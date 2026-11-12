Nov. 6 2026, Day 1,717 — Two Weeks for One, Defiance and Blackouts

Almost invisible member of 73rd Center of Maritime Special Operations, image published by that unit on Oct. 25

Ksotovo oil refinery, Saturday Oct. 31, Nizhniy Novgorod, Ukrainians continue the ceasefire on strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as reported by some major western media (sorry). Watermark is source.

Hi all! Back at it!

This is a two-week compilation not the normal one-week. For me the most significant news over that period was on Nov. 1 when Zelensky offered the US a deal: Send Patriot interceptor missiles and Ukraine will stop blowing up Russian oil refineries, for a full month.

It’s not a serious offer because the Americans have neither the missiles nor the intent to improve Ukraine’s fighting position. But, in terms of the past and the future, it was pretty historical. Here we had Ukraine dictating war terms, that Ukraine fully controls, to the United States. Russia meanwhile was left out of the equation.

The key part is that this wasn’t smoke and mirror messaging attempting it hijack news cycles. It was conventional, Morganthauan power power politics. It’s patently obvious Ukraine has the ability to torch Russian oil refineries fairly near whenever Ukraine wants. It’s clearly established the Russians can’t stop them. Now the Ukrainians have stopped pretending the Americans might stop them.

Also, for the second month in a row, Ukrainian forces liberated more terrain than Russia captured, i.e., the Russian invasion is moving backwards at the point of Ukrainian bayonets. In addition, Russian troop losses are at wartime highs.

The Russians meanwhile are betting on forcing Ukraine to capitulate by bombarding Ukrainian cities and the people living there. Winter is going to be unpleasant for the Ukrainians, but at this pace, and considering a pro-Ukraine majority is now running the US Congress, my predictions is Spring for the Kremlin will be worse.

Seen on Thursday on Facebook. Not sure of the author if someone knows please inform and I’ll credit. The thing that I think is interesting is it took four years for slick political cartoons outside Ukraine to start appearing depicting Ukraine not as a passive woman or bunny rabbit attacked and defenseless, but as the actual Ukraine that’s been demonstrated on the battlefield: The military version of bobcat, wolverine, honey badger or similar relatively small animal that is vicious and outfights opponents many times its size.

FP-2 drone flies over a burning Russian chemical factory in Omsk on Oct. 24. Note smoke from a second strike in the background. Image is crop from video published by FirePoint.

Ukrainian Su-24 on a mission, July 2026, Image by In Factum. According to the report this aircraft was written off as unflyable in Feb. 2022, was restored and is still flying missions. By NATO and even Russian Air Force standards these are Cold War-era museum-grade aircraft.

THE FRONT

DOBROBILLIYA-1ST CORPS

This sector is still the epicenter of the fighting and it remains the obvious focus of the Russian main attack effort. Those attacks are, by most sources, failing with record casualties. 1st Corps at the end of October posted numbers: In October, in the Azov sector,Russian forces suffered their highest personnel losses since 2022, just under 7,000 Russian casualties killed and wounded. The battle by Azov stats has been overwhelmingly dominated by drones attacking Russian infantry and Russian drones: over the month Azov claimed 5 Russian armored fighting vehicles and 49 artillery systems of various types destroyed, vs. — again this is Azov claims — 469 R

Russian motor vehicles, 2,967 attack and 183 reconnaissance fixed-wing UAVs; — 2,109 attack and 268 reconnaissance multirotor UAVs, 1,071 attack fixed-wing UAVs; and 8,873 attack multirotor UAVs. This is the modern battlefield in a peer-vs-peer conventional war.

This is a somewhat historical screen grab, according to 3rd Corps this is a full-on robot assault heading towards Russian lines in Lyman sector, Nov. 4–5. The attack failed but you have to give 3rd Corps credit for innovation and the robots for bravery and sacrifice. Image published by Kherson Cat Nov. 5.

