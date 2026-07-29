Stefan Korshak's FB posts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Sharon's avatar
Craig Sharon
4d

why wouldn’t Ukraine his the oil tankers on the river?

Reply
Share
4 replies
bron@perth.dialix.com.au's avatar
bron@perth.dialix.com.au
4d

Thankyou Stefan. Fabulously informative update and analysis as usual!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stefan Korshak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture