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Peter Benn's avatar
Peter Benn
Oct 4

Voluminous amount of research, thank you, Mr. Korshak!

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CS Hunters's avatar
CS Hunters
Oct 4

Bridges.... Those are key. Hoping Ukraine's ballistic missile production can scale. Taking out all bridges at Rostov-on-Don would put a dent in materials coming up the M-4 highway and force Russia to take a chance on the Kerch Bridge, where trucks can be targeted in concentration.

Another target would be bridges over the Oka River - closer to Moscow. Several bridges would cut off materials to the front but also to Moscow. Put them on the pain train.

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