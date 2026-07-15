How Flamingos Got Shot Down

This week Ukraine launched a wave of FP-5 Flamingo missiles at the Votkiksky factory in Umurutia and the strike was a bust, all four (or five or six) missiles shot down or otherwise failed to hit target.

According to the Ukrainian/Russian OSINT crowd, this took place because the Russians uncharacteristically scrambled air defense assets to the right place and the right time, which in this war means either the Russians are learning, which happens, or the Russians had early access to Ukrainian strike planning, which seems to happen only rarely but you never really now.

On July 4 what happened was that the Ukrainians launched a covey of missiles and an A-50 AWACS plane was in the general area and spotted them (Flamingos are big) and vectored first a fighter jet to the incoming missiles, and simultaneously warned air defenses.

Supposedly the Flamingos were flying along a well-used corridor, the Volga River, and once the A-50 picked the Ukrainian missiles up it tracked them all the way to Ulyanovsk, then Kazan, and then Votkinsk, and assisted ground-based air defense units to take on the missiles as they approached. Reports are one missile was knocked down near each waypoint and the last one just missed.

Last week noted the first properly successful Flamingo missile strike, so it’s not exactly back to the drawing board, but it still isn’t an undefeatable system.

In other Flamingo news, this week LeMonde reported the FP-5 Flamingo missile uses a guidance system from the French company Safran Electronics & Defense, as stated to the newspaper by Fire Point representatives this week at the Eurosatory 2026 arms exhibition.

According to the report the Safran system has been used by Fire Point for more than a year, and that Safran is a big supplier to other Ukrainian manufacturers with “navigation equipment, opto-electronics, anti-drone systems and intelligence platform analysis”, for which Kyiv compensates Safran by buying Safran’s AASM guided bombs. The layman translation of this is, French technicians are for all intents and purposes probably programming French bombs that the Ukrainians drop on the Russians.

How the Russian SU-35 Got Shot Down — SAMbush

On Wednesday July 8 news came first in the air war channels and later in mainstream that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian Su-35 multirole fighter jet in the Donbas sector not far from the front lines, in the vicinity of 3rd Army Corps, which we all know and some love as the ZSU’s “Hollywood” unit. They got drones above the wreckage and definitely the plane had pancaked in a field after falling some distance.

Su-35 fighter, pride of the Russian air force, crashed in Donbas region following a SAMbush, 3rd Corps image

Ukrainian air force sources reported, and Russian mil-bloggers later confirmed, the pilot ejected and made it back to base with a few bruises.

The Su-35 is Russia’s top-of-the-line conventional fighter jet supposedly just as good as the Swedish Gripen, the French Rafale, the US F-15C or the everybody else’s Eurofighter. It is Russia’s main air superiority fighter and under normal circumstances the Russians don’t risk them near Ukrainian air space. The last one admitted lost went down was in June 2025 when a Ukrainian F-16 scored the first F-16 fighter-to-fighter kill in the war. In that engagement, reports were the Su-35 got shot down, also in the eastern sector, also in the neighborhood of 3rd Corps real estate, when the Russian pilot came too close to an F-16 he didn’t know was around, and got ambushed.

One Wednesday, filtering the reports, it seems a Ukrainian AWACS plane — officially this could have been only a Sweden-manufactured Saab 340 AEW&C, specifically the ASC 890 (a/k/a as the S 100D Argus) which is equipped with the Erieye airborne early warning radar. This is a state-of-the-art eye-in-the-sky plane. Sweden pledged two aircraft and the first entered Ukrainian service in 2025. It’s possibly been spotted twice, per open sources, over the west of the country.

If that plane were to fly over the middle of Ukraine, technically, everything in the air the Saab 340 spotted, well into west Russia, could be data-linked straight to NATO-standard fighters operated by Ukraine. There are two jets types: about 20–22 old 1990s-era F-16s donated by Norway, Denmark and Netherlands, and about six Mirage 2000–5, similarly well-used, donated by France.

Ukrainian mil-bloggers generally agree that what happened was that there were two F-16s in the air, one acting as “bait”, one acting as the assassin, and the Saab in the role of data link and possibly conductor. Russian mil-bloggers are confirming the Russian pilot spotted an F-16, went in for a kill, found himself under attack by the second F-16, and — this is standard tactics on both sides — when he found a guided missile tracking his fighter, he dove to lower altitudes and maneuvered to avoid it.

Unfortunately for him there also was a Ukrainian Patriot missile battery in the vicinity, which was also receiving data updates from the Saab 340, and while maneuvering to avoid the F-16-fired missile the Russian pilot found his Su-35 caught in the area blast of the ground-launched Patriot missile, which disabled his Su-35.

This appears to have been a deliberate ambush operation that combined Ukrainian air assets and ground-based air defenses — a “complex operation” as you see described. Here’s the most consistent picture from available reporting: Lure/Ambush Tactics: Russian sources describe Ukrainian fighters (possibly including F-16s) conducting a sortie or feint to draw the lone Su-35 into a vulnerable position. The Su-35, operating as an air superiority platform, likely scrambled to intercept or engage what it perceived as a target or threat.

By the scale of the Russo-Ukraine War this was a small engagement that won’t have much effect on fighting overall, but, as always it might be an indicator. In this case it’s fairly well-documented evidence of competent Ukrainian air defense technique, and, as always, a tendency of the Ukrainians to avoid provoking an engagement, unless they are confident the odds are stacked well in their favor.

According to an Ukraine air force source, the Swedes have semi-officially told the Ukrainians that they have no issues with selling/supplying Meteor air-to-air missiles to the Ukrainian Air Force, even BEFORE the Saab Grypens arrive (sometime in 2027). This is a state-of-the-art missile better than anything the Russians have, although not by a whole lot probably compared to the very best Russian missiles. However, the weapon is a generation better than the 1990s-2000s air-to-air missiles the US/NATO has armed Ukraine with to day, and an order of magnitude more capable that the Soviet era missiles the Ukrainian air force started out the war with.

Aviation fanboy drawing of a Russian Air Force Su-35 shooting down a hated Capitalist American F-16C.

News From Russia

If This Isn’t Nero Fiddling While Rome Burns, Russia-Style…Sevastopol authorities have once again revised the terms of the contract for the construction of a yacht marina in Balaklava.

The cost of the work has increased by another 6.7 billion rubles, reaching 18 billion, and the completion date has been pushed back to the end of 2029.

In December 2024, the contract was estimated at 11.3 billion rubles. Thus, the cost of the project has increased by almost 60%. Officials attribute the increase to “deviations from design and estimate documentation” during construction.

Along with the price, the deadline has also changed. Previously, the project was scheduled for completion by December 1, 2027, but now it is scheduled for December 1, 2029. According to the new schedule, the hydraulic structures are to be ready in September 2028, and landscaping is not expected until December 2029.

As a reminder, the construction of the yacht marina in Balaklava was initially estimated at 9.3 billion rubles, with a completion date of December 2025. In other words, the project’s cost has nearly doubled in just a few years, and the deadline has been pushed back by four years.

The yacht marina is being built by a company owned by Putin’s friend, Rotenberg.

Balaclava marina, open sources. For the historically-minded, this bay was where Lieutenant-General James Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan, famous commander of the Charge of Light Brigade, lived on his private yacht while not leading troops during the Crimean War.

In Krasnodar region adjacent to Crimea citizens irate about fuel shortages stopped visitors from Crimea — where there is no fuel at all — from filling up fuel cans on the mainland, on grounds there is not enough fuel for locals never mind “outsiders”. Remember, in 2014 a significant percentage (but far from all) of Crimean residents welcomed Russia’s takeover.

In Mariupol Russian police cars were spotted with the blue stripes and wording “Police” painted over with white paint. According to Ukrainian mil-bloggers this is to help the Russian law enforcers avoid Hornet drone strikes, because Ukrainian pilots normally target trucks not sedans, but if it is a confirmed official Russian vehicle like a cop car then that’s fair game and is hit as well.