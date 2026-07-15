Russia Bombards Ukraine

The widely-expected big strike came on schedule, Sunday-Monday, and again the target was Kyiv. Ukraine’s defenses against ballistic missiles failed completely because there are no more Patriot interceptor missiles. This was obvious as the strike took place, but for the record, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed it: Patriot missiles are in “severe deficit” in Ukraine and it’s not clear when or if Ukraine can get more.

Below, the first number is quantity of Russian weapons intercepted by type, the second number is quantity of said weapon launched.

0/6 3M22 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles

0/23 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

31/33 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

6/6 Caliber cruise missiles;

326/351 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, Parody simulator drones.

Per Ukraine air force counts, 29 ballistic and/or anti-ship missiles and 18 attack UAVs struck 34 locations. Falling debris hit 16 locations. In terms of missile strikes, this was the most effective Russian missile attack of the war against a single city.

One of two big missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine and Kyiv this week source is PPO Radar

Missiles hit the Kyiv city center, Podil, Obolon, Darnitsky and Holosievsky regions. The Roshen candy factory was hit. Also several missiles hit residential districts on the left bank. The Slavutych district was set on fire. Brovary and its power plant again got pounded.

Podil region, Kyiv, Monday, source is water mark

Podil region, Kyiv, Monday, source Kyiv city

The toll as of mid-morning Monday was 15 dead, 46 wounded. In one building a family of three generations, was killed. As always the casualty count was expected to rise because people and bodies were being dug out the rubble. At least three apartment buildings in Kyiv alone, confirmed, were struck by missiles.

Drone hits apartment building in central Kyiv, Monday morning, Kyiv internet

A major fire was reported in the Vishneve suburb and severe air pollution warnings were issued. Locals said the explosions lasted “several hours”. Based on accounts by locals, an ammunition storage site or something else that would have a lot of secondary detonations if it caught on fire was hit. Later on in the morning, the Vishneve village council effectively confirmed some kind of ammo dump had been hit with a warning that residents should stay inside and be aware there could be munitions on the ground that might blow up.

By morning you could smell the smoke 20 km. downwind. Authorities announced evacuation of some residents because of the bad air quality. The ZSU confirmed that the Vishneve-based Zavod Vizar, 410th civil aviation factory, is “not a military target”. To put it nicely, this is equivocation by the ZSU, in the fifth year of a conventional war with no civil aviation flying it is a pretty long stretch to try and convince people an aviation repair site isn’t being used for military purposes. You don’t have to be Mata Hari to guess the place would be a logical site for the Ukrainians to manufacture drones.

Vishneve aviation repair plant blows up, west of Kyiv, Wednesday, local internet

Vishneve aviation repair plant blows up, west of Kyiv, Wednesday, local internet

Other strikes included a Nova Poshta center in Chernihiv, a residential area in Odesa.

Odesa, Monday, official image

Next, on Wednesday, the Russians fired 5 more ballistic missiles, again mostly at Kyiv. There were no interceptor missiles so all the Russian missiles impacted. Reports on damage were unclear. The same night, the Russians fired two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the Black Sea, possibly from a submarine, although that’s my speculation based on lack of reports of movement of surface warships from Novorossiysk.

On Wednesday during the day on the fringes of the NATO summit, the news was all full of reports about (1) how NATO had decided to support Ukraine and isn’t that great and (2) Donald Trump said Ukraine would be allowed to produce US interceptor missiles under license, so Ukraine doesn’t have to complain about the Americans not helping.

On Friday, news came down the pike that in the actual world, NATO states — without the US participating — had scraped up 10–20 interceptor missiles to send Ukraine, Poland a leading state among them. It’s not clear when or how more would come.

When the Americans decided to allow the Japanese to produce Patriot interceptor missiles under license, it took Mitsubishi about three years to get the production line up and running.

Ukraine’s military intelligence sources are predicting another big Russian strike on Kyiv in the next one to two weeks.

