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Katie's avatar
Katie
4d

I hope the people you know - and the ones you don't know - survive yet another Russian targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Will any Russian leader be held to account for these war crimes?!?

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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
4d

Thanks Stefan. I’m sorry for all the pain and suffering being inflicted on civilians and everyone. I cannot for the life of me understand what attracts people who follow Loomer. It’s ok to change, in fact it’s essential, but this woman is really unwell.

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