Russian state media got reporters to the remains of the road side of the Kerch Bridge and so we have these excellent images of the damage. Image is screen shot from Tuesday.

7th Center, 414 SBS Brigade “Ptakhi Madyara”

72 people died as a result of the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporozhye region, — OVA/ The search operation lasted two weeks. Four more people are listed as missing. Image published on Monday.

82 Air Assault, Monday

Hi All!

It’s been a particularly busy week dominated by Ukraine’s strikes on the Kerch Bridge damaging it and leaving it mostly useless. If you read one section only I suggest you read the section on logistic implications.

I’m going to make a rare exception and focus on developments surrounding that, and give updates on the situation on the front — it’s basically static — a break for a week. The trenches and grunts aren’t forgotten, they’re still how this war will be won and lost.

Parallel with the Kerch Bridge developments there was an unprecedented spike in NATO air activity over eastern Romania and the western Black Sea, very heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, and — once again — NATO embarrassing itself shamefully at Russia’s hands.

Location of the hits, Kherson bridge, first day. Image source is watermark.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA — KERCH BRIDGE HIT

NIGHT ONE

Many if not most readers I think are aware the Ukrainians knocked down half and badly-damaged the other half of the Kerch Bridge in three nights of strikes Sunday-Wednesday. The following is an attempt to make sense of the flood of information those strikes created.

Generally, what the Ukrainians did was on the first night they felt out the air defenses and attempted some attacks against the bridge structure. This was perhaps dozens of aircraft of all types. On the second night they came in with an attack that mixed drones, jet-powered drones and cruise missiles. In the target area there were hundreds of aircraft; across the region there were hundreds more. On the third night they followed up on what wasn’t damaged enough before, i.e., the railroad bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Taken together these attacks were, almost certainly, the biggest single combined air strike operation, by either side, against a single target, of the entire war. As you read on I suggest you bear in mind that the Kerch Bridge is effectively two, parallel raised routes built on supports, one for rail and one for automobiles.

The rail line is on the southern/Black Sea side, and the road bridge is on the northern Azov Sea side. The road is a four-lane with two lanes running in either direction, each with its own separate structure, foundations, and supports. The rail line, in contrast, is track running in both directions, on a single structure.

Reports said Ukrainian drones started flying towards the bridge at about 1 A.M. on Monday morning, drawing anti-aircraft fire. There were shoot-downs but also hits on the bridge. The Ukrainians seemed to be concentrating on a central section above the dredging that allows seagoing ships move back and forth between the Azov and Black Seas, and particularly on steel girders and suspension works built in (two) arcs above the road and rail bridges, that held up the weight of the span under which the ships would pass.

There were at least ten ground explosions reported early. One video got a pretty good image of an FP-2 drone boring in at about 500 feet, coming at the bridge from the landward and Crimea, and meeting scattered and seemingly not very effective small arms. There were more reports of jet-propelled drones, including possibly large ones.

At 5:38 there was a powerful explosion on the carrying girder framework/arc above the road bridge span, on the Azov Sea side. Satellite photographs (!) at either end of roadway pavement underneath the arc. Video appeared of the actual strike, the explosion looked in the 150–200 kg range.

Russian authorities by midday published photographs showing minimal damage and statements saying that two of the road bridge’s four lanes would be shut down and traffic redirected to the other to move two ways, as a precaution.

Ukrainian OSINTers literally within minutes demonstrated the photographs were old, i.e. yachts in foreground of the bay where yachts have been banned for about four years, and no Pantsyr systems visible where they have been visible for years. This Russian faked content and Ukrainian demolition of faked content was the start of a pattern of official Russian sources struggling to advance the narrative that the Ukrainian strikes were ineffective and that the Kerch Bridge — opened personally by Putin in 2018 — was functional and would withstand all attacks.

By Monday afternoon the ZSU published super-clear satellite photos almost certainly taken by Copernicus/Sentinel that contradicted the pretty, faked Kremlin photos, showing in detail the outboard/Azov side side of the load carrying arc had taken a clear hit causing big scorch marks, bent steel and inducing a slight list to the supporting structure. The engineers among you will recognize immediately, there is no such thing as a “slight” deviation from planned angle for a suspension bridge constructed to hold up thousands of tons of material.

Ace Izvestiya reporter Amina Alibeeva reports from the scene on Monday, here she is reassuring viewers across Russia’s 11 time zones on state-run television that the previous night’s damage by Ukrainian drones on the Kerch Bridge was limited and would soon be set right. About ten hours after her broadcast a combined Ukrainian drone+missile strike dropped the left hand side of the bridge behind her into the Sea of Azov, the night after that Neptune cruise missiles pounded the right hand/rail bridge behind her making it impassible to trains.

Izvestiya was on the scene with a TV crew by midday, with a pretty correspondent doing a standup from the Russian side across the strait. She told viewers damage was limited and that part of the automobile bridge had been shut down, temporarily, for safety reasons, but in general things were OK. Unfortunately for that narrative her producer decided to record the stand-up with the bridge in the background. Izvestiya TV digital resolution is first-rate, so it took almost no time at all for Ukrainian OSINTers to screen grab close-ups of the suspension arc and determine it had lost pieces and the arc itself was about 4. 9 degrees off center.

