Ukrainian Marine puts a UGV armed with a remote-controlled .50 machine gun through its paces at a southern sector training area. The platform is a bit distinctive in its relatively small size; earlier .50 MG transports were about twice as big and heavy. Image source is watermark.

Artist’s rendition of a Ukrainian F-16 with a lot less missiles than the actual ones usually have, Ukrainian internet.

Another day, another oil refinery. Krasnodar region, Edelweiss-95 refinery in Novotitarevskaya burns following Monday morning drone attack. The facility specializes in high octane automobile fuel. Image from Russian internet.

Ukrainian troops walk along a road protected by a drone net, eastern sector, vic. Druzhivka. Image by Joint Forces East, Thursday.

Hi all!

GENERAL

The main news this week is that the ZSU retained the initiative in ground fighting almost everywhere on the front. In several sectors — Lyman, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia — this is the ZSU continuing to liberate territory. It’s slow and small-scale, but the overall trend is undeniably positive.

Parallel with that, the Russians seem still obsessed with capturing Donetsk region and so are pouring men into attacks against Dobropilliya. Here the Ukrainians are on the defensive but the defenders are 1st Corps Azov so the Russians are attacking into a meat grinder.

On the bombardment front Russia continues to try and win the war by harassing and killing people in Kyiv and Odesa mostly, and threatening Ukraine will be turned into a howling wilderness without power or heating this winter. The first big power outages in Kyiv came on Wednesday. The power came back on where I am in about a half an hour. The Ukrainians hit back, hard, by damage the Russians had the worst of it.

Also, this week the Ukrainians announced its first combat use of the FP-7 ballistic missile.

Drone image, Dobropilliya football stadium, published by Stary Dniepr on Wednesday.

THE FRONT

DOBROPILLIYA — THE ZSU STANDS ITS GROUND, WITH PREJUDICE

Continued unsuccessful Russian efforts to advance in this sector were reported throughout the week, the impression is that Dobrobilliya is still a Kremlin “priority” and will remain so until Russian forces there burn through — by which I mean get killed off or severely wounded — troops assigned for attacks in that area. I don’t normally pass on word-for-word reports from Ukrainian mil-bloggers because there’s usually plenty of direct information, but as an exception here’s a post from a well-connected and reliable Ukrainian named Ihor, who blogs under the handle Marmuletik. Most likely he’s a mid-level ZSU officer most often assigned in the Donbas sector:

“All night long near Dobropillya, the (rude word for Russians) were storming AFU positions; the guys say they piled up heaps of “meat” — the place is littered with “good Russians.” Two of them managed to slip through and dig into a hideout. So right now, our lads are smoking out those spawn of whores — the kind who give birth while drunk to the children of junkies. We have two drone pilots with minor wounds. All positions held, and the occupiers’ losses are astronomical!”

Ther 1st Corps’ roundup of combat activity in sector in September, which covers a battle space wider than Dobrobilliya but still is indicative of the intensity of combat, reported: 4,601 Russian soldiers killed, 1,563 wounded, 5 armored vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 1 rocket artillery system, 596 units automobiles and trucks, 3366 attack and 195 reconnaissance UAVs of aircraft type (i.e. with wings); 1914 attack and 216 reconnaissance copter-type UAVs. If you want to get a sense of the scale of this war: that September report covers only one (albeit one of the hottest) of about six or seven major sectors of the entire fighting front.

According to ZSU counts, across the entire front, the spikes in Russian casualties in the second half of September, included a near all-war record (second-most ever, the first was Dec. 20 2024) of Russian soldiers claimed made casualties by the ZSU in a single 24-hour-period: 2,090 men killed or seriously wounded on Sept. 28th. I rate these numbers credible.

Aside from the major Russian offensive effort around Dobropilliya, heavy Russian attempts at gaining ground were reported at the far south-west end of the fighting line, before it is divided by the Dnipro River, between the cities Orikhiv and Tokmak, in Zaporizhzhia region. Roughly speaking this was where the Ukrainian summer counter-offensive of June 2023 failed. This week, Russian pushes were reported towards the town Vaslivka, on the edge of what had used to have been the Dnipro River reservoir, which is now a wilderness of marshes and willows because the Russians blew up the hydroelectric dam that made the reservoir, and now that it’s dried out the Mother Nature is going nuts in the flood plain.

Image of what used to be the Dnipro Reservoir, undated but after 2023, obviously.

Reports are the Russians are taking advantage of the newly-created (well, two years ago) swamp- and woodland to infiltrate infantry northward so once again the towns Stepanohirsk and Prymorske have become battlegrounds/lethal hide-and-seek sites with Ukrainian drones and infantry squads searching for Russian infiltration teams trying to stay hidden. The Russian overall command in the area, 58th Army, also is attempting to push infantry forward further inland around Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.

The problem here is that outside the flood plan/willow forests the terrain is wide open and pretty seriously flat, so pretty much the only place a foot soldier can sneak is the wood lines separating the farm fields. I get the impression that Ukrainian defenses here are thin, and so far I’ve only been able to spot 65th Mech Bde in the vicinity. Russian foot patrols have been reported as far north as Orikhiv, with small squads supposedly hiding out in three or four villages further south. From the Ukrainian perspective what’s needed is proper cold weather which will remove the leaves from the willows and trees and wet the landscape so that the infiltrating infantry will bottleneck more. But the bottom line is the Russian infiltration isn’t stopped here, it’s drip-by-drip continuing.

Undated photograph from 3rd Corps: Russian prisoners of war captured by Ukrainian forces during Operation Vivaldi . This certainly is an authentic image but it probably is prisoners from more than a month of fighting collected in one place for a photograph. This is around 65 men, making this the biggest single group of POWs displayed by the Ukrainians since the early days of the Kursk offensive in 2025.

THE BIG ZSU COUNTERATTACK ROLLS ON — LYMAN

This week 3rd Corps continued offensive operations east of Lyman. It’s pretty clear the fighting is centering around Dvorichna and Torske, because these are obvious crossing points of the Oskil River, which is just as obviously 3rd Corps main objective in the offensive. However, 3rd Corps is attempting to maintain OPSEC so where troops are and where the fighting is taking place on the Ukrainian side is a big secret. The advances are according to all reports slow-, systematic and careful, this is no break-through and no victorious pursuit of a broken enemy.

However, that said, the impression is that the Russian troops in place are simply sitting there, not particularly even trying to retreat, and simply waiting for the ZSU to reach them, at which point some fight and others then attempt to withdraw or surrender.

Officially announced by 3rd Corps this week was liberation of the villages Ridkodub, Nove, and Katerynivka, and have also regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove. Corps commander General Biletsky in yet another briefing — he was putting out almost a video a day this week — said that the key to the battle was the village Nove and territory around it. At the start of the week 3rd Corps was declaring the area of ​​the liberated territories at around 40–50 km². That claimed figure had effectively tripled by the end of the week. This is not, to be clear, actual confirmed gains, but rather gains 3rd Corps decided it was safe to make public.

According to Biletsky, an operational trick employed in the pre-assault phases was to threaten attack along another axis, which sucked in Russian reinforcements that were ground down and destroyed, so that when the actual attack on the Nove axis went in the Russians had already run through their reinforcements. Probable but not corroborated. On the technical side Biletsky said the Ukrainians used robotized BTR-60s converted into kamikaze vehicles to hit the most heavily fortified positions. And, as with the report of air-dropped UGVs last week, there certainly was video showing it was used and the explosion was really impressive. A later report said a total two IED-BTRs were used.

A battalion commander talking in a TV interview on Wednesday said that prior to the operation his unit set up a forward command post whose main job was making sure communications and fire and material support to forward troops functioned at all times. A parallel job was “complete isolation” of Russian troops from food and supplies, mostly by drones.

A Russian mil-blogger situation estimate of 3rd Corps operations in the Lyman sector, from Tuesday, by Supernova+. Dark blue is where the Ukrainians supposedly are at, yellow and light blue is where they’re supposedly going. My guess the fighting right now is along the tips of the yellow arrows.

3rd Corps claimed 2,000 Russians killed or seriously wounded and over 250 taken prisoner. They published credible images showing about 60–80. Late in the week 3rd Corps published a meeting between Biletsky and about 75 POWs. All, unsurprisingly, said they hated their Russian commanders, that they starved on their positions, and were really happy to surrender to the ZSU and 3rd Corps. One man said he was from 283rd Motor Rifle Regiment. Others said they were from 144 Guards Motor Rifle Division. Several guardsmen said they didn’t fire a shot, they just had been sitting in their holes, suffering casualties from drones and artillery, and found out they were surrounded when ZSU troops appeared at their positions.

