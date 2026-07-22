Tanker War, the Kerch Strait and Middle Strike

This is really the important news of the week and it’s no less important because it’s been the major for the past two weeks now. It’s probably the most important war news of the past three months and we’ll see, possibly 2026.

Per Ukrainian SBS counts, as of Friday July 17, Ukrainian drones have, as of launching Operation MoLochKa on July 6th, hit a total of 159 Russian “shadow fleet” vessels across the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, of which 42 were hit when the strike campaign expanded into the Black Sea on the 15th.

Tanker carnage from last week, this is in Sea of Azov.

The single biggest strike against civilian shipping of the entire war, by either side, took place on the 15th, 20 vessels including 17 oil tankers, 2 gas carriers and one ocean-going tugboat. For practical purposes there is video documenting the fact of every strike although it’s not clear how much damage was done in most cases.

In a few instances where the crew was foreign and in international waters and so not subject to Russian censorship, the most common damage seems to have been smashed bridges destroying navigation and communication equipment, and less common but still regular are fires set by drones hitting fuel or oil cargo bunkers.

Screen grab by me of a Russian tanker bridge hit about to happen, Sea of Azov, Saturday

Ferries connecting Russia to Crimea are being targeted as well. On Saturday drones hit the transportation ship “Volga” (“Vyatka”) and the ferry “Petropavlovsk” which was under construction, and subsequent photographs (Ukrainian partisans or sloppy Russian internet, it’s not clear) show traces of large-scale fires and are damaged. These attacks also were by the SBU which, as we have seen, frequently is tasked with high-priority targets needing destruction or disabling in the first strike.

As an aside, about half of Crimea (not the southern coast and not Simferopol) has been without reliable electricity for more than a week, much of the rest is on unpredictable rationing (authorities say generation is too low to make a predicable blackout schedule) of lights on for two hours and then off for six to eight hours. Pretty much any Ukrainian will tell you it’s not fun to live like that.

Because of the Ukrainian drone strikes, right now, automobile fuel is arguably the most expensive on Earth, and the running black humor joke in Crimea is that generators can’t fix it, because you need gasoline or diesel to run a generator, and most fuel stations are just closed.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/80191

This mayhem — or massacre, or catastrophe, or carnage, or bloodbath, or decimation, or slaughter — (English for some reason has a lot of synonyms for this) has been so bad, that on Saturday, Russia “temporarily” halted shipping through the Don-Azov Canal, so as not send too many ships into the Sea of Azov to sit and wait their turn to transit the Kerch Strait, and probably be attacked by Ukrainian drones at anchor.

To be clear: The Ukrainians have established maritime fire control over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea northern approaches to the Kerch Strait, and to all appearances the air defense network the Russians spent years building to protect that choke point, is demonstrably ineffective. If you have been following the news, you know probably it’s destroyed or so degraded that Ukrainian drones can operate in that air space with impunity.

As we saw during June, road links via occupied south Ukraine from mainland Russia to Crimea are already fully under Ukrainian drone fire control, it’s to the point where the Russians are sending semi trucks on tertiary roads and manning them with air defense gunners to try and get supply into Crimea through.

Near Hrantine Donetsk region the Russians have built a dirt alternate in the Kalmius River because the Ukrainians had blown up others further south. The original bridge was taken down in 2014. A very few readers here have stood on both sides of that busted bridge, you know who you are.

Bridge taken down vic. Tokmak

Detour through Mariupol

The road bridge across the Kerch Strait is, almost, the remaining functioning supply link tying Russia to Crimea. It seems like ferries are still operating rarely and I read that some trucks get through. But the Ukrainians haven’t stopped attacking road choke points and the critical point is this: The Russians really seem unable to stop the onslaught. If the Ukrainian drone supplies hold out, it’s very difficult to see how Crimea can stay a useful military base for Russia.

SBS commander Robert Brovdi on Thursday dropped the interesting tidbit that the Russian shadow counterpart of the SBS, a Moscow insider/mercenary-linked outfit called Rubikon, got orders this week to pull a couple of hundred of it drone crewmen off strike duty for assignments as air defense units protecting key military sites and infrastructure. Under normal circumstances a move like that would be so monumentally stupid (strike drone pilots take about six months to become competent and they aren’t interceptor drone pilots nor are they skilled anti-aircraft gunners), that one would assume Brovdi is making it up. But this is the Russian army.

As of Saturday morning the Operation Molochka/SBS count was 172 Russian ships hit: tankers, gas carriers, dry vantages, ferries, floating cranes and tugs. The latest Brovdi witticism is that the SBS is not sinking these vessels and only putting them out of commission for months because if sunk it would harm the environment, for Ukraine a smashed bridge or engine compartment in a Russian tanker is sufficient.

We have already seen anti-tank missiles go from critical battlefield weapon to obsolescence in this war. If this keeps up, how long is it until drones make anti-ship missiles obsolete?

Russian tankers and other ships hit, Saturday

Tankers sunk or hit, Wednesday

Tankers sunk or hit, Thursday

Russia has retaliated against Ukraine’s tanker blitz by attacking civilian ships carrying Ukrainian cargos. Less successfully, five hit this week. This is a crew mostly from Philippines evacuated by the Ukrainian navy, Saturday image.

continued…