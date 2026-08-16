Ukraine Bombards Russia — Long Strike

The most spectacular Ukrainian strike was the back-up base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, in Novorossiysk. Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday the Ukrainians launched 400+ drones at targets deep inside Russia, and the main effort headed towards the Kuban and Norossiysk. But there also were strike packages attacking air defenses around Kerch and elsewhere in Crimea.

According to the Ukrainians this was one of the most ambitious naval/port facility strikes in a while containing Palianytsia jet-powered drones, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, and unmanned naval systems, a/k/a kamikaze motor boats. Supposedly the Russians had strong defenses like anti-torpedo nets, machine gun emplacements on the shore, the mountain ridges above the port studded with Pantsir anti-drone systems, and so on. Reports are of chaotic and very heavy volume of fire that was overwhelmed by Ukrainian drones attacking from medium altitude, Neptunes at low altitude, and Magura drones from the sea.

Russian authorities said the situation was under control and aside from some small fires from falling debris, there was no damage.

According to the Ukrainians, there were hits on air defense positions, piers, and seaport infrastructure. A NASA satellite overflight coming less than six hours later — there was a time when only an actual superpower had access to this kind of BDA, now anyone with an internet connection can check — there were heavy fires at the Sheskharis oil terminal, the actual (temporary) Russian Navy base, the grain elevator complex and the maritime transport terminal. Subsequent industry reports said that for all intents and purposes Novorossiysk was no longer capable of handling seagoing ship traffic, although repairs were in progress.

Yet another screen grab of NASA satellite-detected fires in Novorossiysk, not my image

By evening there was new satellite footage: Two Russian Black Sea Fleet Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates had been tied up when the strike came in and both suffered damage. HUR identified them as the Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov — both have been hit before. These are warships that pretty much only put to sea to launch Kaliber missiles at Ukrainian homes and businesses. Also hit was the small missile ship Buyan-M and the patrol vessel Vasily Bykov. Follow-up satellite imagery showed the Ukrainians tried most to hit the ships’ SATCOM assemblies, which makes sense, without that you can’t aim a missile.

Close-up of satellite imagery of the Novorossiysk strike, not my graphic

Confirmed shore installations destroyed were an 30N6E radar station that finds targets for an S-300 air defense system. Follow up reports coming on Thursday specified serious damage to piers №3, 6, and 7. Also, a “mobile fire group stationed at pier №2 was eliminated.” In other words, as the attacks came in, some Ukrainian aircraft had the job of attacking Russians in pickup trucks shooting back with machine guns.

Aside from a pro forma report of all drones shot down, not a peep about the strike in Russian media.

Satellite images of Novorossiysk, post strike, not my graphic

Strikes against Wildberries warehouses continued and the count of warehouse attack topped 20 this week, and count of warehouses credibly burned by my count reached 14. The most recent effective strike, on Tuesday, was in Vladimir. The flood of sellers crying and complaining about having lost product in the attacks — some probably authentic and some certainly generated by Ukrainian hybrid war content creators — continued, but now with a new wrinkle. Now a common gripe is that product supposedly burnt in the WB warehouse at a total loss to the sellers, is appearing on AliBaba (very roughly, Chinese Amazon) at a discount, sometimes with matching serial numbers. On Thursday, there was news that Wildberries as a company was about to collapse, because its business model depended on small-scale traders placing their own product in Wildberries’ warehouses and then paying for storage and delivery, and if the product is burnt then Wildberries, unlike Amazon, has basically nothing of its own to sell. The potential loss if the company goes belly up is $15–16 billion yes billion.

The allegation is dishonest WB managers are pretending product they were housing but had no responsibility for keeping intact was burnt, when in fact it’s fine and so they’re now cashing in by selling other people’s product on AliBaba. It’s all pretty cynical and “typical for Russia”-sounding, so perhaps it’s just creative Ukrainian messaging. But there are a lot of reports like that.

