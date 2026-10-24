Drone operator, Rubizh brigade, Wednesday. The aircraft is a Leleka-100 (also known as Stork-100 or Лелека-100), reconnaissance UAV produced by DeViRo. Image by unit.

Gratuitous Viper image, Sonyashnik from Ukraine Air Force, undated

Hi All!

The highest-profile news this week was Sturm und Drang concerning American manipulation of Ukrainian access to Starlink, but the most important news was continued Russian heavy attacks vs. Dobropilliya in Donetsk region. Which seem to be going nowhere with extremely — I say again extremely — heavy losses.

Probably the most appalling news this week was the spectacle of a senior US official, Steve Witkoff, swarmingly telling Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin, to his face “You are a great humanist sir”, less than 24 hours after a Russian drone attacked a public park in Kharkiv killing six, including an infant in a stroller, and its Mother.

Administrative note: This review was mostly written outside Ukraine. Next week no review, vacation.

THE FRONT

This was a week in which the stats told a lot of the story about the front-line fighting. Probably the most telling was from the SBS: in the first three weeks of October the all-war record of Russian soldiers killed or severely wounded by SBS strikes was set, and broken, three times.

The overall pan-ZSU figures said much the same thing. On Wednesday 21 October 2026, the Ukrainian military reported confirmed Russian casualties over 24 hours of 2,250 men killed or seriously wounded. That’s the wartime record. For reference the top five days per ZSU claims are, for the entire war:

21.10.2026–2250

19.12.2024–2200

18.10.2026–2100

27.09.2026–2090

28.11.2024–2030

The ZSU also reports that in February 2026 confirmed Russian soldier losses was 26,090 men, in September it was 46 230 (the current war record), and in the first three weeks of October it’s 37 000+ men. Most regular readers of this review can remember a time when 1,000 Russian soldiers KIA/WI in a 24-hour period seemed impossible for Russia to sustain, so there’s a lesson there. That being said, no army in history ever could sustain unlimited casualties, there always is a breaking point.

As to why this is happening, my estimate is the Kremlin knee-jerk response to the Vivaldi and Oleksandrivka operations and their success is intensified efforts to capture the remaining part of Donetsk region Ukraine still controls, and the main barrier to advances in that direction right now are fortifications around Dobropilliya held by 1st Corps Azov. There is also the possibility that the Russian General Staff, erroneously, believes it is advancing around Dobropilliya and so “reinforcing success”.

The OSINer OKO Gora published data that very clearly sums up the state of terrain ownership over the past month. Ukrainian net gains of territory are naked with “UA”, Russian net gains of territory are marked with “RU”.

UA — 14.09–20.09 +23 км²

RU — 21.09–27.09 -23 км²

UA — 28.09–04.10 +11 км²

RU — 05.10–11.10 -40 км²

UA — 12.10–18.10 +48 км²

NORTH KHARKIV REGION

The “Khartia” Corps 2nd Corps this week published details about a completed counter-attack operation called “Veles”, which took place in the Kupiansk sector. Like the Vivalda counter-attack operation further south, hints of this Ukrainian success had been visible for those looking for it for about two months. According to the corps commander Ihor Obolonsky, Ukrainian forces advanced more than 15 kilometers behind Russian lines using a gas pipeline and other underground routes to infiltrate into the Russian rear by severing Russian “pipeline” logistics.

In other words, for a couple of years now the Russians from time to time have used existing pipelines and tunnels as ways to avoid the drones, not always successfully but sometimes, most notably in March 2025 in Kursk region around Sudzha. The present operation was a case of the Ukrainians taking to the underground themselves and countering it. The operational upshot is, it will be harder for the Russians to sustain their troops in Kupyansk sector because now the underground battlefield is contested.

This operation was compared to Vivaldia small, with a reported 30 Russians taken prisoner and 100 casualties inflicted, over about a month. From the ZSU point of view the fact that they were able to carry off these pipeline battles is impressive: the ZSU is built around drones and digital fusion of battle information; that’s very difficult or impossible underground.

Oblonsky credited “Khartiya” infantry brigade, the “R.U.G.” Assault Regiment, the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment, the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (these are Russians fighting on Ukraine’s side) and the Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade as the participants. Khartiya has a good fighting reputation, RUG an excellent one, Lava is by reputation solid and Achilles is one of the most lethal drone brigades in the ZSU. The two Russian units are small, basically each something like a very reinforced company or a small battalion, but they are known to have good discipline and infantry skills. Point being, OK, yet another Ukrainian successful counter-attack, but it’s not like average units were carrying it out.