LYMAN-3RD CORPS SECTOR

Latest reports are 3rd Corps still holds the initiative in its sector and that conventional deliberate offensive, combined arms operations are continuing along a 135 km-long section of the frontline. The latest flashpoints are villages northeast of Lyman where Ukrainian infiltrations 3–5 km behind the Russian lines have set off firefights and drawn Russian reinforcements. Other objectives seem to be control of crossings across the Zherebets River and development of a situation where the Russians are forced to supply isolated units, exposing the suppliers to drone strikes. Reports from both sides are clear that the Ukrainians are still, in this sector, seeking weak points and deliberately attacking isolated Russian positions.

Also, history needs to record that on Nov. 4–5 3rd Corps attempted what appears to have been the world’s first-ever UGV assault with 28 ground-based drones, of which 2 were armed with “automated grenade launchers” which I take to mean targeting was AI-driven, 18 had remote-controlled grenade launchers or anti-tank weapons mounted on them meaning the gunner operated the weapon remotely, and 8 were kamikaze robots, which has been a fairly well-developed attack system in the ZSU for some time.

The Russians were not asleep and the robot assault was cut to pieces, apparently 100 percent robot destruction. No word on Russian losses if any, but zero Ukrainian human casualties. Before you write off this incident, consider the army involved — the ZSU — and ask yourself: Are the guys in 3rd Corps now more likely to give up on robot assaults, or to learn from what went wrong, get busy tweaking and make a more effective attempt the next iteration? Short-term readers of this review might see that as just copium. But long-time readers of this review know that when the ZSU sees a new tactical angle, they almost always don’t stop until they make it work.

OLEKSADRIVKA — 7/8TH AIR ASSAULT CORPS SECTOR

There are unconfirmed but frequent reports that the counter-offensive here by early November had fully captured the villages Perebudova, Komar, and Fedorivka after weeks of fighting. This means that the Russian Fall offensive to capture Orikhiv has formally failed, and the city is now back under full Ukrainian control, albeit Russian infiltration seems to be continuing.

Fighting in the vicinity has since shifted to the Novodanylivka area, where Ukrainian forces seem to be pushing into the grey-zone, Currently the fighting appears to be operations to dislodge Russian forces from the southern half of the village. I get the impression there is currently a manner of a stalemate in Mala Tokmachka, with Ukrainian and Russian forces each controlling approximately half of the village. In that area there also have been unconfirmed reports that Russian infantry was retreating on its own accord because leaf fall had reduced cover so much that infiltration and supply by foot to forward Russian elements no longer was possible. A couple of Russian mil-bloggers watching this area talked about Ukrainian tactical drone activity so intense almost any movement drawing an attack.

This is an estimate but by far this is the best estimate of that elusive creature, hard Ukrainian combat loss statistics, that is out there. The bottom line is KIA 106,000 and MIA/POW 110,000. The implication is at least 800,000 military casualties of all types, in other words, a 3–1 exchange rate against Russia overall. By and large it matches what we in Ukraine have been suspecting. The original of the source of the data is a tracking platform called UALosses which put out a big mass of information in late October, the graphics analyzing some of that data were published on Oct. 29 by an OSINTER called VitalyBluesky.

SOME DETAIL ON UKRAINIAN COMBAT LOSSES THROUGHOUT THE WAR

The OSINT group UALosses this week put out a mass of estimates on Ukrainian combat losses by location and over time, which is badly needed because the Ukrainian government says little about it and Zelensky only gives general hints about twice a year. The bottom line estimate is that based on those numbers the ZSU has lost killed, missing and POW about 320,000 men and women since the start of the war.

If that figure is accurate, by implication, ZSU total losses including wounded for the war are around 800,000. This is certainly possible, and roughly means a 3–1 exchange rate over the course of the war with Russia in Ukraine’s favor. My personal instinct is that Ukrainian losses are somewhat less, perhaps by 30 percent, than UALosses came up with, but I certainly don’t have research to back up that hunch.

The important implication of the UALosses numbers is really not the 4 ½ years, but the past 10 months, during which Ukrainian losses have fallen pretty dramatically while Russian casualties have shot up at a frightening pace.

At the start of the war one of the standard arguments was that Ukraine could never defeat Russia because to do so Ukraine would have to trade personnel losses at 5 or 6 to one with Russia to win a war of attrition.

For 2026 through October UALosses calculated about 35,000 irrevocable losses in the ZSU. The ZSU estimate of Russian losses, as always, they say pretty much every one is documented with drone video, is just short of 400,000 (as of Nov. 4–390,420). The division to calculate the current exchange rate is pretty simple, and it matches the picture from the front: The Russians are attacking into the teeth of an effective Drone Wall that seems to be becoming more lethal with time.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

Overnight Oct. 26–27 the Russians launched a medium-sized strike with a reported 16 missiles and 280 strike drones of which 69 were jet-powered. The missiles came in two waves. The main targets were Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. The Ukrainians claimed 255 drones and a pair of ballistic missiles shot down. Based on scale the Russians are still following the tactic of smaller missile strikes more often. This could be the result of Russian calculation that’s the better way to terrorize the Ukrainians, but, it also could be the Russians have less launchers from which to fire a lot of missiles at once, certainly the Ukrainians have been going after those systems.

Four people killed and 50+ reported injured nationwide. The best-reported hit was Kyiv’s Southern Bridge over the Dnipro; no serious damage. It seems like the Russians fired four Iskander-M missiles at the bridge, one hit. Road and metro traffic snarled for most of the day. Also hit was a Kyiv university campus, a medical center and a metro station. About a dozen people mostly students were reported injured.

On Oct. 29 the Russians shifted to daytime attacks with drones probably intentionally targeting civilians. Over the day 19 Ukrainians were killed in drone strikes and at least 82 people injured. The bloodiest strike was against Dnipro city rail station where a Banderole jet drone hit a passenger platform during rush hour, two trains on the track, 14 killed, something like 25 injured. There is a section below on NATO that continues the theme of western appeasement of Russia and encouragement of Russian aggression, by intentional NATO inaction.

On Oct. 29, not a day of major Russian strikes, a Russian jet-powered drone hit a station platform in the city Dnipro where commuters were boarding a local train and a passenger train was standing on an adjacent track. Thirteen killed, about two dozen injured, all civilians. Corpses are smudged in this image, source is watermark.

Overnight Nov 2–3 the Russians launched a big attack with 10 bombers and waves of missiles and drones. The main target was power plants in the center of the country. Zelensky said that the Russian attack contained 289 strike drones, 17 ballistic missiles, and 59 cruise missiles, apparently cancelling the government’s previous policy of not announcing ballistic missile launch quantities.

Three ballistic missiles were shot down, along with 80+ percent of the drones and cruise missiles. Twenty hits reported across the country. Counts varied but it appeared six power plants were hit and at least three shut down. The way it looked from Ukraine, part of the Russian plan is to degrade power production capacity in Ukraine’s provinces so that when major cities need reserve power the grid won’t have it. By the end of the week in Kyiv, most people I know had 4–8 hours of electricity in their apartments every 24 hours.

But the worst Russian strike of the past two weeks, by a significant margin, still was in a village called Kamyshyvakha, on Nov. 2, where the Russian dropped nine glide bombs of which at least one hit an underground shelter in Zaporizhzhia region housing people whose homes had been destroyed in the past. The bombs collapsed the underground structure on the people. According to mid-week counts 52+ dead, 50+ missing and probably buried and dead, dozens more, almost all women, children or elderly. It was one of the bloodiest Russian air strikes of the entire war. But since the Russians hit them on US election day, reporting of the massacre outside Ukraine was crickets.

Fuel train derailed for unknown reasons, fire, Sverdlovsk region, Oct. 26, image by UNIAN

YOU WANT A UKRAINE DRONE INNOVATION STORY? HERE YOU GO:

This theoretically is an impossible screen grab: A Zirka drone flown by 412 SBS Bde Nemesis pilot intercepts a much-faster Geran Drone, image by unit, Nov. 1.

Sometimes the smaller stories illustrate the bigger picture. In this case, again, the subject is Ukrainian innovation. In late October one of Ukraine’s best drone units, 412 SBS Brigade Nemesis, used a Zirka interceptor drone to engage and destroy a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone. My impression is the engagement took place over south Ukraine possibly in Zaporizhzhia sector, but that’s a guess.

What is for sure is that theoretically the interception was impossible, because, Zirkas are little drones about the size of a household coffee machine that fly by propellers at a max speed of around 300 kph, and Geran-5 drones are jet-powered aircraft the size of a small automobile (or a very big motorcycle), that fly at a speed of about 450 kph.

However, even by ZSU standards Nemesis is a high-performing unit. Among other achievements these are the guys that got invited to NATO training and shut the exercise down by exposing NATO units to Ukrainian drone tactics and cutting a more numerous and heavily-armored “enemy” force to pieces with standard drone tactics — twice.

(Once was in 2025 in Estonia vs. the UK’s Mercian Regiment and Estonia’s 1st Infantry Bde, and the second time was in Hohenfels, Germany 2026, vs. the US’ 6/9 Cavalry reinforced by elements of 2/37 Armor. Both times, the NATO units found that if you drive tanks or APCs anywhere near a Ukrainian drone unit the drones find you and drop sandbags or tennis balls on you, or they attack your supply trucks or fuel dumps, or they just drop training mines in front of your tanks after your engineers “cleared” the road, etc. etc. Drones can really make life difficult for a unit unready for drones.)

According to 427 Brigade statements, Nemesis’ enterprising engineers figured out how to build auto-homing and burst speed into a Zirka drone, their pilots figured out how to park the drone high enough in the sky of get a good dive on the Russian drone, and their ops planning people figured out Geran-5 routes well enough to get an interception team into the path of the Russian weapon in time.

Of course none of this would have been necessary if Ukraine was able to buy interceptor missiles in sufficient quantities from its allies and from neutral states like the US, but the US war in Iran has pretty much choked off those supplies, forcing the Ukrainians to get creative to handle the latest generation of Russian attack drones.

Oil refinery in Samara burns on epic scale following Ukrainian drone strikes Oct. 29. Image source is watermark.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA — BRITAIN AND EUROPEAN SECURITY

Ukraine’s ongoing strike campaign against Russia went unabated for the past two weeks with the most intensive strikes taking place on Oct. 23–25. To set the stage for that strike surge, it’s useful to note Ukrainian destroyed Russian combat aircraft claims for the month, this was all on the ground and another facet of the Russian military machine that got pounded by Ukrainian long range strikes, besides the traditional oil refineries and fuel storage farms.

Oct. 4 — Khanskaya airbase: Su-34 and Su-35 destroyed, South Russia Republic of Adygrea, by SBU drones

Oct 15 — Borisoglebsk airbase: 4 Su-34s destroyed 2 damaged, Voronezh region, by SBS drones

Oct. 23 — Baltimor airbase: Unknown results but ground explosions and air defense missile launch confirmed, drones in the air.

October 29 — Marinovka airbase: two Su-34s, Volgograd region, by Ukraine navy Neptune missiles

October 29 — — Akhtubinsk airbase: Su-57, Astrakhan region, aircraft damaged/destroyed in ground fire, possibly due to bad fuel which the Ukrainians were quick to link to damaged Russian oil refinery capacity elsewhere..

About ⅔ of the damaged/destroyed aircraft have been confirmed by a second source like satellite imagery or a critical mass of Russian social media anger and panic about the Ukrainians. In most modern wars, loss of 8–10 first line combat aircraft in a month is enough for the air force to stop whatever it’s doing and back off, because no air force would attempt to sustain losses like that indefinitely. Oil refinery/energy infrastructure strikes continued as well, by my notes over the past two weeks at least 10 refineries were hit, and one a day starting Oct. 29.

