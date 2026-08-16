Stefan Korshak's FB posts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
13h

Thank you for all three reports, interesting as always. Speculations about the future is of course especially interesting. Given the problem Ukraine has with ballistic missiles it would be great to hit the launchers of course. It would also be good to hit the NK missiles while they are transported. But I guess it is difficult to do something to railroads in Siberia.

Reply
Share
Jan Mouchet's avatar
Jan Mouchet
4h

I feel sorry for the russians woman, the rest are very good notices.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stefan Korshak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture