Maintainer-Operator, 412 SBS Brigade “Nemesis”, preps an FP-2 drone for a strike against Donetsk airport and Russian Shahed drone storage and launch sites located there. Image is screen grab from video published by unit on Tuesday.

Volgograd oil refinery burns after a drone strike early Friday morning. Image from Russian internet.

This is a historically-significant image: Ukrainian commando salutes crowd of civilians on Nov. 11 2022 following liberation of that city from Russian occupation. In Ukraine Kherson watermelons are highly popular and considered the most tasty, and for most a preferred fruit over Mediterranean and Central Asian imports.

Become the bush: Infantry scouts from 20th Infantry Brigade “Liubart” blend in with their surroundings. Image published by unit on Nov. 11.

Hi All!

The Russians kept on attacking with little success this week while the Ukrainians put in another super-complicated attack on St. Petersburg resulting in many fires and several accidentally shot down Russian helicopters. Also the Americans did more doofus peace stuff and probably switched off Starlink again.

THE FRONT

RUSSIAN ASSAULTS IN DONETSK REGION

These assaults are continuing. Drone units from the front are reporting record daily Russian casualty figures. There is fairly strong evidence this is not so much packs of Russian infantry attempting to infiltrate forward, as it is Ukrainian drone units seeking out Russian infantry assembly areas 20–30 km behind the lines and attacking the occupants. This is being reported by multiple brigades within 1st Corps from the Dobropillia and Druzhivka sector, as well as by drone units operating in that area.

The evidence is very strong — I would say it’s already not possible to contest it — that the ZSU has concentrated SBS drone brigades in this sector mass defensive firepower (drones) along the unbelievably predictable main Russian attack axis (paths towards total Russian control of Donetsk region).

Russian losses per Ukrainian claims are averaging more than 2,000 men a day for every day in November. In simple terms, this the result of all the drone units, reduced foliage and Russian continuing obsession with getting “advances” in Donetsk region. In the images there are two graphics that illustrate how that’s playing out geographically, the numbers of losses are confirmed and so lower than actual, but they are good indicators of how the Russian military leadership is burning through soldier lives.

LYMAN SECTOR — 3RD CORPS

Hard fighting is still in progress here with the Ukrainians holding the initiative. Russian sources are reporting Ukrainian infantry across the Zherebets River in the vicinity of Yampolivka, and across Chornyi Zherebets River, within the central part of the village of Torske. The strength and intent of Ukrainian forces here isn’t really clear but seems stronger than patrols.

In the vicinity of Zarichne, the key to control of east-west movement in this sector, there’s house-to-house fighting going on with Ukrainian forces, reportedly, holding the central and southern parts of the village, and making attacks to push further south toward Yampil and north to the Russian-held part of the village. Also there is woods fighting in the forests between Zarichne and Yampil. The General Staff reported troops were even in combat “in the Kreminna” direction, which is a good 6–8 km. east from the last place we know Ukrainians are in strength. The defending force here reportedly is 25th Combined Arms Army. The reports from the Russian side say the Ukrainians have the initiative but it’s not for sure yet what they plan to do once they master the Zherebets River crossings

ZAPORIZHZHIA SECTOR — 7TH + 8TH AIR ASSAULT CORPS

In the Huliaipole/Zaporizhzhia sector, a Wednesday report from 7th Air Assault Corps said much the same thing: “Number of Assaults Triples as Enemy Increasingly Attempts to Move in Single-Person Groups”. The key thing is to understand that in the ZSU parlance when describing Russian combat activity, a single Russian soldier walking towards Ukrainian positions is by definition an “assault”, which is not quite as silly as it sounds, as the basic Russian attack tactic for more than a year has been to push small groups of infantry into an area and hope to accumulate enough for further advances. 7th Corps reports were much the same as 1st Corps, to wit, the drone troops weren’t waiting for the Russians to accumulate but heading to their side of the lines and hunting for targets.

Over the past weekend there was a big leak of Russian casualty data from Rosstat that had been reported on in fragmentary form before; the basic bottom line was that the Ukrainian estimate of 1.5 million Russian casualties seems fairly plausible and 450–600 deaths seems also plausible. The OSINT community has been going through the figures and among the data points they’ve settled on is that yes, the Russian offensive towards and past Pokrovsk by far has been the single bloodiest thing the Russians have attempted in the entire war. Note that these numbers are just through August. Watermark is source.