A good photo of the bridge and a nice circle around where the Azov side arc got hit on Sunday-Monday. Image is from Ukrainian internet, magnified from Ms. Alibeeva’s broadcast earlier in the day.

In the afternoon Crimean authorities issued a “suggestion” refrain from using the road bridge because of heavy traffic and the need for repairs. By evening car traffic was allowed (not trucks) on the undamaged side of the bridge. RIA Novosti, in true Soviet style, reported “Bridge Open Traffic Restored.”

Rail bridge up, road bridge in the water, following second day strikes. Russian internet.

NIGHT TWO AND THREE

As sunset turned to night on Monday early reports filtered in about more drones buzzing in the vicinity of the Kerch Bridge, and Crimea social media neighborhood watch and civil defense networks were visibly more jumpy than normal. Reading the chat groups the impression was few in east Crimea went to bed that night, and most spent a lot of time sitting by one’s apartment window, smoking cigarettes, watching for drones and listening for explosions.

By 2 A.M. civilians reported were “dozens” of drones passing over land locations, and by 4 A.M. some were reporting hundreds. Perhaps tellingly, there was discussion of air defense gunnery or anti-aircraft missile launches. This, perhaps, is an imperfect indicator of drones either using flight paths where anti-aircraft missile batteries are absent, or where they are present but out of ammunition.

Russian civilian social media video (illegal in Russia, and known and loved in Ukraine as “People’s Correspondents”) video-recorded at least one hit to the support suspension girders above the bridge. This was later confirmed from the Ukrainian side by drone video of what the Ukrainian said was a Fire Point FP-5 Flamingo drone, a giant aircraft carrying a full-fledged aviation bomb in its nose, boring in from the Azov Sea side towards the suspension arc.

The strikes seem to have lasted at least three hours. One account said the drones came in packets every 4–5 minutes. Some eyewitnesses said there were at least 15 separate explosions in and around the bridge. Allegedly, it was a Palianytsia hit that hit the road bridge superstructure near where something had hit it the day before. At some point before sunrise, the automobile bridge span crumbled and fell. Later in the day video appeared of the arch getting hit and the suspension structure crashing down like a collapsing erector set.

Some sources said there were four Flamingos in all and other video recorded four very powerful explosions in the vicinity of the bridge. According to FirePoint the warhead on a Flamingo weighs close to a ton. Later on in the day video surfaced of three Flamingos launching and the guy with the telephone recording giving the voiceover: “The Kerch Bridge is f*cked.”

Of all the memes and content about the Kerch Bridge that I saw this week, this was probably the most useful in terms of information and documentation of Russian Federal government waste. (Image is watermark, Wednesday.)

Once the sun came up everyone could see about 270 meters of automobile roadway and the support arc holding up the span over the sea passage used by ships had collapsed into the Kerch Strait, taking the reinforced concrete span with it..

Aside from the collapsed road bridge, stanchions and supports for the rail bridge were hit and visibly damaged.

Thus, overnight on Wed.-Thu., a powerful Ukrainian Long Neptune cruise missile strike singled out the rail bridge, with two four-missile salvoes. Two hit track leading up to the bridge, three more hit portions of the (now useless) automobile roadway, and three missed. By Thursday afternoon the Russians gingerly had re-started small passenger train movement across the bridge, however, general opinion was that thanks to accumulated damage some of it dating back to 2025 the rail bridge is now useless for freight with any kind of weight.

The Ukrainians said improved guidance systems were another factor. Zelensky, specifically, claimed the entire raid was carried out without use of Starlink, which seems improbable but that’s what he said, and FirePoint and the SBS announced that the Flamingo missiles were guided to target by a human operator, which if true is potentially disastrous news for Russia, because those missiles used to be only inertia-guided, and if they really are now human/precision-guided then Ukraine now has a working tech to deliver an aviation-bomb-sized warhead at least 2,000 km into Russia, with human precision guidance.

During the final stage, Palyanitsa drones attacked the road section of the bridge, while Neptune, FP-5 Flamingo, and Ruta missiles attacked the rail section, an SBS statement said. Per Zelensky the units that carried out the actual strike against the bridge were: 7th Center of Deep Strike SBS, and 1st Separate Center for Special Combat Systems SBS.

According to the SBS the strategy was to overload Russian air defenses with targets so the strike could be carried out, and that work on “supporting communications” was a big piece of the operation as well. This is the SBS term for relay and repeater drones. Other reports said that the ingenious Ukrainians maintained comms by installing modems in their attack drones, that talked to the repeater drones, that talked to the ground stations, that talked to the operators, etc. etc.

Bottom line is we all know Elon Musk and Donald Trump hate Ukraine but Starlink or no Starlink the drones and missiles definitely pounded the target.

President Zelensky the total list of weapons was: Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci, Sichen, MICH 2000, Ruta, Palianytsia, An-197, FP-1, FP-5 Flamingo and R-360 Neptune. About ⅔ of these weapons are known quantities but some appear to have been used for the first time, or at least, for the first time the Ukrainians admitted it. All in all, reports conflicted as to which weapons actually hit the bridge and so could claim glory credit for contributing, although an honest assessment is the bridge was knocked down by accumulated hits and over-saturation of Russian air defenses.

Besides Fire Point, a “European” defense manufacturer called Destinus announced that 7 of its RUTA cruise missiles — a weapon known for about a year but not really observed by the OSINT people — had scored hits on the Kerch Bridge as well. As it turns out the Destinus CEO is a Russian-born engineer, he hates Putin, and his HQ is in the Netherlands. Other Destinus drones hit Russian air defenses, the corporate statement said.

According to the SBS the Ukrainian run-up to the operation was conducted exactly like every other major ZSU operation this review has documented for the past 4+ years, i.e., the prep took a long time, there were multiple phases, it was really complicated,and the Ukrainians only took their shot when they thought they had stacked the odds heavily in their favor. Zelensky said there were seven phases. The SBU and General Staff were coordinating at each step, an SBS statement said. A statement by 7th SBS Center said the initial planning began in June.

We can guess pretty exactly as to some of the seven phases, one of the first of which had to be identifying and destroying air defenses generally, another probably was behind-the-lines agent operations to get eyes on the target and then help refine the plan, definitely there was a phase of training and rehearsal, the fifth or sixth obviously was the reconnaissance in force strikes on the 16th, possibly there was a sixth phase for incorporating all the electronic data that maybe was gathered by NATO/US, see next section on that (Foreshadowing!). We can be pretty sure the 7th phase was actual strikes intended to knock down the bridge.

Bayraktar drone of the type that was looking for something over the western Black Sea on Monday, practices a take off from a nice highway probably in a wealthier part of Anatolia. Image by Sonyashnik Nov. 16.

GATHERING OF THE AIR FORCES OVER THE WESTERN BLACK SEA

This week also saw an unprecedented concentration of NATO nation reconnaissance, AWACS, spy and airborne sensor aircraft over eastern Romania, the western Black Sea, and to a lesser extent waters south of Crimea. By which I mean, a scale never seen before in this region.

It’s not clear why it’s happening. The basic options are (1) Somehow involved in or monitoring the Kerch Bridge strikes (2) A giant training event that was planned some time ago that just happened to coincide with the Kerch Bridge strikes or (3) A decision somewhere at the upper levels of NATO to get much readier for a combat air operations against Russia over the Black Sea and near it.

The qualification is that this information is based on open source flight tracking data: We don’t know what else NATO (or Russia) put into the air, that had its transponders turned off. It is effectively certain that for every two heavy aircraft known to us, there was at least a single fighter plane either in the air or ready to launch nearby.

These flight operations began on Monday when a USA manned spy plane, I say again not NATO, US Air Force,ran a reconnaissance mission the length of the Black Sea and was backed up with an AWACS. This obviously was pretty provocative because the first day of Kerch Bridge strikes had gone in but the second night’s attacks were yet to launch. You can read in detail about that mission and what intelligence might have been collected by this American aircraft for the second day of Kerch Bridge strikes, if of course the intelligence was being passed on to the Ukrainians, here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/90383

This is from Wednesday. A French Air Force Mirage 2000D flies a petty suspicious reconnaissance route the day after the Ukrainians knocked out the Kerch Bridge. Image by Yigal Levin.

Next, on Wednesday, a Beechcraft King Air 350 operated by the French Air and Space Force agency took off from Constanta and flew a patrol over the western Black Sea. This is not normally a place the French Air Force operates. That particular airplane has France’s best photo and electronic air sensors. This was the day AFTER the Kerch automobile Bridge fell down and several hours before Ukraine hit the bridge a third night in a row, this time with Neptune missiles.

Also on Wednesday, a French Air Force Mirage 2000D flew the length of the Black Sea, effectively replicating the path flown by the US Boeing RC-135U on Monday. Based on past Mirage missions taking place over the Black Sea every three or four months, almost certainly the Mirage was carrying a sensor pod and its job was to hoover up as much electronic data from Crimea as possible. Also in the air were shorter-range patrol planes, one US Army and one Turkish, flying out of Constanta and Istanbul respectively.

This was already high air activity by NATO standards. On Thursday there was even more, in what was by my estimate the biggest single concentration of NATO air reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea of the entire war.

First and most provocatively, a French Mirage 2000D (call sign FAF7230) was once again detected flew the length of the Black Sea, retracing the Mirage flight from Wednesday, and again almost certainly gathering electronic intelligence especially around Crimea. In terms of visible air protection, there was at least a single Eurofighter Typhoon FGR.4, this apparently sent from somewhere in west Europe, Royal Air Force, that reached the western Black Sea and seemed to wait for something to happen. I think it’s safe to assume they were operating in a pair, at least.

Besides those two confirmed fighter spots a Swedish Saab 340B ISR — this is a very advanced Swedish-built signals intelligence plane — showed up and started flying search patterns above the Black Sea between Romania and Crimea. At the same time an Italian Air Force Gulfstream E-550 CAEW AWACS plane, a French Beechcraft 350ER ALSR Vador reconnaissance plane, and a NATO RQ-4D Phoenix reconnaissance drone were operating over eastern Romania, while a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft — which we have not seen over the Black Sea in more than a year — and a Turkish E-7T airborne early warning and control aircraft were in the air south of Crimea.

