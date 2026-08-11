Hi All! Working from outside Ukraine for a bit, I’m cheering for you guys still there!

The Front

There were no major changes in ground ownership over the past week. I’ve read several reports that the density of Russian infiltration attempts is falling off. The general opinion is this is because the Russian command has run through the men that were committed to the summer offensive.

On the Russian side there seems to have been some minor Russian gains in northern Kharkiv region and in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka area, with the Ukrainians posting minor gains in the same area. This is probably the sector with the most intense combat but firing and contacts are falling off. However, the Russians are still hitting all around with glide bombs, again around Konstantynivka seems to be the center of that air effort.

Russia Bombards Ukraine

This week’s big strike came overnight Tuesday-Wednesday with the Russians taking full advantage of Ukraine’s total absence of Patriot interceptor missiles, this thanks to the US starting a war with Iran and depleting its own Patriot reserves, and also President Trump’s strategy of forcing Ukraine to surrender to Russia by helping Russia blow up things in Ukraine.

Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, all from Bryansk and Kursk region, as well as 4 Oniks “hypersonic” missiles. None were intercepted. There was only one target: Kyiv.

This week’s big attack on Kyiv, zero ballistic missile intercepts

There were several reports that North Korean ballistic missiles had been in the mix and later in the day that supposedly North Korea is in the process of handing over 100+ ballistic missiles to Russia. The source of that is HUR. It’s possible it’s true and it’s possible HUR made that public to try and shame Ukraine’s western allies into squeezing some more Patriot missiles out of the Americans.

The worst killing hit at the Kvitenets railroad station in north Kyiv near a logistics warehouse, a missile exploded and scattered cluster munitions. Seven dead there, 17 killed overall. In the Sviatoshin region something hit a 20-story apartment building hit and set on fire.

Iksander launching. The Ukrainians are having real trouble stopping this. Stock image.

If the Russian objective was demonstrative retaliation, OK, mission accomplished. Use of cluster munitions is an argument that the goal was terror and creation of content to make Russian media consumers feel better, not military effect. I read in the news Germany, France and UK are “secretly meeting” with Russia on the war and ceasefire possibilities; if that was the case then it would be standard Russian negotiating tactics to make bloody attacks killing maximum civilians while those talks were in progress.

The Russians claimed it was all military targets including a drone manufacturing company, a Novas Poshta warehouse and three other warehouses. One of them was an Epitsentr super-store which is just a big all-under-one-roof construction materials store, not logistics, but the Russians blasted it anyway. The others, well, probably there were some drone components in the distribution center but by that logic it would be reasonable for Iran to blow up every UPS distribution in the US, on the grounds that tactical clothing and so forth sold to the general public is probably in the UPS distribution center, so blowing it up is really attacking the US military.

To be clear, this is the same as in plenty of wars in the past; when the warring armies decide they can’t really hurt each other with long-range strikes, they attack each other’s civilian population, because that way it looks like they’re still doing something useful.

Kyiv, Saturday, clean-up after missile strike, government image

Final note, the information “leaked” to Reuters that actually Ukraine attempted to get Patriot manufacturing licenses from the Biden administration and was ignored. I have no idea if the report’s source is telling the truth, but certainly it fits neatly into a Ukrainian messaging campaign trying to shame the West into helping more with Patriot missiles, if of course there is a campaign like that actually in progress.

Trump during the week reversed his previous semi-commitment to help Ukraine out by graciously selling Patriot missiles at a 10 percent markup over retail, explaining that the US has unlimited munition, but on the other hand, it needs them, so it probably has none to give away.

Saturday, Iskander crater in central Kyiv lit with blue light used by bomb squad workers (Image by SOTA news agency)

Ukraine Long Range Strikes

HUR on Tuesday released “late July” footage of Magura drones acting as aircraft carriers to launch strikes against air defense sites in Crimea. Group 13 was the operator unit. This is significant in several ways, first, if Ukraine is to the point where it can operate sea drones freely enough off Crimea to get in close enough to launch a heavy drone, then that is a bad sign for Russian shore defenses. Next, this is about the second or third confirmed time ever an effective drone aircraft carrier strike was launched, by anyone, ever, this is the state of the art.

Rare image of a sea drone in the role of a (drone) aircraft carrier; probably off shore Novorossiysk. Image is screen grab from Ukraine navy video made public on Thursday.

I read last week Poland, which is one of the more on-the-ball NATO members, has gotten serious enough about drones that they are now fielding a single mechanized infantry battalion that experimentally have one company converting from riding in APCs to operating drones. This is roughly analogous to ZSU practice first instituted in late 2024. Don’t ask me how far behind the Americans are.

In naval news, on Monday, Ukrainian drones hit the Russian ro-ro ferry Nadezhda off the coast of Novorossiysk. At least two bridge hits left her drifting, crew had to abandon. Logistically this is a disaster for Russia as the Nadezhda was one of two (or three, depending on repairs) ferries operating between the Russian mainland and Crimea.

