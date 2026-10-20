Rivne, Tuesday, rescue worker evacuates apartment building resident after Russian jet-powered-drone hit his home and ruined it. Image from Ukraine government

Firefighters in Khmelnitsky deal with a Russian strike, Friday

Gratuitous MiG-29 image, Wednesday, Ukraine Air Force.

61st Mech Brigade “Steppe” operator loads a bomb on a heavy Vampire drone. Image by unit Thursday.

Ukrainian Marine, training, Mykolaiv region, image by Ukraine Navy published on Saturday

Hi All!

This week the war news was dominated by diplomacy, some of it related to peace talks, some of it to Elon Musk or Pete Hegseth monkeying around with Ukraine’s Starlink access, and in both cases coming to naught, it was a lot of talk about something that went away or never was there.

In the actual war the front remained generally stable with both sides fighting for incremental gains of ground, and trading long-range strikes. The Russians caused real damage to Ukraine’s power grid and the Ukrainians caused real damage to Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure.

There also was more NATO goofiness, from the humor point of view by far the funniest news has been NATO bigshots twisting themselves into knots pretending they are doing a great job defending NATO territory, while the Russians are systematically — and at times cleverly — violating it daily.

Ukrainian soldier engages but fails to stop an incoming Molniya 2 FPV drone, location and date unknown. He survived. Watermark is source, published on Saturday.

THE FRONT

DOBROPILLYA AND DRUZHIVKA

Dobropillya and Druzhkivka are still the the hottest sectors meaning 1st Corps Azov are the formation still in the hot seat and on defense. The general message I get from them is “Lots of Russians but we’re holding.”

The Unmanned Systems report more heavy casualties as Russian commanders continuing to push troops out into the open in attempts to gain ground. There is a general opinion that the Russian intent is to to capture enough built-up area around Dobropillya so that when Fall hits properly and the trees lose their leave, the Russian will have a covered foothold from which to launch more attacks. I am seeing multiple source reports of extremely heavy Russian losses, everyone but the Kremlin basically.

There are also reports of deeper, call it 5–10 km., Russian infiltrations forcing patrols and drones to be found to hunt the infiltrators down. I read a report of small Russian groups at large at this locations: Andriivka — 8 groups, Rohanske — 3 groups), Starovarvarivka — 2 groups and Novoiavlenka — 3 groups.

It is less well-reported but the “deep infiltration” is also a Ukrainian tactic in fairly wide use where the Ukrainians are trying to push. See lower sections.

Are the Russian attacks and the tactic of sending small groups of men to hike around the Ukrainian rear area until they find a good place to hide sustainable? We don’t know, but on Tuesday an interesting analysis appeared showing clearly that Russia since summer has been tapping into reserves. This is politically dangerous for the Kremlin because this is a pool of men that were drafted, released into the civilian population, and then recalled to service. The dodge is that Russian law forbids a new draftee being sent to fight in a foreign war but allows civilian reservists to be forced to do the same thing.

According to a Russian blogger called Vse Khorosho, the Russian government is on track to mobilize almost exactly the same number of men it did in Oct. 2022 which, some of us recall, inspired millions of Russian young men to flee to places like Georgia and Serbia, until their savings ran out. The analysis showed the Russian government this time is spreading out the call-ups, which, as we can see from the passivity of the Russian population, seems not to be much opposed by civilians.

However, the key data point as I see it is that unlike young Russian men willing to join the military because they need $20–30,000 or they’re felons who want out of prison, the pool of Russian former soldiers now reservists is not bottomless. At at guess, by the end of the year or early next year Russian army recruiters will have a new problem: Not enough reservists to force back into uniform. If casualty rates continue at the pace Azov says it’s piling up the bodies, that day might come sooner.

This excellent graphic by the Russian blogger Vse Khorosho shows well how the Kremlin grabbed all manner of reservists and threw them back into military service in Oct. 2022, and then over the first half of 2026 forced back into the army about 70 percent of the same number of men, just over six or seven months.

OLEKSADRIVKA SECTOR — As best as I can see this is the sector where the most substantial Ukrainain offensive operations are still in progress, as we have noted this largely an Air Assault Forces operation led by General Apostol’ and attacking Russia’s 29th Army. Over the week Ukrainian troops Mokri Yali River but if Russian mil-blogger reports are to be believed some Ukrainian infantry are infiltrating in small groups, in some ways replicating Russian tactics developed last year.

House-to-house fighting is still going on in Komar and around Federivka where, unconfirmed reports, the Ukrainians have pushed infantry into the village proper. Further south the village Shevchenko, likewise, now supposedly has Ukrainian troops in it and they are mopping up resistance. I get the impression this is slow, deliberate fighting with a few or several houses changing hands on a given day.

3rd Corps video testifying to ZSU capture of Zelena Dolina. Other sources confirm it. Image is screen grab by me, source is watermark.

LYMAN SECTOR

3rd Corps announced the 4th phase of Operation Vivaldi is formally finished, details about that you can read here.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/87042

As concerns still-ongoing fighting, yes there is, to the north of the Vivaldi AO, with combat centered around the the villages Kolyazi, Lipove and Zelena Dolyna. There also were reports, as yet unconfirmed, that 3rd Corps this week took actual control of the key river crossing site Zarichne, where there were reports of Ukrainian troops fighting their way into the town last week.

As noted Zarichne squats on top of an important crossing site of the Zherebets River which, if controlled by the ZSU, would pretty much cut off Russian forces to the west. If that capture were the case, then, it would be logical to expect a collapse of Russian force to the north (i.e. Zelena Dolyna etc.). Ukrainian mil-bloggers on Wednesday were pretty downbeat and predicting mopping up operations ending Russian presence would next take place in these villages on the right bank of the Zherebets River: Novoliubivka, Ivanivka, Bilohorivka, and Myrne.

This is a clear Ukrainian ground victory, operationally probably the most substantial since Azov took over the collapsing Dobropilliy/Pokrovsk sector last year and stopped a Russian drive on Kramatorsk. But the scale of the Russian defeat is local; in general the Russians are still pushing towards Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, or trying to, but Vivaldi made Russian envelopment of those two places impossible from the north, but not from the south, nor did Vivaldi end the still-powerful assaults hitting 1st Corp further south..

As 3rd Corps wound up its reporting more video and comment came out about Vivaldi’s tactics. The process is now fairly clear and if it isn’t formal ZSU doctrine I expect it will eventually be. The playbook is, first, dominate an area and the air space above it by drones, then isolate the area with drones and other firepower, then move in and, very deliberately, sending machines first wherever possible, and mop up and secure the area.

Simultaneously, infantry infiltrates between known Russian positions to identify targets further in the rear and especially hunt down Russian drone teams. These tactics are slow and deliberate and, although they can deliver results and have, dynamic, sweeping breakthroughs aren’t likely. That may come later in this war or it may wait until the next one.

I think it’s also worth drawing attention to the units involved. On the Russian side during the Lyman battles two Russian Combined Arms Armies, 20th (roughly, north of Lyman) and 25th (roughly, south of Lyman) contributed troops, and when the situation began deteriorating elements of 1st Guards Tank Army — whom we remember from the failed offensive from Izyum towards Slovyansk back in May-June 2022 — was deployed there as reinforcements. The formation having lost the most ground and troops is 20th Army.

Of the 20th, the most beat-up in terms of reported prisoners is clearly 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division and its subordinate regiments; this is an element that has been shot to pieces and rebuilt repeatedly since invasion, at least once a year. Also torn up has been 3rd Guard Motor Rifle Division, like the 144th a unit that was one of Russia’s best-armed in Feb. 2022, but now is a shadow of itself.

Up against that force, at where Ukraine’s 3rd Corps focused its attack, were some of the ZSU’s very best units. The spearhead was 3rd Assault Brigade, an excellent unit raised in Kyiv, and probably the archetypal high-performing Ukrainian combat brigade, but if one is honest the 3rd is not overly popular in the rest of the ZSU because their press section is bigger than Zelensky’s.

Two mechanized brigades, newly assigned to 3rd Corps and by many accounts greatly benefiting from an overhaul of the command groups and combat leaders (old career guys out, new seasoned front line fighters in) added to the ground firepower: 60th and 66th Mechanized Brigades, the first an average regular unit existing pre-war, and the second a sort of sad-sack brigade until it got transferred to 3rd Corps and had its command group and training standards overhauled.

But what’s most eye-catching is the list of smaller units involved to the Vivaldi operation, some organic to 3rd Corps and others assigned. If the Ukrainian infiltration/assault tactics worked against 20th Army, and they appear to have, then we need to bear in mind it wasn’t average Ukrainian infantry units that did it. It was one of if not the largest concentrations of skilled light infantry the ZSU has ever assembled for a battle, and they were backed by some of the best drone units in the ZSU, so probably the world.

The infantry attachments included: 3rd Border Detachment (one of the best-led border troops units, when the war started the converted to infantry and commando work) the 10th “Dozor” Mobile Border Detachment (more or less the border troops’ dedicated special ops unit) and detachments from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment (this is ZSU regular force commandos).

National Guard Pilot, Unmanned Systems Regiment “Lasar’s Group”, waits for target assignments at a field launch site in eastern Ukraine, in a pretty funny video published by that unit on Oct. 5. Screen grab by me.

Air support was by: 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion (this is 3rd Corps’ organic strike drone unit), 21st Separate Special Operations Battalion KRAKEN (this as a former HUR commando unit that converted to drones) the National Guard’s “Lasar’s Group” (probably the National Guard’s best drone unit and one of the leading drone innovators in the ZSU), the K-2 Special Operations Battalion (another long-established and highly-skilled drone unit and a pioneer in tactical drone operations) and UAV units from the Special Operations Center “A.” (originally counter-terrorism, converted to national-level commando operations after invasion, this is Defense Minister Khmara’s old unit).