Not completely gratuitous image of a Mirage2000D with a Thales high-tech sensor pod installed on its belly. (Image by AirHistory.net)

Along with those, generally speaking, spy planes, refueling tankers including a British Royal Air Force KC3 Voyager and two A330 MRTT tankers (NATO/France) were orbiting over eastern Romanian. NOTE: All this air traffic data taken from itamilradar.

Again, in terms of military aircraft showing themselves with transponders turned on, there has not been a gathering of aircraft like this by NATO over the Black Sea, at least in the last quarter-century. To give you an idea of scale, this was (visible to civilian radars) six reconnaissance aircraft and three refuelers concentrated in the western half of the Black Sea all at once. In rough numbers this was similar to the standard recon/refueler aircraft quantities that were in the air at any given time during NATO’s Allied Force bombardment campaign vs. Serbia in 1999.

By aircraft count and areas covered, this looked most of all like a full-on NATO effort to extract the maximum amount of targeting data and air war intelligence possible, in case it has to conduct air war operations against Russia. Failing that, this was a very big unannounced exercise.

ADDITION: On Friday the reconnaissance was visibly continuing with the Swedish Saab and a Turkish Bayraktar in the air in the morning, west Black Sea.

An unprecedented number of NATO spy, reconnaissance, AWACS and airborne sensor aircraft were operating on the west end of the Black Sea on Thursday. Image source is watermark.

KERCH BRIDGE DAMAGE AND DAMAGE CONTROL

Russian authorities confirmed the damage to the road bridge, called it severe and told Crimean citizens to remain calm. Rail traffic was stopped until evening and then Russian state TV made a big point of three-car local passenger trains returning to service.

Russian social media video showed shortened trains moving across the bridge at speeds well below normal (20–30 kph); this led to speculation that the rail bridge, already damaged by underwater attacks in the past, is even less capable than it was of handling a heavy, loaded freight train. This was a little confusing because among the visible damage on the rail side was blast damage to earth and reinforcing materials at one end of the rail bridge.

By Thursday Russian authorities had shut down the rail bridge to all traffic “temporarily” but they said they would restart service, and they did.

Russian state media starting Wednesday took the position that the bridge was damaged and rebuilt before (2023–24), it will be rebuilt again. This sounds encouraging until such time as one recalls: In 2024 the Ukrainians had no means past a microscopic stock western weapons (ATACMS, Storm Shadow, SCALP) with tight political, foreign strings on them for making long-range strikes. Now not only do the Ukrainians have their own weapons they can launch dozens of cheap but effective drones for every western missile in western army inventories.

Some of the Z-bloggers, Ilya Tumanov the Air Force guy for instance, told followers that the bridge strike was just Ukraine trying to generate internet content to “undermine” the arrival of the US and Russian Presidents to show fealty to, er, meet and discuss with Chinese leader Xi in Beijing, and that the mighty Kerch Bridge will be back on line and in full use shortly.

Meanwhile at the bridge itself the Russians collected repair ships and dredgers and apparently were trying to re-open the blocked waterway connecting the Black and Azov Seas. From a Russian experience point of view this is at least risky: Russian warships for years have been unable to operate in those waters because the Ukrainians hunt them with sea drones and UAVs. One would assume a dredger sitting still and unable to defend itself would be an easier target.

A Friday update on the situation around the bridge and Russian damage control is here: TBA

This is a Clement Molin-based map of bridges on roads to Crimea and which ones the Ukrainians have taken out. Probably the most important takeaway is that this is a 16 Nov. Map and by 19 Nov. the Ukrainians had hit three more bridges. The Ukrainian intent is to cut Crimea off from Russia.

THE IMPACT OF THE KERCH BRIDGE OPERATION — HOW BAD?

This is the section that looks ahead.

Because of the damage done to the Kerch Bridge, Russia’s military now faces a logistics disaster of the second order in Crimea. It is not as bad as being surrounded at Stalingrad but I estimate it to be about two steps off of that. It could lose them substantial territory and possibly even the war, although the latter is very low probability.

At bottom, what the Ukrainians have done has been to make Crimea — a territory Russia feels it must maintain control of at almost any sacrifice — practically impossible to sustain logistically, or more exactly, impossible to sustain at scale. There is no solution that I can see to the Russian problem, meaning, over time, the Ukrainians can be relied on to make it worse.

There are probably about 2.4–2.6 million civilians living in Crimea that the Russian state is obliged to treat as Russian citizens, and beyond that, there are roughly 40–50,000 troops. There are three major fuel storage sites in Crimea — Feodosia, Kerch and Sevastopol — all three are nearly burnt to the ground and have been for some time. That means for both civilian and military fuel needed in Crimea, it has to come in by truck via the R-280 highway, or, by ferry from the Russian mainland. Absent that, and you don’t just have fuel station queues, you have power generation stations that can’t put juice into the grid, and military units that can’t move.

Rail is, for practical purposes, no longer a means by which the Russians can supply the peninsula. There is some debate about this, but, general opinion, Kerch bridge span was too weak to carry high flow of heavy freight back in 2025, now it’s been weakened more. This means all rail traffic from the north into Crimea must pass through Dzhankoe. That rail nexus is fully within the range of Ukrainian drones and regularly attacked. The same goes for road links to Crimea: there is only one way, via the Perekop Ithsmus, across bridges across marshes, and the Ukrainians have been attacking those choke points for some time.

In the early days of the war when Russia was attempting high-paced operations in south Ukraine and the Ukrainians had no means of doing anything to stop the supply, one figure I saw, about 20,000 tons of freight was crossing the Kerch bridge daily. Very roughly, that’s 500 semi trucks or 250 rail flatcars, or equivalent, a day. That flow has been reduced, but now, most of it must switch to the R-280 and trucks.

The SBS units patrolling that road — at least 412 SBS Bde “Nemesis”, 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment, 422 SBS Rgt “Luftwaffe”, and Azov’s organic drone unit 41 Strike “Pilum” — are among the most effective tactical strike outfits the ZSU fields. Crimea motorist chat groups say the most dangerous stretch is between Berdyansk and Melitopol. With the pace of Russian operations slowing down or stalling elsewhere, which we can see, it’s reasonable to expect those SBS units will get reinforcements.

As to water links, the last working rail ferry operating between Crimea and the Russian mainland was put out of action in early 2026. There are, as best as I can tell, only two automobile ferries working (other three put out of action), named Lavrentiy and Pangia; both are damaged and move back and forth with tugs. Right now the Russian workaround has been to put civilian passenger-only boats — these are the Soviet two-deckers that normally give tourist river cruises — into action to run pedestrians — no automobiles — between Port Krym and Port Kavkaz.

Weather and tides in the Kerch Strait are unstable in all seasons, bad in Fall and Spring, and severe in winter. The sea is too strong for a pontoon bridge, even if Russia had 10–15 km. to spare. The little workaround passenger boats are not seagoing and bad weather will stop them, possibly for weeks and potentially for months. On Friday, the first day the ad hoc ferry service was supposed to run, it was cancelled because of bad weather. So were the bigger ferries moved by tugboats.

This is a Wednesday image showing the latest Ukrainian bridge strikes, almost certainly intended to force the Russian road traffic stream northwards and closer to the Ukrainian drones. (Image source is watermark.)

Crimea where the Russian air force attacking the south of Ukraine is based. Here is a short list of major air bases the Russians operate in Crimea: Dzhankoi Air Base (helicopters mostly), Belbek Air Base (Sevastopol/fighters and heavy transport), Gvardeysky (Simferopol, attack jets and bombers), Saky (west coast, maritime strike and fighters), Kacha (Simferopol, transport and maritime helicopters) and Kirovske (Feodosia, drones and testing). All of that needs power, fuel, replacement parts, bombs, missiles, sunglasses for pilots. None of those needs can be delivered easily by truck.

Any attempt to resolve any of these needs must reckon with the full force of the ZSU that will absolutely pull out all stops trying to stop it. This is not to say Crimea is written off as an launch platform for Russian air strikes. But, if the Russians don’t solve a very difficult logistics problem that almost certainly will require serious and painful sacrifices by Crimea’s civilian population, evacuation of major Russian air units from Crimea is absolutely realistic.

Then there is water. Crimea’s default, constant water status is near drought, if left to nature only the coast has sufficient water to support normal human life if the humans aren’t in big densities, north of the mountains settlements are effectively in semi-desert. But of course the humans are quite densely packed in some places along the coast, particularly around Yalta and Sevastopol; this has made the integrity of two reservoirs serving those two places life-critical for more than a million people. But to pump the water, the pumps have to have electricity. Both civilians and soldiers drink water. Water is heavy. There are no desalination plants.

For people to escape, they need fuel for their cars. Fuel stations are only selling to emergency vehicles.

It is too early to predict a humanitarian disaster in Crimea. The Russians are innovative in crisis, and it’s reasonable to expect that they will attempt improvised sea or maybe even barge transport from the mainland. The authorities are certainly capable of just forcing civilians to suffer shortages for the sake of maintaining the military base, and Russian patriotism is real in at least some layers of Crimean society. But the basic problem for the Russian authorities is, the Ukrainians aren’t going to sit on their laurels and it’s obvious they intend to torque down on Crimea more.

Russian ballistic missile hits Kyiv’s northern bridge across the Dnipro, overnight Mon-Tue. (Image from Kyiv city administration.)

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

The Kerch Bridge attacks put a rare spotlight on Ukrainian strikes vs. Russia, but at the same time a very powerful Russian bombardment of Ukraine continued, even though few outside Ukraine probably noticed it.

On Sunday-Monday as part of an “average” series of drone strikes the Oleyna vegetable oil factory in Dnipro was hit and set on fire. This is a highly popular food product known to practically all Ukrainian households, Oleyna oil has the reputation of reliable quality at a slightly higher price above bottom barrel oils. Most Ukrainian cooking is unthinkable without vegetable oil so this was a Russian attack aimed at least at Ukrainian morale and possibly the Kremlin intent is starvation, which would be a little silly, if there is one thing Ukraine has it is foodstuffs so trying to deny the Ukrainians that would be like a campaign designed to deprive Saudi Arabia of crude oil. But at this point rationality doesn’t enter into the discussion much, if the Russians attack something new the basic question to ask is “Was this an accident or is there some new weird internal Kremlin reasoning behind this?”

Stock image of Oleyna products which are ultimate manufactured by a US holding corporation. (Image source is manufacturer)

For the record I find that Oleyna’s holding company owner is a US outfit called Bunge. This is an agribusiness multinational par excellence with a HQ in St. Louis, Missouri and operations in more than 50 countries including grain trading, oilseed processing, vegetable oils and food production. Its 2025 global net sales was US$70.3 billion. Bunge has shut down its Russia operation and its officials have supported Ukraine. I have to wonder what this corporation’s position on the White House view of Russia and Ukraine is…

On Monday at the start of the morning rush hour, more or less, the Russian lobbed five ballistic missiles at Kyiv, aiming at the northern and southern Dnipro River bridges. Hits were scored on both, they stayed standing but took holes in the pavement and debris strewn all over the place which left five road bridges and one train/metro bridge still functional. I know that no one outside Ukraine really cares, but this is Russia landing ballistic missiles with half ton warheads on bridges that are dense with traffic 24/7, in the middle of a city of 3 million people.

Probably worse than getting your car keyed. This is a screen grab from video recorded in Rivne on Tuesday, in perfectly polite district near a park the center of the city, as you can see in the middle of the day. That’s Shahed, no power and falling, about to crash into parked cars. It didn’t blow up. (Image from Rivne city council Nov. 17)

The important point about that night’s strikes was that Kyiv didn’t get the worst of it; that was Zaporizhzhia receiving 10 missiles, followed by Dnipro with 4, Pavlohrad with 3, Smely (?) with 3 and Kharkiv with 2. In general the Russians seem to have been targeting power grid and generation, worst-hit probably was Dnipro with at least 500,000 left in the dark. Again, I know no one outside Ukraine is paying much attention, but you have to ask yourself what it takes for a Russian missile operator to press a button that launches a missile that leaves a half million people without power in a European city in the middle of November.

Kyiv, Monday, Pivdennyi/S outh bridge, this is what a Iskander-M direct hit looks like vs. Soviet-era asphalt and reinforced concrete. Image source is watermark.

Overnight Thursday-Friday the Russians launched a large drone+ballistic missile+cruise missile strike, one of the biggest of the war. In Kyiv they targeted four bridges crossing the Dnipro: — Darnytskyi, Podilskyi, Paton and Pivdennyi/South. The Darnitskiy and South bridge took hits. On the South Bridge, traffic was reduced allowing only from the left to the right bank for motor vehicles weighing up to 10 tons and public transport weighing up to 18 tons. On the Darnitsky bridge traffic was at least temporarily stopped. There also were power outages in the north and center of the city. Besides that, some weapons had cluster munitions. Six people killed in Kyiv, eight nation-wide.

This is what it looks like when a Russian cruise missile punches through your apartment but doesn’t detonate. Ivano-Frankivsk, Friday. FYI: A similar missile hit Poland. (Image source is watermark)

Three power stations were hit, two that serve the center of the country and Kyiv. Blackout reported across much of Odessa; this also affected water and Odessa’s rickety but famous tram system. Across the country emergency responders counted 23 strikes by a weapon not intercepted or intercepted but it crashed and exploded anyway.

The Air Force reported 380 drones of 404, 79 cruise missiles of 84, and 3 ballistic missiles of “around 20” shot down on the night. This is really an impressive result; where the Ukrainians are armed with something they defend their air space viciously.

So you think your commute to work is tough? This was published by the Kyiv city administration on Wednesday, it tells residents of the capital which bridges across the Dnipro are working, or not, and how much. So a lot like in a peacetime city, just in Kyiv it’s not a jack-knifed semi or the cops closing down 3 of 4 lanes to write up a speeder or a crazy person on the highway, it’s because Russian ballistic missiles impacted on a road somewhere.

UKRAINE AIR FORCE NEWS

Over the weekend following meetings in Copenhagen Zelensky said the Danes had come through with a mass of 20mm ammunition (800,000 shells) which would allow Ukraine’s F-16s to keep on shooting down Russian drones and to a lesser extent cruise missiles. He in passing said that Ukraine’s F-16 fleet donated by the Europeans — basically early-production F-16s upgraded to 1990s tech and flown for 25 years or more — break frequently and need maintenance a lot, so Ukraine needs “2 ½” times more F-16s than it actually has.”

By Friday he had told reporters that Ukraine will get 10 more F-16s from Belgium and Denmark by the end of the year, and that Ukraine still needs 40 more F-16s. The math on that means that on a good night Ukraine probably puts 15 F-16s into the air and on a bad night it’s around 10. Which is not a lot for a country the size of Germany.

Also while on the subject of incoming jets we saw a report that 2 more Mirage 2000s will arrive by the end of the year, plus there is the initial deliveries of Gripen in Jan.-Feb.

