July 3 2026, Day 1,591b - continued
Middle Strike
We are witnessing a drone-led air bombardment campaign the likes of which the world has never seen before, military history is being made.
The Ukrainian middle-strike campaign in the 50–200 km. envelope stayed intensive but expanded, moving from mostly trucks and a few transportation hubs, to more transportation hubs. Towards the end of the week there were massed strikes against power substations across Crimea; the intent clearly is to ruin the tourist season and make business and normal government functions impossible.
These are also attacks directly affecting the civilian population, however, thus far the Ukrainians have left alone civil infrastructure like fueling stations, water pumping stations and schools. The way it looks, the Ukrainian intent also is to make the region unlivable and to increase dissent against the Russian state. This is something the Ukrainian national leadership has avoided doing for more than a decade. Historically bombarded populations increase resilience as they are bombarded, but, bombarded populations in a despotic authoritarian state tend not to want to fight things out to “victory”.
Video of burnt trucks seemed to fall off this week, however, SBS spokesman and drone units said the hunt is still on and scores are high. The best-confirmed attack was a semi truck park that had accumulated near Melitopol, possibly waiting for safe passage south. One drone unit said more than ten trucks were torched, no confirmation on that.
Most visibly, Ukrainian drones hit and damaged a railway bridge near Ichki (Sovetskyi/Sovetske area), Crimea night of June 28, and again around June 29–30. A railway bridge over the Krasnogvardetykiy Canal near Krasnogvardeiske was hit overnight on July 2–3. Images surfaced of the road bridge near Rozdolne. The debris fell on the railroad underneath.
Near Armyansk the Russians built a dirt road filling in a section of the North Crimea canal (see note above about drinking and agricultural water) and by Tuesday it was functioning as a stand-in bridge. The Russians also built a pontoon bridge connecting the road from Kherson region to Crimea via the Arabatskaya Strela spit. So far, these replacement bridges haven’t been hit.
North of Mariupol the bridge over the Kalka River near Hranitne (known once as “little Hranitne), three spans destroyed on July 1. A long time ago I inspected that bridge for det charges. On the R-280 highway between the cities of Berdiansk and Melitopol, Ukrainian drones partially collapsed a bridge and left a big hole, into which motorist later drove his/her vehicle. Possibly this took place at night.
In southern Ukraine a road bridge near Azovske (Zaporizhzhia region, on the M-14/Melitopol-area highway) was knocked down on June 29 with two spans destroyed. The net effect of these strikes seems to have been to end regular through traffic and reduce freight shipments to convoys moving by indirect routes, often through towns and villages. This in turn has drawn the middle strike drones away from the open road and towards populated areas, so we are seeing images like a semi burnt out by drone strike well inside of Mariupol city.
Overall during the week I’ve seen reports of more than a dozen bridges hit and possibly made impassible. It probable that some of them are passable but it’s also probable there are bridges or similar that have been hit, whose state hasn’t reached open sources.
Over the week the drone forces opened a new front and began systematically targeting power substations, and to a lesser extent telephone towers, power lines and communications nodes, across Crimea. There have been few reports of this type of targeting in occupied south or east Ukraine. The SBS forces have run the strikes which seem to have started on the 28th, intensified on the 29th, then took a break and then swarmed again on the 1st-3rd. On Friday (the third) alone there were at least seven substations hit, fires at all locations, there may have been more.
Across Crimea the logical confirmation of damage done has come in in the form of reported blackouts, internet failures, mobile phone failures, power surges and shutdowns of commercial services. It would be sloppy not to point out that attacking the power grid in Crimea at the height of summer, where temps can reach 40 C/110 F+ during the day, is a brutal thing to do to Crimea’s civilian population, loyal to Ukraine or no.
As noted — so far — the Ukrainian drones have not gone after the Crimean water delivery infrastructure directly, were they to do so humanitarian disaster would probably follow in about a week, I am not exaggerating, water is critically short in Crimea in the summer even during peace. That being said, if the Ukrainians manage to knock Crimea off the power grid for even a few days, then the water pumps won’t work and people will have to get water from trucks or reservoirs, as has been the case in Donetsk (mostly) since the start of the war.
The final point about the progress of the Middle Strike campaign is, over the week, the Ukrainians continued strikes against Russian air defense systems in Crimea and South Russia, the biggest success seemingly Sunday-Monday with strikes aground Kerch. According to some reports (Krysmky Veter) another objective was fiber optic cables connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea.
In Russia
This week bad economic news has flooded from Russia, most of it directly or indirectly caused by the Ukrainian strike campaign against Russian fuel production, fuel transportation and fuel storage infrastructure. So much so that I’ll pass on the information in factoids:
Russian crude oil processing is at a multi-year low, it’s lost about 1/3 of output since early 2022 and most of that loss began in late 2025. See graph.
Russia used to export 35–40 percent of all the diesel it produced, over the first half of 2026 that fell to zero percent.
Fuel shortages and filling station queues are being reported all over Russia including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Rationing is widespread. Filling fuel cans is widely banned.
Reports from the Trans-Siberian highway: No fuel at all between Chita and Lake Baikal, that’s about 1,500 km.
Based on media, the longest filling station automobile queue in the country was in Chita, east Siberia, 1,000+ vehicles.
In Novorossiysk, a city with its own oil refinery and at the end of one of Russia’s biggest oil pipelines, automobile fuel is not longer on sale, not even for ration cards. Only emergency vehicles.
In St. Petersburg, recording video or taking photographs of long vehicle queues at a filling station, or even signs saying no fuel for sale, just got banned.
The national Russian statistics agency Rostat for the past week has made national information about fuel market pricing classified, it no longer publishes it.
Russia’s agriculture ministry announced it was delaying by two weeks the start of the harvest season because of weather and shortage of fuel for harvest machinery, this per Kommersant.
Russia’s cabinet of minister this week changed law so that it’s again legal to sell more-polluting Euro-3 standard fuel at a filling station rather than the former national standard Euro-5. The former is easier to produce and requires less refinery capacity, but causes more pollution.
India is selling diesel to Russia to help Russia fill its fuel shortage, and there were reports this week Japan would do the same thing with automobile fuel.
Georgia’s sole oil refinery this week stopped buying Russian crude oil, it will buy from other sources, probably Azerbaijan and/or Iran.
The bottom has fallen out of the Crimea real estate market, prices this week were reported down 30–50 percent from the start of 2026.
Thank you for the excellent reporting. We hear nothing about the War in the US. So sad. Wondering if Ukraine is conducting Psyops operations? Here's an Idea: Drop leaflets in Russian Cities and towns. "Sorry for putting you through this, but we are tired of your government killing civilians, and we are equally tired of having an impact on your life and of killing your husbands, sons, brothers, cousins... We want peace for all." Produce a message on biodegradable cards, embedded with native blue and yellow perennial flower seeds that may reach fields and bear flowers in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for years to come, as a silent reminder of the war that Russia brought on Ukraine. https://plantableseedpaper.com/
"In St. Petersburg, recording video or taking photographs of long vehicle queues at a filling station, or even signs saying no fuel for sale, just got banned." If no one sees it or hears about it, it doesn't exist.