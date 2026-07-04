This week saw Russia and Ukraine trade long-range strikes with the Russians focusing on civilians in Kyiv and the Ukrainians focusing on infrastructure in Crimea, and maintaining the initiative. Things got worse in Russia and in Crimea it was worse than that.

The Front

In general, static without major changes. Russian ground gains that could be confirmed — i.e. that weren’t potentially a couple of guys recorded by one drone and then killed by others — were minimal.

There was more evidence of careful Ukrainian clearing operations in several sectors. The scale was small. There is some evidence of Russian troops that the Ukrainians are able to reach on foot being tired and poorly-supplied, especially for water. ISW reports possible Russian tactical drone shortages as well.

In the Kharkiv sector, there were more reports of Ukrainian mopping up around Kozacha Lopan.

In the Konstantynivka/Slovyansk sector, the situation seems to have stabilized. At least, no credible Russian progress observed. Multiple sources reported lower intensity of Russian attacks, and the Ukrainians offered up more video of foot “attacks” getting cut up by drones. There was some Russian Fake News/AI content attesting to Russian gains around Konstatynivka; zero corroborating evidence. If there are Ukrainian counterattacks in this sector, they are keeping it an excellent secret.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian clearing operations are effectively an open secret; the Russian bloggers say it’s happening, the Ukrainian bloggers say they aren’t allowed to say if it’s happening, the Russian official sources say everything is great, and the ZSU says combat operations are proceeding adequately. This is not a wide front offensive but rather the Ukrainians picking locations and attacking vulnerable spots along the Russian security cordon. I am reminded a little of General Slim’s tactic of pitting Commonwealth battalions against Japanese platoons to convince his troops the enemy might be defeated, but that might be projecting.

The Russians put out some faked content claiming the village Kopani, Huliaipole sector, had fallen to Russian forces, which triggered 225 Assault Regiment counter-video with troopers grinning and making rude gestures from inside Kopani village limits.

In another Zaporizhzhia, reports surfaced this week that the long-rumored Russian Molniya drone (this is what inspired the Ukrainian mid-range Hornet) is now being launched with full AI targeting, the human is out of the loop. The main danger is that since the drone flies itself and hunts for things to kill itself, no data link to an operator and so no data link to detect as early warning. Apparently the defensive counter-tactic is very attentive observers.

Operator, 1st Separate Center/Omega group, with Hornet drone (?) prior to launch, location classified, image by unit.

Russian Mid-Range Strikes

The Ukrainian campaign in this range envelope dwarfs what the Russians are doing, but, this week I spotted multiple reports of Russian mid-range drones going after civilian automobile fueling stations.

This is effectively a terror tactic because although the ZSU is one of the the Ukrainian fuel retail markets’ best customers (go ahead, try and find a fuel station w/in 50 km. of the front without soldiers doing something there, 24/7 you can’t), the ZSU has an established fuel supply chain and can drive back to friendly territory pretty freely if near the front pumps aren’t available.

For the record, on the Russian side of the equation, this week Russian drones hit fuel stations in Dnipopetrovsk, Kharkiv and most recently Sumy region. In the Sumy strike the people injured all were station attendants. In the Dnipropetrovsk strike (village Sofiivska) on civilian dead, five injured, cars and station damaged, fire.

This is all consistent with the Russian strategy of (1) creating a “buffer zone” between Russia-controlled territory and Ukraine-inhabited territory and (2) the Russian strategy of trying to force the Ukrainian government to capitulate by destroying civilian infrastructure and terrorizing Ukrainian civilians.

Russian Long-Range Strikes

There were two this week, one small and one very big.

On June 27, Russia launched 8 missiles and 142 drones, of which 2 were Zircon/Onyx anti-ship “hypersonic” missiles, six were Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and along with that there were 142 strike drones. Kyiv was the main target.

The Ukrainians shot down or otherwise rendered ineffective Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missile, all 6 of the ballistic missiles and 125 of the drones. The upshot was one missile and 14 strike drones were hit in 11 locations, and falling hit/was found at 13 other locations. In retrospect, the Russian intent probably was to determine the extent and location of Ukrainian air defenses and to force the Ukrainians to expend interceptor missiles.

Overnight on July 2–3, the Russians followed up with one of biggest drone/missile attacks of the war, by the numbers it wasn’t the most massive ever, but it was in the top ten. Again the main target was Kyiv.

Ukraine’s air force reported it identified 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types entering Ukrainian air space.

Of these weapons, 4 were anti-ship/”hypersonic” Zircon missiles, 24 were ground-launched Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles fired from Kursk and Belgorod regions, 34 were bomber-dropped Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from air space above the Vologda region, 8 were warship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from just outside Novorossiysk, 4 were heavy Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched from the Voronezh region, and 496 were drones launched from from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Rostov regions and occupied Donetsk and Crimea regions.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down or otherwise rendered ineffective 4 of 24 ballistic missiles, 32 of 34 air-dropped cruise missiles, 0 of 4 hypersonic missiles, all ship launched missiles, all heavy cruise missiles, and 476 of the 496 drones..

ZSU image of interceptor drone operator, somewhere in Ukraine, published Tuesday

25 ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs hit 33 locations and falling debris was identified at 18 locations. The very heavy main weight of the attack was against Kyiv. Some of the missiles hit apartment buildings collapsing them partially and burying residents. So far, the civilian casualty count is 30 dead and 99 injured. Almost certainly more dead will be found after rescue workers finish digging through the debris.

Kyiv apartment building following missile hit, Thursday. There were dead people in the rubble when this picture was taken.

The Russians said a civilian shipping warehouse they hit was a legitimate target. Also smashed was the main warehouse used by the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Main Red Cross warehouse, Kyiv, Thursday, Russian missile strike.

The main thing to understand is that this is proof positive that Ukraine is nearly out of interceptor missiles and with no interceptor missiles to stop them, the Russian ballistic missiles will impact at will, not always accurately because they are not precise weapons, but try telling that to the people in Kyiv.

Darnitsky region, Kyiv, Thursday, official city image

Kyiv burns following Russian missile strike as Ukrainian baby sleeps, Thursday morning, Ukrainian internet

Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes

There were two major ones this week, both significant and damaging. But they were far from the only strikes. Since May the quantity of Ukrainian drones attacking Russia every night has increased by about half, from about 200 to at least 300 and sometimes well more than that aircraft. We have seen record-breaking nights: June 6 — 376, June 18 — 550 drones, June 26 — 660, June 30 — 419.

Arguably, we are at a point in the the war where by quantity of strike weapons there are certainly more things carrying explosives heading into Russian air space on some days, than Russian weapons heading the other way. Once one counts air-dropped bombs the weight of Russian explosive still is heavier hitting Ukraine, but, the Ukrainian strike capacity is visibly expanding.

Skill at prosecuting an air strike campaign is accelerating as well, anyone who thinks the Ukrainians are amateurs at air warfare is ignorant. Over and over, planning and execution are on a level that astounds me — the Israeli, NATO or US air forces certainly could manage the same pace of operations, but I wonder whether they could keep it up for, now eleven months, like the Ukrainians have.

The first major attack of the week took place overnight Friday-Saturday. The Ukrainians launched five Flamingo missiles, which are really big and carry an aviation-bomb warhead, at a ballistic missile components factory in Volgograd, which many of you remember once was Stalingrad and before that, Tsaritsyn.

Another image for the history books, Volgograd missile component factory burns following Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike, Thursday, image published by ZSU

The Flamingo has had a troubled development and in the past several months earned a reputation of being massive and not accurate enough. This time three of five missiles hit, two of them hit factory production buildings including the main assembly line, fires were powerful and hard to put out and damage was massive.

In a few days enough additional information came out to develop a reasonable picture of Ukrainian strike planning and why it seems to be working, even with Flamingos. The bottom line is this is bad news for Russia on several levels because now the Ukrainians seem to have a missile that can level major structures and fly two or maybe even three thousand kilometers. If you want details go here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/79225

Ukrainian OSINT image of one of the Volgograd factory halls that was hit by a Flamingo missile

The other banner, headline strike of the week took place overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, and then again Thursday-Friday as the SBU took a crack at Russian air assets in Crimea and sent drones to Saki and Gvardeyskiy airfields, and — a little surprisingly to us laymen, especially considering the first attack preceded the second one — it turned out the Russians are still basing combat aircraft there.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones struck Russian military airfields in occupied Crimea for the second time in a week, targeting aircraft and drone infrastructure at the Saky Air Base and Gvardiyske Air Base.

The SBU claimed kamikaze aircraft hit five hangars in the first night and seven hangars the second night at Saky airfield. Supposedly the hangars housed Sukhoi Su-30SM, Sukhoi Su-30, and Sukhoi Su-24 aircraft. There is video of hangars getting blasted, but what’s inside isn’t clear. The SBU said “at least” seven aircraft were destroyed or damaged.

Two hangers at Gvardeyskiy, supposedly containing Shahed drones and components and operators etc., were hit as well. The Russians said damage was minor. DniproOsint on Friday confirmed the SBU report using satellite video showing one hangar very badly damaged and one with a big hole in the roof.

Then there was the day-to-day, “bombardment campaign” strikes. The week’s strikes are listed below, this is not all of them. The biggest fires (still in progress) was at Krasnodar, the blaze covered more than 20 square kilometers.

Moscow, about 50 drones, Vtorovo diesel storage station, June 27, 2026 Volgograd, Barrikady-Titan plan, missile components, three Flamingo hits, June 27 2026 Vladimir, Lobkovo pump station, June 27, 2026 Crimea, Saki power plant, June 28, 2026 Slovyansk na Kubani, “last southern” oil refinery, fires, June 28, 2026 Yaroslavl, oil refinery, June 28, 2026 Krasnodar, gas and oil production plant, 20,000 sqkm fire (!) June 28, 2026 Kerch, repeated strikes vs. AD, power station, fires, June 29, 2026 Krasnodar, Slovyansk na Kubani gas and oil production plant, June 30 2026 Moscow, Dubno, space and aerospace center, June 30 2026 Crimea, Poltavska rail switching station, June 30 2026 Penza, Mayak electronics factory, Physical Measurements Institute, fires, July 1 2026 Moscow region, fires, July 1 2026 Crimea, Feodosia, power transmission station, July 1 2026 Ufa, oil refinery, July 1 2026 Kherson, village Shaslivtseve, July 1, 2026 Nizhnuy Novgorod, Kstovo oil refinery, substantial fire, July 2, 2026 Crimea, Feodosia and Saky, power substations, July 2 2026 Astrakhan, Kapustin Yar Cosmodrome, July 2 2026 Crimea, various, seven power substations, July 3 2026

There really is no need to argue the Ukrainians are conducting an effective and well-planned bombardment campaign of Russia. The evidence is the evidence, it doesn’t matter what the Kremlin says, everyone can see the smoke and fires.

Slavyansk Na Kubani, Sunday, fires following Ukrainian drone strike

⚠️⚠️Satellite images of two hangars with “Shahed” and “Gerber” UAVs hit by SBU drones at the Gvardiyske airfield, Crimea.

Satellite images of two hangars with “Shahed” and “Gerber” UAVs hit by SBU drones at the Gvardiyske airfield, Crimea

After analyzing the images of the Gvardiyske airfield for June 15–27, as well as yesterday’s image for July 2, I came to the conclusion:

The images for June 15 show a large number of “Gerber” and “Shahed” UAVs near the hangars.

The image for June 27 shows a hole in one of the hangars from damage. In another hangar, signs of probable damage to the rear wall are visible.

This is all copy/pasted from DniproOsint who did a great job:

In addition, a large number of traces of fires are observed on the territory of the airfield, as well as several craters and damage, which are probably the consequences of missed strike UAVs.

Whether these are the consequences of the attacks that the SBU recently announced is unknown.

Coordinates: 45.1118137060245, 33.96868401319283

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