This followed the Saturday sinking of the container ship Yanina following two sea drone hits about 130 km. off shore from Novorossiysk. The ship and cargo owned by Rosatom, Russian state media called it unprovoked piracy.

Container ship Yanina sinks following two sea drone hits about 130 km. off shore from Novorossiysk. Ship and cargo owned by Rosatom. Image is screen grab by me from ZSU. Saturday.

Ukraine hit all 5 Kerch Strait ferries in July. Three are out of action; the remaining two (Lavrentiy and Panagia) are now towed as barges. Final note, MarineTraffic on Wednesday showed no, as in zero, ship traffic in the Azov Sea, not moving, not anchored, all gone. Some ships clearly are hiding out in Rostov.

The funniest naval development of the week was courtesy 13th Group HUR, Ukraine’s naval special operations people. As recorded in the screen grab and observed by probably thousands of Russian tourists in Yalta, bright and early Friday morning, off shore Yalta, Ukrainian Magura kamikaze boats appeared. This is already embarrassing; there was a time the Russian air force launched helicopters and even strike jets to suppress Magura flotillas well out to sea, but then the Ukrainians started putting anti-aircraft missiles on the Maguras, and after that air interdiction of Russian special ops robot boats fell off.

From the morale point of view, Yalta in the present Russian mindset is something like the French Riviera and the Amalfi Coast all combined, it is the be-all, end-all place to go and be seen when summer holidaying.

What was going on was a sea raid on something the Russians had inside Yalta port, possibly a ferry or some kind of minor ship. The attack took place in front of probably thousands of tourists whom authorities chased off the beaches, so, the explosions in the port were witnessed from a better angle from the promenade above the seashore. But that was only part of the attack. HUR published video documenting the boat sailing back and forth off the tourist resort shore, pretty much at whatever speed and direction it chose, without much interference. All the tourist must-sees in Yalta, including the tacky faux Greek Galley/Restaurant, got a close in visit by the drone before it finally went off to blow up whatever it was supposed to blow up.

If you’re not from Ukraine and Russia, then who cares. But if you know the region, what’s going on here, is hugely embarrassing for Russia and Russian seashore defenses, it’s the equivalent of Xi Jinping sailing an explosives-packed robot cigarette boat back and forth past Mar El Lago while Trump was entertaining some of his business buddies, and the US Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard not even showing up to try and interfere with it.

Note the excellent image quality. What’s depicted here is a tacky, Soviet-era faux Greek galley that in the day was a tacky restaurant, but after a while became a well-known feature of the Yalta resort seaside.

Reform the ZSU

As predicted I think two reviews ago, General Syrsky’s assault regiments are probably going to be the losers in the Drapaty-led overhaul of the ZSU and how it is run.

On Tuesday, the news came out that Drapaty had instructed the military police/investigator’s office to investigate claims that in 225th Assault Regiment command had attempted to keep attacks moving by deploying machine gun detachments behind attacking troops with orders to fire on anyone who retreated.

The independent platform Texty.org.ua, two weeks ago, published testimonies of servicemen and their relatives about threats with weapons while leaving positions, illegal detention, and beatings in the 225th separate assault regiment. The regiment’s command denied that was the case and said that combat teams deployed behind attacking units were in place for road control and to inhibit Russian sabotage operations. The Texty report also said soldiers were beaten for refusing to attack and that a couple of sergrants found doing that by the 225th were quietly transferred out of the regiment to, wait for it, the military police.

On Friday, news came down the pike that 425th Assault Infantry Regiment got its reserve/replacement soldier pipeline shut down, and further that the commander Yury Havarky is relieved from command pending the outcome of an investigation into his command style (soldiers have claimed brutality).

Recruiting image from 425 Assault Infantry Regiment; actual unit members don’t quite look like that

Also this week, a court overturned criminal proceedings against Oleksandry Shyrshin, former commander of 47th Brigade, who got drummed out of his unit last year after criticizing Syrsky and his command style, and demanding top command treat his solders better. Syrsky get Shyrshin yanked essentially for refusing orders.

A small extra item, Khmara hired Ukraine’s best IT-corporate audit company to give potential army contractors the once-over. Sure, maybe this is just Zelensky and Drapaty trying to trick the west into handing over more money to finance their corrupt schemes. But there is a war on and at face value this is what the ZSU has been needing for a long time. Here’s the article with some more detail:

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/81698

And finally, General Drapaty’s number two was appointed, he is another new generation/non-Soviet general with plenty of combat experience and in his case, a lot of foreign service as well. The second-in-command of the ZSU completed the US Army’s 9-month infantry officer’s course at Ft. Benning, among other schools.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/81846

So all in all a week of indicators army reform is being pushed by the new command group.

Two Ukrainian Territorial Defense Soldiers, 2022

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