LYMAN

Vivaldi is over but the combat hasn’t stopped. According to both sides fighting for Zarechne and Yampil is continuing. There is some evidence of an attempted Russian counterattack towards Zareche, and the Russians on Friday claimed — no evidence — that their forces had counter-counter-attacked and recovered positions in Stavky. According to them Zarechne is under Russian control; disputed control is far more probable.

Vivaldi-related content is still being pumped out by the 3rd Corps’ powerful media section, this week there was the interesting tidbit that General Biletsky dealt with leaks of his troop locations to the Russians by ordering commanders not to update that information in Delta. This supposedly kept Russian spies in Ukrainian headquarters, or Russian hackers reading Delta some other way, from knowing where 3rd Corps forces were at.

Drone image by Liubart brigade, a 1st Corps formation, of Russian infantry killed attempting to advance in Dobropilliya sector, around the village Rodynske. This week there was a formal Russian TV presentation saying Dobropilliya is now under Russian control, not true, it’s silly. Image by unit.

DOBROPILLIYA

This is where the big battle is and it’s serious, it’s obvious the Kremlin wants to gain ground here badly and is willing to accept very high casualties in the attempt to do so. The general picture is continuing, heavy Russian pressure in the form of infantry attempting to infiltrate forward, and very heavy casualties against Ukrainian lines that seem to be holding well. As noted two reviews ago, this has boiled down to a bludgeon battle in which the Kremlin attacks across ground that 1st Corps Azov has held now for more than a year, and 1st Corps is by most measures the ZSU’s hardest-fighting large formation.

A very clear indicator of Russian focus on this area as priority objective was delivered to us on Saturday on Russian national television: Gerasimov briefed Putin the adjacent city Druzhivka had been conquered by Russia. All major Russian media platforms reported the news and a victory was declared. This is absurd and Ukrainian units in that location were quick to upload videos making clear Gerasimov’s report was hooey. But there is little better proof that the Kremlin really wants something, than Kremlin lies that the Kremlin has already stolen it.

The SBS troops meanwhile on Friday published stats for October: more than two-thirds of all successful Ukrainian drone strikes against all targets, across the entire front, have been in the Dobropilliya-Pokrovsk sector. Specifically, 68.6% of all Russia losses (8,251 out of 12,013) are in two main sectors led by Dobropillia-Pokrovsk direction (5,239) and followed by Oleksandrivka- Huliaipole (3,012). This is an excellent indicator of where the Russian intent to attack is greatest.

As to outcomes, Liubart brigade on Monday published a video showing a a 3-kilometer “path of death” in the Dobropillia sector north of Rodynske where at least 35 Russian soldiers loaded with stuff backpacks were killed on basically the same path. Anecdotal evidence sure, but also hard evidence of failed Russian infiltration attacks.

In a development meaning, well, something, on Thursday the ZSU announced all civilians would be cleared from six front-line villages in the Kramatorsk-Slovyansk sector. By evening the order had, apparently, been widened to ALL villages and settled locations in greater Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. Since the Ukrainian lines are generally strong here this is an indication something is up: Either the Ukrainians are expecting a big attack or they are planning on themselves. Also, possibly, the Ukrainians are intending to concentrate drone units there.

A Ukrainian Marine with some tats prepares a basic Mavic drone for a flight. Image by Ukraine Navy, Thursday

ZAPORIZHZIA/SOUTH

To the west of Huliaipole a long-defended railroad line position was captured by Russian forces. ZSU troops withdrew successfully but it was a fortification line that had held for some time.

To the west along the banks of the former Dnipro reservoir, Ukrainian forces reported more Russian pushes through the willow forests and reeds towards Vasylivka, according to them it’s fairly easy to see men pushing through the bush and hit them with drones. The kill zone between forces here is supposedly nearly 35 kilometers (wide open steppe, not much cover) with formed Ukrainian forces in Vasylivka, formed Russian forces in Tokmak, and the flat farmland between them really belonging to no one. The report is the Ukrainians raid south and then return trying not to be seen, while the Russians advance north and try to dig in, making them easier targets and running up their casualties.

