The Front

No substantial changes of terrain control over the past week. However, sources on both sides tell of continued Russian infiltration and continued heavy damage caused by Ukrainian drones and indirect fire hitting the infiltrators.

The Pokrovsk sector probably remained the hottest one with Russian forces continuing daily assaults. There were no confirmed advances. A Russian milblogger claimed limited progress south of Serhiivka. Ukrainian observers reported isolated infiltrators near Bilytske. On the Russian side, Rubikon is operating in this sector; there was a single report of multiple AI-assisted Lancet drones to Ukrainian supply lines to the east. The main Ukrainian operational formation in the area 7th Rapid Reaction Corps reported it was holding its ground and hitting Russian logistics targets.

The Kostyantynivka sector saw more urban fighting. Russian infiltration missions into central and southwestern parts of the city continued with firefights and FPV drone interdiction. Ukrainian National Guard units reported destroying most infiltrators. Some claimed Russian forces were using Molniya drones — which are designed for strike — for resupply and flag-raising propaganda video. Russian forces were active and hit in western and central areas of the city, however, both sides report ongoing Ukrainian presence even though Russia claimed it took the city two weeks ago.

There also was a report that one of the roads leading to this sector used by the Ukrainians for supply got saturated with Lancet drones using AI, no way to jam it, only chance is avoid it.

In the Dobropillya sector, the lines are static but reports came in of Russian forces concentrating here for another push, among them elements of 2nd Combined Arms Army, 51st CAA and 41st CAA. Of course, it could also be the local commander throwing fragments at the sector to maintain the fiction of continued advance. Supposedly Russian patrols have advanced to the villages Vasilyivka-Rodynske and Dorozhnye-Shakhove, with groups from 91st, 99th, 107th, and 111th Rifle Regiments (51st CAA) doing the walking and 92nd Rocket Brigade firing in support. Allegedly, the Russian intent here is to “seize Dobropillya quickly.”

UPDATE: On Friday/Saturday, reports came in that the Russians had attempted a rare armored push with T-72 tanks mounted with “upgraded” Arena anti-drone/missile systems, and escorted by several dozen motorcycles. The idea seems to have been to push through the drone overwatch and lodge infantry close in to Dobropilliya. Reportedly the Russians had glide-bombed the general area for weeks. This is 1st Corps sector, i.e., Azov. The assault area was vicinity of a village called Shakove. Reports say elements of 90th Tank Division were at the heart of the assault.

The column was detected early and the column was crushed in abut four hours. 1st Corps and attached units claimed 7 tanks, 6 armored vehicles, a Tornado-S launcher, a Grad launcher, 3 engineering vehicles, 47 light vehicles mostly motorcycles, 123 Russian troops killed and 29 wounded. At this point of the war, the real significance of the attack is that there are still people in the Russian military hierarchy who think classic armored breakthroughs are possible. This is probably the best indicator there is that reform and more combat efficiency in the Russian army are unlikely.

There were more reports of secret Ukrainian advances in the Lyman sector and the Dnipropetrovsk-Zaporizhzhia sector that allegedly took place in the past and soon will be announced. Sure, maybe.

Gratuitous MiG-29 pic

Sergeant, Donbas Regiment, Thursday, image by unit

Operator, 4th Ranger Rgt, SSO, Sunday, sneaky-deaky training image

Ships of Fools

The big, strategic war news this week is that the Russians in retaliation for the apocalypse that has been visited on the Russian shadow tanker fleet and supply routes to and from Crimea, has taken to shooting cruise missiles at Ukrainian cargo ships departing Odesa, Ilychevsk etc. and going south. A similar retaliation campaign appears to be in progress targeting warehouses operated by Ukraine’s amazing shipment company Nova Poshta, because Ukrainian drones have been setting Russian Wildberries (roughly: Russian Amazon) warehouses on fire.

The Russians have been using anti-ship missiles dropped by strike aircraft, from what I gather targeting ships as soon as they leave Odesa port, and before they get to NATO waters inside the Bulgaria 12-mile zone. Here’s a write-up of blows being traded from the first part of the week:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/80776

My unofficial count, every day this week the Russians launched two or three X-59/69 missiles, and since they are anti-ship missiles one must assume potentially at this shipping. I have read an unconfirmed report that the preferred Russian platform for the launches is Russia Su-57 semi-stealth jet, but whether Su-57s are responsible for the attacks on international shipping near Odesa, can’t say, don’t know. Since Tuesday the Ukrainian have claimed all the anti-ship missiles have been shot down. Since Thursday, according to maritime news platforms, commercial shipping into and out of Ukraine’s sea ports has ceased, due to insurance.

Although both sides have attacked each other’s logistics before, these shipping lanes attacks are evidence of a shift to full-on economic warfare with the objective of ruining the lives of enough civilians so that the other side’s military bosses back off. The Russian objective appears to be Kyiv and more grandly, all of Ukraine, the Ukrainian objective is Crimea and occupied southern Ukraine. The scary part is that neither side is likely to stop until it runs out of strike weapons or targets.

But the inflection point is this: Here we have the Russian Federation targeting international shipping, in the Black Sea, carrying mostly grain to the Middle East, using really simple-to-shoot-down Soviet-era anti-ship missiles. What is the NATO reaction?

Hear the crickets? That’s NATO not wanting people to ask “What about freedom of the seas and if we are paying all this money for a defense buildup, why can’t those forces somehow stop the Russian missile from hitting the civilian cargo ships in international waters in the Black Sea?”

It would be well within NATO capacity to do it, the jets are in place and have been so for years. They fly recon missions and armed patrols over this piece of sea almost daily, and all that military activity costs a lot. If Europe is serious about defending its security, then how is it possible to ignore Russia attacking not Ukrainian ships, but third nation ships in international waters in the Black Sea? You know, the Sea with three NATO member states on its shores. If someone started tossing cruise missiles 50–100 km. outside the 12-mile zone at legally-flagged cargo ships outside Newark or Shanghai, would Washington or Beijing just watch quietly?

As we have already seen, the NATO leadership thinks it’s too risky to intercept Russian drones heading towards NATO as they pass over Ukraine or Moldova, because that might make Russia aggressive. This seems also to apply to Russian cruise missiles slamming into cargo ships passing by NATO state shores; the priority seems to be to convince everyone else doing nothing is a policy.

Lest anyone trot out “Well, it just doesn’t have anything to do with NATO, NATO should stay out”, I can only point out that if there is anything the past quarter-century has taught us, is that reticence does not stop Russian aggression and to all appearances encourages it.

There could be NATO aircraft protecting those ships against this new wave of Russian anti-ship attacks. The capacity is there. The will to stand up against aggression is absent. NATO’s strategy is to do nothing and hope things will improve. It’s easier for the member states to blame one or another for unwillingness to come to a unanimous agreement, than to do what the taxpayers pay them to do, which is take action to keep the NATO space safe against Russian military threat.

That’s definable, textbook appeasement. I condemn it now, history will later.

Kyiv Musical Chairs, Part Two

The big political news this week is a carry-over from last week: Zelensky bit the bullet and sacked Syrsky and convinced Myhailo Drapaty to replace him. This was widely received as excellent news because of Drapaty’s excellent record. He is however a general, not a magician. Here’s a backgrounder on Drapaty and some of the politics that brought him to the top job.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/80841

Myhailo Drapaty, stock photo

In a parting statement Syrsky claimed/said that the ZSU as he was leaving his job is attacking, is capable of continuing in the attack, and had in past months liberated 700 square km. of territory. This may be true and indicators are it probably is, but, the information ban on offensive operations is so tight that there’s no real way to tell for sure, aside from just believing Syrsky. To be clear: the ZSU has effectively STILL not acknowledged ongoing advances in progress in Lyman sector (roughly, 3rd Corps), Donetsk sector (roughly, 1st Corps) and Huliaipole sector (roughly, 20th Corps).

I have defended Syrsky at times against his critics, but, now that he is out of the job I think we need to be fair in assessing his work, and his assessment of it. It is, of course, a positive that the ZSU is gaining ground, and that it is using drones en masse, and that it has a functioning corps system (more or less), and that it has cut two years’ of Russian offensives to pieces and even invaded Russia on its own for a while.

But with Vietnam, Afghanistan, Powder River, Pete Hegseth and Iran, tactical victories and battlefield success are supposed to be the outcome of a war-winning strategy that directs the war to a successful conclusion. Certainly Syrsky (and Federov) had their work cut out for them, Russia is four or five times bigger than Russia. But holding Russia is not the same as defeating Russia, and Syrsky’s pointing to ZSU tactical accomplishments doesn’t change the bottom line: The war goes on and at best one can only say, at the moment, the ZSU war strategy hasn’t obviously failed. But at the same time, no one can say what it actually is.

This is, I think, why Federov and Syrsky are out of the job and Drapaty along with Yevhen Khmara (an SBU operator/boss of great skill) are in. Along with them is a very experienced combat commander, Ihor Skibiuk, led fighting units from 2014, air assault forces; raised 80th Air Assault Brigade, which was one of the rocks the Russian offensive south of Izyum broke in May-June 2002. After that Chasiv Yar, Torestk, Kupiansk. Commander of the Air Assault Forces from 2024, was deputy chief general staff in June 2025. Now he’s to run the General Staff.

Evhen Khmara, Ukraine’s new Defense Minister. He’s a special operations guy and was one of the people who ran operation Spiderweb.

