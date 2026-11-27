Nov. 27 2026 — Day 1,737 — Stealth No-Fly Zone Training, Naval Nastiness, Mid-Strike is Back

1st OShR, Monday

Service member and two subordinates, likely medical rescue team, 56th Mechanized Brigade (Image source is watermark Nov. 25)

Slovyansk (Image by Vydumki Shtumovika, Nov. 23)

Hi All!

In terms of eye-catching, TV/Instagram-friendly news, this week was a naval warfare week with the Ukrainians sinking or severely damaging Russian warships and naval support ships in the Baltic, Black and Mediterranean Seas. It was all over the media.

But also, there were two developments, both in the area of European security and stability (by which I mean, avoiding general war), that became visible this week.

One was clear evidence NATO or at least the Coalition of Willing nations are preparing to set up a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine. This is not the same as deciding to do it. But now it is not hidden: NATO just started practicing in case they get the order.

The other was a Kremlin warning, filtered through US media, that “Russian intelligence” is aware Ukraine is planning a Crimea offensive in the Spring, and that better not happen because Russia might go nuclear.

Most of this is just saber-rattling which gets discussed lower, but, think back to Feb. 2022 and “Kyiv in Three Days”. Now the Kremlin is willing to message it fears the ZSU so much, and has so little faith in the Russian army, that Russia stopping a ZSU offensive with conventional forces no longer, in the mind of the Kremlin, is a given. That’s a big change.

We return with the front-line fighting first, rightfully.

THE FRONT

SUMY/NORTH — There was pretty intense fighting along tRussian military sources reported Ukrainian efforts to penetrate defensive lines near Oleksiivka (Alekseyevka) and Varachyne (Varachino), as well as small-group attempts to infiltrate the Russian rear. There was also fighting around Korenek, while the Russians were pushing around Hrunivka.

There was a wave of reports on the Russian side that the Ukrainians recaptured Yanakivka, which is right on the border, and that maybe there was a renewed incursion into Kursk Oblast. 8th Air Assault Corps said there’s no cross-border operation underway and that the journalists and bloggers are inventing things. This did not shut up the Z-Bloggers.

What is clear is that the Ukrainian forces were using HIMARS on more than a on-off basis. 8th Corps on the 19th claimed it hit the command post of, ahem, 2nd Battalion, 145th Regiment, 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, near Krasnooktyabrskoye in Kursk Oblast. There was another report, this also confirmed on Russian channels, of a HIMARS strike hitting Snagost, also a HQ. The Ukrainian scuttlebut was that 11 personnel were killed and 8 wounded. Russian forces also reportedly attempted to use bad weather conditions to mount renewed armored assaults, didn’t work, no more info than that. Still, more activity than normal for a usually pretty quiet sector.

LYMAN — Here, the forest between Lyman and Yampil has essentially been cleared of the enemy by the time this article was written (November 21), and they are now fighting for control of Yampil, although the latter is probably still mostly in Russian hands.

DOBROPILLIYA/DRUZHIVKA — This sector remained the hottest of the week. The Ukrainians lost small patches of ground and/or made intentional short-distance retreats in the southern approaches to the city.

Russian forces renewed mechanized assaults, according to the Ukrainians attacking from positions around Pokrovsk, Rodynske and Bilytske. On November 25, troops of the 25th Air Assault Brigade, supported by adjacent units, repelled an assault south of Dobropillia involving two armoured vehicles and 11 infantrymen. Ukrainian FPV drones struck the initial vehicle, while the second was destroyed after entering a minefield. Surviving infantry were subsequently attacked in nearby tree lines by FPV.

Earlier engagements, reportedly, resulted in the destruction of seven vehicles and four quad bikes, with approximately 30 Russian personnel killed or wounded. Nevertheless it seems like the Russians over the week got troops into the villages Bilytske, Matiasheve, Svitle and Sofiivka. Fighting continues around Vodianske, Chernihivka, Novohryhorivka, Dobropillia village and Novyi Donbas, and are attempting to consolidate. Lines east and north of Dobropilliya seem to be stable and relatively quiet.

NOVOPAVLIVKA-VELYKA NOVOSILKA — Continued Ukrainian counteroffensive operations here with gains reported against 90th Tank Division. Supposedly, Komar is now fully in Ukrainian hands and ZSU forces are across the Morky Yar River and pushing east and south, or more exactly preparing for more deliberate, slow-paced, clearing operations. Ukrainian troops reportedly control “most” of Vesele and are about one km from Skudne. The upshot of this activity is that Russian troops around Vesele are increasingly isolated.