This is an alleged complaint by a soldier in Russia’s 34th Mech Brigade about combat conditions and his chain of command. Take this with a grain of salt, however, diatribes like this appear in the Russian military internet pretty much daily.

Here’s a translation of a text from a Russian mil-blogger that’s generally reliable but there’s no other source, here’s the text of a recent report of Russia’s 34th Mechanized Brigade, which we know to be operating in the Kherson-Zaporizhzhia sector. You see reports of Russian units getting chewed up and the command not caring almost daily. This is reasonably typical example of that genre:

“34th SMRR is in the center of attention these days but that is just logical. He who fights gets written about. Of course, it’s more pleasurable to write about successes, and not about everything. But here there’s no other option. If you have relatives or or close friends in 2nd Company, 2nd Battalion, there is bad news for you. They’ve been nullified in one way or another. Some have been wounded, some have been made prisoner, and some, probably the majority, have gone to the eternal hunt. According to our information, 2nd Company stood in Novodmirtrivka and everything worked them over, from every possible barrel caliber, to drone swarms to tanks. The guys were especially upset when a helicopter came at them. But the commanders are reporting everythi.ng is great. Recently they informed higher they had just take full control of the Stepok”.

To be clear, this is not confirmed, it’s anecdotal, but at least typical of front-line complaints seeming to originate with Russian troops.

UNIAN report, Monday. A Russian Shahed hits a public park in Kharkiv. Six dead including a baby in a stroller.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

The shift in Russian strikes from one fairly massive missile+drone attack a week to several somewhat smaller missile+drone attacks in a week continued.

Overnight Saturday-Sunday the Russians launched a substantial attack with 463 Shahed and Gerbera-type strike drones, Banderol/Dan-T and Italmas loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. As part of that attack the Russians launched 16 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones at Kyiv City and Kyiv Oblast.

The strikes damaged residential, critical, and transportation infrastructure, with an apparent focus on power grid infrastructure. Across the country. Russian weapons hit 28 substations and other energy infrastructure objects in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne oblasts. Among other things the strikes played heck with long-distance rail travel, a timeline account of one trip you can find here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/87639

Following up overnight Sunday-Monday Six S-400 missiles hit Kyiv, what the targets were aren’t clear to me but zero interceptions.

On Monday during the morning hours the Russians as part of their “hit everything terrorize the population” strategy launched a mixed salvo at Kharkiv, among other things using a Shahed drone to strik the hard-to-believe-it’s-a-military-target a neighborhood playground.

The drone detonated while the Novo Vololaga park was full of people; six dead including a baby in a stroller, yes there a pictures, no I won’t post it. killed one-year-old Angelina in her stroller in a park in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Her mother later died in hospital. An 11-year-old girl was also killed. 14 injured, among the injured 7 children.

On Wednesday the Russian launched another wave of missiles at Kyiv: more than 10 including Iskander-M, Zircon, and S-400 missiles. This took place a few hours after the latest round of peace talks had ended in Moscow. The main target was energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday the 1+1 station, so independent media, interviewed a state energy company staffer on preparation efforts for the Russian strikes on the power grid. In Kyiv, it turns out, there are 11 major power substations that distribute electricity across the city and to surrounding regions. Of those, only four have been hardened with reinforced concrete and netting so a minor drone strike doesn’t shut it down.

On Thursday Kyiv was hit with another ballistic missile attack, 2 killed, 34 injured among them 5 children.. It was a mixed strike in four waves (From 22:07 to 22:10, from 01:57 to 02:01, from 02:58 to 03:07, and from 03:31 to 03:33) with Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon, and Onyx missiles, and 210 including 110 jet-powered drones. Missile counts seemed to be around 20 aimed at Kyiv and 36–40 nationwide. At least three of the ballistic missiles hitting Kyiv had cluster munition warheads, i.e., the point was just kill people.

Most likely, from the Kremlin point of view, Russia’s deep missile reserves have been unleashed and now the Ukrainians will be crushed.

Air defenses claimed 181 drones among them 87 jet-powered shot down. News reports say the main Russian target was substations in the city, however, there seems also to have been an attempt to damage the Antonov aerospace plant. A big shopping center near the plant was damaged. Traffic across the city’s South Bridge over the Dnipro was shut down, either from a strike or falling debris, triggering epic traffic jams. Nine dead and 57 injured nationwide.

Remember, the day before US Special Representative Steve Witkoff praised Vladimir Putin to his face, calling him “a great humanist”.