Also, I have been reading among the pundits and the mil-bloggers that somehow Ukraine is committing an error because it is blowing up warehouses and not attacking Russian energy infrastructure. This is simply not true and any superficial look at things the Ukrainians hit will confirm this. However, if one judges just from the Russian internet, it seems like the oil refineries are being forgotten because of the hue and cry about the Wildberries warehouses. But the data backed by geo-located drone footage is pretty conclusive: The Ukrainians are still burning oil refineries and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine Bombards Russia and occupied Ukraine — Middle Strike

According to Ukraine’s SBS commander Robert Brovdi, the campaign is going well and it will get worse for the Russians. The first effort, as always, is against Russian air defenses that are potentially able to hit the Ukrainian drones, and then the follow-up strikes go where the air defenses have been taken down. On Saturday, the SBS released some amazing-even-for-this-war footage of drones boring in on the Russian port city Gelendzhik, Krasnodar coast, and either dodging or ECMing multiple Pantsir missiles that were supposed to shoot them down. The action took place on Friday last. How video like this is deemed not newsworthy, and video of Donald Trump sleeping at a White House function is, just mystifies me, how can live video of a air battle from the POV of the attacking aircraft be more interesting to viewers than a man sitting in a chair asleep?

https://t.me/uniannet/197987

According to Brovdi, the Ukrainian drones are able to move relatively freely over the Sea of Azov and the Krasnodar coast and in rough numbers one Russian ship a day is being found and hit by Ukrainian drones. The total count of ships hit, which is not sunk, these are primarily detonations in the bridge area, was from July 6-August 8, 2026 218 vessels hit of which 134 in the Azov Sea and 84 in the Black Sea. There are reports some ships are getting through the drone blockade; Brovdi in Sunday comments was adamant that isn’t happening, the Kerch Strait is now closed to shipping and the waters to the north and south of it are, his words, “a ship killing ground”.

Some might see that as bravado, but we who have been watching the war for some time know that a characteristic of Russian military operations is a readiness to feed more resources into a trap that has already been proved a trap, because the higher echelons of the military prefer to accept some more losses rather than admit to THEIR bosses some part of a plan has failed.

Obviously, if Russia is unable to export from the Volga basin or indeed receive goods via the Black Sea this is a strategic disaster for Russia, and a naval victory for Ukraine, on the order of the Oct. 2023 Russian loss of capacity to project naval force west of Crimea, or even maintain naval forces in that area. I can recall back then when this review spotted the victory and there were those who called it Ukrainian fan-boy reporting. I could be wrong now, but, it will take dozens of Russian ships passing through the eastern Black Sea and Sea of Azov unmolested, daily, for the error to be real, and that ain’t happening right now.

A good indicator came on Saturday with a Russian FSB coast guard cutter hit in the Kerch Strait, by sea drones. This is supposedly one of the best-defended stretches of water in the Russian Federation, yet, there it was, on video, some kind of water craft operated by the Ukrainians sailing underneath the Kerch bridge seemingly unimpeded. It might have been a civilian motor boat with a concealed camera. The important thing is these are two pieces of evidence pointing to decreasing Russian ability to protect the Kerch bridge.

Russian FSB coast guard cutter claimed hit in the Kerch Strait on Saturday.

In grain industry news this week, thanks to the Ukrainian strikes, 90 percent of Russian grain exports via Sea of Azov and Black Sea are stopped. On Friday, traders announced that all three grain outloading terminals at Novorossiysk were shut down. Ukraine on Thursday announced it had offered Russia a maritime ceasefire on civilian ship traffic in the Black Sea; this is textbook negotiation with Russia from a position of strength. The interesting thing will be the Russian reaction because even to reject the offer means acknowledging the Ukrainians have shut down Russian trade between the Volga Basin and Black Sea, and the rest of the world.

On land, occupation authorities claimed the Mariupol-Crimea highway is open and carrying about 7,000 vehicles a day, 3,000 of them trucks, and that the bridges the Ukrainians blew up have either been fixed or dealt with with efficient detours. At the same time reports, video and accounts of trucks getting burnt on the highway are still flowing in from the Ukrainian side.

The Mariupol-Crimea highway, this is where last week Putin was on TV being told the Ukrainians aren’t interfering with traffic any more

On the power grid front, the latest SBS figures say that since kicking off attacks in early July, 260 power substations and/or transmission hubs have been hit in Crimea, and 29 in the past week. Power appears to be rationed in major cities, ruthlessly rationed in towns, and in outlying locations just off. I’m seeing reports of homes and even apartment buildings without power for more than two weeks. This is bad in the Crimean summer, but in the winter, this kind of power shortage will make those places basically unlivable. An early indicator of how the population views it will come in about two weeks as families decide whether to attempt sending children to school in Crimea or somewhere else.

