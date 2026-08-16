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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
12h

I am appalled by what I can only describe as cowardice on the part of NATO in not demanding members engage in active defence against Russian provocation. Appeasement didn’t work in 1939 and it isn’t working in 2026. Blind Freddy can see that Ukraine is the only thing standing between Europe and Russia’s thirst for dominance. NATO and Europe have had four and a half years to develop and implement a strategy to block Russia but have failed to do anything positive.

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von Manstein's avatar
von Manstein
3h

" Name me a European leader opposed to erecting an air defense zone over Ukraine right now, and I’ll show you the modern version of Neville Chamberlain. . . "

Umm, so Europeans not willing to join the war in Ukraine - become direct combatants - are Chamberlain 2.0? Really?

European policy is to support Ukraine as much as possible, but not start WWIII. Does not seem totally stupid to me, at least not this bit.

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