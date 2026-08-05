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Gary Behrens's avatar
Gary Behrens
19h

Thanks for this Stefan

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JG's avatar
JG
1d

Sorry Stefan i am going to need context here...dinosaur...in Odessa. I must know! I know Ukraine has a lot of things but i was unaware they had dinosaurs!

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