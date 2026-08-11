Last Week It Was a Russian Arms Tech Executive, This Week a General Involved in Bucha

On Saturday, someone bombed a ritzy Moscow restaurant killing at least five and injuring dozens. The main target appears to have been Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, who reportedly was celebrating both his birthday and his promotion to the highest possible rank in the Russian military unless you are Stalin. A woman reportedly delivered the bomb in a gift box, door guards stopped her, the thing blew up. According to late reports Chaiko’s daughter was severely injured with brain injuries and her husband Daniil Perediy was killed.

The Russian internet gratuitously recorded limbs blown off bodies. Russian Lieutenant General Igor Yerusalimov was a guest and reportedly killed. His funeral was a secret but the Russian internet outed him. Apparently, he too had recently been promoted. Chaiko’s status by the end of the week wasn’t clear with some reports saying he survived and others saying he was buried like Yerusalimov.

A Friday report said that another General named Valery Plokhotnyuk was killed in an explosion at a Moscow restaurant, but it’s not clear if this was a new and different attack or more detail about the Saturday attack.

Chaiko is absolutely a logical target for Ukrainian state assassins for two reasons. First, in Feb-Mar. 2022, Chaiko commanded Combined Arms Army which invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory. His troops killed about 700 Ukrainian civilians in cold blood, some by just shooting them on the street and others by arresting them as possible sympathizers to the Ukrainian government and executing them in detention. He is wanted for questioning.

Second, General Chaiko’s present job as commander of Russia’s bomber and missile forces means he is the man signing off on all missile, bomb, drone and rocket strikes on Ukrainian homes and businesses, he is the Russian Curtis Le May, who as a general oversaw the US strategic bombardment of Germany and Japan. Le May is famous for pointing out after the war: “I suppose if I had lost the war, I would have been tried as a war criminal… Fortunately, we were on the winning side.”

Since Ukraine doesn’t consider itself on the losing side, not even close at this point, again, Ukrainian Mossad-style assassinations and arrests of Russians thought to have committed war crimes in Ukraine, will probably continue for decades longer than most people reading this will live. The Ukrainians are going to be like the Israelis, when peace comes they are not going to let the rest of the world sweep this under the rug.

Speaking of sweeping under the rug, The Russian media has covered the “terrorist” attack closely and made much of the civilian casualties. What we have not seen, in the Russian media, even independent media, is this: Official salary: roughly $1,300–2,500 per month (base rank + position + typical allowances/seniority; higher for elite posts or combat zones). Annual official totals often falls in the $20,000–40,000 range.

No Russian media except the rare independent media has really bothered to point out that a Russian general on that salary probably could not afford a 100–110 guests banquet dinner at one of Moscow’s highest-end restaurants, where a basic meal for one without drinks will probably set you back about $40, and if you’re living large four or five times that.

If Chaiko’s wife (or adjutant, or supply officer, or Moscow-based lover, whoever it was that cut the deal) managed to haggle down the Balzi Rossi manager to $50/plate, then we’re looking at a birthday party that cost Chaiko — we know the banquet hall holds 120 people and reports are it was full up — something like $6,000 before drinks, minimum.

Soup fit for a General — a high end savory dish from the Balzi Rossi restaurant, Tripadvisor

I hope no one will be offended if I observer that it is difficult to imagine a Russian general’s birthday party without plenty of strong drinks.

So one might ask (1) how credible is it that a humble Russian general might have three or four months of pay lying around, to blow on a one-night birthday party? And (2) how appropriate is it, really, for a Russian senior officer to step out like that, when front-line Russian soldiers sometimes eat birds (and supposedly dogs) and are forced to forage farm fields to supplement their diets, or loot civilian homes because army Russian logistics can’t supply them reliably with normal food?

Of course, one might speculate that General Chaiko in his career has not been squeaky-clean corruption free, and were that the case then his otherwise peculiar spending power becomes more understandable. As a senior officer in the aerospace forces, by typical Russian army practices, Chaiko would be the logical senior officer to sign off on all manner of potentially chiselable projects like airfield construction, vehicle purchases, fuel supplies, spart parts sourcing, etc. etc. Were he willing to be dishonest, the scope for corruption for a man in a position like that is basically bottomless.

However, since Russian state media deemed the bombing a terrorist act and the funding of Chaiko’s expensive birthday party not newsworthy, he’s probably just wounded, but not in trouble for filching taxpayer resources.

Bomb Kills five at Moscow Restaurant During Reported Russian General’s Birthday Party An IED detonated at the upscale Balzi Rossi restaurant in Moscow’s Kudrinskaya Square Saturday evening. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed an explosive device was responsible. Reports indicate the restaurant was closed for a private birthday party for Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces. A woman reportedly delivered the bomb in a gift box.

Managing Wildberries

Wildberries on Sunday banned the usage of smartphones in their warehouses on the grounds that those can take pictures of the site and nearby air defense. Only phones without cameras will be allowed from now on at their facilities. This is so people can’t see their warehouses burning.

Also on Saturday Tatiana Kim, the extremely well-connected CEO of the Russian “Amazon-similar” company Wildberries, published a video telling sellers storing product at her warehouses (for a fee, obviously) that the company has the Ukrainian drone situation under control and that business will continue normally.

The Russian internet has been its characteristic ironic, snide snarky (but never empathetic) self and pointed out that perhaps Ms. Kim is telling the truth, and perhaps she is allowing sales to continue in order to keep funding the company, and using Ukrainian drone strikes as a justification not to pay the goods’ owners (unlike Amazon, Wildberries doesn’t own a lot of the stock it stores and ships, it depends on sellers large and small to buy the goods and pay for its storage and shipment), as has not been the case pretty much every time a WB warehouse has been torched. The thinking that when money runs out for (other peoples’) goods sold and shipped, WB will close up shop and the sellers will just be screwed.

Forbes reported on Monday that Wildberries losses thanks to Ukrainian strikes was $3.5 billion, this is almost DOUBLE the estimate last week.

But sure, Russia is winning and Ukraine is losing.

This is Tatiana Kim, the extremely well-connected CEO of the Russian “Amazon-similar” company Wildberries, whose warehouses the Ukrainians have been burning systematically for the past two weeks. On Saturday, she published a video telling sellers storing product at her warehouses (for a fee, obviously) that the company has the Ukrainian drone situation under control and that business will continue normally. (Image is my screen grab from her corporate video)

Tula Wildberries warehouse Wednesday

Double-strike, Samara, Saturday, Wildberries warehouse and oil refinery (Image by ZSU)

Russian Oil and Gas is Still Being Hit And Lots of Other Stuff

Here are some details about the Yaroslavl oil refinery strike this week. This is a facility that’s been hit at least six times this year. According to reports, it is Russia’s fifth largest. According to industry reports, Russian petroleum products production is down 40 percent (!) from pre-war volumes, this thanks to the Ukrainians.

Early Thursday morning strike packages, flown by operators of the 1st Regional Center, the 413th Regiment “Raid,” and the 412th Nemesis Brigade, hit the refinery again. As is traditional and already long-established ZSU SOP, Ukraine’s snearky-deaky agencies SSO, SBU and HUR had overall command and management responsibility for the operation.

Reports are three flights of at least ten aircraft each approached the plant, six visible hits were scored, and fires were substantial and solidly-recorded by the local civilian population notwithstanding Russian law banning that sort of social media content. In once case, at least a smoke plume next to a cracking tower was observed. The next day the trade news agencies reported the plant will probably be offline until fall. That was one strike on one plant. Here’s the whole week. If you multiply the Yarsolavl raid times the entire list, you will start to get a sense of the scale of the long-range air bombardment Ukraine is inflicting on Russia.

Which, Major Brovdi pointed out this week, is less than five percent of ALL Ukrainian drone operations at any given point in time. One thing the world is missing is the size of the of Ukrainian air effort and its complexity, and the sophistication with which the Ukrainians are carrying out the attacks.

Off shore Novorossiysk, container ship Yanina, Rosatom-owned/operated, sunk by sea drones, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, air defense suppression — Fiolent, explosions, fires, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, Chernomorsk, sea drone warehouse, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, Sivash RR bridge vic. Chongar, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, Vladislavsky RR bridge, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, Sevastopol, BSF intelligence HQ, Aug. 1 2026 Crimea, Pervomaisk, repair/maintenance base, Aug. 1 2026 Saratov, Engels airfield, strike of some kind, Aug. 2 2026 Omsk, oil refinery, fires, Aug. 2 2026 Saratov, Ufimsky oil refinery, Bashneft, fires, Aug. 2 2026 Samara, Novosemeykino, Wildberries warhouse, fires, Aug 2 2026 Vladimir, Wildberries warhouse, fires, Aug 3 2026 Khryastovo, Wildberries warhouse, fires, Aug 3 2026 Kerch, Air defenses attacked, fires, Aug 3 2026 Belgorod, “partisans” hit technical university/drone research site, company Delovie Liniie, Aug 3 2026 Crimea, Magura sea drones launch air strike vs. RLS Parol-4 site, Group 13, Aug 3 2026 Krasnodar, Maikop, Khanskiy airfield, 2 Su-35 damaged, 2 L-29 trainers damaged Aug 3 2026 Engels, very substantial fire, UNK, Aug 3 2026 Moscow, Chekhov, Wildberries warehouse fires, Aug. 4 2026 St. Petersburg, Krasny Bor, Wildberries warehouse, fires, Aug. 4 2026 Tver, Wildberries warehouse, fires, Aug. 4 2026 Berdyansk, Azovkabel’ (yet again), ammo dump?, fires/explosions Syrzan, oil refinery, big fire, Aug. 4 2026

Syrzan, Tuesday, Kazansky

Tula, Alexin village, Wildberries warehouse, massive fire, Aug. 5 2026 Perm, Kamensky fuel and lubricants plant, fires, Aug. 5 2026 Yaroslavl, oil refinery, fires, Aug. 6 2026 Tver, Wildberries warehouse, minor damage, Aug. 6 2026 Yekaterinburg, Wildnerries warehouse, 1,700 km.!, not major fire, Aug. 7 2026 Crimea, Kerch, military base, explosions, fire, Aug. 7 2026 Crimea, Gvardeyska airfield, probably ammuntion storage, explosions, Aug. 7 2026 Kuban coast, off shore Gelendzhik, fire at sea, Aug. 7 2026

The Ukrainians have been at this pace since mid-June and they don’t seem to be slowing down.

In Russia/Russia-controlled Ukraine