Stefan Korshak's FB posts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
Jul 15

Thanks Stefan, I like it good article all around Slava Ukraini

Reply
Share
Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Jul 16

This has hit the news in Norway, at least after Norway was knocked out of the World Cup. Not in a big way, and not with any analysis, but it has at least been mentioned. The staggering scope isn’t really understood I think. It is by the way interesting that you are the first who refers to the German U-boat campaign. Because they hit UK pretty hard both in WW 1 and WW2. And the idea behind them was the same, destroy the supply chain of the enemy. And that of course is exactly what Ukraine is doing. Some of the countermeasures are similar as well, escorts, convoys. Lot’s of things are different, but the overall logic is the same. I do understand that Ukraine doesn’t really want that similarity visible, but since you mentioned it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stefan Korshak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture