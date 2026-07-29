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Katie's avatar
Katie
4d

Thanks for your discussion of NATO uselessness (again) and of the new leaders of Ukraine's military. These leaders seem to be well qualified for their positions. Also thanks for countering the Western press's hints/blatant assertions that Zelensky's motivation in firing Federov and Syrsky was to eliminate possible presidential competitors.

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Ebbe Munk's avatar
Ebbe Munk
3d

“.. the Russian offensive south of Izyum broke in May-June 2002“

- I think that should be 2022.

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