It wouldn’t be correct to say that Vivaldi succeeded because the Ukrainians cherry-picked a Dream Team. However, it would be accurate to say — excuse the sports metaphor — that for this kind of high-skill infantry+drones operation the ZSU has a relatively deep bench, and what 3rd Corps and Biletsky did was put together a battle-worthy Corps and then succeed in the haggling and diplomacy on which getting attachments often depends, to beef up the main force with a serious concentration of capable light infantry and strike drone units.

It seems probable that a similar successful combination of arms is making good progress in the Oleksandrivka sector, but it would be too optimistic to say that the entire ZSU is capable of fighting this way.

Bucha region, some kind of industrial site on fire following Russian strike, Sunday. Image source is watermark.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

Over the weekend the Russians made reconnaissance strikes on Saturday and larger strikes on Sunday, in general aiming at power grid but also it looked like trying to draw fire. Jet and propeller drones, no missiles. On Saturday the Kyiv metro was running but with train intervals every half hour; normally it’s 3–5 minutes non-rush hour. This is to save electricity.

As an aside stats came out for the previous week: from 7–10 Oct. Russian missile, drone and air strikes killed more than 60 civilians and injured hundreds. Bear this in mind when you reach the diplomacy section lower.

On Sunday, mostly clear skies, there were daylight engagements over most of the day. At one point drone hits shut down power in parts of the center of the city, the left bank, and again the metro. On Monday, Russia launched six ballistic missiles at Kyiv, some of which hit power generation facilities in the north of the city. There was a lot of discussion about whether or not Ukraine received early warning from the Americans.

On Tuesday Zelensky said there had been no early warning, meaning that the people in Kyiv learned about the missiles when they impacted, no chance to take to shelter. This was because of a decision by the Americans, on Sunday, to cut Ukraine off from all intelligence feeds, as a way to convince the Ukrainians to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. Meanwhile Trump said the intelligence is being sent, so you can decide which President is telling the truth. The civilian air watch tracking networks definitely reported some incoming ballistic missiles. But not all.

The big Russian strike of the week came Tuesday-Wednesday. The Russians launched 39 missiles of which reportedly 25 were hypersonic missiles, maybe 14 were ballistic missiles and more than 120 strike drones. The targets were Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv; first of all power grid, after that railroad infrastructure and general terror of civilians. All three of Kyiv’s power stations were attacked. Also, three people dead. As part of the terror operation Rivne University was hit in the west of the country, something like two dozen teachers and students injured.

For the record, this was the second major attack by Russia against Ukraine’s power grid, after Trump said that he had agreed with Putin Russia would not attack Ukraine’s power grid. Zelensky said 26 power grid- or oil and gas-related facilities were hit.

The air force said it shot down 4 missiles and 128 drones, and that in general, Ukraine now is intercepting up to 85 percent of Russia’s jet-powered drones. Ukraine is running short of weapons to take on the Russian missiles and jet-powered drones, both for aircraft and ground air defenses. This has been a known problem for months. So, next 30–90 days, if someone promises a quick fix, keep that in mind. The track record is, Ukraine’s allies also are short of or unwilling to send Ukraine air defense missiles of all types, not just Patriot interceptors.

Rescue workers clean up following a Russian bomb strike vs. a Ukrainian apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, 11 dead among which 3 children. Others were missing, possibly in the rubble. Watermark is source, Saturday.

Blackouts are pretty much daily in Kyiv now, the only question being how many hours out of the day you won’t have power and how predictable the blackouts are time-wise. Where I am it was 6–8 hours over the weekend, per day, and in the early part of the week 4 hours. Worst off as I understand it are the people in Darnitsa because the Russians are targeting the power station there and they’ve hit its general area repeatedly, including Tuesday-Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday Mayor Kitschko was hauled in front of parliament to be blamed for the power outages or more exactly not preparing the city for strikes, and he got pretty mad and made a speech asking parliament why they aren’t voting air defenses for the capital, because over the past nine months Russia has hit major power generation facilities in Kyiv 60 times. Given that it’s a little surprising this was written on Kyiv electricity.

Kharkiv, Tuesday, KAB glide bomb strike, middle of the night, five civilians dead. Image from Kharkiv city administration.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA

The most important news on Ukrainian strikes vs. Russian targets has to do with Starlink, Elon Musk and Trump, section on that below.

The Ukrainians observed a 3-day hiatus on attacks vs. Russia’s energy network and then went after it again on Wednesday. The situation really is deteriorating for Russia in the sense that its air defenses demonstrably are unable to cut off the Ukrainian drone stream, which is demonstrably increasing in size.

Overnight Wed-Thu, the Ukrainians clearly flew something like 900 drones to Moscow with main objective of snarling operations of all the airports there. As you may recall the last time they did that, when Putin was flying back to Moscow from Turkmenistan, they forced the Russian Presidential plane to divert to St. Petersburg, because his security people didn’t think it was safe to land anywhere in Moscow with all those Ukrainians in the air. This time it was more, 4–500 flights cancelled daily, airlines not offering hotel rooms or food, families sitting on planes for hours, etc. etc. Since this was the second time in a few days perhaps we are seeing Ukrainian retaliation for Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, i.e., an attempt to shut down Russian civilian aviation.

The shadow fleet tanker Afromax Rio, 100,000+ tons, hit by drones on Oct. 6, lists at anchor in Novorossiysk port in an Oct. 15 image, near. Not clear what kind of drones did the damage. As of Tuesday this ship had been towed to Kabardinka, near Novorossiysk, where it will either be pumped empty or hit again by drones. Image is from Astra.

The most spectacular strike of the week was a missile+drone attack against the Russian military airfield Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, early on Thursday morning, with a reported six (!) Long Neptune missiles. The Ukrainians made early claims of six (!) Russian Air Force Su-34M strike jets blown up on the tarmac. There had been anti-drone nets protecting the planes; it didn’t work against missiles. The Ukrainian navy ran the operation. According to them some kind of ammo or fuel bunker was hit and blown up as well.

Russian mil-bloggers generally confirmed the strike had taken place but said the number of planes was far less than six, and as is already traditional in such developments spent some time detailing the idiocies of the Russian high command that will, certainly, cause a repeat disaster of the exact same defensive failure, sometime in the near future.

Collateral damage following a strike on the Novoshaktinsky oil refinery on Rostov-Na-Donu: Some kind of munition punches through the roof of a grocery story. My guess is this is an air defense booster rocket of some kind but glad for other interpretations. Image source is watermark, Saturday.

Civilian satellite imagery appeared quickly even by the standards of the Russo-Ukraine War, and so the internet was treated to overhead photographs showing four piles of debris on Borisoglebsk airfield in the Su-34 parking area, along with a pair of dark spots that may or may not have been scorch marks from burnt aircraft that had later been towed away. The Ukrainian Navy took credit for the strike was emphatic: Six Su-34M hit and destroyed.

For average Ukrainians this was a psychological victory as well, because the Su-34M is Russia’s primary platform for dropping glide bombs, the weapon that probably is most responsible for mass killings of civilians by blowing up an apartment building with people sleeping in it.

Finally, the Ukrainian hunt for Russian oil refineries not on fire is emphatically back on, here is the list from the week, note the break in the middle, that was Trump’s “Energy Ceasefire” that only Ukraine observed. The probably most important aspect of this factoid is, the oil refineries were only one quarter everything the Ukrainian long-range strikes hit in the past seven days.

1150.Rostov-Na-Danu, Novoshakhtinsk oil products loading station, explosions and fires, Oct. 10

1162.Luhansk, Lysychansk, oil refinery hit, Oct. 12

1165.Rostov-na-Danu, oil refinery, major fire, Oct. 14

1167.Ryazan, oil refinery, fire, Oct. 14

The future is now with the next-gen Ukrainian long-range strike systems. On Monday Fire Point announced the first launch of the FP-7, Ukraine’s home-grown ballistic missile, took place and a target about 300 km away was fired at. As always with Fire Point, the real questions are did the missile actually hit was it was intended to hit, whether or not Fire Point can produce the weapon in quantity, and when. Image from Fire Point.

THANKS DON AND ELON: STARLINK SLOWED IN UKRAINE

On Tuesday the Ukrainian tech expert Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov reported Starlink terminals operated by the Ukrainian military found themselves unable to get signal if the receiver was moving more than 160 kph. This effectively disabled mid-range drones. On Wednesday a spokesman in 7th Air Assault Corps confirmed the problem, according to them at speeds of 110–120 kph signal was starting to fail.

The main target of middle-strike drones are Russian tanker trucks, tanker ships, power substations and tanker rail cars moving, along with general military freight traffic, moving at between (roughly) 50–200 km. behind the front lines. Since these drones cruise at 100–150 kph and make their final attack at speeds close to twice that, the switch-off effectively grounded those strike aircraft; they could still fly slowly to a target but the moment they started maneuvering in terminal phase, signal was lost.

Here is a video from the Rostov-Simferopol highway that is a good example of how effective the strikes are when the system is worker: a drone causes an accident when two panicked drivers crash into each other, then it records a Russian air defense crew running from their weapons, and then it records a hit in the engine compartment of a Russian military truck. Undated but probably from September:

/video/1

The common view was that Elon Musk in cooperation with the Kremlin and Trump had thrown the slowdown switch as part of a new round of US pressure on Kyiv with the goal of forcing the Ukrainians to surrender to Russia. But Musk fairly quickly put out a post on Twitter, Starlink is working normally and there have been no speed limits imposed, but the military version of Starlink, called Starshield, is under the control of the US government, not him.

StarShield in Ukraine is a Pentagon-paid service with 3,000 terminals. StarShield’s full capacities are secret, but according to Ukrainian drone operators, the main advantages are faster and more voluminous data transfer, greater precision in navigation and location finding, and better resistance to jamming. This is secret stuff but the wide assumption is that Ukrainian SBS units responsible for high priority strikes in the mid-range are the main operators of the StarShield terminals, along with the rocket and missile troops who are responsible for finding high value point targets like air defense systems well behind the Russian lines and calling in a HIMARS or Bulava strike.

