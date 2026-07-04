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CS Hunters's avatar
CS Hunters
Jul 4

Thank you for the excellent reporting. We hear nothing about the War in the US. So sad. Wondering if Ukraine is conducting Psyops operations? Here's an Idea: Drop leaflets in Russian Cities and towns. "Sorry for putting you through this, but we are tired of your government killing civilians, and we are equally tired of having an impact on your life and of killing your husbands, sons, brothers, cousins... We want peace for all." Produce a message on biodegradable cards, embedded with native blue and yellow perennial flower seeds that may reach fields and bear flowers in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for years to come, as a silent reminder of the war that Russia brought on Ukraine. https://plantableseedpaper.com/

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America Carter's avatar
America Carter
Jul 4

"In St. Petersburg, recording video or taking photographs of long vehicle queues at a filling station, or even signs saying no fuel for sale, just got banned." If no one sees it or hears about it, it doesn't exist.

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