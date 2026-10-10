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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Oct 10

Thank you for this report. I am afraid you will have to have your «Weenie NATO section» for some time. I am still afraid that the real problem is the population, we are willing to help, but that’s it.

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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
Oct 10

Thank you. I feel your anger.

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