Russian Middle Strike — Russia Hunts Ukrainian Fuel Stations

Forbes reported what this review noted last week, to wit, the Russians are destroying every fuel station they can reach. The number according to them is over 100 stations blown up, primarly on the Kharkiv-Slovyansk route but also in northern Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Mykola Kolesnik, CDR, 422 SBS Rgt, Luftwaffe, confirmed it in a Tuesday post, and said that there are no functional gas stations left on the highway between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, because the Russian drones had burned them.

This appears to be a follow-on tactic to the Russian strategy of liberating territory by making it unlivable for civilians and creating uninhabited territory its soldiers can more easily infiltrate into. The prime example of this is the drones they maintain over Kherson that seem to hunt individual civilians.

Russian mil-bloggers are predicting the ZSU/SBS will do the same, but, as Russian public dissent is a declared Ukrainian war objective, there is some reason to believe that Ukraine will leave Russian gas stations untouched, to give Russian voters more places to see that aren’t selling fuel.

ADDITION: On Friday the Russian Air Force bombed Kramatorsk twice in one day. Four civilians killed including a 14-year-old boy and his 18-year-old sister.

Ukrainian truck stop, Monday, Dnipro, emergency services image

Patriot missiles also shoot down Russian bombers.

Ukraine might be able to keep Russian bombers at bay, except the Russian bombers use long-range glide bombs that they drop out of the range of the Patriots. The Ukrainian fighter jets might be able to do something about that if they had modern air-to-air missiles, but the Americans make them and they don’t want to give them to the Ukrainians, because giving, no, selling at a ten percent markup over retail, modern American air-to-air missiles to Ukraine is considered by the White House bad foreign policy, not in America’s national interest. Seriously, that’s what they say.

Ukrainian Long Range Strikes — New Record Set

On Monday the Ukrainians set a new world record for long-range drone strikes; 3,000+ kilometers, the Omsk oil refinery was hit for the first time in the war. This is the biggest oil refinery in the Russian Federation. Reports are at least 7–8 drones made the flight. Some follow up reports counted 11 hit. The Russians had protective netting installed around critical sections of the refinery. The netting didn’t seem to work.

Fires were still burning three days later. The main damage was to two separator units that are responsible for most of the plant’s output. According to the OSINT crowd these were units AVT-10 and AVT-11. If they are offline for good, that is 70–80 percent of the refinery capacity (!) shut down. Early predictions for repair is weeks. Russian social media showed one Su-57 “stealth” fighters, Russia’s best jet, chasing the drones.

Omsk oil refinery, 2,500 km. from Ukraine. Monday. The Ukrainians say they made a longer-ranged drone. ZSU image.

There also were reports the Russian Air Force had an A-50 in the area. The Russians got one drone. Otherwise light anti-aircraft fire observed and at least two hits on the refinery confirmed.

When the Russian stock exchange found out every energy company on the board took a price dive. However, if we are honest, we also have to remember that same day the Saudis cut the price of their exports to Asia by $11/bbl, in other words the Saudis are fighting for market share now that the Iranians are exporting as well. This was bad news for Russian oil exports which are a lot more expensive to produce than Saudi, even in peacetime.

Besides the Omsk refinery, the Ukrainian drones hit two to four targets deep inside Russia daily over the past week. These included: St. Petersburg port fuel storage, Umurutia’s Votkinsky factory, Belgorod’s Luch substation, St. Petersburg’s Ust-Luga port, St. Petersburg’s Vysotsk port, Belgorod city airport, the Belgorod cement factory, various air defense installations around Mariupol, Berdyansk’s Novopetrivka troop base, the Nizhnekamsk petrochemical plant, Tver’s Lukoil oil refinery, Stavropol’s Lukoil fuel storage facility, Kerch air defenses, more Mariupol air defenses, yet another critical road bridge in Novazovsk, something like 15 power substations across Crimea, Taganrog’s Kurganeft oil storage base, the Azov oil storage base, a military optics factory in Azov, and the much-abused Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar.

St. Petersburg, Saturday

HUR operators flying Bulava drones claimed destroyed on the ground two Russian helicopters and a MiG-29 fighter over the weekend. To make these hits timing was important, the Russians normally don’t leave expensive aircraft like this out in the open for long. Collage by me.

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