The main news today was NATO stepping on rakes. Much stuff blew up in Russia but also some in Ukraine. Front line first.

Ukrainian Mi-24 Hind pilot peels off after launching rockets, Sunday Sopanyashnik

Gratuitous MiG-29 pre-war image, Ukraine Air Force archive

The Front

No major changes of control of terrain, fighting seems to be concentrated in three areas.

In the Kharkiv front sector, combat seems to be concentrating around the village Hravske, which is NE of Kharkiv and generally proximate to the city Vovchansk. Russia said they had taken Hravske back in the Spring, now the Ukrainians are making small-scale attacks and clearing the village bit by bit. Russian infiltration is still ongoing, so several reports tell of “meeting battles” — this moving infantrymen finding each other and having a firefight, or calling in drones on each other.

There is suspiciously little information out there on units involved; three months ago the notoriously badly-run 82nd Motor Rifle was in the area as was 210 Assault Regiment, but fresh info I can’t see any. I have a couple of guesses, but I’ll keep that to myself.

Powerful detonation of a saltpeter warehouse in Russian-controlled territory of Kharkiv region after being hit by a Thursday ZSU FPV drone, ZSU video screen grab

In the Lyman sector, this is 3rd Corps real estate, the Russian commander 37th Motor Rifle Regiment, 67th MRD on Thursday announced Russian forces had finally captured the city. This is hogwash and was rejected wholesale. The 3rd Corps Commander, Biletsky, had a 90-minute interview with Laura Loomer this week and certainly he gave the impression 3rd Corps is holding its ground and counterattacking in places. A possible Russian source (or Ukrainian masquerading as Russian) reported the 37th is critically short of fuel, transport and can’t evacuate wounded.

In the Kostiantynivka/Druzhkivka sector, the situation is stable but fighting is pretty intense. Place names where there have been flare ups reported included Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Toretske, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and even approaches to Stepanivka. The spear tip Russian unit reported continues to be 17th Tank Regiment, 70th MR Division, and 1008th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 6 MRD. Defending units remain (probably worn-down pieces of) 93rd Mech, 24th Mech, and 28th Mech Brigades. The Ukrainians report heavy use by Russia of glide bombs. Russian sources are pretty widely reporting an “advance” to the northwestern outskirts of Rusyn Yar. Both sides report tough, close-in combat.

In the Dnipropetrovsk front, I have seen reports of combat in the Andreevka-Klevtsovo area, with the Ukrainians attacking and the Russians possibly losing ground. Presence of 425 Assault Infantry Rgt is well documented. I’m getting the impression the major fighting is over and now we are just seeing echoes of it in open sources. The really interesting thing to watch will be how General Drapaty deals with the assault infantry regiments Syrsky created. I’m getting a few indicators that unit leadership is circling the wagons and expecting some kind of inspection or purge.

UPDATE: By Friday evening this spidey sense tingling was verified, Ukrainska Pravda reported General Drapaty has “temporarily” halted personnel reinforcements to the Syrsky assault infantry regiments, which will be hugely popular with the “young generation” elements of the ZSU.

Ukrainska Pravda reports on Friday that General Drapaty has decided to take on the assault infantry regiments, my sources tell me morale isn’t exactly great in the officer ranks of some of those units these days.

Patrolwoman Luisa Shubina , Zhizhak Brigade, National Police, image by unit, Friday

Probably the easiest war photo you can shoot in this war: Ukrainian Marines in a sunflower field. 34th Brigade, image by unit, Wednesday

Operators from 3rd Regiment Special Forces (SSO) carry a bomber drone loaded with a warming pack donated by the delivery company Glovko to fly a load of KFC chicken and fries to a team operating on the front lines. It clearly was a media stunt, but it clearly took place, and you have to give Glovka, KFC and the Ukrainian special forces credit for some truly clever marketing. Sunday, screen grab from unit video.

Russia Bombards Ukraine

The biggest news this week really was a couple of Russian massed missile strikes on Ukraine, but not in the traditional sense, but in the sense of NATO getting closer to being sucked into war with Russia on Ukraine’s side.

The details of that real geo-political, continental security process as it was happening, this week, are in separate sections lower down. This is the section covering the Russian attacks, because in those processes, they are the catalyst.

In general, in the week Ukraine saw 100–200 drone attacks on five days, with two fairly substantial missile+drone attacks on two of the days.

The first substantial missile+drone attack took place on Jul. 25–26. The launch sites were standard, air space over the Black Sea, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh region and occupied Crimea. Kyiv was the main target. This was not a massed strike in the traditional Russian sense, it was 1 cruise missile, 7 ballistic missiles, and 136 drones. So possibly a probe attack to determine where the Ukrainian defenses were and suck interceptor missiles out of Ukrainian reserves.

As nearly as can be guessed by targeting, maybe, the Russians were trying to hit Ukrainian civilian logistics warehouses. Judging by the images of smashed apartment buildings and absence of images of smashed warehouses, they either missed a lot or had that as a priority as well.

The Ukrainians claimed to have cut the attack pretty much to pieces downing 1 cruise missile, 5 ballistic missiles, and 104 drones. Two ballistic missiles hits were admitted and five shoot-downs claimed, which is a lot for Ukraine, i.e., it’s doubtful Ukraine has replacement missiles for the ones it used to shoot down the Russian ballistic missiles.

This is because the US is at war with Iran and worried about its OWN Patriot interceptor missile reserves, and also, the US has a policy of not favoring Ukraine against Russia, so the US is OK with a certain amount of Russian ballistic missiles hitting Ukrainian homes and businesses. They say it’s bad and they’re sorry for the Ukrainians, but they basically won’t send Ukraine interceptor missiles, not even for money.

Individual Russian drones struck all over the country: Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Sumy oblasts, including residential and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv, ballistic-missile debris hit a hi-rise, Shevchenko region starting a fie. Three injuries. Drones struck an Epicenter hypermarket in Kryvyi Rih and set in on fire. In Kharkiv, a drone hit a residential building killing one and injuring nine, including two children.

Two nights later, overnight Jul. 29–30, the Russians launched a big strike, not record-sized, but quite substantial. In terms of totals and shoot downs, Ukrainian air defenses had a fairly good night dealing with the attack, they really tore up the drones and they pretty much crucified the Russian cruise missiles, but, as in the past they struggled with the ballistic and hypersonic missiles, this because you need American interceptor missiles to stop them. If you read on, pay very close attention to the cruise missiles.

Kyiv, early Thursday morning. This is a Reuters image taken from a Ukrainian Telegram channel.

These stats are the numbers from that attack. The first number is weapons intercepted or otherwise rendered ineffective, and second total number is weapons launched. For reference, the very biggest raids had 100 missiles of all types and 1,000 drones.

Total missiles and drones: 320/358

1/9 — Iskander-M/KN-23;

54/61 — X-101; Kaliber;

0/4 — Zircon;

265/284 — Shahed/UAV simulators.

One Zircon missile struck two residential houses in Radushne, near Kryvyi Rih. Two children and three adults were killed in one of the houses, all from one family. The book market at Pochainyi, which dates back to the early Soviet days, in Kyiv, was completely destroyed by a missile hit and fire. Most would not call an open air book bazaar a military target.

During the night an F-16 was lost due to “a technical problem”, pilot bailed out and is fine. This may have been the result of over-use of 30-year-old aircraft hunting Russian drones and cruise missiles. If we see more Ukrainian F-16s “wearing out”, this was the first. By most counts Ukraine has lost 5 F-16s of probably around 30 delivered.

UPDATE: Overnight Friday-Saturday, the Russians fired 35 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles and 185 strike drones of various types. Air defenses intercepted one ballistic missile. So it is fair to say Ukraine is again out of Patriot interceptors. Nine people were killed, dozens injured. In Kyiv 18 houses, a school, the Lithuanian embassy and infrastructure objects were damaged. Strikes also hit the Dnipro region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, and Poltava region.

Kyiv, early Saturday morning (Aug 1). A Russian missile blew a crater in a park next to some apartment buildings. (Image by UNIAN Aug 1)

Since Ukraine is out of Patriot interceptors and is unlikely to get more soon, the question now becomes how many ballistic missiles Russia still has to launch at Ukraine. There were reports that the Russians have returned to using North Korean ballistic missiles to up the weapon counts, but that’s not confirmed. Something to watch for the future.

For this week, my view, the really interesting bit about the Russian bombardment of Ukraine was the 5–6 cruise missiles the Ukrainians DIDN’T shoot down overnight Wendesday-Thursday. First, I want to set the scene by looking at how all this Russian blasting of Ukraine played out next door to Ukraine in Romania.

NATO “Defends” Its Air Space — In Romania

On Tuesday per statements by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, his country’s F-16 pilots had shot three drones in two days, all roughly in the lower Danube River Delta region, to wit, the main waterway over which grain aboard barges gets from Ukraine to Europe (see Middle Strike section below).

One interception, Monday, was in Romanian air space at 08:30, 10 km west of Sfântu Gheorghe. A Romanian fighter shot down a Russian drone with an air-to-air missile. Even European media (not US) filed reports pointing out NATO taxpayers probably spent $1.5 million launching state-of-the-art $400,000 air-to-air NATO-standard missiles at crappy Russian drones worth, collectively, about $150,000. NATO issued a statement about its airspace being inviolable and violating it unacceptable, which to some seemed peculiar because obviously the Russians violated it and NATO accepted it.

I think however it’s only appropriate to point out that during only one of the nights that President Dan was talking about, July 25–26, Russia launched nine ballistic missiles and 136 drones overnight into Ukrainian air space; the Ukrainians got rid of 104, using their own F-16s but much more home-made interceptor drones, autocannon, jammers, helicopter gunships, dudes in the back seat of a crop duster with a shotgun, and Rat Patrol machine gun trucks.

Ukrainian tallies for the preceding week, when nothing flew to Romanian, counted nearly 1,700 drones, over 1,630 guided bombs, and 95 missiles had been launched by Russia at Ukraine. So the hue and cry and hand-wringing and debate and remonstrations to keep a cool head and not antagonize Russia overly for three Russian drones ignoring international borders and violating NATO air space, when seen from Ukraine, were fairly funny. I read Romania sent a Russian diplomat home.

Parallel with the Russian drones invading Romanian air space, early in the week, news appeared via NATO information platforms that the mighty Turkish Air Force was putting ITS F-16s through their paces over the Baltic — where there are no Russian drones attacks. NATO media managers, in excellent English, informed the public this would help defend NATO and deter Russian aggression.

From the Ukrainian and really also from the Romanian perspective, it’s a shame the Turkish F-16s hadn’t been over west Ukraine or eastern Romania actually defending NATO air space from an actual threat, instead of over the Baltic Sea practicing to defend NATO air space from a pretend threat.

If you read on to the part about Russian attacks on maritime shipping, you will see that the Romanians, Ukrainians and and even the Turks themselves might have seen it rather wasteful to have Turkish F-16s practicing intercepts of notional adversaries over the Baltic Sea, when had those Turkish pilots and aircraft been over the Black Sea this week, they possibly could have prevented a Russian anti-ship missile from blasting a cargo ship carrying grain owned by an Turkish shipper to Istanbul, in international waters.

Golden Leo, a cargo ship carrying Turkish grain for Istanbul, sinks after a Russian anti-ship missile hit last week. Image by Odesa regional administration.

Some might say it’s just proof NATO is serious about training. I say it’s intentional avoidance of a core responsibility, by NATO decision-makers. In a single week Russia violates NATO air space over Romania repeatedly with its attack drones, it blows up a Turkish cargo ship in the Black Sea on the high seas with an anti-ship missile, and the net NATO response is a Russian diplomat sent home and some meetings in Brussels. I call that appeasement.

Lest anyone think I’m picking on the Romanians or the Turks, let’s be clear: The Americans aren’t even there, they are the most powerful nation in NATO and they haven’t flown fighter patrols over the Black Sea for years. They’re just absent. My contention is the NATO decision-making apparatus is biased towards appeasing Russia and that bias is institutional, it crosses national boundaries. Which brings me to Poland.

A Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcon lands at Borcea Air Base, Romania, in October 2021, during operation Castle Forge. An F-16 training center will be set up at Borcea, a joint effort between Lockheed Martin and the governments of Romania and Poland. It could eventually host Ukrainian trainees. (Andrew Layton/U.S. Air Force) Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-09-01/romania-f-16-ukraine-nato-11232971.html Source — Stars and Stripes

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