Now Syrsky and Fedorov are out and a more modern and possibly pliable, but in any case younger, military leadership is in: Drapaty, Khmara and Skibiuk are widely being described in Russia as an awful outcome, Syrsky and his staff although a headache were considered by Russia easier to fight. Drapaty is getting press in Russia like he’s the new Stepan Bandera.

Ihor Skibiuk, the ZSU’s new Chief of Staff. He’s an airborne infantry guy with a lot of combat experience.

Zelensky has obtained: A defense minister skilled in special operations, arguably more so than anyone else on the European continent, an army commander who succeeded in command at every level from lieutenant to major general, and an army staff boss who has been part of the team that invented modern drone+assault infantry offensive tactics, and at the same time has taken untested troops and turned them into crack combat units. More than once.

Are we to believe this concentration of talent — and let’s be honest, in terms of conventional war skill and experience these officers are world class — is a personnel management accident and Zelensky had nothing to do with it? That he was just playing cabinet musical chairs so his buddies can steal more money from the Ukrainian taxpayers, and he accidentally put together a military leadership team that is pretty much exactly what the fighting soldiers have been demanding?

Yes, I know it’s fashionable to interpret every personnel move by Zelensky as part of a diabolical scheme to stay President for life and eliminate potential rivals. Still, if Russia mobilizes its reserves in fall and launches a new wave of offensives, it is not so easy to improve on the Ukrainian military leadership he (and I am sure Kyryl Budanov) picked to handle that. The command group led by Syrsky had its problems and there was in-fighting, but it fought the Russian army to a halt and there is no denying the eviscerating Russian casualties. The replacement command team is stronger.

Following Fedorov’s ouster, Zelensky met with every single fighting corps commander in the ZSU (mostly by Zoom meeting), and a few of the really influential ones — Biletsky and Prokopenko — he had individual conversations for some time. Yes, I know, it’s possible to interpret this as Zelensky nefariously planning to unleash dictatorship using 1st and 3rd Corps as his private army.

Or, just maybe, this was a commander-in-chief getting his ducks in a row because he has decided he, not the military career caste system, should be picking top commanders during a conventional war that if lost would destroy his country’s independence and place the people under the rule of a police state, and a Russian offensive is looming. I know it’s not cool to suggest it. Apologies.

Whither the ZSU, This Time?

This section is not news but rather a marker to record where the ZSU is at with new bosses taking over the reins, so we can judge what comes next honestly. If you want weekly update stuff and only weekly update stuff skip ahead.

Even if the Russians do not announce a massed mobilization after elections this fall, Drapaty and Khmara and Skibuk now face very serious problems that are well-known, and that Syrsky and Fedorov and the general staff head now gone, the Marine Hnatov — are all capable men but there are big problems in the ZSU and they failed to fix them.

Probably the most important is recruiting and conscription, which is a widely-acknowledged mess and has been so since the start of the war. Yes it’s unfair to expect anyone to impose a proper national draft and convince military-age men service is a patriotic duty, when all the real patriots joined up about two years ago, and now all that’s left are the passive, the tricky and the draft dodgers. But the nation is at war and Russian may well announce a new wave of mobilization in the Fall. At bottom, if that mobilization comes, it cannot be stopped only with drones, no matter how big a fan guys like Fedorov is of them. Fixing conscription is a Ukrainian national security issue of the first order. Watch this space.

This is the typical ZSU view of the Fedorov protests. On the left, people who want to protest to support Fedorov. On the right, people who want to sign up for the ZSU per the Federov recruitment campaign

Next, and this is both obvious and being batted around by the Ukrainian military blogosphere as “secret information”, the Ukrainian national leadership has formally acknowledged that its campaign to force Russia to a ceasefire and negotiations by killing Russian soldiers and blowing things up in Russia, though going well, isn’t going to produce the needed result by the end of the year.

So what strategy to follow? Ukraine has the initiative, but now, the question is what to do with it? Passive drone wall? Creation of combined arms drone/infantry units that cross the kill zone fast and capture things? Landings on the Arabat Spit? Massed Flamingo strikes against some piece of the Russian economy? Very clearly, the Zelensky administration is looking ahead six months and its objective is to have a clear plan laid out soon at least until the end of the year, when the impact of the US elections and Russia’s expected attempt to make Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities unlivable in Winter will be dictating events.

An early hint about that plan came on Thursday, with Khmara, the new acting Defense Minister, stating Ukraine’s objective will be “transfer the war to the territory of Russia and…increase strikes with long-range weapons.”He said priorities are development of deep strike, middle strike, unmanned and robotic systems, as providing combat units with modern long-range weapons. The goal is technological superiority over Russian forces. If a ground offensive is planned, he didn’t hint at it.

Usually the Ukrainians tell the truth about their long-term strategy. If Khmara is telling the truth, then Drapaty’s main job in simple terms will be to make the ZSU a more efficient buzz saw. This is possible. More than that, remember, he’s not a magician.

continued…