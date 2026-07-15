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Katie
Jul 18

Here's Lawrence Freedman citing Stefan's reporting re attacks on Russian ships: "According to Stefan Korshak of the Kyiv Post, video shows about 80 percent of the vessels hit set on fire, with claims that about half were rendered inoperable and around one quarter burnt out and ruined. In some cases when fires were put out the vessels may have been hit again."

https://samf.substack.com/p/putins-energy-crisis

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Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
Jul 15

Thanks Stefan another interesting article

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