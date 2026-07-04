Middle Strike

We are witnessing a drone-led air bombardment campaign the likes of which the world has never seen before, military history is being made.

The Ukrainian middle-strike campaign in the 50–200 km. envelope stayed intensive but expanded, moving from mostly trucks and a few transportation hubs, to more transportation hubs. Towards the end of the week there were massed strikes against power substations across Crimea; the intent clearly is to ruin the tourist season and make business and normal government functions impossible.

These are also attacks directly affecting the civilian population, however, thus far the Ukrainians have left alone civil infrastructure like fueling stations, water pumping stations and schools. The way it looks, the Ukrainian intent also is to make the region unlivable and to increase dissent against the Russian state. This is something the Ukrainian national leadership has avoided doing for more than a decade. Historically bombarded populations increase resilience as they are bombarded, but, bombarded populations in a despotic authoritarian state tend not to want to fight things out to “victory”.

Video of burnt trucks seemed to fall off this week, however, SBS spokesman and drone units said the hunt is still on and scores are high. The best-confirmed attack was a semi truck park that had accumulated near Melitopol, possibly waiting for safe passage south. One drone unit said more than ten trucks were torched, no confirmation on that.

Most visibly, Ukrainian drones hit and damaged a railway bridge near Ichki (Sovetskyi/Sovetske area), Crimea night of June 28, and again around June 29–30. A railway bridge over the Krasnogvardetykiy Canal near Krasnogvardeiske was hit overnight on July 2–3. Images surfaced of the road bridge near Rozdolne. The debris fell on the railroad underneath.

Crimea, RR bridge near Rozdolne. The SSO took credit for the take down. Maybe it was drones.

Another view of the Rozdolne bridge damage

Near Armyansk the Russians built a dirt road filling in a section of the North Crimea canal (see note above about drinking and agricultural water) and by Tuesday it was functioning as a stand-in bridge. The Russians also built a pontoon bridge connecting the road from Kherson region to Crimea via the Arabatskaya Strela spit. So far, these replacement bridges haven’t been hit.

North of Mariupol the bridge over the Kalka River near Hranitne (known once as “little Hranitne), three spans destroyed on July 1. A long time ago I inspected that bridge for det charges. On the R-280 highway between the cities of Berdiansk and Melitopol, Ukrainian drones partially collapsed a bridge and left a big hole, into which motorist later drove his/her vehicle. Possibly this took place at night.

Automobile crashed in a hole made in a road bridge on the Berdyansk-Melitopol highway, Tuesday, Russian internet

In southern Ukraine a road bridge near Azovske (Zaporizhzhia region, on the M-14/Melitopol-area highway) was knocked down on June 29 with two spans destroyed. The net effect of these strikes seems to have been to end regular through traffic and reduce freight shipments to convoys moving by indirect routes, often through towns and villages. This in turn has drawn the middle strike drones away from the open road and towards populated areas, so we are seeing images like a semi burnt out by drone strike well inside of Mariupol city.

Collage by me showing Ukrainian drone quantities flying to Russia in July 2025, in July 2026, some Russian motorists disputing ownership of a fuel nozzle, and a semi truck burnt inside Mariupol city limits by Ukrainian drone

Overall during the week I’ve seen reports of more than a dozen bridges hit and possibly made impassible. It probable that some of them are passable but it’s also probable there are bridges or similar that have been hit, whose state hasn’t reached open sources.

Over the week the drone forces opened a new front and began systematically targeting power substations, and to a lesser extent telephone towers, power lines and communications nodes, across Crimea. There have been few reports of this type of targeting in occupied south or east Ukraine. The SBS forces have run the strikes which seem to have started on the 28th, intensified on the 29th, then took a break and then swarmed again on the 1st-3rd. On Friday (the third) alone there were at least seven substations hit, fires at all locations, there may have been more.

Across Crimea the logical confirmation of damage done has come in in the form of reported blackouts, internet failures, mobile phone failures, power surges and shutdowns of commercial services. It would be sloppy not to point out that attacking the power grid in Crimea at the height of summer, where temps can reach 40 C/110 F+ during the day, is a brutal thing to do to Crimea’s civilian population, loyal to Ukraine or no.

As noted — so far — the Ukrainian drones have not gone after the Crimean water delivery infrastructure directly, were they to do so humanitarian disaster would probably follow in about a week, I am not exaggerating, water is critically short in Crimea in the summer even during peace. That being said, if the Ukrainians manage to knock Crimea off the power grid for even a few days, then the water pumps won’t work and people will have to get water from trucks or reservoirs, as has been the case in Donetsk (mostly) since the start of the war.

The final point about the progress of the Middle Strike campaign is, over the week, the Ukrainians continued strikes against Russian air defense systems in Crimea and South Russia, the biggest success seemingly Sunday-Monday with strikes aground Kerch. According to some reports (Krysmky Veter) another objective was fiber optic cables connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea.

Ukrainian estimate of bridges and causeways taken out in southern Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, Wednesday

Fun image of the detour that’s necessary because of the bridge the Ukrainians took out in Novoazovsk, some readers know these roads well.

In Russia

This week bad economic news has flooded from Russia, most of it directly or indirectly caused by the Ukrainian strike campaign against Russian fuel production, fuel transportation and fuel storage infrastructure. So much so that I’ll pass on the information in factoids: