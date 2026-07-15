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jayjay11602
Jul 15

Stefan, what is your view on Fedorovs departure, and his replacement? Seems like a massive mistake to me.

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Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
Jul 15

Thanks again for a good report Stefan

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