As previous, this is an excellent graphic representation of where the most intense fighting has been in the war, and parallel with that, where the Russians have been trying hardest to gain ground. The outliers are the Krynky operation near Kherson and the Sudzha operation in Russia’s Kursk region where the Ukrainians attacked and inflicted very heavy casualties on the Russians that eventually regained that ground. As above, source is watermark.

KHERSON/DNIPRO RIVER — UKRAINIAN MARINE CORPS

A 34th Marine Brigade spokesman on Saturday told Radio Liberty said that Ukrainian marines have landed on the Dnipro River left bank and that they are operating in several locations there, and conducting “offensive operations” inland. I take that to mean patrols.

The marines told Radio Liberty there are permanent marine positions on the left bank, that some of them are in villages, and that troop rotations take place regularly. The report did not say specifically, but implied strongly, that most of these amphibious operations are taking place in the lower Dnipro which is a maze of canals, islands, reeds and swamps.Other reports say the marines are set up on islands in the river delta.

As some readers remember from Oct. 2023-July 2024 the ZSU and the marines held a toehold on the left/south bank of the river around the village Krynky, but were forced to abandon it because Russian artillery and air strikes made the positions untenable and almost impossible to supply.

Ukrainian capacity to supply troops in isolated positions has advanced geometrically since then and it’s entirely reasonable to assume that now, marine positions on the left bank can be sustained almost indefinitely because the supply drones would keep on delivering beans and bullets and the observation and strike drones would prevent Russian ground forces from approaching within kilometers. But, even though we can assume that’s taking place, what we can’t assume is that the Ukrainians will build a pontoon bridge and break through to Crimea next; for that they would need conventional air superiority or at least sufficient air defense to keep the Russian air force at bay. Which brings the discussion right back to Patriot interceptor missiles.

DTEK Images of damage done by Russian strike on power substation, Saturday, collage by me

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE

On Saturday Russia launched another substantial ballistic missile+drone attack with a reported 36 missiles and 180 or so drones. The targets appear to have been power distribution stations in the middle of the country, the idea being to limit Ukrainian ability to switch electricity to big cities. Also hit was the southern bridge across the Dnipro in Kyiv; road surface damage, power lines cut, trolley track broken. There were reports overnight via the US that currently Russian “peace talk” delegates are saying that Ukraine must accept all Russian terms otherwise Russia will destroy all of Ukraine’s power grid infrastructure along with transport nodes and bridges. Russia doesn’t have the firepower to do that but that still seems to be their intent.

Over the weekend the Kyiv districts I was monitoring had 6–8 hours of electricity a day, otherwise blackout. By the end of the week the situation seemed about the same, possibly a little worse.

On Sunday in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, the death toll rose to 55 people as rescue workers continued to dig through the remains on an underground protected site with hundreds of people the Russians bombed last week. As excavations were in progress the Russians sent an FPV drone to attack rescue workers.

Drone shot down over Kyiv overnight Wed-Thursday was packed with anti-personnel steel balls lies on street in Right Bank district of the city. Image source is watermark.

Overnight Wed-Thur the Russians launched a medium-sized attack with mixed ballistic and anti-ship Zircon missiles, numbers not announced, and drones. Total around 130 weapons launched. Air defenses claimed 94 shoot downs including 51 jet-powered Shaheds and five Banderol/Dan-T semi-cruise missiles, but no ballistic missiles. Strikes were reported at 17 locations. In Kyiv a drone hit a nine-storey apartment building in the Solomianskyi district, starting a fire and killing one woman and injuring five.

On Friday Defense Minister Khmara said Ukrainian air defenses will benefit from new 20mm cannon shell deliveries to arm F-16s that fly to hunt Russian drones, but Patriot interceptor missiles are in critically short supply and so are NASAMS air defense missiles. Right now on average the ZSU shoots down about 83 percent of jet-powered Russian drones and 91 percent of propeller-powered. Right now the ZSU is expanding its “cheap” means of stopping Russian drones, i.e. gun teams, interceptor drones and jammers, he said.

St. Petersburg Kirishni oil refinery burns furiously following a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday. This facility was already off-line, the strike was to keep it that way and also to decide where Russian air defenses were and were not in the vicinity. Two days later the Ukrainians would launch a bigger and even more effective attack on Ust-Luga port, Russia’s main oil loading terminal on the Baltic. NASA image cropped by me.

UKRAINE BOMBARDS RUSSIA

On Tuesday the internationals (Reuters et al.) came out with new estimates of Russian refinery capacity: about 30 percent of Russian Federation ability to process fossil fuel products is now off-line thanks to what the Ukrainians are often calling “long-range sanctions”, i.e., setting the refinery on fire with a drone strike. Most affected have been the refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, the Volga region and, to start off this week’s operations, the Kirishi refinery outside St. Petersburg, on Saturday. The most recent set on fire, as of Friday, were refineries in Volgograd and Samara. On Thursday it was the turn of Omsk oil refinery, 2,550 km. from Ukraine’s borders, the drones set multiple fires. This was the third time in 2026.

As a result, for the first time in the war, widespread limits seemed to be in effect for automobile fuel purchases in Moscow — one report said 50L per vehicle in the tank, +20 L if you have a Jerry can. This is still distinctly better than in Sevastopol where, Ukrainian channels say, fuel stations are dry except for police cars, ambulances and automobiles operated by government officials of sufficient status.

On Wednesday the Ukrainians went beyond simply burning oil refineries. A big and quite complicated strike hit Ust-Luga, the main oil outloading port in St. Petersburg and so for the Russian Federation. Subsequent reports identified the special operations unit Alpha of the Special Operations Command as carrying out the attack.

Specifically hit were petroleum storage tanks, a hydrocracking unit (one of three), air-cooling equipment, a pumping station, and a pier. Also hit was a wood products loading terminal and an LNG terminal, both of which were set afire.

Allegedly, this is from a video recorded by a Russian helicopter over the Gulf of Finland, shortly before being shot down, of a Ukrainian drone releasing an air-to-air anti-aircraft missile on Wednesday. This is not confirmed and other reports said the Russians lost three helicopters in air space around St. Petersburg due to friendly fire. Image source is watermark.

Even worse for the Russians, there are credible reports that during the air battles on Wednesday defending those sites St. Petersburg air defenses shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter, an Mi-8 general purpose helicopter and a third aircraft, sometimes called an MiG-31 interceptor and sometimes another helicopter, in the confusion. All crew aboard all aircraft killed. Video has appeared showing one helicopter getting shot down at low altitude over the port.

If confirmed this would be the worst blue-on-blue incident suffered by the Russian air force since at least World War Two. However, the next day Russian officials said OK there were lost aircraft, we admit it, but it wasn’t Russian air defenses firing on friends. What it was wasn’t made public. Later on Thursday another video surfaced purportedly showing a Ukrainian drone firing air-to-air missiles at a helicopter over the Gulf of Finland. There were even a few reports, unconfirmed, of the nefarious Ukrainians flying in a jammer aboard a drone that messed up Russian Air Force friend-or-foe electronic protocols.

Russian air search radar purportedly in the St. Petersburg region allegedly taken out in the early phases of Wednesday strikes against Russian oil-loading facilities and warships. Image published on Friday source is watermark.

In some wars that would sound like silly science fiction but in this war, well, who can say the Ukrainians didn’t do it, because for sure the Ukrainians have been thinking about it. Still, all in all, I lean towards the missile-toting drone version of events.

A wrinkle in the speculation is that the very quick public release of what should have been secure Russian air battle video (i.e., a cam on a Russia air force helicopter recording a, well, hostile drone launching a missile at it) is certainly a possible indicator that someone in NATO with excellent EW capacity was intercepting the data feed.

If you think suspects both Estonia and Finland are countries more willing to stick it to the Russian military, and generally more capable in electronic warfare, than say the Italians or Greeks. So maybe someone in Tallinn or Helsinki got tired of all the jamming of civil aviation from Kronstadt Island, and decided to retaliate somehow. Maybe even someone seditious or near retirement in the NSA pulled it off behind the White House’s back.

Nor was that the end of it. During the same attack/air battle over the east Baltic Sea,, a “special operation” conducted by either the SBU or the SSO struck and damaged a Russian Navy Buryan-M missile boat some 180 km. west of St. Petersburg and well into international waters, about equidistant from Finland and Estonia near an island called Gogland. Damage to vessel named Naro-Fomins was reported, along with killed and injured. Supposedly she was still under power and en route to Kronstadt.

See the pattern? First the Ukrainians hit a target near the main objective to gauge the strength and location of the air defenses and wear them down. Next, a little later (in this case 96 hours) the Ukrainians return with a bigger attack against the highest-value target (oil tanker loading facility) in the vicinity and the strike seems well-calculated to stress the local air defense network to the maximum.

