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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
4dEdited

Russia made an energy deal with the Trump family some time ago. The family did it for profit in secret.

Across from Siberia on OUR US soil, Alaska. Everyone who failed to understand the genocidal attack on Ukrainians, and the need for us to help them, before 2015/2016, should be ashamed. Trump invited Russian “business” inside, on top of every other collusion.

Nobody can trust my country anymore. I am loyal. I believe in America. But it is not disloyal to call out this treasonous corruption.

Stefan, I wlll delete this if you wish. I have seen Ukraine’s sorrow every day and night and wept. We depend on reporting. Thank you.

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Nick Fotis's avatar
Nick Fotis
4d

Jon Stewart is making a Trump administration mincemeat out of the whole Starlink sabotage situation (I added the timestamp where he started ripping a new one on Trump etc al):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjI3TM__A5o&t=587s

It's been already announced by Iceye that they are going to build a Starlink alternative for Ukraine, as you noted. I guess that project (like the Russian Rassvet, I suppose?) will take at least two years before the first satellites are launched.

https://www.iceye.com/newsroom/press-releases/iceye-and-nokia-partner-with-the-ministry-of-defence-of-ukraine-to-develop-sovereign-satcom-capability

The US administration has killed the prospects of Starlink outside the USA with these shenanigans (and severely damaged the future contracts for US defense industry - who's going to trust Lockheed Martin to continue supporting the F-35, for example)

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