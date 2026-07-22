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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Jul 22

You wrote: «Clément Moulin turned his diligence glass on Russian air strikes across the front, and concluded that the number of Russian airstrikes has dropped from 500 every 10 days in May, to 350 in June, and fewer than 200 currently.». That is very important numbers. Whatever the reasons. This must ease the situation for the Ukrainian defenders.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
Jul 23

The successful battering of deep Russia is certainly headline news in my life. But humanity is fickle. Nevertheless, it's amazing and hugely encouraging. Unimaginable a year ago.

And the fuss over the Army top brass shuffle, however little I understand it, is in my view critical for morale so I hope it pans out well for Ukraine.

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