MiG-29 lands, this is one of Ukraine’s Soviet-era fighters. (Image by 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Tuesday)

Most analysts guess Ukraine has 35–40 air frames of which probably roughly half are flyable at any one time. The real point behind Zelensky’s comment is that the F-16 pilot program has come along enough so that now numbers of pilots are catching up with numbers of planes, even when you deduct for rest, leave and training. It took about two years.

On Wednesday reports out of Brussels confirmed, or at minimum repeated the prediction, that Ukraine would receive Gripen fighter jets in January or February, and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Khmara went so far as to say they would be armed in part with state-of-the-art Meteor long-range missiles. If this proves to be the case — and the Swedes at the press conference didn’t contradict it — it could be a game-changer for air operations in Ukraine, the Meteor is that good. Here is a detailed article on that by me and a real F-16 pilot and USAF weapons school graduate:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/90501

The upshot of that is that by March or so we can probably expect the number of more or less modern fighters Ukraine can put into the air to roughly double, and at the same time, Russian glide bombers will become less effective.

This is a collage by me from a Monday video published by the Ukrainian navy of one of their sea drones using a Ma Deuce .50 to shoot the you-know-what out of a Russian sea drone. This little victory at sea needs however some enthusiasm-management, the Russian sea drone actually wasn’t armed it couldn’t shoot back.

NAVAL WAR

This is a small item but bear it in mind when you get to the NATO section. Ukraine’s navy on Monday published video from another sea drone vs. sea drone battle which according to the Ukrainians the unarmed Russian drone lost. The video shows a Ukrainian Sargan 3000 lighting up an unidentified Russian robot boat. The images show the Russian vessel probably not armed and certainly not returning fire, as a Ma Deuce (OK, .50 M2) machine gun aboard the Sargan lights up the Russian until it explodes. The report says 3,000 rounds were fired, as nearly as I can read the report from a single Ukrainian boat.

This appears to have been the second sea drone vs. sea drone battle in history, the first taking place, with almost exactly the same results, on Sept. 12. So that’s another capacity the ZSU has demonstrated it has, in actual war, that pretty much no other military has been able to, because either they’re at peace or their adversary doesn’t operate sea drones. Again, remember this when reading about NATO.

These are images of the cargo ship the Betul 8 (Somalia flag, which after loading grain in Romania hauling wheat to Egypt) was sunk by Russia on Monday, in Bulgarian economic zone waters but outside NATO territorial waters. NATO decided to have a meeting about that. Top and bottom left are the vessel sinking and sailing normally, respectively. Right is a kamikaze sea drone video-recorded by crew members, yes that looks Russian. Collage by me.

NATO NEGLIGENCE

This is now two months continuously that NATO failure to do its job has produced hard military proof of that failure, in a given seven day slice of news, but if I am honest this week one gets the impression NATO was actively working to keep the streak going.

This time events began on Saturday just off shore the Danube Delta, but inside — I say again clearly inside — Romanian territorial water. Three civilian cargo ships were struck by drones, almost certainly Russian drones. That’s an act of war, provided Romania/NATO decide not to pretend the origin of the drones is unknown.

The first victims were the Greek-flagged oil and chemical tanker Evia Petrol V and the bulk carrier and oil products tanker Ali Najafov, both under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, hit respectively 4 and 5 nautical miles southeast of the Sulina canal. This was preceded by a hit on a cargo ship, the Palau-flagged general Larissa 1, late on Friday. (After the previous review was published.)

Romania’s Defence Minister Stefan ‌Radu Oprea said there were no casualties and optimistically noted the ships’ crews controlled fires ​on board. Apparently seriously, he said he planned to discuss the attacks “personally” with NATO leadership later in the week. In a statement he said “These incidents are unacceptable and constitute a violation of international law.”

Anyone want to guess how much Russia was deterred by those really tough words?

The 12-mile-territorial water line is not chart-accurate, it’s there for general information. Yes, I know NATO territorial waters don’t extend to Odesa Oblast, again, this image is for general understanding not navigation.

On Monday it happened again, this time a cargo ship, the Somalia-flagged *BETUL 8*, was sunk about 40 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast, according to reports by two Russian sea drone hits, which rammed her. Four vessels from the MCM Black Sea (Mine Countermeasures Black Sea) naval group that’s been organized by NATO to keep those waters safe — two Bulgarian, one Romanian, and one Turkish — were dispatched to the scene.

Along with them two Cougar helicopters and one Su-25 attack jet, all from the Bulgarian Air Force are were dispatched to the scene to help with the rescue operation and reconnoiter the area. All 12 crew were saved.

This map drawn by me and AI shows the route of the US recon aircraft on Monday, the sinking site of the Betul 8 sinking on Monday (fairly accurate), the site of the Gas Huskey sinking on Wednesday (reasonably accurate), and the attack sites of the Larissa (late Friday) and Ali Najafov and Evia Petro V (Saturday), all fairly accurate.