THE OBVIOUS HEADLINE: MORE PATRIOT GAMES

Over the week there was all manner of pretty much useless talk about peace talks, however, at one point, Sunday, Zelensky proposed a 30-day suspension of strikes on Russian oil refineries in exchange for the provision of American Patriot interceptors to defend against Russian ballistic missiles. Ukrainian reports are the US negotiating team heard Zelensky out and said that’s not worth even asking about.

This rejection, according to a Tuesday Axios report, made easier understanding Zelensky’s Sunday detailed public comments on Patriot deliveries in his evening video YouTube address, in which he threw the US under the bus a bit by announcing U.S. is supplying Ukraine with 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month — roughly one-fourth the amount provided under the Biden administration. Zelensky pointed out Ukraine has already paid for the weaponry, yet Washington is delaying the approval of some of these shipments.

The between-the-lines messaging that now pretty much any Ukrainian living under a roof in range of Russian missiles understands perfectly, what is the point of Ukraine abasing itself to the Americans, when at best the Americans will deliver 12 Patriot interceptors a month, and right now they’re playing games even with those deliveries?

This is a good place to record who IS Ukraine’s main source of Patriot missiles: It’s Germany. This information via the German assistance tracking group GRAU: A total of five fully equipped Patriot fire units (this is a command unit, radars, support unit and four launchers) were supplied from Bundeswehr stocks between 2023 and 2025 alongside a few extra launchers and most likely a spare radar unit. Reports are Germany has donated at least 328 missiles over the years. It’s very arguable that if Russia were to attack Germany right now, Germany would not have nearly the Patriot missiles it would need to defend itself — although, the Luftwaffe and the US Air Force haven’t gone anywhere so I don’t think Russia’s really considering that.

And the US’ Patriot situation? The group CSIS released a report on Sunday that In seven months of conflict involving Iran, the U.S. has exhausted a supply of Patriot missiles equivalent to roughly 19 years’ worth of previous procurement, because the US military has fired between 1,060 and 1,500 Patriot interceptor missiles during the Iran War. Probably, only a third of US stockpiles are left, which is not nearly enough if the US and China were to go to war. Lockheed-Martin manufactures about 600–650 Patriots a year (50-ish a mont) and is promising to increase that to around 2,000 sometime in the future.

Sufficient to help out Ukraine? Nope. This week Ukrainian intelligence estimated of Russian long-range weapons stockpiles at the moment: 700 ballistic missiles, several thousand cruise missiles and over 6,000 strike drones. Right now per that source Russian ballistic Iskander M production is about 65/month, and various cruise missiles about 110 a month. So yes, Russia produces ballistic missiles twice as fast as Lockheed Martin produces Patriot interceptors for which, we have seen, the ZSU is the Pentagon’s fourth or fifth supply priority.

Here’s an article about Ukrainians killed recently by Russian ballistic missiles:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/87568

Mid-range strikes into the Azov Sea seem less frequent but they are still taking place. This is a screen shot from 59th SBS Brigade Signum of an attack in Berdyansk port. Image source is watermark.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA

The Ukrainian response to the US decision to support Russia by removing sanctions on Russian diesel exports, and to warn Ukraine to leave Russian energy infrastructure alone, was direct and came on Sunday: The Ukrainians attacked and burned Russia’s main facility for exporting diesel oil in Vladimir Putin’s home town St. Petersburg, with probably the biggest drone raid by either side in the war, and so in military history.

The attack contained a reported 1,000+ drones launched at various targets in Russia, making it the new record biggest night of drone air raid. St. Petersburg air defenses responded and claimed 145 shootdowns, another record for a single Russian city, but ultimately seemed overwhelmed.

Local authorities reported one person killed, 15 injured, and damage to residential buildings, cars, and the drawbridge section of the Finland Railway Bridge. This was messaging warning the Russians that if they seriously attack major bridges in Ukrainian cities, that’s a game both sides can play. The death was the first civilian death in Putin’s hometown since Russia invaded Ukraine for a second time in Feb. 2022.

As to what was hit:

St. Petersburg, oil terminal, explosions and fires, Oct. 18 St. Petersburg, V Kontakte data center, explosions and fires, Oct. 18 St. St. Petersburg, Ruchi fuel storage site, explosions and fires, Oct. 18 St. Petersburg, Ozon warehouse, explosions and fires, Oct. 18

The Z-blogger crowd was quick to declare that it wasn’t Ukrainian skill, it was the evil Lithuanians and Estonians letting the bumbling Ukrainians use NATO air space to attack peace-loving St. Petersburg from an illegal direction. This is a fairly reliable indicator that the Russian air defenses failed despite best efforts and now the search is on for scapegoats.

On Thursday it was Moscow’s turn. In the night of October 22, per Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 630 UAVs headed toward the region between 8:30 p.m. on October 21 and 4:00 a.m. on October 22. About one-quarter of those aircraft made it to Moscow, he claimed.

The main target was a Federal-level military repair and maintenance facility called 75 Arsenal. This is the central site in the Russian Federation for depot-level repair of air defense systems. Muscovites recorded explosions and fires. Two people were injured, and there was — again — a near-total lockdown of civilian air traffic at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports.

2,500 km from Ukraine in Russia’s Perm region the Kremlin’s only factory for some military explosives nitrates burns after a drone strike, Friday. Image by ZSU.

If you look there seems, possibly, to be a pattern of the Ukrainians switching back and forth between big raids at a single target needing massed aircraft to overwhelm air defenses, and then wide-ranging attacks on multiple targets, none of which are particularly well-defended or which are bring hit by something that is difficult for the air defenses to handle, Still checking on that theory. In any case, on Friday, the hit list was:

- Voronezh, Baltimore military airfield, three missiles reported, one at least shot down

- Nizhniy Novgorod, Gorodets, Center for Data Processing Number 1, fires and explosions,

- Perm region, vicinity Berezniki village, the Azot nitrates/explosives plant, fires and explosions

- Luhansk, power grid infrastructure, fires and blackouts,

The Perm strike was the highlight: 2,500+ km from Ukraine, the target was the only facility in the Russian Federation that produces higher aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate, and crystalline sodium nitrite — all of which are critical components used in the military industry for the manufacture of explosives.

It’s really a shame that the pace and tempo of the Ukrainian attacks isn’t getting through to the West, never mind the Russian general public. 200+ aircraft strikes were flown into Russia every day of the week. Two of the strikes, on Sunday and Friday, seem to have been 1,000+ aircraft and 600+ aircraft.

STARLINK/STARLIES

The calumnies and dissembling about Starlink in Ukraine continued throughout the week, and at the end of it there was no confirmation that it was working like before. On Sunday Zelensky went on television and said that coverage was reduced and that critically transmission speed still was limite; stationary terminals were functioning normally but a terminal moving faster than 100 mph wasn’t working any more. Zelensky was very specific, StarShield AND Starlink.

Before continuing I think it’s worth repeating that there are three levels of Musk-provided service being discussed here: commercial Starlink which is just bought and operated with a subscription fee, enhanced Starlink which offers add-on services like, for instance, connectivity when the platform is moving really fast, and StarShield, which is a Musk product sold to the US military and used only by the US military — officially.

There are tens of thousands of the cheap platforms used by the Ukrainians, an unknown but much smaller number of the advanced version, and sources conflict on whether StarShield has ever been operated in Ukraine. The Pentagon says “no of course not” but Ukrainian special operations sources say either “well, we sort of allowed to test it out for the Americans” or the tried-and-true “can’t comment”. So it seems like StarShield is in Ukraine on the of spy agency to spy agency, but for Russia that has real-life military implications, because the most advanced long-range drone operators of all are strike teams from the SBU and HUR.

As we learned again last week, about half of the StarLink receivers in Ukrainian hands were bought and paid for by allies, particularly Poland, who have a contract with Elon Musk for a certain level of service. So supposedly, if Elon Musk wants to keep doing business in the EU, he can’t breach contracts and change service terms with Poland by monkeying around with Starlink terminals in Ukrainian hands.

On Monday, asked again by reporters how it was that the US was saying it wasn’t monkeying with Starlink and StarShield, and the Ukrainians were adamant that Russian ballistic missiles were impacting before any warning came from the Americans, Marc Rubio did some fast talking: “I don’t know what happened over the weekend. II do know that a few nights ago, there was a software issue with their early warning system — which, as far as I understand, was reviewed by CENTCOM — pardon me, EUCOM — and that is the report we received. As for what happened last night, I cannot comment.”

You can decide if that is a senior US official trying to be honest with the public. The common Ukrainian operator level response is, effectively, suuure, Starlink works great for four years, basically no hitches or glitches, and now suddenly tech issues?

