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HoldingTheLine(HTL)'s avatar
HoldingTheLine(HTL)
15h

"Some might see that as bravado, but we who have been watching the war for some time know that a characteristic of Russian military operations is a readiness to feed more resources into a trap that has already been proved a trap, because the higher echelons of the military prefer to accept some more losses rather than admit to THEIR bosses some part of a plan has failed."

IMO, looks like someone could also exchange the word "Russian" with the word "Trump's" regarding the U.S. war on Iran.

Slava Ukraini!

Heroyam slava!

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Katie's avatar
Katie
2h

You note that "But the data backed by geo-located drone footage is pretty conclusive: The Ukrainians are still burning oil refineries and energy infrastructure." What do you make of VP Vance asking Zelensky to stop "drone strikes on oil tankers using Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk"? per Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/ukraine-halts-strikes-tankers-using-russian-port-us-request-ft-says-2026-08-12/

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