Northeast of Novopavlivka, Ukrainian troops appear mostly to have cleared the northern bank of the Solona River, most of Muravka and the western part of Novomykolaivka villages, although reports are probably small Russian infiltration groups/left-behinds are still hiding there somewhere. Further south, Ukrainian troops cleared the Filiia forest and advanced eastwards along the Novopavlivka–Dachne road, approaching to within 500 metres of Dachne’s northwestern outskirts. Russian forces continue to hold the southern bank of the Vovcha River.

This is Nov. 20 air defense training by “Coalition of Willing” aircraft; they were practicing air defense. The extremely significant part of this operation is that while this training was going on, to the right and below the map, where an actual war is in progress, Ukrainian AWACS and fighter jets over Ukraine were plugged into the operation, electronically, at NATO standard. If ever a No-Fly Zone is erected over Ukraine by its allies, this will be the day the lead-up to that started. (Image source is watermark).

UKRAINE AIR DEFENSE INTEGRATES FIRST TIME EVER WITH WESTERN AIR DEFENSES

This is an “under the radar” development that I think is hugely significant for the war, both operationally and strategically. Funnily enough, it has a lot do with radars.

Last week on Thursday and Friday there was a lot of NATO aircraft activity over the Black Sea, which this review pointed out. However, early this week via the Ukrainian and French Defense Ministries, a detail about that exercise came out that really needs to be in flashing lights: For the first time ever, NATO member states and Ukraine practiced joint air defense operations. This is a specific step towards some form of No-Fly Zone over Ukraine.

The exercise to refresh you was called KOALICJA 26.2 running from 9–22 Nov., and there was a big air component on 19–20 Nov., or the previous Thursday and Friday. Here’s the basic information:

“More than 20 aircraft from the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden and Turkey operated exclusively in NATO airspace. Ukrainian crews flew F-16 fighters and a Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft inside Ukrainian airspace. Ground-based command-and-control units from both sides took part. The primary goals were coordination, communications interoperability and shared procedures enabling coalition forces to operate together under NATO-standard command-and-control.

The training coincided with a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on 20 November. Ukrainian F-16 pilots intercepted numerous cruise missiles, then immediately resumed the scheduled training sorties while remaining at high combat readiness. “

What does this mean?

This means, that for the first time, ever, that Ukraine and its allies have admitted publicly that they are practicing integrated air defense. Not talking about it. Practicing.

The Saab 340 is a cutting edge eye-in-the-sky AWACS plane with sensors and radars designed to spot aerial targets hundreds of km away, and then to be able to hand over those target spots to fighters via the NATO standard air battle information data transfer system, which is called Link16. Ukraine has two Saab 340s.

The F-16s and Mirage2000s that Ukraine flies are equipped with Link16 as well. One of the reasons about 60–70 percent of Russian cruise missiles and jet-powered drones are shot down by Ukrainian aircraft, as opposed to some other means, is because Ukraine has these top-of-the-line Swedish AWACS planes vectoring Ukraine’s aging F-16s and Mirages.

For years NATO AWACS planes flying over Poland and Romania equipped with similar sensors and the Link16 system haven’t been allowed to transfer data electronically to the Ukrainians because, you know, NATO doesn’t want to get involved.

On Nov. 20 that situation changed. Or, at the very least, the data was being shared for the first time in the opposite direction. The Russians put in a big air attack on Ukraine that day, meaning, at minimum what the Ukrainian AWACS were seeing, everything involved in the Coalition air exercise and equipped with Link16 could have been seeing and most probably was seeing. In real time.

Assuming that data was shared in training, this was a level of integration between Ukraine and allied air defenses that has never been seen in the war. That is an escalatory step against Russia by Ukraine and its allies.

Further, if we assume combat data of the actual Russian strike in progress was was shared (and from what I know of the air forces involved and how they use their sensors it would almost be absurd to think it was not) then Nov. 20 was the first time, ever, Ukraine and its western allies were tracking an ongoing Russian strike operation on Ukraine, with an integrated air monitoring network. That is even more escalatory.

The easiest way to evaluate the coalition nation thinking is that their militaries have decided they may someday get the order to operate in cooperation with the Ukrainian air defenses, so this was practice pending a political order which may or may not come.

It is impossible that the Russians did not notice it or understand the escalation. Publicly at least, they have said nothing. As nearly as I can see, the Kremlin is acting like it never happened.

