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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Jul 22

«If the Ukrainian drone supplies hold out, it’s very difficult to see how Crimea can stay a useful military base for Russia.» But does it need to be a useful military base? Isn’t it enough for Russia to control the territory?

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Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
Jul 23

Thanks Stefan for another informative article

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