This map drawn by me and AI shows the route of the US recon aircraft on Monday, the sinking site of the Betul 8 sinking on Monday (fairly accurate), the site of the Gas Huskey sinking on Wednesday (reasonably accurate), and the attack sites of the Larissa (late Friday) and Ali Najafov and Evia Petro V (Saturday), all fairly accurate.

Nor was that all. Same day, although it isn’t fully clear about the exact timing, a Turkish Bayraktar reconnaissance drone launched from Anatolia flew north to off-shore Bulgaria, flew in several circles, came close to Romania, and apparently participated in the search and rescue operation — although according to the Bulgarian MoD it was the Su-25 that found the crew of the Betul 8 floating along in the swells. Turkish Bayraktars fly into Black Sea air space only rarely, and for the entire war, this is the first time we’ve seen one come even within 150 km of the war.

So, to sum up Sat-Monday:

Russian sea drones sink a cargo ship carrying Romanian exports off shore Bulgaria Patently, the negative fact is demonstrated that whatever Bulgaria, Romania or NATO could have done to prevent that, it didn’t. Bulgaria scrambles three aircraft to go search Bulgaria launches an attack jet to go search NATO in the form of a cooperative demining operation sends for military minesweepers Turkey sends its best reconnaissance drone Bulgaria announces it will discuss all this in an upcoming very serious conversation with allies in Brussels about what to do about Russian sea drones.

On that same day, Monday, the Ukrainian navy reported it had engaged and sunk a Russian sea drone by employing the straightforward tactic of blasting it to bits with a .50 caliber machine gun turret mounted on the Ukrainian sea drone.

(This inevitably drew cheap shots from the snark crowd about if NATO can’t handle Russian sea drones then maybe NATO should ask the Ukrainian navy for help.)

On Tuesday, a Russian jet-powered Shahed flew into Moldovan air space Five more violated Moldova’s air frontier on Wednesday.

On Wednesday four Russian sea drones hit a gas tanker,the Liberia-flagged *GAS HUSKY*, and sank her within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. This time the vessel was moving from Egypt (Alexandria) to Romania (Midia). The ship disappeared from radar after midnight, its emergency beacon triggered at 8:02 A.M., and all 19 Filipino made it to a life raft. The Bulgarian government sent helicopters and airlifted them to Varna. No injuries.

Since Oct. 1, Russian drones have hit ten merchant vessels off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. The count is 18 since July. At least 30 sailors have died or gone missing. By my count, 4 were attacked clearly within Romanian territorial waters, and 1 more on the edge of Romanian territorial waters. At least three indisputable acts of war.

Anyone interested in how serious an organization NATO is in November 2026, should read Article 5. The idea is an attack against one is considered an attack against all. Romania’s been attacked. The cross-NATO will to have Romania’s back is, where exactly? Isn’t anyone concerned that failure to back Romania by other alliance members, would embolden Russia to make new attacks?

On Friday, two Russian cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone violated Polish air space and flew into Poland. One hit the ground and detonated in a field near the town of Chmielek, eastern Poland, about 45 km from the Ukrainian border. NATO air defenses reportedly tracked the threat did not engage these Russian weapons, so that’s a zero percent success rate.

How much did two Russian X-101 cruise missiles and (probably) a single Banderole jet-powered drone violate Polish sovereignty on Friday? This far. NOTE: Donald Trump told reporters that it was a mistake. (Image source is watermark)

I am not pleased to write this, but same night, same attack, same attacker, same weapons, just across the border from Poland in Ukraine, air defenses spotted 404 Russian drones of various types violating Ukrainian air space, and shot down or rendered ineffective 380. Of the 84 Russian cruise missiles Ukraine detected that night air defenses destroyed 79. That’s a 95 percent success rate for drones and a 94 success rate for cruise missiles.

I know this execrable NATO performance is down to laziness, inertia and arrogance. But if I were a Polish or Romanian taxpayer I would already be suspecting that it’s just NATO criminal negligence.

P.S. — On Friday early morning Moldovan air defenses report a Russian drone breached Moldovan air space near Hincauti and was heading towards Romania, not confirmed.

This GTA-VI inspired ZSU recruiting art is from — you guessed it — 1st Corps “Azov”. Thursday.

The big “M” and an Easter Egg

If you have read this far, wow, and so here’s for you sort of Russo-Ukraine War Easter Egg.

Specifically, the first link below is a frank and unabashed propaganda video from the ZSU, profiling 1st Special Center SBS. These are the elite of the elite, they are the SBS unit specializing in high profile, high pay-off long-range strikes, usually against national priority targets. The soundtrack is “It’s Raining Men”.

The second link is an Azov recruiting video. If you are reading this review hopefully you don’t need an introduction on 1st Corps “Azov”. Note the absence of calls to defend Ukraine. The offer is, Azov is cool, Azoz destroys the enemy, join Azov. The target recruit is a young woman.

I pass this content created by them not as battle evidence, but rather as a window into the mindset and morale of two of the better units in the ZSU.

My view, upbeat content like this wouldn’t be coming out — and really positive, upbeat messaging like has been really rare in the ZSU over the years — unless the units involved thought they were winning.

1st SBS Center video:

https://t.me/ZSU_DVIG/89922

1st Corps “Azov” recruiting video: