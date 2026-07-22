Hi All!

The big Kyiv political typhoon-in-a-teakettle news this week was the resignation of Ukraine’s cool, Gen-Z Defense Minister Myhailo Fedorov, according to him because he told Zelensky to pick between him and General Sysrky and Zelensky picked that old stick-in-the-mud Boomer Syrsky so Fedorov quit.

There has been much hand-wringing and pearls-clutching over this by the smart phone class. There were pro-Fedorov protests in several big Ukrainian cities. Some Russian mil-bloggers certainly took it as a positive because Fedorov is thought to be responsible for getting lots of drones to the ZSU and the perception is the ZSU is pretty effective because of all the drones it has.

Azov drone operator prepares for a sortie, unit image, Friday.

Meanwhile, in the actual war, this week saw some of the most powerful Ukrainian strikes on land and sea in years, and by some measures, by any military, ever, in any war. It is just astounding how Ukraine’s strikes against Russia aren’t front-page news from Portugal to Japan. It’s been going on for almost exactly a year and it’s accelerating. The Russians obviously can’t stop it.

Essay on the Fedorov brouhaha at bottom. As always we start out with the fighting front.

The Front

Enough information has come in to confirm the gradual Ukrainian liberation of territory in the Oleksandriva/Huliaipole sector. The Ukrainian mil-blogger corps seems pretty confident that over the past 45 days the Ukrainians have retaken about 120 square kilometers and these six settlements: Ternove, Zaporizke, Novohorhivka, Vorone, Sichneve, and Malivka. The point formation carrying out the attacks is 425th Assault Infantry Regiment, my guess by its 2nd and 3rd Battalions. There have been losses, not too heavy by that unit’s standards and excessive by standards of some other formations I know. There are other Ukrainians units in the area but I hesitate to identify them.

Open sources say the new Russian Marine Division 336th Naval Infantry is defending. Again, to be clear, this is not some sudden big success but just a judgement that enough supporting information has come in that it’s safe to declare Ukrainian ground progress here. By the overall scale of the war it is at best a minor Ukrainian success.

Clément Moulin turned his diligence glass on Russian air strikes across the front, and concluded that the number of Russian airstrikes has dropped from 500 every 10 days in May, to 350 in June, and fewer than 200 currently. He likewise confirmed general Ukrainian defensive solidity around Ternuvate and Huliaipole. According to him, the current focus of Ukrainian attacks is a village called Uspenivka.

In Konstantynivka reports are the situation generally is the same but now all roads in and out of the city are closed due to Russian drones and artillery, the only way in or out is on foot. Power is out, water service is out, mobile phone coverage is sketchy. Russian infantry teams are still infiltrating into suburbs of the city, particularly the village Druzhivka, but the general picture is islands of city held by small groups of Ukrainian soldiers supplied by drones, but, the drone supply is reliable and the Russians take casualties as they try to expand owned territory. From the attrition point of view the Ukrainians are doing well, but from the operational point of view the Russians are winning and sooner or later they’ll capture the ruins of the city.

82nd Air Assault, training image, Sunday.

Operational Hints?

More anecdotal evidence surfaced this week to support the theory that if and when the Ukrainians attempt a major offensive ground operation, it will be in the south in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the trigger point will be collapse of Russian defensive capacity because of drone strikes against the Russian front lines’ supply.

One indicator was a Wednesday announcement by the Kherson Region Defense Council that the Dnipro River-side villages Zelenivka and Charivne, along with portions of the village Khreschenivsk and mostly riverside streets in Kherson will be forcibly evacuated, the civilians must leave their homes, the cops will throw them out if they refuse. Also public transport will be amended and some bus routes canceled.

Certainly one reason for the order is that Russian drones have been patrolling those areas for some time, since Russia-occupied territory is on the other side of the river, and the Russian drones have been attacking civilian pedestrians, buses, shops and even playgrounds. So keeping civilians alive is part of the decision. Ejecting traitor civilians passing on information to the Russians, although unmentioned, is certainly another.

