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Paul Drake's avatar
Paul Drake
Jul 22

Regarding "people who fight usually don’t like having 35-year-olds who have never worn a uniform telling them HOW to fight." Practitioners always resist any change.

What Fedorov was proposing was to get data and look at its implications. This has been the path to improvement across medicine, public health, and industry. The top generals should support the process even as they guide the implementation.

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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Jul 22

Reading this after Syrsky got sacked and replaced is somewhat strange. I have read quite a few persons being fed up with Syrsky on so many levels. What happens in the long run remains to be seen. However there is one thing I and quite a few critical to Syrsky agrees with Syrsky on: There is a need to defeat Russia on the battlefield. The only way that can be done I think is to destroy the logistics of Russia so much that the front collapses. The numbers you cited earlier on reduction of KABs could be an example of that. I think Fedorovs strategy will produce results at the front line even more than at home in Russia.

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