At the same time, a high-value secondary target under the responsibility of the general Russian area air defense command was hit (a missile boat), to take advantage of Russian air defenses being distracted. At the same time, i.e., the moment of maximum Russian confusion, the Ukrainians unveil an unexpected new battle technology. (Interference with Russian IFF, or drones carrying air-to-air missiles, or both, or something else).

Long-time readers of this review will see this is another page from a Ukrainian playbook used for years: they are very much inclined towards complex, multi-step operations that stack the odds heavily in the Ukrainians’ favor.

This is a fuel train derailed in far north Russia in the Arkhangelsk Region on the Cheremukha– Viled section of the line. The bridge goes over the Viled River and it’s pretty much the only practical way to move heavy freight between civilized Russian locations like Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan, and north-western Russia locations like Syktyvkar, Ukhta and godforsaken places like Pechora and Vorkuta in Komi Region. All those places are huge oil centers that the Ukrainians would love to have stopped helping Russia export oil. Image is screen grab from Russian state TV.

For most countries that would been more than enough effort for a single week’s long-range strike operations.

The second-most interesting Ukrainian strike of the week took place on Tuesday when a series of explosions hit the 123rd Aviation Repair Plant in Novgorod region. This is a rare site that repairs heavy Russian air force aircraft including the A-50, which is the Russian AWACS. That plane is critical to Russian air force capacity, most analysts think there are only 6 or 7, the Ukrainians have been hunting them all war and probably have destroyed two in the air and at least one on the ground, and each time it was a typical Ukrainian combined operation with all manner of prep work and stacking odds so when the actual strike went in it was effective.

What’s known for sure is the site was hit; the General Staff confirmed it and said an A-50 was targeted, while the Novgorod governor said there was insignificant damage from “falling debris” and all the Ukrainian drones were shot down. When the Ukrainians last hit this site, on Mar. 17, they claimed they blew holes in a hanger servicing an Il-76 heavy cargo, L-410 aircraft twin turboprop and an A-50 long-range radar detection (AWACS) aircraft inside, damaging all three. In that strike the Ukrainians used drones

This is a stock photo of the main workshop of 123 Repair Base in Novgorod. They fix heavy jets for the Russian military and air transport industry. Ukraine considers this site a prime target because Russian AWACS planes get repaired here.

This time in the wake of the strike no less than TASS reported US-made AGM-188A ‘Rusty Dagger’ cruise missiles missiles carried out the attack and that four had been shot down, and then a few hours more that official announcement was taken down and the TASS position changed to the strike on Novgorod hadn’t happened and there never were any American weapons.

The Ukrainian OSINT crowd got busy and decided that if the Ukrainian air force really tried hard and decided to risk several MiG-29 or F-16 fighters, a Rusty Dagger launched by one of those planes might just have the range to reach Novgorod, but it would be a serious risk. Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the strike took place and said it was effective, but no info on what they used. The Novgorod governor said there was a “massive” drone attack but everything was shot down and there was no damage. So AGM-188A use here is far from confirmed.

In other Ukrainian strike news, Defense Minister Khmara on Friday said that the ZSU so far has destroyed 12 Iskander-M ballistic missile launchers.

This a still from video published by 412 SBS Brigade “Nemesis” recorded by an FP-2 drone in the terminal phase of a strike against a reinforced concrete shelter built for Shahed drones at Donetsk airport. The Ukrainian drone operator appears to be aiming his attack so that his aircraft bypasses the reinforced concrete walls by flying through the hanger door. Image and video was published by the unit on Tuesday.

STARSTUPIDITY

On Thursday Ukraine’s military leadership announced the Americans are again slowing down Starshield so that terminals operating on it won’t work if moving at speeds above 160 kph. This seems to be geographical in effect, i.e., in Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine and along the front lines it wasn’t working, but deeper inside Ukraine everything was OK. As before, it wasn’t working over Russian Federation territory as it never has. No comment from the US side as of Thursday evening. Most speculation is the “neutral American mediators” turned off the link to pressure the Ukrainians into capitulating to Russia. (See peace talks).

Within hours the 105-member bipartisan HouselUkraine Caucus put out an open letter demanding answers from the Trump admin and SpaceX over the loss of Starshield access, and immediate restoration of service. Zelensky said Ukraine was working to figure out what happened. He also pointed out that his impression was that “someone in the US” is treating Ukrainian sovereign territory occupied by Russia as Russian Federation territory and so making it non-operational for SpaceX coverage.

Over the week there were three reports, with video, of Ukraine’s mid-range drone forces, carrying out impressive strikes against Russian drone launch sites in Crimea and Donetsk region. Interestingly, at least on of those air raids (on Donetsk airport by 412 SBS Brigade “Nemesis”) used FP-2 drones, which are bigger aircraft normally used for long-range strikes but — wait for it — don’t operate on Starlink/Starshield, but rather on GPS and radio. Bigger warheads too. Some video showed sharp images of rows of reinforced concrete Shahed drone hangers that the Nemesis pilots were attacking by flying through the hangers’ open doors.

Also, evidence is accumulating that the Ukrainians are operating a European-Israeli alternative to Starlink which is less capable than Elon Musk’s product but neither he nor Donald Trump nor Pete Hegseth can’t mess with it, article on that is here:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/89576

US envoy Steve Witkoff (Left) and US envoy Jared Kushner (Right) display Russian national team ski jackets gifted to them by a Russian apparatchik (Center) in Moscow on Thursday, prior to a round of Russia-Ukraine War-related talks with the Kremlin. Some might say the optics of the photograph undermine the US team’s claim it is a fair broker between Russia and Ukraine. (Image is screen grab from CNN video published on Nov. 12)

PEACE TALKS

Russo-Ukrainian peace talks theoretically “brokered” by the US started off in the Emirates on Tuesday, ended on Wednesday, after which the Americans flew to Moscow and kow-towed to Putin. Russian state media had a field day showing the US negotiators embracing the Russian negotiators, and then showing Putin telling the Americans — surprise — Russia hasn’t backed off a jot on its demands and for sure Russia is winning. Putin even told Witkoff and Kushner to their face that Konstantynivka is under Russian control, and I am here to tell you I monitor multiple soldier chat groups from units deployed there, all of which are Ukrainian. So in other words, an American clown show and truly embarrassing behavior by a country that calls itself the leader of the developed world and a democracy.

In general, the main US move was to suggest a “deal” by which the war would end by Ukraine turning over to Russia all territory Russia occupies and formalizing new international borders along existing battle lines. This kind of proposition has been rejected by Ukraine for years, the Ukrainians said going into the talks they wouldn’t even consider an offer like that, that making an offer like that would be a waste of time. The Americans formally tabled the idea and the Ukrainians rejected it. Noteworthy is that, as before, the Americans pitched no concessions by Russia, whatsoever, as far as can be told from news reports..

Zelensky perhaps attempting to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, so to speak, said that there had been a bit of progress in that the Americans have accepted the Ukrainian version of the front line (i.e., the accurate one), in favor of the Russian version (i.e., a fictional one claiming Russian troops hold a lot of Ukrainian territory the Ukrainians very obviously control). Note that less than 24 hours later Putin told the Americans no, the official Russian front line trace is real, everything else is lies.

The Ukrainians tabled their counterproposals, to wit an energy ceasefire ending attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure, a maritime ceasefire ending attacks on weather other’s merchant shipping, and a grain ceasefire ending attack on each other’s grain transportation and storage infrastructure. Compared to the US-Russian suggestion on land the Ukrainian pitch was more sensible in that it incorporated concessions and benefits, roughly equal, to both sides. The Russians rejected it immediately and said they preferred either a grand agreement rewriting the European security rules, or just more fighting. Putin rejected it on Thursday and said no change to any of Russia’s peace conditions.

From the Ukrainian perspective (and probably the Russian as well) US-sourced reports that “peace is near” seem absolutely ludicrous, only an ignorant fool would suggest it.

NATO NON-ACTION

If you thought NATO would go a week without looking like it’s incapable of carrying out its main job and base mission — preventing Russian attack on NATO — you need to think again. Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, so simultaneously with the giant Ukrainian strike vs. greater St. Petersburg, NATO air defense networks first reported four drones approaching from Belarus, of which one flew into Lithuania and travelled north. Authorities issued a “red” air threat alert, closed local airports, and scrambled fighters. Three attempted intercepts failed, once because civilian buildings were too close, and twice because the fighter engaged the drone but couldn’t hit it. There weren’t early reports on whose drone it was, but emergency response teams found (extremely expensive) NATO air-to-air missile debris near a village called Birža. The drone meanwhile flew into Latvia.

Same night, Latvian air defense forces reported they detected three drones entering national air space, two crossing the country’s eastern border near the village Ludza and the third entering from Lithuania. Latvian forces activated interceptor drones, ground-based air-defence units and fighter jets but failed to engage any of the drones, in part because of “civilian safety”. The third drone flew on to Estonia.