As of the impending weekend in Ukraine the Starlink situation was unclear. There were some reports of it being back to normal, other ones of “no it isn’t”, there was certainly some grumbling that mid-range drone strikes had been inhibited, yet there was hard evidence of mid-range drone strikes being conducted. Why this is and who’s behind it, not enough information to say. But whatever the Americans did, it isn’t fully undone, that’s for sure.

Made-in-Ukraine F7 Litavr interceptor drone (circled, red) launches from a Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopter at an unspecified location over Ukraine, in summer. This is one of the ways Ukraine’s air defense deals with the Russian drones — they fly a helicopter above the Russian drone or cruise missile and launch an inceptor drone. Possibly Starlink isn’t needed for the intercept because the helicopter might act as the receiver/transmitter to the drone. Image cropping and graphics by me, Friday.

UKRAINE ADAPTING TO STARLINK DEGRADING, PATRIOT SHORTAGES

On Wednesday Brave1 announced it had started work on making interceptor drones function without Starlink, possibly by enhanced ground transmitters, possibly by using a television or microwave link.

From what I read there are two realistic substitutes to a fast-moving Starlink receiver aboard a mid-range strike drone. The Eutelsat OneWeb satellite network exists, it can do pretty much the same data transfers as the Starlink network, but to implement there would have to be a giant overhaul of ZSU communications: terminals, network coverage, bandwidth, ECM procedures, integration with Delta as needed would have to be hammered out, first in software and then in real life. Starlink is ubiquitous in the ZSU and if mid-range drones shifted to another platform there would be all manner of systems mesh issues to work out.

Still, I think it is a safe bet experimentation on this is in progress now, but given the scale of use of Starlink for ZSU faster-movers, this can’t be a quick fix. Also, I read the basic Starlink terminal costs about $500 and the basid Eutelsat terminal costs about $6,000.

Another probable getaround, and potentially faster, would be moving mid-range strike communications from Starlink, which reaches everywhere you can see sky, basically, to repeaters, radio relays and focused transmitters, with which the Ukrainians have plenty of experience with but it requires more work to make communications work that way.

The positive news is that StarLink slow-go or no, there are still continuous reports coming in that Hornet drones are buzzing over the R-280 consistently and blowing up transport vehicles consistently. The reports say the speed slowdown is a pain but possible to work through, and at the end of the day if an east-bound Hornet hits the cab of a west-bound semi at 150 or 250 kph, what with the speed of the semi and the size of the charge, destruction is pretty reliable. One would think that the slower speed would make the Hornets easier to shoot down, but it seems like once Hornet targets a Russian gun crew in a pickup the Russian drill is to abandon the gun.

On Thursday news came from a Zelensky trip to Helsinki, that Ukraine has reached an agreement with Nokia and ICEYE regarding establishing a Ukrainian satellite communications system for defense purposes. Ukraine and Finland signed seven documents totaling €300 million. Finland already has been instrumental in getting Ukraine access to commercial satellite imagery because the Americans from time to time were cutting the Ukrainians off. Given US/Elon Musk behavior this network I think we certainly can expect the network eventually. But not in weeks or a few months.

On Friday news came down the pike that Denmark had handed over to Ukraine 50,000 20mm cannon shells for Ukraine’s F-16 fleet which, per Zelensky, is now shooting down about 60 percent of Russia’s jet-powered drones and even more than that when it comes to cruise missiles. In NATO F-16s use AIM-9 missiles costing more than the Russian drone, to shoot down the drone. In Ukraine there is an AIM-9 shortage as well (see the pattern?) so Ukraine’s Viper jockeys have to take on the drones with guns. This is risky because a drone detonating in the sky can destroy the fighter and its pilot if too close, but, see the AIM-9 shortage.

PEACE STUFF

This was a week of idiocy and incompetence by the US national leadership, which historians will criticize for decades. We are witnesses to appeasement of Russia by the national leadership of the United States. And also, one of the most comical “peace processes” in modern history.

Overall, the impression in Ukraine is that the Trump administration has for domestic political reasons decided to push for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which in practical terms means the US pressuring Ukraine into accepting Russia’s terms. There has been some talk about the Americans offering the Russia either (a) ceasefire in place similar to Korea the US promises to keep Ukraine out of NATO for a decade or (b) Ukraine formally surrenders territory to Russia but joins NATO immediately.