In London, general/ambassador Valery Zaluzhny weighed in, according to him the Ukrainians are indeed strangling Crimea, and what’s more, this is an operation the Ukrainians proposed to their allies back in 2023. At that time, he said, they didn’t believe it was possible and held off on giving Ukraine long-range strike hardware, preferring instead to transfer ground weaponry like tanks and artillery. The western thinking was Ukraine would push Russia back in a ground offensive, which failed pretty spectacularly because it turned out the Russians were expecting it and had prepared strong defenses exactly where the Ukrainians launched the attack.

At the time, there was more than a little complaining in the West that Zaluzhny somehow didn’t seem all-in committed to the ground offensive towards Crimea plan. So now, we have to guess if this is an interesting bit of history which explains something confusing three years ago, or, it’s Valery Zaluzhny burnishing his reputation preparatory to a election campaign for President. A recent poll named Zaluzhny the second-most popular official in Ukraine after Zelensky, which is pretty impressive considering Zelensky exiled Zaluzhny to soggy Britain in early 2024.

ZSU Reform

This may become a continuous section but for now this is carry-on and fall out from the switch of top command of the ZSU from General Sysrky to General Drapaty. This week, there were more reports the assault regiments are no longer the ZSU’s favored children and that 2,000 soldiers assigned to 425 Assault Infantry had been transferred to other line units. Two of the assault regiments, 210 and 425, issued public statements saying, yes changes are in progress, but the fight is still on and the enemy will still be fought and defeated. This was followed by a wave of rumors that the Syrsky assault regiments would get parceled out, one to each fighting Corps.

This would definitely increase offensive capacity in the line/regular army corps that are mostly mech brigades, because they are chronically short of trained infantry. By Thursday evening, one of the rumors appeared confirmed: 425 Assault, the darling of Syrsky, will be assigned to 1st National Guard Corps “Azov”, the epitome of a volunteer unit with high standards and high morale, that isn’t overly impressed with the big army and looks up to no unit. My sources say in Azov, they were really, really irate Syrsky turned the supply/replacement hose towards 425 Assault and away from them, because in their minds, 425 Assault attacks because the soldiers are heavily-disciplined and beat down, while Azov attacks because they have serious patriotic motivation and seriously institutionalized battle skills.

It will be interesting b/c 425 Skelia built itself on the strength of tough disciple and sacrifice, and it has more than a fair share of former felons and men that didn’t want to fight but were convinced that they could find redemption with Azov. At it happens, I’ve seen both units in the field. My read Azov is head and shoulders stronger and more professional. My guess is the very skilled Azov HQ and the famously friendly and understanding Azov training sergeants will succeed in incorporating 425 officers and soldiers into the 1st Corps fold.

Outside army organization discussions, on Saturday, the SBU and other investigative agencies announced they had broken up a ring of corrupt officials and criminals that had facilitated draft-dodging Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions. Operators — some uniformed and some civilians — helped men avoid conscription through fake medical reports, fictitious employment and fake training. Some organizers smuggled their “clients” abroad, bypassing checkpoints. In Kharkiv, for $8,000 you could get hired by a fictitious construction company performing war-critical work and that would make you immune to the draft, and even better, with that chit in hand you could leave Ukraine whenever you wished. There was even a psychiatrist advising men on how to simulate mental disorders and mental retardation during medical examinations.

In Kirivohrad, the SBU and the National Police detained the head of the department of a local university, who, for bribes, enrolled draft-dodgers for fake postgraduate studies which gave deferment, for $5,000 per. The Vinnytsia operation smuggled evaders outside Ukraine by bypassing checkpoints. The drill was the potential conscript would drive his car to the international border accompanied by the smugglers and then he would abandon the vehicle and swim a river to Europe, almost certainly the Tisza separating Ukraine and both Romania and Hungary, but technically it could be the Pruth (Romania/Moldova), Danube (Romania) or Dniester (Moldova). $12 thousand for the service and the smugglers get your car. Reportedly the SBU shut down the ring by convincing the smugglers some SBU agents were draft dodgers.

On Wednesday the ZSU announced that the commander of the notorious Transcarpathian territorial draft committee had been suspended, because the army ombudsman reported human rights violations and corruption in the region’s draft bureaucracy. A commission is investigating. On Thursday, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional draft committee was detained for a bribe of $15,000.

On Saturday the SBU and other investigative agencies announced they had broken up a ring of corrupt officials and criminals that had facilitated draft-dodging in four of Ukraine’s regions. SBU image.

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