However, we war veterans know that evacuation of civilians from a region is a fairly reliable indicator of a planned Ukrainian offensive operation of some kind, and an ironclad indicator of ZSU intent to do something militarily that it doesn’t want civilians watching, be it launch drones, build fortifications, or develop an observation line. We saw this repeatedly along the Russia-Ukraine international frontier in 2024–25. With the civilians out cross-river boat operations become much easier for the Ukrainians, and if Russian drone capacity is degraded — see the section on Moscow — then it becomes easier still. So all in all this a pretty reliable sign the ZSU is up to something

Next, and this is worth bearing in mind if and when you get to the Fedorov section, on Thursday Zelensky did a conference call with the SBS commander Robert Brovdi, the commander of 1st Corps “Azov” Denys Prokopenko, the Commander of 2nd Corps “Khartiya” Ihor Obolenskyi, the Deputy Commander of the ZSU Southern Military District Andriy Tkachuk, and the Commander 19th Corps, South Operational Command, Valery Skred. I would be remiss if I didn’t note that the backbone regular “old army” brigade of 19th Corps is 28th Brigade out of Odesa.

Khartiya has been generally deployed in the Kharkiv sector, but there is some evidence some of their formations have been pulled off the line and are in a rest and recovery cycle. Azov’s traditional AO is the Donetsk sector, but if you look you can find evidence they too have units off the line, and for more than a month the Azov drone units have been operating over SE Donetsk region and especially Mariupol. According to the official statement subjects discussed were: “the situation on the front lines, the issues of production and supply of fiber-optic drones, and foreign fighters in the ZSU.”

This could, possibly, be read as the President consulting with key players in a possible southern offensive. But it also could have been Zelensky making sure his most politically-influential field commanders were still going to fight hard and not rock the boat. Still, what we are not seeing is hints the Ukrainians are planning something in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy or Chernihiv sectors.

I suppose it’s also worth noting that DeepState seems to suspect some kind of Ukrainian operation is brewing in the Huliapole-Konstantynivka arc, although defensive or offensive it’s not possible to say.

Spectacular Ukrainian Strike This Week — Part I

The Ukrainians pulled off not one but two really impressive naval operations this week and it’s indicative of a lot that in the world the big news appears to be the World Cup, hot weather, ICE killing some more US citizens and the Mall reflecting pool.

That being said, this first spectacular strike is really, really interesting really only if you think Russo-Ukrainian back history is worth knowing, otherwise this section is about just another Russian warship blown up by the Ukrainians.

The strike itself took place on July 14, Tuesday, when a Ukrainian naval drone we had heard about but not really seen reports about being in action before, called a Sargan-3000, hit and sank a pretty big Russian warship operated by the Russian secret police the FSB, near the port Novorossiysk, which is what the Russian navy has been based since Oct. 2023 when the Ukrainians chased the Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol.

Where the sea drone sank the Russian FSB warship

Not much is known about the Sargan-3000 except per open sources it’s Ukraine-developed and it has a 450 kg. warhead. The default Ukrainian sea drone for several years has been a hybrid British/Ukrainian weapon called a Magura V7, which is a remote-controlled 7 m. motorboat that navigates by Starlink and has a pretty good reputation for blowing things up. The easiest guess is the Sargan-3000 is the pure Ukrainian/probably improved version of the same thing.

(I have warned people before and I say it again: ANY weapons system the Ukrainians get their hands on they will reverse engineer, and nearly always what they come up with will be a lot cheaper and more reliable than the western version. The longer this war goes on, the worse the future competition for Israel and the big boys is going to get, I’m not kidding. See the section on France.)

Anyway, on Tuesday somehow the FSB border patrol ship “Izumrud” turned out not to be inside Novorossiysk behind the block ships and torpedo nets and so forth, but tied up at a pier just outside the port. The logical guess here is that since cutter’s job is patrolling Russian territorial waters, and that’s an ongoing responsibility, someone decided it was easier for the next patrol if the Izumrud didn’t’ mess with all the security and clearances to go back into port, but tied up just outside.

