubric of people assisting machines, in the southern sector drone operators observed a bicycle-mounted lady peddle by a stuck Ukrainian UGV. The UGV was hauling a trailer with supplies but the trailer had become disconnected. So, the lady cyclist dismounted, executed an excellent tactical concealment of her bicycle, and after some faffing abou and making gestures at the UGV camera, reconnected the trailer to the UGV. Then UGV and cyclist went their separate ways. All of it was recorded by 8th Air Assault Corps, 71st Airmobile Jaeger Brigade.

https://t.me/brigade71/2341

ALLIES, BUT NOT BUSINESS PARTNERS

On Saturday Poland and Romania announced they wouldn’t increase allowable volumes of Ukrainian grain permitted to transit for their countries for customers westward, this to protect incomes in the Polish and Romanian farming industries. Politico was the original source of the report. Kyiv had asked EU countries to allocate €1.1 billion worth of additional goods value allowed to transit, because of increased transport costs for Ukrainian grain moving by sea.

According to the Ukrainian government less than half of Ukraine’s grain can be exported by rail, road or river. If the grain does not get out this year, then next year Ukrainian farmers might plant 35 percent less land, meaning reduced volumes next year and better earnings for Polish and Romanian farmers next year.

In Warsaw and Bucharest the opinion was, Ukrainian farmers should suck it up and it’s just fortunate for Polish and Romanian farmers that grain prices are up in the EU even though there is a glut of grain in Ukraine and Russia. In some countries that would be called the national government kowtowing to a politically-connected interest group and sticking it to average consumers.

And in South Korea, this is a Guardian report, no less than 176,000 tons of Russian petroleum products were shipped from South Korean ports to the Russian Far East in the past three months. Seven tankers transported the product in 14 voyages. Three of the vessels are subject to UK and EU sanctions, while another was loaded at sea to conceal the cargo’s origin. However as far as South Korea and Russia were concerned, the shipments and ships were all kosher.

The report said the sanctioned tankers disguised their routes, for instance leaving South Korea bound for Japan but magically appearing in Vladivostok and unloading there.

EICHMANN SANCTIONS

This never makes the international news and it really should, because killings like this aren’t going to stop. On Saturday, Oct. 2, a car belonging to Russian war veteran suspected in Ukraine of torturing prisoners was blown up in the Tula region. The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported that the explosion occurred around 7:45 a.m. while the car was moving; it kept rolling then crashed into a utility pole. Driver Roman Syromyatnikov died on the scene. Police said the bomb had been planted on the bottom of the car and detonated remotely.

Syromyatnikov’s obituary called him “an educator, a writer, and a war veteran who was involved in the patriotic upbringing of youth.” He had been working as a prison guard when the war started, after which he volunteered and joined 51st Regiment of the 106th Airborne Division. In due course he returned to a Tula region prison, went back to work as a guard, and in the course of the years became identified via prisoner relatives and released prisoners themselves as responsible for having tortured about 50 Ukrainian prisoners.

How? The allegations are that Syromyatnikov (and other staff members) used fists, feet, batons, pipes, stun guns against prisoners. They also administered electric shocks using field telephone wires attached to the ears, hands, and legs of one of the prisoners of war. During inspections and exercise periods, prisoners were forced to stand facing a wall with their legs spread wide and arms raised, after which they were beaten.

Also this week, a high profile Russian UAV developer named Petr Korolev was found choked to death; Ukrainian mil-bloggers said it was an assassination. Possibly.

Finally, this week information surfaced about the Russian Tu-95 “Bear” bomber that crashed in the Far East last week. Most sources are reporting this was probably a technical problem linked to heavy use of the aircraft and insufficient maintenance. First update, eight crew were killed in the crash rather than six as reported earlier. It turns out the names of every crew member was known to the Ukrainians and now it’s in the public domain. Almost all the officers (senior rank Colonel) had been based in Engels, Saratov region before Ukraine started hitting that place regularly, after which many of the Tu-95s based there were rebased to Ukrainka airfield in the Far East.

Three crew members, all officers, had been identified by Ukrainian tracking groups as having taken part in specific strike missions that constitute war crimes, in their case for flying their bomber to a safe spot above Vologda Oblast or the Caspian Sea and then launching cruise missiles that hit Ukrainian homes and businesses, and even one cruise missile that flew about 100 km. into Poland.

To be clear, this is not a case of the Ukrainian assassins catching up with wanted Russians and executing them. All reports point to bad maintenance and airframe fatigue. But this is also an excellent example, one of the best of the war so far, of how detailed and thorough the Ukrainian tracking of individual Russians involved in the invasion is and how long it’s been going on. The dossiers must run into the hundreds of thousands.

When the war ends, unless there is a general amnesty (and even if there is a general amnesty) we are going to see the Ukrainian state hunting down and if possible killing Russians world-wide, for longer than anyone reading this is alive.