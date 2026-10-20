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Vaughan Bean's avatar
Vaughan Bean
Oct 20

NATO is worse than a fucking joke, it’s an absolute clown show! 🤡🤡🤡

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bron@perth.dialix.com.au's avatar
bron@perth.dialix.com.au
Oct 20

Many thanks Stefan. Musk the rat--indeed entire US regime at mo rather rat-like --although that is rather insulting to rats.Wish NATO would re-group without US and develop some ,well, teeth, to be polite.

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