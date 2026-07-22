Long Range Strikes Against Russia

The high-profile strikes took place overnight Friday-Saturday, the Ukrainians flew to Moscow and attacked a giant civilian logistics warehouse and a fuel storage facility. The warehouse operated by Russia’s version of Amazon, a company called Wildberries, is the size of an entire village and about 10 percent of all retail cargo shipments in the entire Russian Federation flow through it. A least a half dozen hits, 26 people injured, fires visible in a Mordor-like sky for 50 kilometers, absolute flood of illegal video of the strikes and the fires uploaded by Moscow social media users.

Mordor-like sky in Moscow’s outskirts, dozens of kilometers from where a Wildberries logistics center S of Moscow burns following UA drone strikes.

Wildberries logistics center S of Moscow burns following UA drone strikes, Saturday

Another Wildberries warehouse/logistics center was attacked and set on fire in the Volga region city Tambov. Seven people died, according to early reports. By midday Russian state media was reporting police had opened a terrorism case against Ukraine and its drone operators had participated in state-sponsored terrorism for attacking peace-loving Russian logistics warehouses.

Within less than two hours the Ukrainian internet had fired back with TASS official statements praising Russia’s missile troops for blowing up logistics warehouses operated by Ukraine’s and possibly all of Europe’s most efficient private company, Nova Poshta. To date Russia has blown up at least ten Nova Poshta warehouses, on grounds military materials particularly drones and drone components move through them.

Which is true, it’s well known in Ukraine that by far the fastest and cheapest way to get an item to the front is to post it to the closest Nova Poshta office, of which there are several thousand, including in pretty much any village with electricity no matter how close to the front. Honestly it’s a fair go that Russia considers Nova Poshta a targetable piece of the Ukrainian war effort. But in Moscow based on civilian panic and hue and cry, there seems to have been a common view that blowing up Ukraine is OK and not a problem, but blowing up Moscow is different and absolutely uncivilized and unacceptable.

The laundry list of the week’s long-range strikes, most of them, is this:

806.Krasnodar,Port Kavkaz, fuel storage, SBU, July 13, 2026

807.Moscow, UNK, July 13 2026

808.Crimea, Simferopol, Gvardeyska, SBU Pantsir, July 13, 2026

809.Bashkorstan, Gazprom Neftokhin refinery, big fires, July 14 2026

810.Sevastopol/Balaclava, air defenses very active, power substation, July 14, 2026

811.Sevastopol, power plant, July 14 2026

812.Krasnodar, Afipsky oil refinery, fires, July 14

813.Kerch, ground fires, power substations, air base/rail hub, July 14 2026

814.Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, fires, July 14, 2026

815.Moscow, UNK, July 15 2026

816.Krasnodar, fuel/energy infrastructure, July 15, 2026

817.Saratov, vic. Engels-2 airfield, explosions, July 16, 2026

818.Donetsk region, Shakhtarsk, oil storage, July 16, 2026

819.Yarslavl, explosion, fuel storage site, July 16, 2026

820.Luhansk, big explosion, fires, July 16, 2026

821.Berdyansk, industrial site, fires, July 17, 2026

822.Crimea, Kerch, RR station, fires, July 17, 2026

823.Crimea, Arbat spit, troop quarters, July 17, 2026

824.Donetsk, Hranitne, probable backup Kalmius bridge, July 17, 2026

825.Crimea, Kerch, TES-1 oil terminal, fuel storage site, July 18 2026

826.Moscow, Wildberries logisitics center, multiple fires, July 18, 2026

827.Moscow, Noginsk fuel torage base, multiple fires, July 18, 2026

828.Tambov, Wildberres base Kotovsk, fires, July 18, 2026

829.Berdyansk, military fuel site, July 18, 2026

830.Crimea, Sevastopol, Gvardeyskiy airfield, aircraft parking, July 18, 2026

831.Crimea, Feodosia, main power transformer station, July 18, 2026

Sure, Russia is winning and Ukraine is just a punching bag.

Russia Bombards Ukraine

Word is that the Zelensky administration has concluded Russia’s main effort for the next six months will be to destroy the city of Kyiv or at minimum make it unlivable. The crescendo of that operation will take place during the winter.

As such, attacks now are best seen, in that context, as preparatory strikes setting the stage for that campaign. It means hitting targets so that when winter comes things are worse and if possible impossible.

This is copy-pasted from the Air Force: On the night of July 14 (from 18:00 on July 13), Russia attacked with 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryn region, 2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — airspace of the TOT AR Crimea) and 135 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas, “Banderol” loitering munitions and “Parody” type simulator drones from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

Later reports were more specific about the ballistic missiles: it was anti-aircraft S-400s being pressed into a surface-to-surface role, not the more accurate and powerful Iskander-Ms. We read last week that Poland gave Ukraine five Patriot missiles and that possibly some other allied nations had chipped in with missiles of their own so Ukraine would have something to shoot back at the Russian ballistic missiles. I can confirm as an observer that yes there were at least a couple of intercepts over the city and by sound and light signature it did seem like the Kyiv air defense teams had found at least a few functioning Patriot missiles somewhere.

Overall, Air Force numbers, Ukrainian shot down/suppressed 5 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 108 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country. One ballistic missile hit and 25 strike UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, as well as falling debris at 10 locations.

News in Russia

Russian stock market, record low since 2022, this week

According to Ukrainian media tracking developments in southern occupied Ukraine, the Russian occupation authority can’t find people to work in the local administration office. The source is a pro-Ukraine group called “Yellow Ribbon” which, citing sources in Kherson, report that due to personnel shortages and unwillingness of local residents to cooperate with the occupation authorities, the Russians have announced open competitions for management positions in the occupation administrations. Particularly, the Russians seem to be searching for a person to fill the job of deputy head of the occupation administration in Oleshki.



This is a city that has been a humanitarian disaster, almost, for at leas the past six months, because Russian administrators have abandoned it, so there is no power, no water but wells, not heating past open fires, etc.

On the Russian recruiting front, per Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation has almost certainly lost the ability to replenish military losses fully, the hard indicator of which is that as of July with half of the year gone the Russian military had fallen far short of the planned annual 409,000 inducted, with about 195,000 people signed up with 204,500 needed. In 2025 and 2024, reportedly, the Russians were signing about 1,200 men into service a day, now it’s down 15 percent and falling, and meanwhile the Ukrainian drone wall if anything is becoming more effective.

Also on the Russian recruiting front, this just in from Crimea, the Russian state has graciously declared citizens suffering from long-term blackouts the official recipients of assistance payments, it’s a couple of hundred dollars equivalent but better than nothing. HOWEVER, in order to collect one’s government assistance money for one’s household, one has to present evidence that all male members of the household (and female too if trained as a nurse or similar) are registered and in full legal compliance with the local draft board. Otherwise you don’t qualify for blackout assistance money.

Yet another scary Flamingo claim, but what if it’s true? Denys Shtilerman co-director of the Ukrainian drone and missile company Fire Point was talking to the media again and he said company production currently is three Flamingo missiles a day, and also, 200 long-range drones a day.



Since we see 200–300 drones flying one way into Russia every night, OK, that’s credible. But we certainly aren’t seeing anything like 100 Flamingo missile attacking Russia every month, not 50, not even 25. At best it’s maybe 10–15 a month and the evidence is they’re still working out the weapon’s bugs and how to use it, one time it works, one time they all get shot down, and usually it’s at least two weeks between launches. The Kremlin, of course, is the last agency on Earth to think of it, but the thing is, the Ukrainians have a very, very solid record of working at something for a long time, and finally getting it to work.



I know the popular media is all about Ukrainian rapid tech iteration and fast tech upgrades, but really, where the Ukrainians gain an advantage it’s because they’ve been working at it for far longer than most countries at war would bother, and they are a lot more accepting of repeated failure as part of the path to eventual success than big countries. Obviously the main reason for this is they don’t have much choice. Meaning — what happens not if, but when Ukraine gets to a point where it can launch 50–100 one-ton warhead missiles a month and effectively hit targets reportedly up to 3,000 km. inside Russia? This is not pie-in-the-sky, look at what’s happening to the Russian shadow tanker fleet right now.

7th Corps image, FP-2 drones being prepared for deep strike into Russia, Saturday.

Suspected Russian drone operator position hit by a FP-2 drone in Horlivka. This is a good example of how reliable some of this battle video can be: there is video of the strike, the aircraft coming in for the strike, and the approach and terminal phase by the drone itself as it makes the strike. Monday, SBS imagery, collage and red circle by me.

Another stock Flamingo missile image, you need a big missile to carry a big warhead

Federov and Kool Generation Out, Old Grumpy Guys Losing Their Hair In

This is against the grain of most reporting so sorry. Most of you will have heard or read that Ukraine’s 35-year-old Western darling Defense Minister Myhailo Federov quit after six months being Defense Minister and according to his well-prepared post-resignation official statements this was because as Defense Minister he wanted to make changes that General Syrsky opposed. The most salient change was that Fedorov wanted Syrsky to quit.

Federov’s version, besides that condition on which he “compromised”, it was things like how to contract for military material for the ZSU, how to choose vendors and sources, what kind of force the ZSU needs to create to defeat Russia, and more generally, what’s Ukraine’s best strategy for defeating Russia.

In simple terms, according to Federov, what the ZSU needs is maximum digitization, innovation and development to the lowest level possible, maximum drone use and as little use of humans as possible. The Fedorov vision for defeating Russia is a drone buzz saw on the front line and a drone/cheap strike campaign that would break down Russian fighting capacity and eventually demolish public support to Putin. The way Fedorov is framing it, he is against massed frontal attacks and heavy casualties and trying to defeat Russian on the battlefield.

Syrsky has his critics and I have been among them, but the man (and his staff) operationally are skilled and they have repeatedly sought ways to win battles. Their basic assumption seems to be that as long as Russia seems to be able to gain ground and defeat Ukrainian forces, Putin can maintain the fiction that he is winning, and the war will never end. It is quite possible they don’t want to go down in history as generals that mostly were beaten in open battle by Russia, usually ego affects commanding general decisions.

In any case, the idea seems to be that to get to a safe ceasefire Ukraine needs at least to demonstrate it can liberate its own territory and probably it must demonstrate it can inflict battlefield victories on Russia, because if Russia is perceived always to be winning by the Russian public, the Russian government will keep attacking Ukraine.

Primitively put, the Syrsky approach seeks to inflict battlefield defeats on Russia which will break Russian civilian support for the war, while the Fedorov approach seeks to contain Russia and break Russian civilian support for the war by making civilian life really unpleasant in Russia.

A corollary to that is that Fedorov was hired specifically to “fix” Ukraine’s manpower problem, and according to him that was impossible because the regional draft committees answered to Syrsky, not him, and so he couldn’t reform them, so they remained inefficient at best and corrupt at least sometimes. Zelensky said the continuing manpower problem and Federov’s “failure” to fix it was why he got canned.

The Syrsky version of that is, it’s really simple, draft-dodging is illegal, there’s a war on, law enforcers need to enforce the draft law. The unwritten but obvious corollary to THAT is, Federov either wasn’t able to get Ukrainian law enforcement to hunt down draft dodgers, or, he wasn’t willing to.

If we are allowed to speculate, ego is part of why Syrsky thinks about defeating the Russian army on the battlefield, then we are also allowed to suspect a 35-year-old Gen Z cool guy politician worried about his personal political future would want to avoid getting a reputation for press-ganging 20–30 year-olds whose votes he will need later, into an army at war.

At this point I think the key bit is that generally the ZSU seems to be backing the change (as well they might, people who fight usually don’t like having 35-year-olds who have never worn a uniform telling them HOW to fight).

Within hours of Federov’s ouster no less than Denys Prokopenko, head of 1st Corps “Azov” came out with statements accepting Fedorov’s getting sacked and reminding everyone the important thing is not musical chairs in Kyiv, but killing Russians. Ihor Obolonsky commander 2nd Corps “Khartiya” made a similar statement. I checked, their statements came out before they Zoom met with Zelensky. SBS commander Brovdi in a pretty snarky Friday message said he wasn’t even going to comment on the Fedorov brouhaha, could everyone please keep their eye on the ball which is fighting a war against Russia?

Neither Obolonsky, nor Prokopenko, nor Brovdi are beholden to Zelensky or Syrsky, they are classic former civilians who became effective field commanders thanks to natural skill and charisma. Their message is consistent: Russia can be beaten but it must be with focus and discipline, and whining and arguing about who should be the boss is counter-productive and childish. All have said, repeatedly, the ZSU’s biggest problem is too many people wanting to be in charge and too few ready just to suck it up and be tough. My guess is this is why we don’t see them objecting about Fedorov.

Manufacturing and Equipment Vive la France ! Vive la liberté ! Vive les armes françaises!

Enfin, vous y êtes, le dernier article, on July 14th — Bastille Day — there were patriotic celebrations and marches in France, Zelensky and Mrs. Zelenska were present, and Paris announced some pretty substantial French military support to Ukraine. One might dare even to call it “bœufy”.

It would not be French international military support, of course, were it not possible to observe noble French commitment to the principles of individual citizens and democracy, and to the universal value of civilized people that Cossacks should remain far from Paris; and calculated, pragmatic and probable reliably profitable moves advancing French geopolitical interests, employed simultaneously.

This is all big ticket items: fighter jets, air defense systems, guided bombs, air-to-air missiles, and interceptor missiles. France has them, Ukraine will get them, and certainement there will be much joint manufacturing.

The details are in the link below, but the important point is that in mid-July France moved in a big way to become a major player in Ukrainian armament and re-armament, and the way it looks the French intent is to turn Ukraine into Europe’s version of Israel for the US, as a source of weaponry, with French running things and taking no more than a justifiably fair cut of the profits.

It will be interesting to see how the Germans, Belgians and British see it and what their plans are, but if the question is who jumped first, it was the French that just stole the march on Ukrainian arms manufacturing.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/80324