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Katie's avatar
Katie
Jul 4Edited

Thanks for your reporting on Ukraine's continued success in hitting Russian military and economic assets. If only the 'West' would provide more air defense capabilities, the news for Ukraine would be mostly positive. Criminal of the Russian dogs to target civilian housing and Red Cross warehouse!

Nonetheless, I wish you and yours a happy 250th - at least as happy and joyful as one can be under current circumstances....

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Roland Davis's avatar
Roland Davis
Jul 4

Beautiful red sky photography. One day there will be a special art form titled Russian Infrastructure Burning. But my feeling is we can't feel comfortable until Ukraine's munition delivery = 2 x Russian munition delivery.

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