3rd Corps claimed Russian troops surrendered “in entire units” including officers, pilots, and artillerymen. The 1st Battalion/3rd Bde commander, identified as LTC Bohdan Korzhenko, said that when the attack operation launched assaults hit not just the first Russian line, but “2nd and 3rd defensive lines”. Korzhenko said this was the result of “careful planning” and that the assaults achieved surprise and that that surprise convinced Russians to surrender. Loudspeaker drones sent to tell Russian defenders to give up helped in this, he said. The highest ranking detainee was a Russian infantry major.

Biletsky singled out 3rd Border Guard Detachment for capturing Ridkodub and 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment “DOZOR” for “active participation” in the assault operations. My read on that is that for more than a month 3rd Corps and its main sub-units have been getting all kinds of positive press for the Vivaldi operation, but border troops units involved hadn’t much been mentioned, so this was Biletsky’s attempt to keep inter-unit rivalry under control. A small thing, but that’s what a general is supposed to do when he has a mixed command.

Map from Clement Molin showing Ukrainian offensive activity south of Dobropilliya

THE ZSU COUNTERATTACKS ELSEWHERE

Overall this week the ZSU has stood on the offensive and launched counterattacks in several sectors besides Lyman. Closest to Dobropilliya, some 6–8 km. to the south, 152nd Jaeger Brigade is carrying out the attacks. Supposedly the 152nd has been in the area for more than a year, and right now the battles are over control of the villages Udachne and Kotlyne. Interestingly, this is no longer 1st Corps responsibility, the way I read the maps 9th Corps is in overall command of the operation.

About 40 km. south of there, so near the Donetsk/Dnipropetrovsk administrative border (i.e. the Novopavlivka/Oleksandrivka sector), ZSU attacks have hit the villages Komar and Shevchenko, following other advances east of Oleksandrivka and the liberation of Perbudova on the 27th. The attacks here seem to be aiming at Komar (ZSU troops reported in western outskirts last week) and Myrne. Overall the ZSU objective, as noted last week, seems to be systematic reduction of a Russian foothold on the west of the Morky Yaly River.

Pokrovsk sector — In this dramatic combat footage a hard-charging Ukrainian airborne infantry Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) assigned to Ukraine’s sole paratrooper brigade bravely risks its existence by driving deep into territory patrolled by Russian strike drones to reach, and using a tow hook to haul to safety, a disabled brother paratrooper UGV. Images from 25th Airborne Brigade on Monday, screen grabs and collage by me.

Another historically highly effective Ukrainian Corps, 7th Air Assault/Rapid Response, reportedly this week took over positions in the southern Huliaipole sector, having been shifted there from the Pokrovsk sector. This is probably the ZSU’s best regular infantry Corps and all its brigades are veteran with excellent combat records: 25th Airborne, 78th and 79th Air Assault, and 77st and 81st Air Mobile. According to unconfirmed reports, this redeployment marks the first time the entire Corps will be fighting in one place. If that is true, then this is a big red flashing warning light for Russian forces in the area, the commanders of these units have a record of being aggressive. But this is not counterattacks in progress, this is counterattacks predicted.

ZSU REFORM AND TACTICAL DEVELOPMENT

The big news on the ZSU organization/fixing existing problems was that General Drapatyi launched a personnel review in the General Staff to determine which officers don’t have combat experience, with the objective of changing that. Those so identified will “have the opportunity” to be sent to the troops because, the General said, “Combat experience isn’t absolutely the only thing that an officer needs to do his job, but it’s important, especially for officers on the senior staff.”

To say the rank and file within the ZSU think this is a really great idea, as anyone who has ever served in a line combat unit anywhere, ever, in any army in history would agree. The order says unit commanders must submit information to army HQ by October 2 on officers and generals who, since 2022, have not performed combat tasks at the battalion, brigade, corps, or military group level. Drapaty said lack of such experience “will not mean automatic dismissal”.

In tactical advances and development news, video appeared from Code 9.2, a veteran drone regiment, of a two-tank Ukrainian attack on the village Vilkhuvakhta, Kharkiv region. In general the mission was to drive to the village, blast all possible Russian positions at close range, and retreat. The Ukrainians used “turtle tanks” that took probably a dozen Russian drone hits, possibly also mine hits, each tank kept moving. I suspect they were T-64 series tanks but the additional armor makes that unsure.

The video is worth watching because it shows turtle tanks working, and also, the Ukrainians ESCORTING the tanks with Vampire bomber drones and Mavic reconnaissance drones. If you want to see what an armored attack looks like in the second half of 2026, here you go.

https://t.me/ZSU_DVIG/83726

National Academy of Sciences building, center of Kyiv, was hit by a Russian missile in the middle of the day on Monday. Three people were injured and one killed. Image source is watermark.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

The Russians continued with their strategy of smaller, more frequent strikes, all generally calculated to degrade Ukrainian air defenses and then the national heating and power grids, with the ultimate goal of making Ukraine surrender by making people in selected cities uncomfortable to miserable. On Monday, in the middle of the day, the Russians hit the Dobrobut hospital in Kyiv. The National Academy of Sciences was hit as well; a rocket drone with a fairly sizable warhead set off a serious fire there and rubbled the upper floor. Same day, the Darnitsa pharmaceutical plant, this is a giant medicine factory in Kyiv, was attacked for the third time of the war. Overall in these attacks five people died and at least 43 were injured.

Volodymyr Horbulin, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, was wounded in a strike on the National Academy of Sciences building. The missile hit the third floor and roof of the building, his office was on the second. Horbulin is one of the architects of an independent Ukrainian foreign policy vs. Moscow, I interviewed him once. His assistant was killed. She was highly intelligent and an accomplished researcher. She was survived by a husband and a son.

As to what the Russians used, the numbers were 152 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (82 of them are jet), Gerbera, simulator drones of the “Parody” type, all launched from the standard sites in Russia and occupied territories. Plus there were Zircon/Onyx missiles and ballistic missiles, the count of which the Ukrainian air force kept secret. Shoot down claims were 1 Zircon/Onyx missile, ballistic missiles, and 106 UAVs.

Academy of Sciences burns following Russian missile hit. Collage by me. Monday.

The next substantial attack was overnight Tuesday-Wednesdat, 190 drones, roughly two dozen Zircon/Onyx missiles, as before the main target was greater Kyiv. The Ukrainian air force as per tradition kept the number of missiles launched by the Russians a state secret. Mayor Klitschko, apparently not a subject of national OPSEC lrules, said the city got hit with “no less than” 20 missiles in 20 minutes. There are about 3 million people that heard the explosions so I doubt he’ll get in trouble for saying that. The ZSU claimed 155 drones and 5 ballistic missiles shot down. I can confirm one of the latter. Vyshegorod to the west of Kyiv, a region with a lot of warehouses and industrial facilities, was hit.

The casualty toll ws two people killed, four injured per morning counts. Power outages outside Kyiv were reported. Another target was the big Kyiv heating plant Tripilsky, at least one hit and major damage there.

On Thursday and Friday the “big” Russian move was drone strikes against the Pivenny bridge in Kyiv; this is a giant reinforced concrete construct. Hitting it with a Shahed drone is little like throwing a pea really hard against refrigerator — not only will there be no damage worth mentioning but anyone seeing you try it will think you an idiot. However, the strikes snarled road traffic. According to some reports the Russians were trying to cut the suspension cables holding up the bridge.

Top two images are damage caused by a Russian missile or missile to the Tripilsky heating plant, which is one of Kyiv’s main sources of central heating in winter. The Russians attacked it and put it off line last year, these strikes appear to be intended to keep it off line. Collage by me. Attack was on Wednesday.

INTERCEPTION

Without a doubt the most important interception news of the week was that Ukraine intercepted, probably, seven ballistic missiles, which is way better than none but not really too close to the 25–35 that Russia launched this week. The general conclusion is Zelensky managed to wheedle a small number of Patriot interceptor missiles probably out of Spain, no more than 10, so come next week Ukraine is likely to be out of interceptor missiles again. This is not funny considering, most likely, Ukraine has something like six or seven entire Patriot systems in country with, again most likely, 20–30 functional launchers. So Ukraine has a pretty capable and extensive modern air defense missile system, only no ammunition for it. You may detect a pattern.

The US — you know, the country that said to Ukraine it would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes — for the record according to its media expended approximately about ⅔ of its Patriot missiles because it went to war with Iran, i.e. about 1,700 Patriot interceptor missiles. This would be sufficient missiles for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia for about three or four years, but spilt milk over the dam as they day. Point is, no one in Ukraine is expecting the Americans to keep their word about supporting Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles for the next few years.

The silver lining, sort of, of the mayhem on Monday was that Air defense forces managed to shoot down more than 40 jet-powered drones, and by Wednesday news had come down the pike that Ukraine now has five different new interceptor drones capable of running down a Russian cruise missile with a jet engine and attack it. Two models are jet-powered themselves, three models are propeller-powered. The Ukrainian military has finished evaluating test models and now field-testing is in progress.

On Tuesday the news was that the Air Force’s 1020th .nti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment had used a new jet-powered interceptor against a Geran-5 for the first time, this particular model developed/funded by the Prytula Foundation. On Friday Zelensky said, hopefully, 400 of these fast interceptor drones will be in troops’ hands “by the end of October”.

Artist’s rendition of a possible Ukrainian drone interceptor, Ukrainian internet, there are all manner of theoretical designs out there and at least five working versions the Ukrainians are testing.

Also this week we had the news that Ukraine seems close to a deal with several NATO countries that fly or used to fly the F-16 for the transfer of at least a million rounds of 20mm cannon shells which, since the Ukrainian F-16s are running critically short of air-to-air missiles, the Ukrainians have found an effective alternate way to take down a Russian jet-powered drone: blow it up with cannon fire. This is more dangerous and difficult than air-to-air missiles as if the F-16 pilot misjudges distance or close rates he gets blown up with the Shahed, but beggars can’t be choosers. (See the pattern?)

In parallel news French sources reported that the very first kill of a late model Russian S8000 Banderole missile was by a former French Mirage 2000–5F.

Also this week there was more confirmation from Belgium that Brussels by the end of the year will transfer to Ukraine a whopping 7 F-16 air frames; reports are about half aren’t flyable, they’re just for cannibalization. There is a signed agreement for Belgium from 2025 to transfer to Ukraine 53 F-16s, these would be the first. Maybe Ukraine would see flyable aircraft in 2027 but more likely 2028. (See the pattern?)

Finally, latest reports from Fire Point, Ukraine’s domestic manufacturer attempting to build a proper interceptor missile, is that maybe a test copy would be working by summer 2027. This week Ukraine signed a deal with Germany for “many” highly effective IRIS-T ground-to-air missiles and another highly IRIS-T system was received by the ZSU. This leaves Ukraine dependent on the US for interceptor missiles and the US says it doesn’t have any to spare because Iran has ballistic missiles and the US is at war with Iran.

(L) Screen grab of video showing the first Ukrainian FP-7 ballistic missile ever just after a combat launch towards a Russian target, Thursday morning. (R) Artist’s rendering of the missile, rendering from UNN. Collage by me.

UKRAINIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE UPDATE

On Thursday the Ukrainians (Zelensky) announced the first combat use of the Ukrainian FP-7 ballistic missile. According to him it can reach 200 km. This was a test and mass production is in the future. On September 11, the manufacturer Fire Point said the FP-7 had successfully completed two of the three testing stages and was preparing for combat-condition trials, and that first combat use was “weeks, not months” away. As it turned out, it was three weeks. WSJ later reported the target was in Russia-occupied Ukraine, results unclear.

In simple terms, this is a slimmed-down Ukrainian version of the American ATACMS missile. So parabolic flight, high speed, difficult to intercept, big(ish) warhead. The question everyone has is how accurate it will be; certainly better than Cold War Scuds, probably on par with the Russian Iskander-M, and possibly even more precise. Operationally this is the weapon to hit high value targets like airfields, headquarters and arms factories.

Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh earlier the week told reporters what’s being worked on is a “short-range FP-7, with a range of 300 km, and that the weapon is ready and currently undergoing “codification”. This probably means that as the weapon is tested in combat the ZSU will figure out how best to integrate it into their systems, how it is going to get targeting, where are the resources coming to support it, how the first combat shots are going to go, what’s the plan for expanded use, and so on.

If we look to the Flamingo missile, another Fire Point product, as an example, it would be reasonable to expect to see an FP-7 fired about once or twice a month for about the next two months, at which point “serial production” will be declared, but ramping up production will depend heavily on foreign components and domestic assembly capacity. Larger numbers might come immediately and they might come never. Russia seeks out and targets Fire Point production and sometimes they manage to hit it.

Terekh said the longer-range FP-9, designed to reach 850 km, is undergoing testing and is expected to achieve combat readiness by the end of autumn 2026.

The pattern of the Ukrainians and FP even more is they make a basic version and then modify it for range by either increasing the fuel tank and decreasing the weight of the warhead, or vice versa, and the second version becomes the longer- or shorter-range version of the first version. 850 km is sufficient to hit Moscow and most major arms manufacturing in west Russia.

