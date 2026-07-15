The word for the week is echt Deutsch/Pure German: Paukenschlag.

If you read military history, you probably know Paukenschlag (Drumbeat) means tanker ships, lots of them, set afire time after time, because the country operating the tankers thought his maritime fuel lines were safe, but that guess turned to be epically wrong.

This week Ukraine wrote several new pages in naval military history around the Kerch Strait, and punctuated it with domestically-developed drones and Russian shadow tankers afire and adrift at sea.

But as always the first focus is the front lines.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone (after forest fires), Sunday, WarLive

July 4 is Ukraine Navy Day, some 36th Brigade Marines doing marine stuff, Sunday, watermark is source

Close-up of Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot cropped and cleaned up by me, from a ZSU official photo. Monday.

Training photo, Monday, 39th Marine Brigade

July 4 is Ukraine Navy Day, some Marines make explosions, Sunday, watermark is source

The Fighting Front

The picture is still generally static, but there is accumulating evidence of more Ukrainian offensive activity, and less Russian offensive activity.

North-east Lyman sector: More reports of small Ukrainian gains in direction of Zherebets River. Russian mil-bloggers are beginning to complain the ZSU intends to cut off a chunk of the Russian army, the same way the Russians are trying to lop off Konstantynivka from Ukrainian control. On Friday the latest announced re-captured village was Lipove. See bottom of this section on how that may have happened.

Stolen map showing the Russian “penetration” in Lyman sector (for months) and the slow Ukrainian nibbling away at the base of that sector

Eastern Konstantynivka sector: Limited Russian attacks, emphatic Ukrainian reports they are still in the city and still holding positions. On Friday Putin and Gerasimov claimed the city was conquered by Russia, which was easily contradictable lies. So over the first part of the week the contradictions surfaced, here is a run-down on that:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/79765

Southern Zaporozhzhia region — Small gains reported, but there were more and more reports the Ukrainians have bigger plans for this sector than just to hold it and destroy Russian soldiers and military units. Among those reports was an alleged capture of Russian POWs at Mala Tokmachka by elements of 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade. The unconfirmed report is the Russians wanted to give up because they ran out of water.

The most credible was a Jul. 5 press engagement with the now quite talkative commander of 1st Assault Regiment, Dmytro Perun, who in yet another interview pointed out that Zaporizhzhia and Crimea are “the most promising” areas for future Ukrainian offensive operations, because it’s here that Ukraine’s technical edge — meaning relative small forces of well-trained infantry backed by big masses of tactical drones — can get leverage over Russian defenses.

Perun didn’t say it, but anyone who’s been to the Tavria steppe knows drones are really effective in that region, because the weather is reliably good and the steppe doesn’t offer a lot of places to hide. My read is Perun is not a commander to think up strategy on his own and I assume he’s repeating thinking from higher, meaning Syrsky and his staff.

If and when the Ukrainians launch a major offensive, it will be in the Tavria steppe with the objective of reaching/cutting off the Perekop land bridge. This is not new Ukrainian operational thinking, of course, but talking about it as a possibility is, we haven’t heard anything like that since June 2023.

Is it just 1st Assault Brigade? Again, this is tea leaves, but no, probably the ambition is bigger. The research group Tochnyi this week put out an analysis confirming what some information platforms had been sitting on for a month or more, to wit, the Ukrainians starting concentrating solid fighting outfits on the Ternuvate-Velykomykhailivka-Velyka Novosilka axis in May (79th, 80th and 95th Air Assault Brigades), and now that forces has been beefed up with 82nd Air Assault and 92nd Mechanized Brigades, and at the spear tip is one or two battalions of 425th Assault Infantry Regiment.

People not paying attention to the Russo-Ukraine War probably would say, “who cares what units the Ukrainians have deployed?” But to people paying attention, it’s pretty obvious this is a rare-for-the-ZSU concentration of several of the regular army’s most capable units, in a fairly small area. The Tochnyi report predicted the Ukrainian concept is to wear out the relatively light Russian forces in the area and at some point in the future shift to the offensive.

At minimum, this is confirmation of the ZSU top leadership concentrating force in Zaporizhzhia region. As to maximum, the Tochnyi report speculated that the Ukrainian plan is the systematic destruction of Russian fighting capacity on the line and behind the line with air strikes (in the Ukrainian case with drones) as a prelude to a ground offensive that would overwhelm weakened resistance, similar to the Allies in France in 1944. Which seems possible, but not immediate.

Based on the way the Ukrainian national government is talking (Russia better start negotiating soon or things will get worse for Russian in a couple of months), the Tochnyi theory makes sense.

https://tochnyi.info/2026/07/frontline-brief-ukrainian-counterattacks-in-dnipropetrovsk-oblast/

More on Ukrainian Infantry Assault Tactics:

This week the Russian mil-bloggers, possibly in a linked development, announced something that we on the Ukrainian side have known for some time but haven’t been publicizing: the way the Ukrainians are attacking, at least in some places, is light infantry carrying ammo and personal medkits, and drones carrying everything else.

The blogger RomanovLite said it’s become the practice in “several sectors” for a Ukrainian assault not really to register until some Russians in a village find themselves under fire from several directions, and among the weapons shooting at them are heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers ferried to firing positions not humped on some infantryman’s back, but by drones. If the Russians run then they get hunted down by FPV drones, if the Russians stay put then they get pinned down by bomber drones and winkled out by the Ukrainian infantry. Sometimes the Russian artillery tries to interfere but first thing that gives away their position and attracts drones, and second thing often the Ukrainian infantry is on top of the Russian infantry, so shelling the Ukrainians means shelling the Russians the artillery is supposedly trying to protect.

According to the Russian side, the best way to stop this is to catch the Ukrainians on the approach and then use artillery and drones to attack them, which is effective provided one’s own observer drones are available, but of course the Ukrainians also have drones that hunt drones.

Back in the Cold War days, 1980s, a British author and former General named John Hackett, a cavalryman, who wrote a couple of notional Third World War novels. At one point in a footnote or a forward or something he mentions how peculiar it is that he finds himself having been trained to go to war by riding a horse to go hit his enemy on the head with a sword, yet fast forward fifty years and it’s laser-guided munitions and thermal sights.

A British Cold Warrior and one of his books. He’s a solid writer and often insightful, even if a cavalryman. (Served in the mech infantry myself)

As an aside, like more than a few people reading this I think, I was taught to fight as a soldier with the idea that there was combined arms big heavy armored machines like fighter jets and helicopters in the sky and tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on the ground. Most of that right now seems to me to be nearly as obsolete as General Hackett’s saber, if I’m honest.

But more to the point, if we do see a larger-scale Ukrainian offensive, then at minimum it’s going to look like a lot of light infantry backed by a bunch of drones, with the armored vehicles coming later. And it might just be without the armored vehicles.

continued…