Ukrainian soldier sets up Starlink antenna, stock image, Tsaplienko Fights.

In a possibly linked development, on Wednesday somehow 11 of 17 Starlink antennae at a secure site in Sofia Bulgaria were set on fire by “masked individuals”, according to a Bulgarian MP. More on this in the NATO section.

A second aspect of the Starlink speed restriction is that at the throw of a switch Ukrainian interceptor drones designed to fly fast and intercept Russian jet-powered drones over Ukraine, wouldn’t work with the StarShield/Link limit preventing flying interceptor at speed. Reports were mixed whether that extended to Starlink inside Ukraine. Musk’s comments on the subject were murky, basically saying Starlink is allowed only to be use “for defensive purposes”. Did he mean Ukrainians defending homes and businesses from a Russian drone strike, or Russians defending their peace-loving drones from an evil Ukrainian interceptor?

On the tactical level — Starlink or StarShield — there was no effect because Starlink at the front line is used primarily so headquarters can communicate and share data. Strikes are flown by small drones using standard drone tethers for connectivity, not Starlink. The very long distance strikes, likewise, are unaffected because despite Ukrainian requests Ukrainian Starlink terminals aren’t allowed to function in Russia. As we have seen, Ukraine’s long-range strike operators have learned to hit targets pretty efficiently using other control means.

As an aside, talking to British media on Wednesday, Zelensky said that if the US DID allow Ukraine to fly its drones with StarShield/Link over Russia, then Ukraine would destroy Russia’s capacity to manufacture and launch ballistic missiles, and once that was done Russia would probably be forced to the peace table because ballistic missiles right now are the only Russian weapons system that the Kremlin has with which it can hit Ukraine with impunity, and as long as Putin can do that, the war will go on. Needless to say the Trump administration thinks this is a very bad idea, they prefer Ukraine surrendering.

Radoslav Sikorski, Ukraine’s favorite foreign Foreign Minister, UNIAN image, Wednesday

Within hours of confirmation Starlink was slowed down, no less than Ukraine’s favorite foreign Foreign Minister, Radoslav Sikorski, took to the internet and warned Musk to watch it, because the Starlink terminals Ukraine’s military uses by and large are purchased by the Polish government. Juicy quotes making it to the Ukrainian internet included:

“Playing politics again? We’re watching you!” and “Hey, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? Like your European customers, we are watching you.”

Again, from the StarLink point of view this was the US government not Elon Musk. So either Sikorski was badly-informed, or he knew something about the shut-down many of us do not.

Be that as it may, Poland pays approximately $50 million annually for satellite communications for Ukraine. In March 2026 when the Ukrainians’ Starlink started acting up — Hegseth or Musk, we’re still not sure why it was that time — Sikorski in Warsaw’s name threatened to seek another provider and traded some nasty Twitter posts with Musk. In August 2026, Sikorski said Poland and the EU might review contracts with SpaceX because Poland appears to be excluded from the European Starlink roaming zone.

Poland mad at StarLink could be a real problem for Musk and SpaceX, because Poland is an EU state and the EU’s laws against national discrimination are pretty strict, and what’s more the EU seems to like taking on major US corporations that act like bullies, it’s a great pretext to lock them out of the European market.

On Thursday Ukrainian intercept scores of encroaching Russian drones seemed roughly unchanged. Data speeds were returning to normal as well and whatever the speed limit was, in whatever terminals it had been implemented in, seemed to be phasing out. On Friday reports were everything was close back to normal. However, Zelensky in meetings in Brussels said nope, actually not everything is back to normal.

So what happened? I’d say the best guess is Trump ordered Hegseth to make trouble for the Ukrainians to demonstrate US “leverage” and Hegseth was happy to.

DIPLOMACY AND DIESEL

Late on Friday the previous week, President Trump announced he was cancelling sanctions on Russian diesel through about mid-2027; this supposedly in order to reduce cost for the fuel at US gas pumps. Trump threw around numbers adding up to close to 4 million tons of fuel Russia could now sell without US interference.

Over the weekend it emerged that the Trump administration threatened the Ukrainians: Stop hitting Russian oil refineries, or we will cut Ukraine off from US intelligence feeds and US arms sales. A deconstruction as to how serious that threat actually is you can read here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/86826

Here’s some context. Remember the Russia Bombards Ukraine section? If you don’t here’s the reminder: In terms of timing, Trump decided to ignore law mandating Russian sanctions, and green light US imports of Russian diesel fuel, after Russia air, drone and missile strikes had killed more than 60 Ukrainian civilians and injured more than 300 in the previous 72 hours. It’s been possibly the bloodiest four days of Russian bombardment of the entire war. Just on Friday 27 died and close to 100 were injured when multiple Russian glide bombs hit apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Shocking amorality aside, by Monday the internet was all over the minuscule scale of the Trump plan, which basically offers Russia a way to earn critically-needed foreign income, via US fuel pumps, in exchange for about 12 hours’ more diesel available in US commodities markets. So conclusion: The Russian diesel deal wasn’t about US pump prices.

A Ukrainian delegation had been in Miami at the time doing symbolic peace talks with the Americans. After Trump announced he was cancelling sanctions on Russian diesel, they walked out. Almost immediately a report started circulating in the Ukrainian internet, that when the Americans told the departing Ukrainians, that they had better suck of the diesel concession to Russia and stop attacking Russian energy infrastructure in the bargain, the Ukrainian senior delegate (Budanov) responded: “You watch us. We are going to burn every f*cking Russian oil refinery to the ground.” Probably it was apocryphal.

Which is another goof ball aspect of the Trump-Russia diesel sanction cancellation. It isn’t well known in America, but in Ukraine and Russia, the damage Ukraine is doing to Russia’s energy infrastructure and the inability of the Russian economy to stop the drones or prevent falling production is known to all; it’s hard to miss fuel station queues kilometers long. It’s just a matter of the record that Putin back in July banned exports of most refined fuel products, including diesel, because of domestic shortages and rationing. So for Trump’s plan to work, the Russians or their business associates have to export diesel fuel from Russia, in violation of their own government’s ban on diesel exports. It’s difficult to communicate how stupid all these Trumpian antics look in Ukraine.

In any case, following on failed talks in Miami and the Diesel Deal, Ukrainian drones hit and set on fire in Rostov-Na-Danu, Novoshakhtinsk oil products loading station, explosions and fires reported; and Samara’s. Prosvet crude and refined fuel production factory, along with adjacent storage facilities and pumping stations. Fires and explosions across the premises. In the six days previous to that, the Ukrainians hit: Moscow’s Konstatinovo oil storage and pump base, a 100,000+ ton shadow tanker off Sochi, the same pump and storage station in Samara that got hit again on Saturday, a refinery in Perm, a refinery in Astrakhan, a refinery in Bashkhorstan and a possible fuel storage base in Belgorod.

Then there were three days when the Ukrainians left Russian energy alone because the Americans were saying Ukraine had to do it first, then Russia would follow. Russia didn’t, so the Ukrainians went after Ryzan oil refinery. Two nights in a row, Wednesday and Thursday.

Image posted by MP Mariana Bezhula on Thursday

DIPLOMACY THE REAL DEAL — ZELENSKY’S TWO PITCHES

But along with the collapse of the “talks in Miami”, on Sunday Zelensky made two ceasefire offers that were on the face of them as serious and specific as we’ve seen from Kyiv in years. It’s not clear that they were serious as the odds were nearly 100 percent the Russians wouldn’t agree, after all Russia isn’t dictating terms and in fact (oil refinery strikes, Operation Vivaldi) Ukraine has some real leverage, but still they were interesting in their detail and in what concessions he Ukrainians seem willing to discuss in public.

First offer, Zelensky in an ABC news interview said that Ukraine is ready for a partial ceasefire on terms of, Ukraine stops bashing Russia’s oil and gas refining and storage infrastructure, and Russia stops attacking Ukraine’s power grid. Later in the day Donald Trump, chaotically, put out a message saying that both Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an energy ceasefire, and the day after that he doubled down and told reporters the ceasefire was in place because he had ordered Putin and Zelensky to observe it, I’m not making a bit of that up,

Meanwhile the Russians who had hit Kyiv’s power grid hours before Trump declared a ceasefire, and after the announcement they attacked again, this time triggering blackouts in the center of the city and northern suburbs. The next day, Monday, the Kremlin said nope, we’re not doing that, we prefer attacking Ukraine. After that the Kremlin said, actually, we kept on attacking because the Americans never made a proper offer.

The second Zelensky pitch, made in response to a question about the perennial Russian demand Ukraine hold elections, was that Ukraine would agree to holding elections provided Russia agreed to a full ceasefire for 60 days. This was new, to that point Zelensky and Ukraine had been saying elections were impossible, there’s a war on, full stop.

This obviously the Russians would not go for, assuming the Russian “we’ll just use terror to win” strategy is consistent, because 60 days from now is already well into Winter, and the less Russian winter strikes the Ukrainians have to contend with the easier it would be for them to deal with the strikes that came later. So the Russians obviously would see a 60-day ceasefire as a sneaky Ukrainian trick to avoid winter bombardments.

The Russians shot that suggestion down within 48 hours, saying they would give Ukraine a single day respite to hold elections but no more.

So the upshot of that was all the western decision-makers who desperately want the Russo-Ukraine War to just disappear, got a big fat reminder it’s Russia that’s preventing that, and that possibly they are going to have to answer to voters for doing nothing about Russia. And before any of you say “Well, European countries don’t care about Russia”, read the section before the last section.

Free prediction: Once the US elections take place and the Trump brand is proved toxic politically, there will be an international charge by politicians of all stripes on both sides of the Atlantic who will suddenly realize they always opposed Russia, that Russia is evil, that arming against Russia is good for the national economy, and that being buddy buddy with Putin like Trump is is something no responsible elected official ever could support.

Starlink antenna farm burns in Bulgaria, reports say two masked men setthe fires. This took place simultaneously with a slowdown in Starlink service to Ukraine’s armed forces, on Wednesday. Image is screen grab from Supernova+ video, site is in Sofia.

NATO NUMBNESS

Again, I get no enjoyment out of this. But for the final section to make sense, this penultimate section sets itself the task of recording Russian attacks and provocations against NATO in the past week.

Overnight on Oct. 9–10, near the village of Plana, about 20 km south of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, two masked men set fire to 11 of the 17 (or 18) Starlink antennas at a communications facility / ground station. The antennas were completely destroyed. Security cameras recorded images of the saboteurs who escaped. Reportedly, access to the site was simplified for the intruders because part of the fencing had been temporarily removed because the site was scheduled for expansion.

Two men aged 20 and 21, holders of German passports (described as “not ethnic Germans, with migrant backgrounds”), were detained on Monday 12 October. It turned out they had entered Bulgaria legally from Greece. So far, no report has linked the arsonists with Russia, but, the MO is similar to an arson attack on a Starlink facility in Poland in late September.

On Oct. 12–13, near but not in Bulgarian territorial waters, the Malta-flagged, Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3 was hit by three aerial drones. She was about 18 nm off shore in Bulgarian economic zone waters. All 15 crew (7 Ukrainian, 8 Azerbaijani) were rescued and evacuated to Varna.

Same night, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity was struck 17 nm east of Krapets, in Romanian economic zone waters, and sank. Five crew were rescued, 11–13 missing (search continuing, reports are contradictory), crew nationality was Syrian and Egyptian. The Bulgarian national security council convened. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the incident as an “absolutely unacceptable” but didn’t mention Russia directly and said an investigation is needed.

Oct. 13–14 “suspected” Russian drones briefly violated Romanian airspace off Sulina. This triggered scrambles of Romanian F-16s and Spanish F-18s but there were no intercepts. Some of the drones continued into Ukraine and were shot down by Ukrainian air defences. Romania said the air frontier violation “showed disrespect for international law and endangering NATO collective security.”

On 14 Oct. search and rescue for missing Syrian and Egyptian sailors continued without success, meaning if these were Russian strikes then Russia was responsible for killing at least 23 civilian sailors on the high seas in the past week.

Bulgaria announced Russia was “likely responsible”. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Alliance “would continue working closely with Black Sea allies.” Since eastern flank defenses have already been “strengthened” NATO’s plan is to monitor the situation and react “as needed”, he said.

On 15 October two chemical tankers caught fire near the mouth of the Sulina Canal at the mouth of the Danube river. One certainly was Romanian territorial waters, the second was on, just outside, or just inside Romania’s 12-mile territorial water limit at the time of the attack.

The San Marino-flagged Wine Trader, the ship that was either skating the border or whose location is now being smudged so that Romania and NATO don’t have to deal with another direct Russian military attack in NATO territory, was set on fire and abandoned. Reports said 4–5 sailors were rescued and 7–8 were missing in high seas and water temps of 19–20 degrees; usually sufficient to kill a man after six hours inthe water.

The Comoros-flagged Yara J, the ship absolutely inside Romanian territorial waters, took a superstructure hit and was set afire. The crew extinguished the fire and abandoned ship without losses. The apparent drone strikes took place during a Russian drone raid on western Ukraine targets; Spanish F-18s and Romanian F-16s were scrambled but intercepted nothing. Romania launched search and rescue helicopters.

As long-time readers of this review are now probably expecting, over on the Ukrainian side Ukrainian air defenses had a typical fairly successful day of gunnery and interceptions, knocking down about (claimed) 536 Russian drones out of 580 launched nationwide

By most definitions this was a clear and definable act of war by Russia against NATO;, you’re not allowed to attack civilian ships of another country in that country’s territorial waters, and kill sailors, and call it “peace”. By that same token, no matter what NATO chooses to call it, by that definition, NATO failed, definably and without any wiggle room, in its base mission of deterring Russian armed attacks on NATO territory.

General Alexus Grynkewich, supreme allied commander in Europe, he’s the guy in charge of NATO. On Monday he made a speech about how NATO is really, really ready to deter Russia. Over the next three days Russian drones attacked four cargo ships in NATO economic zone waters, two tankers in NATO territorial waters, violated Romanian air space two nights in a row, and of the cargo ships two were sunk killing probably 23 sailors.

NATO NUTTINESS: WHY FIGHT A REAL WAR WHEN YOU CAN PREP FOR A PRETEND ONE?

Some of you like it when this review takes a different tack on the spin in the mainstream news;, here you go.

The man in charge of NATO is Alexus G. Grynkewich. His title is NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). He is a long-time F-16 jet jockey. On Monday, at a security conference in Warsaw, Grynkewich unveiled his military strategy for defeating a Russian attack on NATO territory. He said the main point of his speech was to convince Russia it wasn’t worth attacking NATO.