This image is a cheap shot but I make it with kindness, because all in all WSJ is one of the best mainstream sources of news on Ukraine in my view. However, on Oct. 29 unfortunately the WSJ editors chose to run an article explaining to readers how the Ukrainians had decided to lay off hitting Russian oil refineries, on the same day as the Ukrainians torched the Samara/Kuibyshev refinery strikes. The WSJ item sourcing among others was two US officials participating in peace talks with Ukraine in which the US side demanded that Ukraine stop attacking Russian refineries in a “very tough” conversation. Unfortunately for the article’s accuracy it seems that US sources telling WSJ what the Ukrainians will do, isn’t the same as what the Ukrainians will actually do, at least sometimes.

Against that background of smoke and flames in Russia near and far, the Ukrainians pulsed their strike tempo over a 72-hour-period and threw in a bunch of missiles:

Oct. 23–75th Arsenal air defense sub-systems and components plant, Serpukhov, long-range Ukrainian drones, missiles of some kind possible but not confirmed.

Oct 23 — Proton-Electrotex missile electronics and components plant, Oryol, Wide reports of missiles along with drones, speculation on the missile type was split between British Storm Shadows or and Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingos, with more weight given to Storm Shadows because of FP-5’s poor record overcoming organized air defenses, and the fact that air defenses around Proton as part of the greater Moscow air defense network are among the world’s densest, and so more likely a defense the Ukrainians would consider using the high-tech, but rare Storm Shadows to defeat.

Oct. 25 — Energiya plant, Yelets, British Storm Shadows confirmed. This is where Russian manufactures batteries used in ballistic and cruise missiles. British weapon use is pretty much certain because debris of Storm Shadow missiles including parts serial numbers was found in the debris of the Energiya plant.

Chemical factory, Novomoskovsk, Tula region, following Ukrainian drone strikes Oct. 27–28. Authorities said it was falling debris and no hits were scored. ZSU image.

The delivery of more Storm Shadows to Ukraine had been reported in open sources in late September, so their use at Yelets and possibly Oryol wasn’t a surprise. At Yelets at least, based on Russian social media images the missiles worked as designed and penetrated deeply into the targets before detonating. The Russians were particularly angry about the Proton Factory strike because the salvo hit at about 6 P.M. during shift change, and it seems about 30 workers were killed and dozens more injured, which the Russians said was a war crime.

And the Kremlin response? The Putin red line? The nuclear retaliation? Against Kyiv OR London? Just a traditional threat of nuclear retaliation on Russian propaganda TV? OK, cut the Russians some slack, at least some pro-forma screaming and fomenting on Russian state propaganda about the evil British?

You guessed it: crickets. Following a confirmed Storm Shadow strike and a probable Storm Shadow strike hitting mainland Russian military targets within a week, by practically any international convention Russia might choose to consider that an act of war by Britain.

The calculated Kremlin response to that British “provocation” was, in real life, to act like that direct violation of Russian territory and injuries and damage to a nationally-critical military production, caused by advanced British weaponry, never happened. This is not the behavior of a superpower or even, with all due respects to Britain’s armed forces, a European state serious about protecting its national sovereignty.

Final note, in a possibly related development management at Fire Point (Denys Shtilerman) announced that the FP-7 surface-to-surface missile, more or less Ukraine’s cheaper version of the US ATACMS missile, has been completed, tested in combat and certified battle-worthy. The kicker was the big BUT that at about a half million dollars a shot is although a lot cheaper than the US weapon still an order of magnitude more expensive than drones carrying the same payload, so Fire Point doesn’t really recommend putting the missile into production. Not quite sure what to make of the announcement except to suspect some recent missile strikes supposedly by Flamingos (FP-5) may have been FP-7 test shots.

A Far Eastern news article into a longstanding friendship between Russian oligarch and Putin associate Roman Abramovich and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

PEACE INFO

On Sunday Zelensky gave a big interview on Oct. 25 with 1+1 television and laid out some more Ukrainian peace conditions and clear red lines. There was nothing dramatically new, but the platform is a national broadcaster, so we can take this as the basic position the Zelensky administration is putting in front of Ukrainian voters, who for sure will have to approve whatever peace terms get negotiated. It’s openly available information like this that makes western reports of a moving peace process so mystifying: it’s screamingly obvious in Ukraine what the Ukrainian red lines are, they haven’t changed, so how is a “peace process” “news” outside Ukraine?

