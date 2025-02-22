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Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
Feb 22, 2025

The whole Swedish parliament applauded? They have a lot of right wingers there and I guess some leftwingers there as well. Some of those usually fall for either Russian or American propaganda. As a Norwegian I am impressed and envious. I think we increased support as well, but not on the scale and not with the applause. Otherwise and more importantly, thank you for the update.

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Mick Ryan's avatar
Mick Ryan
Feb 22, 2025

Another excellent update. Thank you!

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