If a weapon like that were present in the hands of the Ukrainians, in numbers, it could change the entire war because it would be a strike weapon that could demolish factories that the Russians would struggle greatly to stop. But that’s assuming large numbers of the longer-range missiles, and what we have, at the start of Oct. 2026, is a single shorter-range missile in test version.

Technically, this maybe has nothing to do with the war. This is a mushroom cloud that appeared following an explosion at the Krasnozavodsk chemical plant outside Moscow on Thursday; they make rocket and missile fuel there. No one heard any drones so theoretically it could have been an accident, and not the Ukrainians at all. Russian internet.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA

Before we get into this week’s round of long-range strikes against Russia, let’s spare some time and attention for Ukraine’s sneaky-deaky behind-the-lines guys. On Monday the military intelligence agency HUR in a weekly summary reported its operators had in the past week destroyed a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal, an L-39 “Albatros” combat training aircraft, an unspecified number of Russian BK-10, BK-16, and “Mangust” patrol boats, multiple air defense radars mostly in Crimea of the type “Nebo-U”, “Kasta-2E” radars, as well as a P-18 “Terek” radar command post; and 9 communications towers, along with the electronic warfare (EW), electronic reconnaissance (ER), and MESH relay systems that had been rigged on the towers. So a busy week. All of this was well behind Russian lines, about half of it was by drones.

Meanwhile in Russia’s Bryansk region, Sunday report, drones flown by, well, somebody, hit a RR bridge and destroyed it partially. The Russians found out about it when a train tried to drive across and ten cars derailed. Elsewhere in Bryansk region, possibly not the same night, authorities reported another train exited the tracks, 18 wagons derailed, for unknown reasons. At a third site a sharp-eyed locomotive driver avoided derailment by spotting track damage on right-of-way across a dam in sufficient time to yank the brakes.

Russian mil-blogger map showing that Ukraine’s HUR operators, or possibly Russian partisans, have been busy in Bryansk region with two successful derailments and a damaged bridge .

As to “conventional” long-range strikes, Ukraine’s long-range drones flew attacks daily at the traditional targets, they’re not letting up. The big raid of the week was clearly on Sept. 29–30, during which the Ukrainians launched something like 400 drones in the early evening hours, in what I was able to break down into at least six strike packages. There have been a few attacks of this level of complexity by the Ukrainians, but not many. It looked something like this:

Primary main effort: Bryansk — The target was the Karachev military electrical components factory; the facility was hit with four (!) Long Neptune cruise missiles. Damage and fires observed. Back up strikes hit air defenses in the area. At a guess besides the Neptunes it was 80–100 drones. Donetsk region — the targets were two drone depot/launch sites, command and control, and air defenses, and possibly military installations along the Azov Sea shore. At a guess 80–100 drones. Russia’s Orlov region — drone storage and launch site, at a guess 50–80 drones. Moscow — the intent here beyond the target, an industrial factory at a place called Voskresensk, almost certainly was to rivet the attention of the Russian national air defense network and shutting down airports around the capital. At a guess 80–120 drones. Russia’s Samara region, maintenance of damage at yet another repeatedly-hit oil refinery, at a guess 50–80 drones Occupied Crimea, strikes around Krasnoperekopsk and Kumove, military facilities and power grid, at a guess 30–60 drones.

Besides these strike operations the Ukrainians over this night also flew what look very much to have been reconnaissance/BDA missions were flown that night over Perm and Tartarstan, Penza/Kostroma, Rostov, Voronezh and Volgograd.

Another day, another Russian oil refinery on fire, geo-confirmed. Perm, Saturday. Graphic by Dumki Shturmanova.

I’ll spare you of the detailed list of strikes over the past seven days, but for the record, by my count the Ukrainians are hitting major targets in Russia with drones at a pace of four strikes a day: this is about double the pace last Spring.

Final item in air war news: On Thursday the ZSU lost a pilot and a MiG-29 to a Russian ground-launched missile during an air strike, the pilot bailed out but was killed. On Friday the Russians lost an Mi-8 helicopter with six aboard in the Voronezh region; the helicopter had scrambled because of an incoming Ukrainian drone strike and a Russian Su-35 fighter mistook it for a Ukrainian drone and shot it down.

UNIAN image, Tuesday, Russian oil refineries. Red is stopped completely, the figure is millions of tons of annual production if working. Nine of 12 shut-downs credited to FP-1. But yeah sure, Russia is winning.