This is laughable because to get an agreement the Ukrainians have to stop shooting, and both of those options cross absolute Ukrainian red lines, specifically, the “no NATO for 10 years” fails to guarantee Ukraine from a repeat Russian invasion, and the “turnover territory including territory Russia hasn’t conquered” violates the Ukrainian constitution and would force millions of people living in free Ukraine right now, to become Russian citizens. The Ukrainians have made this absolutely clear, they have demonstrated US threats and even intelligence/Starlink shutdowns won’t change their mind, yet the Trump people are acting like they can make the Ukrainians do what they want.

On Wednesday news arrived from the US that actually Trump is pushing for a peace deal because he wants a tri-lateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Xi in China this November, the idea being that once those states agree on dividing up the world into spheres of influence.

According to the Ukrainian press Trump’s objective will be able to declare the Russo-Ukraine peace at the upcoming G20 summit later this year in Miami. I know it sounds dumb but, it only sounds dumb if you assume the US top leadership is making political decisions based on reasoned thinking and facts, and clearly they are off-base at times, it’s a demonstrated fact the Americans can’t dictate terms to the Ukrainians yet the Americans keep talking like they can.

Here’s a fact-check on Trump’s comments on Ukraine on Tuesday. It’s hard to communicate how stupid this guy’s comments sound in Ukraine.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/87759

In other peace news, on Sunday Zelensky said that if elections were held during the war he would definitely run because the war demands it. This is a veiled “FU” to the Russians and Americans who want him out of the way because they think they can brow-beat another Ukrainian leader more easily. On Tuesday, this time talking to US media, he said Ukraine would certainly accept a ceasefire but only with ironclad security guarantees. There’s nothing new about that. And on Wednesday he said the Ukrainian position was that the ceasefire must come first, and then talks on security guarantees, land, and so on.

That is also clever but what it really is is a deal-breaker for peace talks on Russian terms. It sounds reasonable but, from the Russian point of view, what the Ukrainians will do is a get a ceasefire, drag out talks on everything else, and spare themselves a winter of Russian missile and drone bombardments, and build up their forces in the meantime. From the Kremlin perspective Ukraine is on the ropes and about to surrender (this isn’t true, it’s just the internal rhetoric in the Kremlin that I doubt anyone will challenge), and if that’s the case then a ceasefire followed by endless talks is to Ukraine’s not Russia’s advantage. As to where the peace process is going next, following the latest Witkoff brown-nosing exercise in the Kremlin Russian stock prices took a 3 percent dive.

Finally, in peace news, Witkoff was in Moscow brown-nosing Putin again, on Wednesday. That wasn’t the news. The interesting bit of information was embedded here, in a Witkoff comment that got lots of play because it was so shocking and monstrous. Speaking to Putin his said:

“You talk so much about President Trump being a humanitarian. You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you.”

But that’s not the interesting bit. If you look closely, that was also a window into Kremlin tactics against the White House that just opened momentarily for the rest of us to see. Think about it. How often is a guy like Putin going to call anyone humanitarian? Yet Witkoff is saying, that’s Putin’s behind-closed-doors messaging to Trump, in public. Which means, in turn, that a major theme in those talks, from the Russian side, is telling Trump he’s a great humanitarian. Why? Well not being a member of the KGB I can’t say for sure, but I can certainly guess that kind of toadying plays to Trump’s narcissism, and helps him justify in his own mind that the US’ job is to pressure Ukraine into stopping defend itself, in the name of “humanity”.

NATO NONCHALANCE

I was hoping this week to do without a section dinging NATO but unfortunately no. On Friday

A merchant vessel has sunk in the Black Sea near Constanța; one sailor died, and three were still missing, this according to the mainstream Romanian Digi24 and Romania TV. The vessel hit was the Khoryv with 10 Ukrainians and three citizens of Azerbaijan on board. She was hit by a drone about 24 kilometers from Constanța, within sight of land and within Romania’s economic exclusion zone, but about 6 km. outside Romania’s territorial waters.Romanian official Nicușor Dan said the incident was part of an escalation strategy by Russia.

This final section is short because, that’s all the action I could see that NATO did about that .Since 1 October, Russia has attacked at least eight civilian merchant vessels (now nine) in the western Black Sea, of which four (now five) have been sunk, with the loss of 35–40 sailors killed by explosion, fire or drowning.