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IT
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Q: The strike into PL field might be a lucky stike for UA. Why? Maybe its time for some at least partial "closing" UA sky with SAM and AAM operated from PL, RO and striking targets over UA air space or intl. waters. Not saying it was caused with this reasoning. Another questin is if the NATO armies are capable to do it safely for UA and PL/RO citizens.

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