So you think roadside hazards on your commute are stressful? These are three screen grabs from video published by Evromaidan of a Russian X-101 cruise missile attacking a central district street in the western city Lviv, during the daylight hours, on Nov. 20.

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

We are fully into Russia’s attempt to bombard Ukraine into submission this Winter. Damage is being done and people are getting killed, but so far the pace of the strikes isn’t even close to what’s needed to overcome Ukrainian capacity to repair and improvise on damaged power grid, heating and water supplies.

The largest barrage came overnight on November 19–20, when Russia launched 27 ballistic missiles, 84 cruise missiles and 404 attack drones. Air defense reported an excellent performance with shoot downs of 82 of 111 missiles (73.9%) and 380 of 404 drones (94.1%); the outlier obviously was ballistic missiles. Overall, 462 of 515 weapons (89.7%) were intercepted or suppressed.

Ukrainian authorities reported eight people killed. Targets included electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, logistics facilities, defence-industrial sites and bridges in Kyiv and other regions.

On November 22 the target was Kyiv Oblast, a strike on a residential apartment block in Dymer killed 11 people, including a child. Another attack hit a supermarket in Vyshneve kiled three and injuring 15. Zaporizhzhia was repeatedly targeted, with residential buildings and infrastructure hit. An attack on November 24 killed two people and injured approximately 40, including four children. As nearly as I can determine, this is just the Russian military attacking Ukrainian civilians.

In the town Dimer north of Kyiv on Sunday a Russian drone hit an apartment building and collapsed part of it. As of midday one corpse pulled from the rubble, the whereabouts of 13 residents were unknown. (Image watermark is source)

Overnight November 24–25, Russian drones struck targets across at least six regions, killing at least seven people. Targets included a Naftogaz gas-production facility in Poltava Oblast. Fires shut down operation. Also hit was DTEK thermal power station. Serious damage suffered, electricity generation stopped. In Bila Tserkva strikes damaging an Epicentr shopping center and Nova Poshta logistics facilities. In Odesa it was energy and civilian infrastructure. Overall power reported in five regions.

On November 25–26, Russia launched another big, combined attack involving ballistic missiles, including Iskander-M, Zircon and S-400 systems, and 113 drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or suppressed 87 drones. No missile shoot-downs reported, at all. The next day Zelensky announced Ukraine ballistic missile interceptor stocks are at “critical levels”, which I could have told you looking out my apartment window.

Kyiv was hit, including a shopping centre and other buildings, with seven people injured. In Kharkiv, a drone struck an apartment building killing at least two people. Other impacts damaged a hospital, sports facility, businesses and a petrol station.

If you are sailing in waters observed by Ukrainian drones, and your ship is a potential target, wise advice, stay the heck off the bridge. This is the Sparta II, hit by Ukrainian drones ON THE HIGH SEAS OF THE BALTIC on Saturday. (ZSU image from Finnish media, Sunday)

RUSSIA NAVAL WOES

This was a very bad week for Russian claims that it is a superpower with real blue water power projection capacity. The context to keep in mind is that all these disasters took place the week after the Ukrainians put the Kerch Bridge out of action.

One piece of bad news some unlucky Russian staff officer had to inform the Kremlin about, on Saturday, was that the sanctioned cargo ship Sparta II, a civilian vessel operated by Russia for naval logistics support and moving arms and ammunition to Russia-supported armed groups overseas, was found and attacked by drones in the middle of the Baltic Sea, and set on fire.

From photographs it looks like the drones hit containers on the aft deck and set them afire, and also, possibly, there was damage to the bridge. By evening the Finnish Defense Ministry said Ukrainian drones were responsible. Bravely, the next day Lithuania’s government said they absolutely were NOT responsible, meanwhile the Estonian government, a little more assertively, pointed out that the Ukrainian drones had certainly not reached the Baltic via a short cut over Estonia.

As to the attack route, nothing overly surprising. Ukrainian drones raid St. Petersburg regularly and from an operational point of view going after a ship at sea in the Baltic, or in a St. Petersburg harbor, is a matter of turning left or right at Lake Ilmen. Either way Russian air defenses are porous. However, oil refineries and docked tankers the Ukrainians have attacked in the past, were sitting still.

The Sparta II was moving. The Ukrainian drones found her roughly halfway between Estonia and Finland. It’s hard to imagine the Ukrainians pulling a strike like this off without excellent intelligence from the Estonians or the Finns. I think we all can agree the Finns are more likely.

(Graphic showing location of Sparta II strike, by Finnish Defence Ministry, Nov. 22)

The Sparta II drifted burning for the next 36–40 hours, eventually reaching Finnish territorial waters, as Russian and Finnish fire-fighting or rescue vessels made it to the scene. By Sunday evening the fire was out but the ship had suffered major damage above water. A tugboat hauled the Sparta II to St. Petersburg late on Monday.

The incident took place under the glare of Finnish and Estonian media, in the middle of waters heavily-trafficked by non-Russian shipping, so it was major news in those areas for the first part of the week.

Less noticed not least because of its location was this: A cargo ship, possibly a tanker, apparently sank off Gendzhelik, Russia Black Sea coast, on Saturday. Details were thin but reports seem to agree this was a Handysize or possibly Handymax) bulk carrier in the 15,000–50,000 DWT range, which given the location was most likely carrying grain.

Probable Russian cargo ship loaded with grain sinks for unknown reasons off shore Russia’s Kuban coast on Saturday. (Image source: Exilenova, Nov. 22)

But the most spectacular Russian maritime failures this week were neither in the Baltic nor Black Seas. On Sunday, in the Libyan port Benghazi, the newest member of Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron, a missile corvette named the Merkury, ended a planned port call for rest and resupply on the bottom of Benghazi harbor, because Ukrainian sea drones found and sank her.

Joining, as nearly as I can determine, the remains of the Italian Navy destroyers Borea and Aquilone, both sunk on 17 Sept. 1940 by sea mines laid by Swordfish torpedo bombers launched from HMS Illustrious.

Based on mixed Ukrainian official and media, Libyan official and Russian Z-blogger reports, this unhelpful contribution to Russia’s reputation as a seapower took place in broad daylight when a school of Ukrainian kamikaze boats — reported numbers range from 7 to 12 — appeared on the horizon from a heading pointing towards Sicily and charged Benghazi harbor.

At least a single Libyan military helicopter was on hand and there are firm reports the Ukrainian boats were taken under fire, however, at least two of the Ukrainian boats managed to zig-zag into harbor at high speed, slam into the Merkury’s port side, and detonate. Satellite images going public hours later showed the warship still pierside, down by the stern and completely underwater.

The Libyan “government” (or more exactly, the eastern/authoritarian block controlling eastern Libya) has a naval basing and military cooperation agreement with Russia, and a capital in Trobruk. According to them, Ukraine’s action was a shocking violation of Libyan national sovereignty, and legitimate grounds for a nasty complaint in the UN.

Russian naval corvette Merkury blows up pierside in Benghazi on Sunday following a Ukrainian sea drone strike. (Image watermark is source, Nov. 23)

As to where the sea drones came from, a Clash Report said the drones were launched from Albania. The SBU said the drones were launched from a “mother ship”, which pretty much no one believed. The western wire services reported that, surprise, there are about 200 Ukrainian military in Libya cooperating with the other Libyan government, to wit the Government of National Unity based in Tripoli. One site where the Ukrainians “advisors” are soaking up the sunshine is a place called Mellitah, on the Mediterranean, where the Ukrainians are training the (western) Libyans on, among other things, sea drone operations. So the common view is that’s where the drones that sank the Merkury came from.

Russian navy corvette Merkury, sunk at the pier in Benghazi harbor, by Ukrainian sea drones. (ZSU image, Nov. 22)

Same day, but well out to sea north of Benghazi, a Bayraktar drone, this operated by the Benghazi/Eastern Libyans, recorded a Ukrainian sea drone plowing into the side of another sanctioned Russian cargo ship that has a long history working as a Russian navy support vessel. This was the ASCALON, a Russian-flagged roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo ship that’s a longtime member of what used to be the Rostov-Tartus “Syrian Express.”

Ukrainian reports said the ship was transporting arms “to Africa”, so up to you to decide what that means. Massive explosion, ship stopped and abandoned. Russian state media called it piracy. Zelensky said this too was the work of the SBU and a legitimate attack by Ukraine against a legitimate asset of the Russian military which, as Zelensky reminded some states objecting to the attack (besides the eastern Libyans Italy seemed a bit nervous), started a war with Ukraine by invading Ukraine.

Russian mil-bloggers were quick to point out that, for straight three days previous to the Ukrainian strikes, a US government-associated “private” reconnaissance plane, a Bombardier Artemis II with tail number N159L, spent Nov. 19–21 flying back and forth from Sicily to waters near the Libyan coast. (Next, allegedly, it flew to the Baltic and performed the same inquisitive circling over waters between Finland and Estonia, see above viz. Sparta II).

