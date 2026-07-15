So What’s Paukenschlag and What’s the Deal With the Ukrainian Drones and the Russian Tankers?

This is the big news of the week and probably the month at least.

Apologies to those of you read up enough on War of Atlantic history to know the reference. Shortly after the Japanese attacked the Americans at Pearl Harbor, while at the same time negotiating a peace agreement (you know, similar to the way the Americans attacked the Iranians in March), in the early days of 1942, the German U-boat command headed by Admiral Karl Doenitz and a tiny staff thought hard about what to do about the American entrance into WW2, and what Germany’s submarine forces should do about that.

The outcome of that thinking was the deployment of five longer-range German submarines from normal duty in the central Atlantic to the US East Coast. The idea was to attack American merchant shipping before the Americans were prepared to defend it. This turned out to be one of the most successful submarine attack operations in naval history: not only were the Americans not ready, they weren’t convoying ships, the entire Eastern seaboard was lit up so a ship sailing up and down the coast was perfectly silhouetted, the US Navy top command declared providing anti-submarine escorts not worth the US Navy’s time, and merchant sailors kept to timetables published in the newspapers. The Germans decided the priority was US tankers.

It was a massacre. Five German submarines sank 13 or 14 tankers and 13–14 cargo ships, in about three weeks. The name of the operation was “Paukenschlag”.

Right now, mostly in the waters around Kerch Strait, a similar maritime holocaust is in progress. As I write this, I am astounded — and after four years of war, I gotta say, a person gets more and more difficult to surprise — that this is basically non-news outside Ukraine.

For the first time in the war, the SBS turned its drones loose on Russia’s shadow tanker fleet in a major way, in a systematic operation aiming to hit and damage as many Russian tankers as possible. Also cargo ships. The result has been comparable to Paukenschlag and by a lot of metrics more damaging than what the U-boats managed.

All indications are the Ukrainian operation is succeeding brilliantly because — and if you know the Russian military mind this is less surprising than it otherwise might be — Russia’s maritime defense forces have turned out to be almost totally unprepared for the onslaught. It’s almost all tankers.

The raw numbers are appalling, we are watching a Russian naval disaster in progress. All of it confirmed by drone video:

July 6 — 2 tankers hit;

July 7—10 tankers, 1 cargo ship, 1 ferry;

July 8 — 9 tankers and

July 9 — 14 tankers.

Kamikaze drones did almost all the strikes, but on July 9, sea drones got involved and sailed right into Taganrog bay to attack Russian tankers there.

Video is showing about 80 percent of vessels hit set on fire, and the Ukrainians are claiming at least half of the ships were made inoperable, and around one quarter of them burnt out and ruined. There is a clutch of fires on the water, north of the Kerch Strait, that has been burning for 48 hours so far. This is confirmed by satellite imagery, the Ukrainian drone operators, Russian civilians ashore, and neutral nation sailors sitting tied up in the Azov, watching the Ukrainian drones come in.

All of this is taking place in supposedly some of the most heavily-defended air space in the world: above the Kerch Strait. But another facet of the Ukrainian operation is that for every ship strike, roughly, there has been a Russian air defense system somewhere in Crimea or SW Russia that got targeted and hit by the Ukrainians.

This is a large-scale sea-air operation the Ukrainians clearly have been planning for months and which they are pretty ruthlessly executing now. They seem confident, they are identifying the drone units carrying out the strikes by name, they are stating openly their intent is to starve Crimea of fuel, they are saying the plan is working and that they believe the Russians can’t stop them.

The qualifiers are, of course, that not every successful hit means a destroyed tanker, and from the video evidence it is certainly possible that a tanker hit on Thursday was a tanker set on fire on Tuesday whose crew put the fire out and then was hit again.

On the other hand, the basic operational disaster Russian Black Sea strategy now find itself in can’t change, no matter how many tankers the Ukrainians hit and burn in a single day. The Russian navy retreated from the Kerch Strait almost two years ago. Because of fears the Ukrainians might knock down the bridge the Russians built over the Kerch Strait, and absence of warships to secure those waters, the Russians set up tight control of ships transiting the strait, only one at a time, with patrol boat escort, after security checks, etc.

This has created ship parking lots on either side of the strait waiting for their turn to transit the Kerch Strait. This has also created, in turn, the 21st century analogue of the Eastern US seaboard being lit up like a Christmas tree in early 1942, and the German U-boats picking off tankers silhouetted against the shore because the club owners in Atlantic city thought if the lights were turned off it would be bad for business.

The Russian merchant shipping moving north and south through the Kerch Strait, and the businesses it serves, had plenty of time, even years to prepare. But when the enemy came it proved absolutely unprepared to be attacked. Now that that merchant shipping is attacked, it is too late to prevent very painful losses. What we saw this week, will continue as long as the Ukrainians have drones to launch, and yes they seem confident of their drone supplies.

Here’s a link to an article summing up days one through three. Again, the real news is, the attacks aren’t stopping.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/79846

No let up on Friday, the Ukrainian count of ships claimed hit since Monday rose to 48. One blogger pointed out this means one Russian ship is getting hit every hour, by Ukrainian drones, 24/7.

Russian tanker burns north of Kerch in Azov Sea, Tuesday

Russian internet chips in with a shore photo of a burning tanker, probably the same one

Satellite image from Wednesday, same tanker plus either another damaged ship or a repair ship, watermark is source

That’s gotta hurt. Two tankers carrying processed fuel to south Russia hit and set afire by Ukrainian drones in Azov Sea. Cargo was gasoline. Kairos regiment (naval strike section?) carried out attack. Monday. SBS images, collage by me.

The final stunning aspect of the tanker strike campaign, is that the SBS has not let up on its strikes on roads and bridges, anti-ground logistics attacks this week seemed to be around 200. The SBS released new strike video, I know this seems like exaggeration and emotion, but it looks like mayhem.

Collage by me of a small fraction of all the truck strike video published by the SBS this week

continued…