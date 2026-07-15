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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
Jul 15

So Russians hit at least several apt bldgs and two legitimate military targets.

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Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
Jul 15

Thanks Stefan very informative report

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