This is an ELINT plane that targets phone conversations and internet data transmissions, most reasonably for the NSA. Open source flight trackers confirmed all this. What does N159L normally do? Readers of this review know the answer well: this is the exact same spy plane we have seen flying almost daily missions over the western Black Sea out of Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base near Constanța, Romania, for at least two years. For this aircraft, flying around the Mediterranean is a rare mission and the Baltic, basically never.

SBU image of a sea drone about to hit the sanctioned Russian cargo ship Ascalon, north of Benghazi, Nov. 23.

So for the conspiracy-inclined, this was more than enough evidence to “prove” the Americans helped the Ukrainians conduct drone strikes at range in the Baltic and Central Mediterranean with spiffy high end intelligence, because the Americans had an excellent reconnaissance asset on site right before the attacks took place. No, I can’t square that with the hatred the White House and the Pentagon have for Ukraine, so perhaps insurgents inside the US military or NSA were responsible. Who knows.

Finally, as of Friday a 5-ship Russian military convoy ex the Baltic that probably had been Benghazi-bound, was marking time about 100 miles north of Benghazi, and had been doing so for three days and counting. I assume someone responsible in the convoy is wondering whether it’s still safe to call in Benghazi and the important people in the Kremlin are thinking about that.

Kuibyshevksy oil refinery burns in Samara following Ukrainian drone strike. (Image source is watermark Nov. 25)

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA

OIL — Ukraine is hammering Russia’s oil refineries; it’s almost as if besides just shutting down Russian production and damaging Russian oil earnings, the Ukrainians are going out of their way to demonstrate that they have no intentions of laying off and that Russia’s air defenses can’t stop them. In the past seven days they hit: (1) Tartarstan, Kaleykino pump station and fuel storage reservoirs, (2) Rostov, Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, fires burning for four days so far (3) Tartarstan, Almetievsk, Kaleykino oil refinery (4) Perm, Permnefteorginsintez oil refinery, fires (5) Samara, Kuibyshev oil refinery, petty heavy air defense, two fires (6) Samara, LDPS fuel storage and pumping station, big fires, (7) Samara, Syrzan oil refinery, big explosion and fires (8)Bashkorstan, Subjhankulovo oil refinery (Transneft), fires.

Since Nov. 1, just to pick an arbitrary date, the Ukrainians have hit: 16 oil refineries (of which 2 were repeat strikes), 2 oil pumping stations, 3 oil depots, 1 gas distribution station and 1 major sea export terminal (Ust-Luga). Conservative estimates of Russian oil processing capacity lost, across the entire Russian Federation, are around 35–40 percent. More optimistic Ukrainian estimates set the figure at 50–55 percent. NOTE: That’s as of Thursday not Friday.

Russian attempts to keep the lid on the national fuel market already includes bans on gasoline and restrictions on diesel exports, major fuel imports particularly from India, national reserve fuel draw-downs, authorization of production of lower-grade gasoline, postponed maintenance on some refineries so they can produce more, rationing to retail customers, and mandatory price limits for fuel on commodity exchanges.

If this seems like a recipe for shortages you’re right. Reports that I’m reading say the situation is worst in Crimea where automobile fuel effectively is extremely difficult to buy without an insider connection, followed by occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, then Rostov and Krasnodar regions, and then the Caucasus and Volga basin. It’s possible but you’re waiting hours for your turn at the pump, and you can’t fill up completely, there’s a limit. The stats I read say that the places with the best supplies and the priority markets for the Indian gasoline deliveries are — wait for it — Moscow and St. Petersburg, in that order.

On Wednesday Denis Chistyakov, a senior official in the Crimea occupation authority, in a Telegram message pointed out the day of reckoning in Crimea will come in two or three weeks, when reservoirs filled over the summer are emptied and probably won’t be replenished. Besides shutting down automobile transport the crunch will hit average Crimea residents at home and in their businesses, because their counter to power outages is self-purchased generators — that run on gasoline.

This is a compilation by the military information group SpecialKhersonCat of confirmed Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries, and only oil refineries, in the past 27 days: 18 facilities, 20 separate strikes including 2 repeats, with a total 200 million tons of refining capacity targeted. (Image source is watermark Nov. 25)

BESIDES OIL — The most telling aspect of the Ukrainian strikes against Russia’s oil refineries, is that that’s far from everything the Ukrainians are hitting. On Wednesday HUR announced a strike hit Smolensk and an important Russian space/communications center there. HUR didn’t say when this took place but from records on Nov. 20 the Ukrainians hit what was supposed to have been a military target of some kind, in Smolensk. So that’s the logical date.