RUSSIAN ECONOMIC NEWS

On Sunday Putin issued an order making publication of data on Russian oil refineries and fuel exports a state secret. The ban says making anything public about Russian production and processing volumes at refineries, energy resource exports, sellers and buyers, prices, carriers, vessels, routes, and terminals is punishable by law. Which in turn forces the real world to check Putin’s claim and suspect it more.

At the Valdai summit on Thursday Putin blamed Ukraine for starting the war and claimed that Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced Russia’s GDP by one percent. So now it’s official, the Kremlin has quit pretending the drone strikes are pinpricks — but at the same time declared a state secret any information that would help traders figure out how bad the damage actually is. AI tells me the hit to the Russian national GDP is probably is more like 2 percent and to the state budget above 30 percent. But, since this is Russia the real question is how much those strikes are reducing Russian oligarch personal income.

Also this week, the Kremlin in the form of Putin addressing parliament announced plans to raise military spending 35 percent, a record, and a doubling of the annual deficit from 1.6 to 3.2 percent. This is official numbers (not yet made secret). We need to always bear in mind, the size of the Russian deficit is almost lockstep-linked with the (now secret) amount of oil and gas Russia exports, which is absolutely lockstep-linked with the (also secret) amount of oil and gas products Russia produces.

If this looks like deficit-financing a big war, well the Kremlin says everything is great but there is still open source data contradicting it. Before the war Russian bonds were at 8 percent, now they are at 17 percent, and what’s more, the cost to the Russian taxpayer of servicing the national debt has more than doubled as well. In the West there are things like bailouts and the IMF. Russia is under severe sanctions.

Cuts already visible are state financing to new home purchases, social programs, and state industry not related to the defense sector. Beyond that, the only outs are things like defaulting on national debt and triggering a bank crisis, or going hat in hand to the Chinese and trading valuable pieces of the Russian economy for emergency financing, or just devaluing the ruble, which will suck capital out of the country anyway.

This certainly isn’t a recipe for a Russian military collapse in two months. But it absolutely is a pretty unassailable argument for Ukraine to continue with its attrition strategy. The Russian state is slowly, visibly, undeniably running out of money.

If the blood-letting isn’t stopped, then, how the collapse comes will depend on what the Kremlin decides needs to be least damaged by its bad finances: average citizens, the secret police, the army, the oligarchs and so on. Whomever gets cut out, undermines the stability of the Russian regime. This is also proof positive that a quick ceasefire with removal of sanctions on Russia is absolutely not in Ukraine’s interest, that would give the Kremlin respite and a chance to draw breath.

The Euroclear building in Brussels, there are about 210 billion Russian Eur in this institution that a lot of people want mobilized to help the Ukrainians. The Kremlin disagrees.

WELL THAT CERTAINLY ISN’T GOOD NEWS FOR THE KREMLIN AND THE RUBLE

Final item, it seems like the EU is developing a strategy to strip Putin and Russia of its frozen assets. One might ask why this wasn’t thought of in 2022, but better 2026 than never. The idea being floated in the EU is to remove frozen Russian assets from holding accounts in individual European countries and transfer them to holding accounts held by the EU at above the national level. I hear this is ultimately a Swedish idea.

As many of you know, right now one of the things preventing frozen Russian assets in Europe from being mobilized to support Ukraine, is that the lion’s share of those assets are in Belgium, Belgium is subject to EU law, and EU law bans a country from manipulating and or willy-nilly taking over assets of another country held in its banks. Something like 210 billion Euros of Russian money are in Europe, of which 185 billion are in a Belgian financial company called Euroclear. So Belgium — understandably — doesn’t want to open itself up to lawsuits filed by Russian lawyers. Luxembourg is also pretty exposed this way as well, apparently.

The dodge being suggested is that a special, unique EU-level financial mechanism, created under EU law for EU foreign policy purposes, would become the holder of the assets. Once operational and after having been made the new “holder” of the Russian assets, Belgium’s and Luxembourg’s financial institutions couldn’t be sued for taking the assets away from Russians, because the Russian assets would still exist, just not in Euroclear in Belgian hands, but in a special fund in EU hands. Since the EU makes EU financial regulations, it would be nearly impossible for the Russians to sue the EU for those assets, under EU rules. This would allow the EU to use the Russian assets as collateral for loans to Ukraine or to pay down costs associated with Russian behavior, for instance to compensate European companies for property the Russians stole inside Russia.

This is Elvira Naibullina, chairwoman of the National Bank of Russia and by many accounts a very competent financial professional. She would however face the challenge of her life if the Europeans yanked 210 billion Euros in assets from the National Bank, which would be equivalent to about ⅓ of all of Russia’s foreign currency and gold reserves. Image from Russian internet.

The owner of the assets overwhelmingly is none other than the Central Bank of Russia, which opposes the scheme and is making all manner of dark threats. However, the problem for Russia is that the EU relatively has very few assets under Russian control, not least because Russia’s government has been attacking foreign business in Russia for the past 20 years, so retaliation isn’t so easy.

210 billion Eur is about 10 percent of the Russian national GDP, about ⅓ of Russia’s entire international reserves, the equivalent of the Russian federal government’s entire expenditures for a year, or about five times the Russian national federal deficit. Were that money no longer to be a Russian national bank asset, Russia’s economy would not revert to the stone age, but massive bank closures, a giant credit crunch, ridiculous inflation, the national police and army going unpaid for months would probably be unavoidable.

The down side is — wait for it — it needs unanimous EU support and the politicking will certainly take years.

According to Poland, this Russian Tu-95 bomber fired the cruise missile that flew across half-Poland violating inviolate NATO airspace in July. The plane crashed on Wednesday in the Far East and Warsaw just to show Russia it means business made public that information. Russian drones violated NATO air space repeatedly, in Moldova, for the next three days.

NATO TAKES DECISIVE ACTION!

That headline may be ironic.

On Monday, A Russian UAV has once again struck near the Yahodyn border crossing on the Polish border. The strike was videoed from several angles and there was a big explosion. The last time the Russians attacked near this location was in mid-September. Also on Monday, Russia rejected all proposals for a Black Sea truce, which if implemented would have allowed Russian and Ukrainian grain to reach export markets. Turkey — you know, the country that charges for use of the Bosphorus and Dardenelles — really thinks this is a great idea. Kyiv is for it. Moscow says the plan is to bring Ukraine to its knees by choking off grain trade. So now grain prices in southern Russia are at 2018 levels.

Estonia on Tuesday accused Russia of setting fire to the Milrem Robotics facility in an act of sabotage on August 14–15, and announced the perpetrators are in custody. Milrem Robotics manufactures UGVs, in part for Ukraine.By the end of the week the Estonians had announced the perpetrators had been arrested, and Russia’s ambassador had been summoned for a stiff talking to. The Kremlin said the Estonians were on drugs, Russia had nothing to do with it. Later that day Estonia announced it was banning Russian grain shipments through Estonian territory. There is the small detail that there aren’t any gain shipments like that right now.

Poland, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday it has loosened rules of engagement: Now an intercepting fighter can shoot at an encroaching Russian drone WITHOUT visually identifying it first, they can use radars instead of eyes on if needed. On Thursday, following the crash and destruction of a Russian Tu-95 Bear bomber in the Far East, the Polish government pointed out that that particular aircraft was the one that launched the cruise missile that flew 100 km. into Poland back in July. I’m sure Warsaw’s intent was to impress the Kremlin with its intelligence skillz. No doubt was a whole discussion with all sorts of emails going back and forth about whether or not releasing that information might be escalatory.

On Wednesday the Russians flew a jet-powered drone 50 km. into Moldova. It crashed near the village Gribovets. There reportedly were two other drones that flew into Moldova, but less well-confirmed. The Moldovans said that was wrong, NATO ignored it.

The Russians detained this Germany-operated ship in the Baltic next to Kronstadt Island on Thursday, just because.

On Thursday Russian border guards stopped the cargo ship Västerbotten en route to the Estonian port of Sillamäe. The vessel is a dry-cargo ship flying a Cypriot flag. According to the reports the main sea lane for ships that size goes through a bit of Russian territorial waters in the vicinity of Kronstadt Island, because that’s where the water is the deepest, and there’s been an agreement in place for years that everyone thinks that’s OK. The Russians “inspected” the Finnish ship for several hours and then let it go. The last time the Russians did this was in May.

On Friday (yet another) Russian drone flew into Romania, was not intercepted, and crashed and exploded in a field, once again not far from the town Tulchea, about 10 km. inside Romania. At 5 AM the fire was still burning, a statement from the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

At a Brussels presser, on Tuesday, the NATO boss guy Marc Rutte told reporters visible NATO inaction is not necessarily inaction, because there are things NATO is doing that aren’t visible that are dealing with Russia. However, he did not ask the world to hold its breath to wait until the secret NATO counter-measures to near-daily Russian expectation on NATO’s borders, started to have an effect.