Same night, but a bit later, Estonia detected a single drone approaching and then entering Estonia air space from the south, and crossing Estonia to fly (back into) Russia. Other drones “involved in the Ukrainian attack on Ust-Luga” flew close to Estonia or crossed into Estonia air space over the Gulf of Finland.

Turkish NATO fighter jets based in Estonia monitored the drone but didn’t engage it, nor did ground-based Estonia air defenses. According to the Estonians, most likely this was a Ukrainian drone and therefore Estonia’s Defense Ministry wrote a mean letter to the Ukrainians telling them it’s not OK to use Estonia air space to attack places in Russia.

On the one hand, this for Ukraine was a positive outcome, at least one and possibly four drones that went on to attack Russia were not interfered with by NATO air defenses. On the other, just to take the single drone, early on Wednesday morning an illegal aircraft flying at about 160 kph flew about 450 km. across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, in the process triggering the launch of 4–6 NaTO fighter jets to intercept, and the entire NATO air defense network so mobilized wasn’t able to shoot down that one single drone.

Meanwhile, same night, the Russians launched something on the order of 200 drones at Ukraine, of which an actual air defense network that actually is effective — you know, the Ukrainians across the border — shot down or otherwise destroyed 163 Russian drones, including 40–50 jet-powered drones.

With no irony whatsoever NATO on Wednesday announced it was seriously considering “reprioritizing continental defense” over expeditionary operations. This after nearly five years of war in Ukraine and all the stuff Russia has been doing for the past 15 years or so. Also, the Afghanistan War’s been over for 5 years.

Chief Navigator of Russia’s 6th Air Force Colonel Dmitry Lobodin Died in a St. Petersburg car-bomb explosion typical of Ukrainian special operations assassinations of senior Russian officials for complicity in air strikes against civilians in Ukraine. Undated stock image, Russian internet.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST

Apologies for the ironic section title but seriously, this isn’t stopping and people need to acknowledge it. On Thursday the Chief Navigator of Russia’s 6th Air Force Colonel Dmitry Lobodin, 51, died in a car-bombing typical of Ukrainian special operations assassinations of senior Russian officials, on Kolpinskoye Highway in St. Petersburg, on Thursday.

Local media swarmed the site and local social media thoroughly reported details. As it turned out the blast killed him about 400 meters from his home at about 7 A.M. It was still dark. A bus carrying 30–40 passengers was caught in the shockwave, which shattered two of its windows; none of the passengers were injured.

Lobodin in the Russian hierarchy of alleged war crimes was a senior operator and technical planner because 6th Air Force based in west Russia has attacked civilian targets frequently, and theoretically all of those strikes he would have signed off on, if not organized.

By afternoon Russian news channels were passing around the photograph of a young man, with dreadlocks, identified as “Yan”, who purportedly set the bomb in Lobodin’s inexpensive Chinese sedan. The story is a 31-year-old resident of Pskov region who got a job a block away from Lobodin’s home, watched the Colonel go back and forth to work for a month, then rigged the bomb to his car and flew away to Turkey, and then to Moldova. Reports aren’t clear as to his nationality, and again, there is no safe confirmation of any of this.

However, assuming “Yan” somehow was a Ukrainain secret agent, if I was a conspiratorial type I might point out that the Ukrainians have been making all manner of trouble with the operation of St. Petersburg’s major airports for the better part of two weeks, but on Wednesday they took a break. Probably a coincidence, and we really have no confirmation Yan is even real.

This is “Yan”, a 31-year-old the Russian internet thinks carried out an assassination of a Russian colonel that helped bomb Ukraine. Not at all confirmed. Image source is watermark.

The most notorious air attacks linked to 6th Air Force are: (1) Intense bombing of civilian targets in Sumy between March 5–10, 2022 with more than 100 civilian structures including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and a health complex damaged or destroyed by Russian bombs, 15 civilians including children killed (2) Epicentr hypermarket bombing in Kharkiv on May 25, 2024, the building was hit by three guided bombs dropped by a 6th Air Force Su-34, 19 civilians including 2 children killed, 46 injured.

I have written it before and I write it again, all these peace talks are silly, look how the Ukrainians are going after people they consider Russian war criminals, is it reasonable to think the Ukrainians are going to stop hunting these people just because (someday) there is a ceasefire on the front line?