Satellite imagery of Novorossiysk port

This is not an insignificant ship by scale, it was new, launched in 2014, cost about $40 million, armed with an auto-cannon, a couple of heavy machine guns, landing deck for a helicopter, fitted out anti-aircraft missiles, mounts for anti-ship missiles, length 62 meters, beam 11 meter, speed 25–30 knots, about 700 tons fully loaded, crew 25–30. For reference this is a ship about the same size as the WW2-era Flower class corvette, or about as long as 14 London double-decker buses parked end-to-end or one-third the size of Roman Abramovich’s super-yacht the Eclipse.

Historically the Izumrud is a ship of substantial significance because, in Nov. 2018, in what in Ukraine is known as the Kerch Strait Incident, and what outside in Ukraine generally was classified as “Russia messing with Ukraine that we could care less about”, that Russian warship intercepted three Ukrainian smaller vessels in international waters near Kerch Strait. The Russians ordered the Ukrainians to heave to, the Ukrainians told the Russians to stuff it, and so the Izumrud’s captain rammed the smallest of the three Ukrainian ships, a tug called the Yany Kapu, three or four times, and threatened to open fire on all of them. Later on the Russians did open fire and several Ukrainian sailors aboard the gunboat fired upon, named Berdyansk, were wounded. The Bedyansk could have but did not return fire because the Russian flotilla outgunned it.

Russia’s Izumrud (white) getting ready to ram a Ukrainian tugboat (right), Kerch Strait, Nov. 2018

The Russians then sent Spetnaz to board and capture all three vessels. Twenty-four Ukrainian sailors were imprisoned by Russia for ten months. Russia returned the ships after a year; they had taken apart all the weapons systems and basically wrecked all three vessels internally.

This all was in direct violation of a 2003 treaty between Ukraine and Russia to use the waters of the Kerch Strait jointly and without interfering with each other, but of course there had been other treaties where Russia had promised to respect Ukrainian territorial integrity and then invaded Crimea and Donbas, and we all know how that turned out.

The best guess at the time, and still it seems to me to be pretty probable, was that the Russians giving the Izumrud’s orders estimated, correctly, that Russian warships firing on Ukrainian warships on the high seas would not be interpreted in the West as Russian aggression needing a western response so that further Russian aggression might be deterred, but Russian aggression needing to be ignored because it’s just Ukrainians, shooting them isn’t the same as shooting people in “real” countries.

I reported on all of that in detail and it was impressive, even then, how little the world cared about Russian warships shooting up Ukrainian warships. The Ukrainian navy, of course, was really mad and after that they went about their business in those waters loaded for bear and ready for war. By that time it was the same situation on land, but again, just because the Ukrainians were ready to fight by the early 2020s, that didn’t mean anyone outside Ukraine even gave a fig, it was much easier to believe Russia was big and could do whatever it wants to Ukraine whenever Russia felt like it. But I digress.

The Ukrainians announced the Sargon-3000 drone rammed the Izumrud pretty much dead amidships, starboard side, detonated, and that broke the FSB cutter in half and sank her at moorings. As well it should, considering the half-ton warhead.

Russian military media and even Z-blogger media pretended it didn’t happen, however, satellite imagery is unfairly Russophobic, and those images confirmed the Ukrainian drone forces — probably this was the SBU, possibly it was the Ukraine Navy — were telling the truth. Ukrainian bloggers either knowing or having recently read up on the Kerch Incident took the opportunity to demonstrate they too knew Trek lore and deployed the line about cold revenge and Klingons.

Satellites don’t care about your narrative, Russian FSB warship Izumrud following a successful Ukrainian sea drone strike

World-wide, war news, from what I could see, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Deutsche Welle, Le Monde and Telegraph noticed Ukraine still lacking a proper navy had sunk another Russian warship at the entrance to a major Russian naval base.

BBC, CNN, NYT, WP, Guardian, NBC, ABC, CBC, CBS, Fox, Bloomberg, Figaro, Der Spiegl, FAZ, El Pais, Corriere della Serra — not interested, who cares, move on, that’s boring.

The grid of the Izumrud’s remains is: 44.5645851, 37.993442. A few Ukrainian reports said the entire crew died but I doubt it.

Spectacular Ukrainian Strike this Week Part II — Naval Drones vs. Tankers S. of the Kerch Strait

On Thursday the SBU published pretty much incontrovertible video and statements documenting that at least four of its robot kamikaze boats had hunted down and badly damaged a pair of Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea, about 50–75 km. South of the Kerch Strait. This was in broad daylight.

The unlucky vessels were identified as Louise 1, flag Panama, deadweight 160,000 tons; and Banda, Liberia flag, deadweight maybe 140,000 tons. Both had been sailing with transponders turned off.

The video shows two hits to each vessel and in one of the four attacks light and not really effective defensive fire. Two hits were dead astern in the engine/propeller area, one at least was aft port beam. Damage isn’t clear, but on beaches near the Kransodar region port Tuapse, big oil slicks and tar along the high water line was reported, so certainly it’s reasonable to guess some damage was done.

As to Russian denials, yes there were, however one video section showed the ship name “Louise 1” clearly legible on the tanker’s stern in letters I estimate must have been a meter tall, before the sea drone impacts in the rudder area.

Strictly speaking, Ukrainian drones blowing up Russian tankers is no longer news, as you will see in the section about the tanker war. The significance here is that this was SEA drones in less than two hours’ fast motoring from the Kerch Bridge.

If the Ukrainians can operate sea drones with half-ton to one-ton warheads south of the bridge but near it, and the Russians can’t stop it, then the fact that the bridge stands isn’t so much effective Russian defenses, as it is a Ukrainian decision not to attack the Kerch Bridge for the moment.

The most obvious time for the Ukrainians to bring the bridge down would be at the outset of a major offensive that gained ground, although it’s not at all clear the Ukrainians will ever get to that point. But it’s already pretty obviously their aim.

Stuff burning around Kerch Strait, Monday. Supposedly Russian air defense is strong here and the Ukrainian drones can’t do what they clearly did.

Spectacular Ukrainian Strike This Week — Part III

Over the week there was a slightly higher quotient of Ukrainian deep-strike drones heading into Russia’s Samara region, and on Tuesday and Wednesday Ukrainian drones seemed like they were heading towards the military airfield there or maybe the air defenses nearby. As always, the Russian Defense Ministry account of how that ended was that everything was shot down and nothing was damaged.

I checked, it had been more than a month since Ukrainian drones had been flying around more or less in the vicinity of Engels airfield. To remind you, this is one of the bases from which Russian flies strategic bombers that launch missiles that hit Ukrainian homes and businesses, for the past couple of months especially in Kyiv.

Overnight Thursday-Friday there was a flurry of reporting that yet again it’s drones polluting the air space around Engels airfield, except this time, the Russians report there was an actual attack which of course was completely cut to bits. Meanwhile the Ukrainian internet, as it has for the past week, reported that there was evidence the Russians are concentrating missiles, crews and bombers for another big strike.

The Ukrainians, by early afternoon, had a different version of events: SBU drones had threaded the needle of several belts of air defense, they had caught some Tu-95M Bear bombers out on the tarmac, and at least one drone had connected solidly and blown the tail of the aircraft right off. Bomber was a total loss.

Samara “citizen journalists” a/k/a Russian social media confirmed definitively that some of the aircraft were Begemot drones, which is the Ukrainian version of the bat-wing Shahed, but according to advertising with better control surfaces, a somewhat bigger warhead and more resistance to jamming. The thing is the size of a Mini Cooper almost, so if one plowed into a Bear bomber, it would take it out, even without exploding.

The usual mil-bloggers are confirming the strike and some are speculating that it was pre-emptive, which would be a first because for four years of war, the Ukrainians hadn’t managed to catch Russian bombers on the ground as they were preparing to hit some Ukrainian cities.

UPDATE: Ukrainian sources say it was a training plane and not used for strikes. Still, the point remains that a bomber that drops cruise missiles from deep inside Russia to blow up Ukrainian homes and businesses, isn’t always safe on the ground deep inside Russia.

ZSU stock image of a Tu-95M

continued…