General Grynkewich said NATO has, according to his concept of operation, a “Theory of Victory” whereby it will repel Russian invasion and destroy Russian ability to keep fighting — but not seek to inflict a total defeat on the enemy. His buzz-words for that were: “Block, blunt and break.” Here’s a link to the speech:

https://www.euronews.com/video/2026/10/12/nato-commander-unveils-strategy-to-make-any-attack-on-alliance-utterly-futile

Boiled down, Grynkewych said NATO is preparing for a short war against Russia that will end with NATO victorious because Russia will run out of front-line formations and initial combat loads of ammunition, because NATO destroyed them, at which point Russia per Grynkewych’s concept will necessarily quit fighting.

The mainstream spin on the General’s words was that this was tough talk likely to deter Russia. Not to pick on Reuters it’s just the first article my search engine found, a typical headline on the speech was “ “NATO Commander Grynkewich Warns Russia Attack Would Be ‘Utterly Futile’.”⁠

There was no mention by General Grynkewych of the most recent declaration on US commitment to NATO from the man he takes orders from, Donald J. Trump, who in Mar. in Miami said of NATO, and I quote:

“ We would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be, do we? … Why would we be there for them if they’re not there for us? They weren’t there for us…I was never swayed by Nato. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”

It is a little disconcerting to see events play out like Donald J. Trump predicted them, but, hopefully you read the previous section and gathered that from Oct. 12–15 — that is, in the days immediately following the General’s tough talk in Warsaw — Russian drones attacked four cargo ships in NATO economic zone waters, two tankers in NATO territorial waters, violated Romanian air space two nights in a row, and of the cargo ships two were sunk killing probably 23 sailors.

NATO’s response was to announce it’s absolutely ready to repel Russian aggression.

A KP colleague, a pretty grizzled reporter, summed up the Kremlin stance towards NATO these days: “At this point they’re just p*ssing on NATO.”

The worst part is, it gets worse. Look at Grynkewych’s speech from the Russian point of view. So, NATO intends to fight a conventional battle with lots of high tech airplanes and fighting vehicles and spiffy precision-guided munitions on NATO ‘s borders? Отлично! Anyone in Ukraine can see that talk like that is an open invitation for Russia to challenge NATO’s control of NATO territory by unconventional means. You know, with hybrid war tactics. What an opportunity! That’s a Russian strong suit!

It could be on land or sea. Little green men in Svalbard. White Sea fishing grounds armed disputes. Serbian “volunteers” in Bosnia. Fraternal Russo-Nordic hunting expeditions in Nordmark. Masses of African immigrants getting easy passage to Italy thanks to friendly Russian sailors in Tripoli. A nuke test set in the Barents Sea. A rabidly anti-NATO village councilman or two in Narva district.

To be sure, Grynkewych talked about hybrid warfare. For instance, he suggested NATO states should create clear “red lines” Russian hybrid war operations must not cross. (Russian translation: Hah! Like the red line NATO has protecting cargo ships in Romanian territorial waters?). The general suggested NATO should initiate a program to counter Russian financing of anti-NATO political groups. (Russian translation: Hah! We can unleash Russian state media on NATO for setting up its own propaganda ministry, meanwhile, we can profile pro-Russia politicians in Europe as free speech martyrs.)

Grynkewych also read some text about how Russian media manipulation was a real thing and that, in order to do something about it, NATO should have an “initiative” that would expose Russia propaganda networks, and also, NATO should do more “public information campaigns.”

Anyone who knows generals, and especially US generals, knows that when they use terms like “initiate program”, “initiative” and “public information campaign”, they are almost always talking about something they consider an irritant and mostly could care less about.

But Grynkewych’s most peculiar advice on how NATO states might counter Russian hybrid warfare was a suggestion Europe buy more American weapons for Ukraine.

That bit of sage advice by the Supreme Commander in Europe was offered less than 24 hours after Grynkewych’s ultimate boss, Donald Trump, told a Ukrainian delegation in Miami that unless Ukraine stopped burning up Russian oil refineries, the US might stop ALL arms sales to Ukraine. The Americans were so intent on getting the threat out into the Ukrainian media that they called members of the Ukrainian general staff.

So in context, General Alexus Grynkewych, Trump’s appointed top soldier in Europe, got in front of a bunch of NATO general officers and field grades, and told them the way for NATO to show resilience and deter Russian hybrid warfare, is to buy US weapons for Ukraine the White House just said America won’t send. Then for the next three days the Russian military blew up civilian cargo ships in Romania’s and Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zones, and then to finish it off the Russians set a tanker in Romanian territorial waters on fire. And after THAT happened, NATO officials said the alliance’s eastern flank is secure and the right way to stop these Russian provocations is internal consultations.

Usually, a clown show is not the most effective way of deterring a nuclear-armed aggressor state or convincing it to take you seriously, or that its next provocation might meet a serious response.

Don’t get me started about NATO and drones. Check out the General’s speech. 3,000+ words, ironclad defense, make no mistake about our commitment, most powerful military alliance in history, yada yada yada. And mentions of FPVs, you know, the very weapon that has revolutionized conventional warfare exactly at the same time Grynkewych was commanding NATO: None, nada, zero, not once, nary a mention.