According to HUR what was destroyed was a “Unique Aerospace Reconnaissance Complex” known as “MRIK-VKO”. The facility’s job is to monitor airspace and outer space for Russia’s air and missile defense systems, and specifically, it has(d) the capacity of detecting low-observable aircraft as well as cruise missiles within a radius of 2,500 km. In other words, a significant piece of Russia’s national air defense network.

That the site existed isn’t a secret, you can find it on Wikipedia and doubtless there are Ukrainian scientists/former military that worked there back in the Soviet era.

The interesting bit is, this is the kind of site the Americans or NATO would want taken off line, were they so inclined to confront Russia, even more than the Ukrainians. Heck, given present political winds, it’s even possible that right now the Americans+Europeans are telling Ukraine to stay the Heck away from hitting facilities like this, because if they are then Russia’s space early-warning capacity is reduced, and that increases chances of Russia mis-interpreting something in the air as a nuclear threat. Also, HUR doesn’t normally announce strike details like this. So perhaps this was an “off-limits” target that now the Ukrainians have hit and want to make sure that everyone knows they did.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, on Wednesday announced it had struck Savasleyka military airfield, in Nizhniy Novogorod region, at which MiG-31 interceptors and Su-34 bombers are based. Reported damage was three (!) interceptors and two (!) bombers, but the degree of damage wasn’t reported. Russian Z-bloggers were completely silent, even 24 hours later, which is peculiar. Usually if there is a big Ukrainian claim of damage to Russian Air Force assets the rah rah Russian Air Force people put out rebuttals quickly. Ukraine’s Special Operations command took credit for the strike.

One night of Ukrainian drones vs. Russia. Orange is propeller-driven drones, red is jet-powered drones. Two oil refineries and a major oil pumping/storage station hit in Samara region, military airfield hit in Nizhniy Novogorod region. (Image source is watermark Nov. 25)

Perhaps ominously, on Wednesday there was another spike of NATO aircraft over the Black Sea performing what looked very much like intense, reconnaissance of Russian military assets around Crimea and Russia’s Azov Sea/Kuban coast littoral.

Aircraft involved that we know about because their transponders were turned on included: (1) The US Army Bombardier ARTEMIS II electronic reconnaissance aircraft that visited Libya and the Baltic earlier in the week (2) and a French Air Force Beech King Air 350ER/ALSR light electronic reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft — these two over the western Black Sea (3) A pair of French Air Force Dassault Mirage 2000D multirole fighters, one with the call sign “MIR2”, taking off from Romania and flying, at least one equipped with an “ASTAC” electronic intelligence (ELINT/SIGINT) sensor, to the center of the Black Sea at least (4) a Turkish Navy ATR 72–600 TMPA maritime patrol aircraft from Izmit airfield flying over the southwestern part of the Black Sea (5) A Royal Air Force Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint from RAF Waddington in the UK along the entire length of the Black Sea to near the Krasnodar Krai and Putin’s summer residence and (6) a Turkish Navy Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance UAV over the southern Black Sea.

A Royal Air Force spy plane cruises the Black Sea coincidentally less than 150 km. from a whole bunch of Russian military targets the Ukrainians want to hit, including the Kerch Bridge. (Image source is watermark, Nov. 25)

This level of activity isn’t — quite — unprecedented because we saw this and more last week, but it’s still far above the norm for NATO/Coalition air forces. Typical daily activity is 1–2 aircraft, a “normal” spike is 4–5 aircraft, rare is 6 or more. Coming on the heels of the Kerch Bridge attacks and substantial NATO exercises over the Black Sea and Poland, all last week, it’s not easy to say, for sure, why NATO air reconnaissance was especially busy over the Black Sea on Wednesday.

On Thursday Ukrainian drones hit Taganrog — a place well within the observation zone of about half of those aircraft — and the command post of the 1st Missile Brigade, this part of 49th Combined Arms Army, and specifically a HQ of that formation’s Iskander-M missile battalion. This is a unit that regularly launches Russian ballistic missile strikes against Ukraine which, thanks to US foot-dragging and support of Russia, Ukraine has no practical means of stopping, i.e. PAC-3 interceptor missiles that are paid for that the Americans aren’t sending. An article on that and how many Ukrainians probably have been killed or injured by that US government policy is here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/91070

The Ukrainian army report said the strike partially demolished the HQ building with confirmed killed and wounded, and “dozens” of Russian service personnel trapped under the rubble. This level of damage may mean something bigger than drones was used, but there’s nothing about that in the reports.

As to the target this is an interesting new wrinkle, possibly, to Ukraine’s ongoing “Shoot the archer not the arrow” campaign to stop Russian ballistic missile attacks. Iskander-M launchers are mobile and the Russian army is good at hiding them, however, a unit HQ building or barracks, not so much. There is no logical reason to assume the NATO air activity along the length of the Black Sea on Wednesday had anything to do with the Taganrog strike at the upper north-east corner of the Azov Sea on Thursday. But if you are a Z-blogger more than sufficient to fuel NATO vs. Russia conspiracy theory.

The General Staff published this image as an example of a Long Neptune missile, on Nov. 26. This is a test shot, not the launch targeting Marinovka airfield.

Also on Thursday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported it hit Russian Marinovka military airfield near Volgograd with Neptune missiles — this would be at the outside edge of what the allied aircraft could have been looking — and suggested there had been hits to base infrastructure. The site is home to 111th Aviation Regiment which I read operates Su-24 bombers. The General Staff says it’s Su-34 jets.

This appears to be the 8th (!) long-range Ukrainian attack using Neptune missiles since mid-October. Some of you will remember Neptunes sank the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva back in Apr. 2022. Another way to deliver that stat is the Ukrainians have taken an effective weapon that they used to launch about every 45 days, and now are launching roughly once a week.

The land strike version of that missile is called a “Long Neptune” because it’s longer for more fuel and a bigger warhead. The targets the Ukrainians seem to be using Long Neptunes on are: military air bases, critical missile components plants, a UAV production facility, and the Kerch Bridge.

R-280 “Novorossiya” Highway, truck burns following Ukrainian drone strike. Note the excellent flying weather. (Image source is Exilenova, Nov. 25)

SO HOW’S THE MIDDLE STRIKE GOING? IS IT SAFE TO DRIVE TO CRIMEA?

Short answer, US monkeying around with Starlink and degraded capacity is still being reported, but, there was a lot of evidence this week that the Ukrainian drone strike campaign to shut down roads leading to Crimea via the Tavria plain and Perekop Isthumus (Rostov-Mariupol-Melitopol-Simferopol-Sevastopol) is back, busy and semis are getting burnt up and down that route.

One indicator was a Saturday report, via Russian sources, that traffic on the “Novorossiya” highway following destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s road section had increased reportedly by approximately 5 times. There are more than a few driver chat groups for that route, and the chatter was the same: lots of cars and trucks, fairly smooth transit between the big cities, but lots of Russian air defense teams and truck carcasses on the stretch between Berdyansk and Melitopol. A few posts said the truck drivers were the real menace on the R-280 because they know they are the target and so ignore speed limits.

Roadside images, R-280, Sunday. (Images by ZSU)

Another indicator was that several of the usual suspect drone units we know that are covering that route (Nemesis, Luftwaffe, Ptakhi Madyara/Wormusters, K-2, Pilum) published footage of drones attacking semis on the R-280, and, the fog of last week lifted and flying conditions generally were good.

Russian fuel truck burns following Ukrainian mid-range drone strike, Tavria steppe region, Sunday. (Image watermark is source).

The secondary middle-strike operations area — roads leading to the Donetsk front — saw much the same thing this week, where last week drone units operating in those areas were posting mostly images of attacks on soldiers and Russian military vehicles in front-line engagements, this week there was a surge of video of attacks on cargo trucks. Certainly clearing weather had something to do with this. Something we don’t know yet, because it’s never been tried before in a war, is how well middle-strike drones can perform, in seriously sub-zero weather, which is coming sooner or later. Everyone knows batteries get weaker, but what we don’t know is what work-arounds and fixes the Ukrainians are going to come up with.

Screen grabs from video recorded by a Russian soldier on the R-280, a Ukrainian drone makes a successful frontal attack on a freight truck. Thanks to open terrain the video tracks the drone’s entire terminal approach through light small arms fire. Drone, circled in red, is bigger than a Hornet. (Image is screen grabs from Andriushchenko Time, Nov. 25)

RUSSIAN POSTURING

Start this section of with a repeat point: Late last week Ukraine and several major NATO states including especially Poland, Britain and France conducted joint air defense exercises with Ukrainian aircraft directly communicating and coordinating with other training nations’ aircraft: this is the first time ever that’s happened. Zero Kremlin reaction.

The main Russian messaging during the week was that Estonia is evil and Russia might have to go to war about that. Boo! Scary! The Russians trotted out the usual state-controlled media, Medvedev and via Estonia’s ambassador called into the Kremlin to say directly, and Putin to say indirectly, that Russia is very angry with Estonia and it could lead to war, including nuclear weapons. The dark accusations are nothing new: Estonia’s repressed Russian speakers, Fascists in Tallinn, Russia’s Holy Crusade to bring peace and stability to Europe, etc.

The most obvious immediate reason for this rhetoric is a planned Dec. 1 Estonian lockdown of the Russo-Estonian land border which, the Estonians have made clear, might be expanded. As of now a lot of sanctioned Russian exports reach the world by transiting through Estonia, but, in the middle of Nov. the Estonians broke up a Russian-hired gang of Latvians that attempted to set an Estonian drone manufacturer (for Ukraine) on fire; this followed a similar attack vs. an Estonian robotics manufacturer in August. Hence the border lockdown.

The longer-term reason could be preparation for a border incident and hybrid war attack by Russia on Estonia’s Narva region, but the chances of that are tiny. Much more logical is, this is the way the Russian Federation figures it can make people in NATO land nervous and unwilling to take action to help Ukraine, this particular week.

For Kremlinologists (remember them?) there may have been another aspect of Russian national leadership reasoning that was made visible in a meeting called by Putin of a National Energy Council to discuss fuel supply and fossil energy production in Russia. On state TV, so, in other words, in political theater directed at the Russian society, Putin said Ukraine “is refusing to stop” its attacks on that sector of the Russian economy “despite President Trump’s requests”, so steps will be taken to ensure Russian consumers keep getting gas and diesel, and Russia’s national exports of oil and gas continue profitably. The last time Putin met with this obscure bunch of bureaucrats, and at the time it wasn’t on TV, was in 2018.

So you don’t have to be George Kennan to guess that the Kremlin public opinion people have decided the mess Ukraine is making with Russia’s energy infrastructure can’t be ignored anymore and the Russian people need to be told something. Besides telling them everything will be fine and the situation is firmly under Kremlin control, the state will help business shift as much of its production as possible to Russia’s East, Putin said.

This isn’t quite as double-talky as Emperor Hirohito’s national radio message following a pair of atomic bomb strikes that “the war has not gone as positively as expected”, but it’s certainly of the same genre. In the old, Soviet days, a CPSU General Secretary admitting state weakness like that, in public, would be cut down by Politburo rivals wanting his job and mad he was admitting Socialist shortcomings to the Capitalists. In Putinist Russia, well, we’ll see. Logically there are professional Russian national security officials must have been appalled. Putin openly gave Ukraine’s drone bombardment campaign credence n Russian media. Men like that have friends in the army and the police.

Pete Hegseth, Department of Defense Secretary, exercises with members of 101st Air Assault Division. (Image by US DoD Jul. 21 2026)

NATO NASTINESS

A Russian helicopter violated Finnish airspace Saturday. According to the Ministry of Defense of Finland, it flew from the Gulf of Finland to the city of Loviisa, entered Finnish territory to a distance of 4.1 km and then exited. No interception.

Overnight Monday-Tuesday a Russian jet-drone flew to Lublin, Poland, did a wide turn, and eventually headed back into Ukraine. NATO officials said they didn’t try and shoot it down because of danger to Polish people on the ground and the fact the weapon was peacefully heading back to Ukraine with the objective of killing some Ukrainians there.

A Russian jet-powered drone violated Moldovan airspace twice on November 21 amidst Russian strikes against western Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Poland complained that they had even asked NATO to change its rules of engagement and shoot down the damn Russian drones, but, Brussels said it was “impossible”.

According to Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, who was griping on the air in a national radio program, NATO is telling Poland intercepting targets like a Russian drone or cruise missile per NATO would require official consent from Kyiv, sharing of intelligence, and the opening of Ukrainian airspace to Allied aircraft and air defense systems, and especially unanimous approval of all NATO member states, which has not been achieved.

Later in the week Warsaw, maybe Tomczyk or maybe the Foreign Minister, complained that nearly a week had passed since the last Russian violation of Polish air space (three cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone, none intercepted) and it was peculiar that the leader of NATO, you know, the United States, had said nothing about it.

Speaking of which, here’s a link to an article that tries to determine how many Ukrainians have died from Russian ballistic missile strikes, since the US stopped sending or allowing Europe to send to Ukraine made-in-the-USA ballistic missile interceptors.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/91070