Stefan Korshak’s FB posts

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mike dahme's avatar
mike dahme
1d

Can’t express enuf how much I enjoy your weekly summaries, thanks

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Martin Belderson's avatar
Martin Belderson
9hEdited

Am I the only one thinking that 'Yann' with his dark skin and dreadlocks was selected by the Russian internet as the culprit for more obvious reasons than that he might work for Ukraine? Such a highly visible figure would not be a wise choice as an assassin in a notably racist nation like Russia. Ukrainian intelligence seems far too professional to do that.

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