For the record, the Kyiv position is, first, Ukraine won’t accept limits on the size of its armed forces, full stop. Second, Ukraine’s ambition is an 800,000-man army. Western money is needed to reach that number. Third, Ukraine won’t accept dictated NATO non-membership or forced neutrality, full stop. Fourth, Ukraine is not going to stop fighting unless it gets real, “iron-clad” security guarantees, meaning credible assurances Russia won’t invade again. Ukraine will negotiate the definition of that with its allies, but Russia gets no vote on what security guarantees Ukraine accepts, full stop.

The Estonian national military intelligence service, who are not morons, at the end of October published a situation estimate saying that in their view the Kremlin thanks to tunnel vision and false reporting in the field still thinks it’s winning the war and that it can force Ukraine eventually to capitulate.

Evidence the StarLink “slowdown” is over; a 3rd Corps Hornet drone zeroes in on a Russian Mi-8 helicopter burning from a previous hit, Lyman sector. Oct. 30 image by unit.

STARSTUPID

This is an older item but it’s worth flagging because it confirms a trend and also a correct guess by this review.

Ukrainian sources over the Oct. 24–25 weekend reported Elon Musk’s claims that Ukraine allegedly violated Starlink’s terms of use and used the system on combat drones was absolutely false, because, in February the US government coordinated with Musk and the Ukrainians to kick Russians off Starlink. In the process a whitelist was created of customers/terminals that would retain capacity to transmit to fast-moving receivers (i.e. drones) and those customer/terminals were operated through Starshield.

In other words, the US government was directly involved in making Ukrainian drones operable on Elon Musk technology, and further, when the fast-moving mobile receiver capacity was shut down in the middle of October, there was only one agency that could have done it: The US government. Musk later on posted that Starlink can only be used for defensive purposes and since the Ukrainians were using Starlink to attack and kill Russian soldiers that was another Ukrainian violation. People should me more sympathetic for the Russian conscripts, he added. Zelensky shot back that attacking invading army on your own country’s territory is not an offensive act, it is a defensive act, Musk is making a doofus argument.

As to effects reports on the Ukrainian side are when the switch was thrown several dozen million dollars of drones dropped out of the sky during the first hours of the shut-down, and some naval drones on mission sailed off into the deep Black Sea to become ghost ships. On the air defense front the Ukrainian interception rate of Russian jet-powered drones as it turned out dropped from 77 percent to about 74 percent during the October 14 to 24 period of Starshield service disruptions.

In other words: The Americans shut down air-useful Starlink/Starshield cold, their specific intent was to enable maximum penetration by Russian weapons into Ukrainian air space, supposedly the Ukrainians are critically dependent on those US systems because the White House can decide at a whim whether Ukraine lives or dies, but, when the rubber met the road, it turned out Ukraine’s complex air defenses mostly handled the shut-down with alternate systems, so although the effect was real its scale was only a bit more than a rounding error. Anyone who knows the Ukrainian air defense network might have predicted that outcome, but people like that probably aren’t in the White House making deciiosns.

As of very late October reports were that all systems were back to normal, but — and honestly this is typical of the White House — the fire they started is still burning, just unfortunately for them now in their own direction.

On Oct. 22 Congress opened an inquiry giving Musk and SpaceX until Jan. 1 to answer a lot of unpleasant questions about this, or get hauled in front of Congress for questioning. A similar order went to DoD and Hegseth, who by Oct. 28 formally refused to investigate the questions internally. And then the next Tuesday the Democrats took over the House and the Senate. And on Thursday, the 4th, Congress ordered Musk not to destroy records meaning if there was that’s a Federal crime, destruction of evidence wanted by Congress.

Even worse for Musk, Congress can compel testimony of anyone. So, not just him, but any corporate manager potentially aware of how the shut-down went down and whether or not evidence of who ordered what when was shredded/wiped.

At some point after Jan. 1 we are going to learn a whole lot more when Hegseth for sure, and Musk most likely, and Heavens knows how many flunkies and subordinates are hauled in front of the Senate Sub-Committee for Investigations to answer questions.

The logical outcome of Trump’s/Musk’s decision to monkey with Ukrainian use of Starlink? My guess, a shark feeding frenzy on Capitol Hill in about February or March, with a mix of DoD and SpaceX officials at the center of the feed ball.

This is a useful graphic, it shows the theoretical plan for a non-US interceptor missile and where the components would come from. Probably there is a plan to this effect but it’s doubtful an actual working system could be put together before Spring, and mass production only after that. Still, a possible eventual Patriot alternative. Source as per image.

DENMARK LEADS THE WAY

This is an item placed to precede the following item about NATO, to demonstrate I don’t take swings at NATO because of xenophobia. In late October news came down the pike that the Ukrainian company Himera and the Danish firm GomSpace had placed a test satellite, OBRIA NANO, into orbit, which will be the first of a constellation that will eventually, in a bright theoretical future, rid Ukraine (and Denmark too) of dependence on US military satellites. The bird was was launched on October 1, 2026, ironically as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission. Following technical tests Himera and GeoSpace are planing to “localize” satellite and ground terminal production within Ukraine.

This interesting visual shows well where and when Russia has hit neutral cargo ships mostly near NATO nation waters, and in at least two cases in NATO nation waters. The main lesson is that whatever NATO did at the start of October to deter Russia from making attacks like this, didn’t deter Russia from making attacks like this at the end of October. Image source is watermark.

NATO NON-INTERFERENCE

On Oct. 29th three drones damaged the vessel *CONTSHIP JET* 21 nautical miles off Shabla and 16 miles off Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria, and so 4 miles outside NATO territorial waters. This was a container ship sailing under the Liberian flag from Israel to Romania, a NATO member state. All 18 crew abandoned ship safely.

Also on Oct. 29 the Polish news platform Onet reported that an unidentified drone was discovered on an electricity pylon in Komorowo-Żuławskie, near a railway line. Explosives experts, firefighters, and members of a police counter-terrorism unit responded to the scene.

On Oct. 30 the news item came across the wires that the US government had told Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to tone down anti-Russia rhetoric, in exchange for the US re-deploying a brigade of troops to the Baltic region.

Next night, two Russian drones violated Moldovan and Romanian airspace, one flying around in Moldovan airspace for around 20 minutes. The Romanian Air Force launched four (!)The Romanian MoD reported that Romanian authorities deployed four F-16 aircraft and one helicopter; no interception of either drone.

The same night Ukraine’s armed forces counted 134 Russian drones invading Ukrainian air space of which 105 were shot down or otherwise rendered harmless.

I know the NATO press section and more than a few senior officers keep saying NATO is the world’s most powerful and successful military alliance but it’s getting harder and harder to buy that line if the measure is ability to protect actual sovereign air space from an actual attack.

However, in a small bright spot of NATO “resistance” to Russia, the European representatives to a G20 meeting in the US, to which Russia and Sergei Lavrov had been invited for the first time since the second invasion, got together and scored a propaganda victory against the Russians by refusing to participate in a group photo with Larvrov and then making predictable comments to media.

Britain’s Ed Miliband’s press team came up with some decent zingers: “Let me say this directly to the Russian foreign minister — we all know who the aggressor in this war is. Let’s talk about what happened at Dnipro railway yesterday. Only yesterday your drones attacked and killed 15 people. And there are countless examples like this of you killing innocent civilians throughout this war. We all know you are the aggressor. We all know you started this war four and a half years ago with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

Of course words won’t stop Russian missiles but at least NATO nation leaders (not the US, they broke tradition and invited Lavrov) are willing to talk tough vs. the Kremlin.

Final item, the United States, that beacon of democracy, that bulwark of freedom, in October decided Russia’s air passengers had suffered enough and it is time to improve parts deliveries to Russian airlines operating Boeing jets.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/88927